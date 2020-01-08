The cheapest destinations you can visit in 2020

caption Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is a resort town town for its beautiful beaches. source Diego Grandi / Shutterstock

According to travel search engine Kayak, the average trip in or from North America sets travelers back $981, including round-trip airfare and three nights at a hotel.

After analyzing millions of searches, Kayak found 10 trips that cost significantly less.

A trip to Orlando, Florida, is a whopping 47% cheaper than the average trip cost.

You could enjoy three nights in Las Vegas, Nevada, for 44% less than the average trip cost.

Traveling isn’t cheap.

For its annual Travel Hacker’s Guide, Kayak looked at millions of searches between November 1, 2018, and October 31, 2019, to determine median prices. It then compiled 10 trips for 2020 – including airfare and a three-night stay at a hotel – that cost significantly less than the $981 average.

Keep scrolling to see 10 trips for 2020 that will get you the most bang for your buck.

Three nights in Orlando, Florida, plus airfare, is said to cost 47% less than the average North American trip.

caption Orlando has more to offer than Disney parks. source Sean Pavone/iStock

Median airfare is cheapest in January at $149, and September at $156, according to Kayak.

Kayak found that a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico, is around 46% cheaper than average.

caption Take a day trip to Guadalajara, known as the birthplace of tequila. source Luis Alvarado Alvarado/Shutterstock

Median airfare to Guadalajara is lowest in September and October, according to Kayak, costing around $264 each of those months.

Trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, are generally around 44% cheaper than average.

caption Flights to Las Vegas are relatively inexpensive year-round. source lucky-photographer/iStock

Kayak found that flights to Sin City are cheapest in January, at a median price of $176, closely followed by September, at $186.

Raleigh, North Carolina, will set you back 43% less than the average North American trip, according to Kayak.

caption Raleigh has many excellent museums, like the Museum of Natural Science and the Museum of Art. source John_T/Shutterstock

Kayak’s findings suggest median airfare is lowest in September, at $177, and August, at $188.

Kayak found that three nights in Dallas, Texas, plus airfare, costs 37% less than the average North American trip.

caption The Big D is one of the fastest-growing US cities. source Joe Daniel Price/Getty

Kayak’s data shows median airfare is cheapest in January and February, at $200 and $206 respectively.

Tampa, Florida, welcomes visitors at around 37% per trip less than other destinations.

caption Tampa is home to miles and miles of gorgeous beaches. source Erin Cadigan/Shutterstock

Median airfare is $148 in January, followed by $181 in September, and $193 in February, according to Kayak.

The travel-booking site found that Albuquerque, New Mexico, is around 36% cheaper than the average trip.

caption October sees the iconic Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. source Christian Petersen / Getty

January and February see the lowest airfares to Albuquerque with median prices of $265 and $280, respectively.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is 36% cheaper than the average trip, according to Kayak.

caption The resort town is known for its beautiful beaches. source Diego Grandi / Shutterstock

Head to Puerto Vallarta in September, when the median airfare is around $346.

Visit Denver, Colorado, for 35% less than you’d spend flying elsewhere for three nights.

caption Flights to the Mile High City are reasonably priced year-round. source Albert Pego/Shutterstock

Median airfare is cheapest in January, at $156, closely followed by September, at $166, and April, at $173.

Trips to Salt Lake City, Utah, are generally around 34% cheaper than average.

caption Salt Lake City is Utah’s capital. source f11photo/iStock

Median airfare is cheapest in January and October, at $267 and $277 respectively.