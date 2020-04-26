The 10 best Chinese and South Korean period dramas you can watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime

caption “The Untamed” is streaming on Netflix. source Tencent Pictures

Netflix and Amazon Prime have invested in distributing a wide variety of international content. Fans of “The Crown” and “Game of Thrones” will find plenty of palace intrigue and sweeping battles in these historical TV shows made in China and South Korea.

From the high-flying martial arts of “The Untamed” to the political drama of “My Country: The New Age,” these shows meld star-crossed romance, fierce family rivalries, and epic legends to expand the range of historical narratives we see on screen.

Every series commits to painting a vivid picture of the time in which each story is set. From the Tang dynasty in ancient China to Korea’s Joseon kingdom, history fans can enjoy the gorgeous costumes and stunning set designs that give each show an extra layer of authenticity.

These are the 10 best historical dramas made in China and South Korea, available to stream now on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Epic battles, beautiful costumes, and plots melding myth and magic – historical dramas made in China and South Korea have gained a huge online following in recent years as Netflix and Amazon Prime invest in distributing international content.

From the political intrigue and forbidden romance of “The Rise of Phoenixes” to “Kingdom” – a darkly comic zombie thriller – there’s a story to entertain everyone. Fan favorite “The Untamed” deftly dodges anti-LGBTQ censorship with its subtle portrayal of the bond between two demon-fighting warriors. At the same time, “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” delves into the lives of Joseon-era women fighting for the right to pursue a career in academia.

From Seoul to Shanghai, whether you’re looking to watch a high-stakes thriller or a light romantic comedy, these are the 10 best historical dramas made in China and South Korea to stream online now, listed in no particular order.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Horror and dark comedy combine in ‘Kingdom,’ a political satire with teeth

In 15th century Joseon Korea, the king has fallen ill. At least, that’s the official story – but when crown prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), sneaks past the guards to visit his father, he spots the shadow of a vicious monster prowling the palace halls.

The prince, determined to uncover the truth, travels to the impoverished village of Dongnae. There, the starving populace rises up as an undead army ready to annihilate their negligent rulers.

“Kingdom” invites viewers to watch with nail-biting dread as the prince attempts to outrun the zombies, while painting the horror as an inevitable by-product of the systematic corruption that pervades the nation.

A dark thread of satire connects the scares: we know those peasants aren’t eating venison soup, and the feckless aristocracy is dooming themselves to extinction as the hungry hordes close in.

“Kingdom” is available to watch on Netflix.

‘Handsome Siblings’ is an epic martial arts fantasy about two brothers destined to be bitter rivals

Think Thor and Loki, but with gravity-defying martial arts instead of magic hammers.

Hua Wuque (Hu Yitian) and Jiang Xiaoyu (Chen Zheyuan) are twins, separated at birth, and raised to hate each other. When Hua Wuque comes of age, he sets out to kill his brother – but he’s unprepared for Jiang Xiaoyu’s mastery of tricks and treachery. Jiang Xiaoyu’s love of mischief is the perfect foil for Hua Wuque’s cold resolve, and half the fun is watching the two squabble and spar, each unable to best the other. The brothers run rings around each other until a greater threat compels them to combine their skills and work together.

Across 44 episodes, they battle demons and deadly enemies, fighting back to back – and forever looking over their shoulder, just in case.

“Handsome Siblings” combines stunning fight sequences and aerial acrobatics with an epic bromance you’ll love to root for.

“Handsome Siblings” is available to watch on Netflix.

‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung’ follows an ambitious young scholar determined to make her mark on history

This rare period drama puts a young woman and her career at the center of the story.

Set in 19th century Korea, the series follows Goo Hae-ryung (Shin Se-kyung) as she succeeds in becoming one of the first four female historians to compile the Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty. Goo Hae-ryung is intelligent and meticulous, but finds her work consistently undermined by the male historians, who refuse to acknowledge her skill.

As she strives to prove herself, she meets Yi Rim (Cha Eun-woo), a lonely prince who prefers to write romance novels rather than engage in court politics. While Goo Hae-ryung is judged for her ambition, Yi Rim is shunned for entertaining his romantic ideals.

Part love story, part workplace drama, “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” explores the challenges of ensuring the truth is upheld when recording history, while giving viewers a fascinating insight into the gender politics of the time.

“Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung” is available to watch on Netflix.

‘The Longest Day in Chang’an’ is a gripping historical thriller set in Tang dynasty China

“The Longest Day in Chang’an” transports viewers to the vibrant capital city of Tang dynasty China.

It’s 744 AD and people from across the nation are heading to Chang’an to celebrate the annual lantern festival. But young intelligence officer Li Bi (Jackson Yee) receives information that terrorists have infiltrated the city, and plan to use the festival as cover to threaten the court. Li Bi enlists former soldier Zhang Xiaojing (Lei Jiayin) from prison and grants him a 24 hour-amnesty to foil the plot before the festival begins. If he succeeds, he’ll be granted freedom. If he fails, execution awaits.

This high-stakes thriller is beautifully shot and tightly plotted, interweaving efficient, deadly action sequences with sweeping shots of the city preparing for the festival.

“The Longest Day in Chang’an” is a high-budget production, and no expense is spared ensuring the costumes, set design, and props mirror life in the ancient Chinese capital.

“The Longest Day in Chang’an” is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

‘The Untamed’ is an ambitious saga of sword-fighting, sorcery and soulmates

“The Untamed” is a sweeping fantasy that draws on ancient Chinese mythology to weave a spellbinding story of two warriors fated to fight side by side.

Wei Wuxian (Xiao Zhan) and Lan Wangji (Wang Yibo) are skilled sorcerers who battle undead armies using a fierce combination of magic, martial arts, and musical instruments that draw out evil spirits.

“The Untamed” is based on “Mo Dao Zu Shi”, a novel by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. The original is an epic love story, but in 2015, the China Television Drama Production Industry Association prohibited LGBTQ relationships from being shown on TV. It means that Wei Wuxian and Lan Wangji’s relationship in “The Untamed” is chaste. Still, the two consider themselves to be soulmates, and the subtle spark between them ignites a legendary partnership.

“The Untamed” is available to watch on Netflix.

A princess in disguise, feuding families, and political scheming make ‘The Rise of Phoenixes’ a captivating period piece

“The Rise of Phoenixes” spins a complex tale of forbidden love and warring dynastic clans. Set in the fictional Tiansheng kingdom, the series introduces Ning Yi (Chen Kun), sixth in line to the throne and recently released from prison after daring to oppose his brother’s execution.

Meanwhile Feng Zhiwei (Ni Ni), the sole surviving royal of the previous dynasty, disguises herself as a male scholar and makes her move to infiltrate the palace. The two meet and secretly fall in love, but Ning Yi’s family has plans to use his marriage prospects for political gain, while Feng Zhiwei can’t afford to lose sight of her goal.

This is “Romeo and Juliet” if Romeo were less naïve and gunning for revenge, and Juliet was willing to trade in her happily-ever-after to claim her lost crown. Expect dizzying plot twists, bloody battles, and an epic romance between two people who definitely weren’t fated to be together.

“The Rise of Phoenixes” is available to watch on Netflix.

Power, politics, and priceless jewels dictate life as an imperial concubine in ‘Empresses in the Palace’

Zhen Huan (Sun Li) is a young woman coming of age in Qing dynasty China. She secretly prays to find true love, but fate has other plans for her future.

It’s 1722, and the Yongzheng Emperor is seeking new additions to join the imperial harem. Zhen Huan is among those chosen, and finds herself initiated into the ritualized world of the intimidating court, vying for status to secure her survival.

“Empresses in the Palace” plots an elaborate web of schemes between the imperial concubines. Educated in music and the arts, the women are expected to entertain the emperor, and vie for position to win his favor.

The show is renowned for its elaborate costumes, which imitate the Manchu court fashions of the time. The jeweled headdresses and embroidered gowns are as colorful and intricate as the ruthless political machinations that rule life inside the palace.

“Empresses in the Palace” is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Loyalty and ambition collide in ‘My Country: The New Age’

Korea’s Joseon dynasty began with a battle.

Veteran soldier Seo-hwi (Yang Se-jong) and aristocratic military officer Seon-ho (Woo Do-hwan) face each other down at the heart of a conflict set to change the course of history.

As the battle begins, the narrative takes viewers back 10 years, to when the boys first met. Despite the class hierarchy that divides them, the pair find solidarity in their shared determination to prove themselves. Seo-hwi is a blacksmith, disgraced after his father was executed for embezzlement, while Seon-ho is aristocratic by birth, but despised because his mother was a concubine.

When both boys take the state military exam together, Seon-ho turns on Seo-hwi in an unforgivable act of betrayal.

“My Country: The New Age” is an epic story of broken brotherhood, set against a backdrop of seismic change as one dynasty crumbles and a new era begins.

“My Country: The New Age” is available to watch on Netflix.

‘The Princess Weiyoung’ is a romantic palace drama with a sting in its tail

When the king of the Northern Liang dynasty is framed for committing treason and his palace and forces attack his palace from the opposing Wei kingdom, Princess Xin Er (Tiffany Tang) is the only member of the royal family to survive.

Vowing revenge, she assumes the identity of Weiyoung, the estranged illegitimate daughter of the Prime Minister of the Northern Wei, and takes her place in his household. There she meets Tuoba Jun (Luo Jin), the emperor’s favorite grandson. Kind and intelligent, he alone welcomes her into the palace.

“The Princess Weiyoung” melds romance with political intrigue as Xin Er struggles to reconcile her feelings for Tuoba Jun with her goal to avenge the loss of her family.

“The Princess Weiyoung” is available to watch on Netflix.

‘Hwarang’ follows the lives of an elite warrior brotherhood in ancient Korea

In the kingdom of Silla, the Hwarang were a group of young noblemen educated in the fine and martial arts. While most were the sons of aristocratic families, this series introduces two unexpected additions to the crew: peasant Moo-myung (Park Seo-joon) and crown prince-in-hiding Jin-heung (Park Hyung-sik).

Both join the Hwarang under assumed identities and soon become friends. But Moo-myung has come to the court seeking vengeance on the prince his new role demands he protect.

Palace politics aside, “Hwarang” is a compelling coming-of-age story that follows the friendships and rivalries of the first class of Hwarang warriors. From playboy Soo-ho (Choi Min-ho) to bubbly prankster Han-sung (Kim Tae-hyung), this is a light comedy packed with a well-rounded cast of loveable characters.

“Hwarang” is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

