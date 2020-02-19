The 25 best companies to work for, based on employee satisfaction

caption Salesforce’s HQ in San Francisco source Habitat Horiculture

Fortune recently released its list of the top 100 companies to work for in 2020.

The list is based on employee satisfaction surveys, which ask questions about employees’ feelings about their ability to reach their full potential at the company.

The financial and insurance industry, as well as information technology, dominated the list.

Check out which companies made it to the top.

The rankings are based on employee surveys asking over 60 questions centered around employees’ ability to reach their full potential at the company. Inclusion is one of the most essential factors for employee satisfaction, according to Fortune.

Nearly half of the companies in the top 25 are in the financial and insurance industry or IT industry, but others that made the cut include hospitality, health care, and professional services.

The top 25 also include many of the same companies as last year, although some such as Hilton and Capital One Financial climbed up the list.

Check out which companies made it into the top 25.

25. EY

caption Steve Krouskos, EY Global Managing Partner and Marie-Laure Delarue, EY Global Vice Chair source EY

Industry: Professional Services

HQ Location: New York City

Employees: 49,466

24. Capital One Financial

source REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: McClean, Va

Employees: 44,000

23. David Weekley Homes

source David Weekley Homes

Industry: Construction

HQ Location: Houston

Employees: 1,555

22. Southern Ohio Medical Center

source Southern Ohio Medical Center

Industry: Health Care

HQ Location: Portsmouth, Ohio

Employees: 2,795

21. Plante Moran

caption Jim Proppe, Managing Partner Plante Moran source Courtesy of Plante Moran

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: Southfield, Mich.

Employees: 3,277

20. CarMax

caption The sign of a CarMax dealership is pictured in Duarte source Thomson Reuters

Industry: Retail

HQ Location: Richmond, Va.

Employees: 26,041

19. Navy Federal Credit Union

source Glassdoor

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: Vienna, Va.

Employees: 18,648

18. Camden Property Trust

source Glassdoor

Industry: Real Estate

HQ Location: Houston

Employees: 1,663

17. Veterans United Home Loans

source Veterans United Home Loans

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: Colombia, MO

Employees: 3,176

16. Kimley-Horn

source Kimley-Horn

Industry: Professional Services

HQ Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Employees: 4,247

15. Texas Health Resources

source Brandon Wade / Reuters

Industry: Health Care

HQ Location: Arlington, Texas

Employees: 22,110

14. Pinnacle Financial Partners

source Pinnacle Financial Partners

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: Nashville

Employees: 2,508

13. Baird

source Google Earth

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: Milwaukee

Employees: 4,371

12. The Cheesecake Factory

source Flikr / Krista

Industry: Restaurant

HQ Location: Calabasas, Calif.

Employees: 39,496

11. Intuit

caption Intuit CEO, Sasan Goodarzi source Courtesy of Intuit

Industry: Information Technology

HQ Location: Mountain View, Calif.

Employees: 7,273

10. Kimpton Hotel & Restaurants

source Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Industry: Hospitality

HQ Location: San Francisco

Employees: 8,124

9. American Express

source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Industry: Financial Services and Insurance

HQ Location: New York City

Employees: 59,000

8. Stryker

source Glassdoor

Industry: Manufacturing and Production

HQ Location: Kalamazoo, Mich

Employees: 19,941

7. Edward Jones

caption Penny Pennington, Managing Partner Edward Jones source Edward Jones

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

HQ Location: St. Louis

Employees: 47,438

6. Salesforce

caption Salesforce co-CEO, Marc Benioff source Salesforce

Industry: Information Technology

HQ Location: San Francisco

Employees: 13,282

5. Workday

caption Aneel Bhursri, CEO and co-founder Workday source Workday

Industry: Information Technology

HQ Location: Pleasanton, Calif.

Employees: 8,846

4. Cisco

source Sergio Perez/Reuters

Industry: Information Technology

HQ Location: San Jose, Calif.

Employees: 39,109

3. Wegmans Food Market

source Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

Industry: Retail

HQ Location: Rochester, N.Y.

Employees: 51,069

2. Ultimate Software

caption Scott Scherr, CEO Ultimate Software source Ultimate Software/Facebook

Industry: Information Technology

HQ Location: Weston Fla.

Employees: 5,600

1. Hilton

source Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Industry: Hospitality

HQ Location: McLean, Va.

Employees: 62,000