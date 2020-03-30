It takes a fairly long list of features to bag the overall best computer monitor spot, but the BenQ PD3200U is certainly well-deserving. This 4K display delivers high resolution, factory-calibrated color accuracy, superb image quality and decent port selection at an affordable price and a reasonable size. That’s without even mentioning its pro feature set.

The best computer monitors will help you achieve a level of productivity that many standard displays or laptop screens just won’t. Whether it’s because your daily PC workload demands more screen real estate and higher resolution, or you require eye-care features that help reduce eye strain and fatigue, the best ones out there will simply change your experience for the better.

For that reason, it’s best to invest. The best computer monitors on the market may cost you a little more than those cheap ones you’ll find at office supplies warehouse stores. However, they’ll also deliver better image quality, build integrity, and feature sets, making them a better value than the bargain basement options.

Of course, what’s best for everyone else may not be what’s best for you. You may need a 4K monitor for your video and photo editing work, or you might be better off with a smaller screen to fit in your tiny dorm room or apartment. To help you find the most ideal one for your needs, we found the best computer monitor for every category.

Here are the best computer monitors you can buy:

The best computer monitor overall

The BenQ PD3200U boasts the best all-around value right now, offering excellent basic and pro features without the obnoxious price tag or screen size.

In a market saturated with pricey computer monitors, it’s hard to contest the overall value that the BenQ PD3200U brings to the table. While others might set you back $1,000 or more for fundamental and additional features, this in-plane switching (IPS) panel display will offer them for less – a lot less. This means that you can take home a monitor that not only delivers high 4K resolution, but also swaggers with pro features, all without breaking the bank.

Those pro features include CAD/CAM Mode, Animation Mode and the Hotkey Puck, which are all designed for a more seamless and productive workflow. These make this monitor a vital tool for professionals, creative or otherwise.

This screen is excellent for students as well, delivering wide viewing angles, exceptional color accuracy and a decent selection of ports. The DualView Mode does wonders for multi-tasking, while that ergonomic design makes it easy on your back and shoulders. The BenQ PD3200U also has Low Blue Light in order to reduce eye strain and fatigue, especially handy for all those all-nighters you’re pulling.

The BenQ PD3200U has mostly received top marks from Amazon buyers. However, it’s held back by quite a few units with flickering issues – this has been the common complaint amongst customers, with one reviewer encountering the same issue in the replacement unit. On the upside, most buyers who left positive reviews haven’t mentioned the issue at all.

If you’re used to spending less than $500 on a monitor, this display’s price tag might seem like a luxury. But, keep in mind that it’s a lot cheaper than its feature-rich rivals, so you’re getting more bang for less buck.

Pros: Sharp 4K resolution, wide viewing angles, affordable price, several pro features, ideal size, eye-care technology, excellent color accuracy, impressive ergonomics

Cons: Price is higher than average, some customers report flicker issues

The best affordable computer monitor

While gaming monitors can cost you a bunch of money, the Asus VX248H manages to be astoundingly cheap without compromising on those vital features.

There are many cheap or affordable monitors to choose from, but only a handful are worth considering if you want quality. Among those is the Asus VX248H. Intended first and foremost as a gaming monitor, this display rocks many of the bells and whistles for gaming. That includes its high, 80,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1-millisecond (ms) response rate and flicker-free technology. It’s also ideal for your entertainment and multimedia needs.

However, it makes for an effective student computer monitor if you’re strapped for cash – and space. After all, not all dorm rooms are created equal, and if you’re unlucky enough to get a small one with just enough space for the beds, closets and tiny desks, you’ll need a monitor that will fit beautifully into a tight space. The Asus VX248H fits that bill, touting a 24-inch screen, a 22.5 x 16-inch size and an ultra-slim design.

Better yet, it’s cheap, setting you back less than $150. Unfortunately, it’s not 4K, but that 1080p resolution is still standard these days, especially in smaller, inexpensive displays. If you’re looking for a monitor to binge-watch your favorite shows on while getting through your coursework and projects, there’s no better choice right now. And, afterwards, you can unwind with your favorite game.

In fact, serious gamers only have positive things to say about this monitor. One Amazon review even said that it’s helped improve his gameplay considerably, while another praised the sharp image quality and effective eye-care technology it delivers.

Pros: Small and slim design, sharp and vibrant image quality, high contrast ratio, fast response time, cheap price tag, Splendid Video Intelligence Technology offers several video presets

Cons: 60Hz refresh rate not as good for gaming, port selection just OK, large bezels

The best curved computer monitor

Beyond the Asus Designo Curve MX38VC‘s gorgeous design is a multi-tasking machine that lets you work, charge and be entertained all at the same time.

Immersive multi-tasking has never been as good as it is with the Asus Designo Curve MX38VC, which is why it gets our vote for the best curved computer monitor. You’ll need plenty of desk space to accommodate this 38-inch 3,840 x 1,600 display, but it’s certainly worth it – even if you have to actually buy a new desk to do so.

This curved computer monitor has all the real estate you’ll need for multitasking as well as that ultra-wide, curved design for maximum immersion and impeccable viewing angles, whether you’re finishing that video editing task for work or tackling that AutoCAD design project you have for school while streaming a Netflix show. And, of course, it’s brilliant for post-schoolwork gaming.

The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC takes it even further: it comes with a pair of 10-watt stereo speakers featured with Harman Kardon Audio, Bluetooth connectivity for music streaming, a frameless design, a fast-charging Qi wireless charger for your portable devices, FreeSync support up to 75Hz and a decent selection of ports. That’s a whole lot of features, though you will have to pay a pretty price for it.

One Amazon reviewer has said that these features made the Asus Designo Curve MX38VC an even better product, and another names its brightness, angle and clarity, and glare reduction effective for long hours of productivity. There are, however, some complaints regarding its stand, with one buyer calling it wobbly.

Pros: Great connectivity, Qi wireless charging is fast, speakers are impressive, lots of real estate, thin bezels, vibrant colors, glare reduction is effective, decent port selection

Cons: Stand not quite as solid, image quality not as sharp, contrast only 1,000:1, not cheap, slow response time

The best wide-screen computer monitor

When it comes to content creation and design, not just any wide-screen monitor will do. The ultrawide MSI Prestige PS341WU comes with a 34-inch superb 5K resolution IPS screen that delivers 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, to start.

For best results, you cannot just pick up any ultrawide computer monitor, especially when you’re photo editing, video editing or working with 3D design. You have to consider that extra screen real estate as well as the highest resolution, which many wide-screen computer monitors offer. But, when it comes to content creation – one of the biggest reasons to invest in a wide or ultra-wide screen monitor – color accuracy matters even more. And, not all high-end displays offer that detail.

It’s one of the reasons why the MSI Prestige PS341WU has gained popularity amongst wide-screen display users. It has that additional space to work on, useful for many creative tasks and for multi-tasking, without being obnoxiously big that it gets in the way of everything else. And, that 5K resolution on an IPS panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio is so sharp, it’s incredible to use.

Most importantly for content creators, however, is its 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as 100% coverage of the sRGB gamut. That means that it delivers color accuracy like no other, on top of all its other features like PIP & PBP Modes, Intuitive Screen Assistance and extremely ergonomic design. It doesn’t come cheap, but surprisingly, it doesn’t cost as much as you might expect for all that it offers.

There’s no such thing as a perfect product, and the MSI Prestige PS341WU is no exception to the rule. Amazon reviewers have mentioned some flaws, with its price tag being the biggest turn off. Many of them agreed that if it was cheaper or on sale, it would be a worthier investment.

Pros: Ultra-wide 5,120 x 2,160 resolution screen offers extra workspace, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut for color accuracy, built-in Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes great for multitasking, ergonomic design for tilt, swivel and height adjustments

Cons: HDR performance is nothing special, a tad pricey

The best 4K computer monitor

Whether you’re a Mac or a Windows user, the BenQ DesignVue PD3220U is the best 4K computer monitor for you. Beyond that incredible 4K resolution, it also boasts a solid feature set that many students and professionals will appreciate.

Super-sharp 4K resolution has now become a standard for many PC users, so a 4K display will make for a future-proof addition to any PC setup. There’s quite a few excellent 4K monitors out there, some affordable, others pricey. The BenQ DesignVue PD3220U may fall in the latter category, but it’s certainly lightyears away from the cheap competition when it comes to image quality and feature set.

This 4K monitor has been designed with professionals as well as design, cinematography, photography and engineering students in mind. Among its features include the 4K HDR10 video support, DualView mode and lightning-fast Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) connectivity, as well as incredible color accuracy out of the box. That’s because this monitor covers 95% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB for that practically impeccable color reproduction.

Of course, for all those schoolwork and project all-nighters, it comes with ZeroFlicker technology and Low Blue Light features to considerably reduce eye strain and fatigue.

The BenQ DesignVue PD3220U has a couple of accolades under its belt, including being named by Digital Trends as one of the best USB-C monitors of 2019, as well as by TechRadar as the best USB-C monitor of 2020.

One particular Amazon buyer has encountered minor issues like shoddy external craftsmanship, but most complaints, which there aren’t a lot of, are defective stock-related. As for that price, it actually doesn’t seem that extravagant for content creators, with one reviewer even saying it’s an affordable price.

Pros: Solid features for content creation, impeccable color accuracy, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, slim bezels, HDR10 support, Mac-friendly, cheaper than Apple displays, DualView mode for ultimate multi-tasking

Cons: Build quality is questionable, expensive

Do students need a monitor?

It’s obvious why a professional would want a monitor to get work done on the job or in their home office, but computer monitors can be helpful for college students, too. Students will be using computer monitors for a variety of reasons, some of those reasons will be key to the advancement of their education and some will be good for blowing off steam. Hopefully more of the former, but we all know it may be more of the latter.

As Best Buy explains, understanding how you want to use the monitor helps in picking the right type of computer monitor.

Web research: Large screen computer monitors are great for web research in a bunch of browser windows and tabs. You can also have text documents open in another window, making it easier to research and write – all on one screen.

Large screen computer monitors are great for web research in a bunch of browser windows and tabs. You can also have text documents open in another window, making it easier to research and write – all on one screen. Graphics: Creating graphics and artwork becomes much easier with a large display that has a high-resolution. Anyone who works in graphic design, video, or photography needs a big, sharp monitor.

Creating graphics and artwork becomes much easier with a large display that has a high-resolution. Anyone who works in graphic design, video, or photography needs a big, sharp monitor. Streaming video: Some professors and teachers ask their students to watch videos or even TV shows for homework (hey, it could happen). Video just looks better on a high-resolution computer monitor, so it’s good to pick a monitor with a resolution that will match the video stream, whether it’s HD or 4K.

Some professors and teachers ask their students to watch videos or even TV shows for homework (hey, it could happen). Video just looks better on a high-resolution computer monitor, so it’s good to pick a monitor with a resolution that will match the video stream, whether it’s HD or 4K. Gaming: Students who are using the computer monitor for gaming definitely are just blowing off steam and not performing an assignment for school, no matter what they say. Regardless, a curved monitor is good for gaming, as it provides an immersive experience. Additionally pay attention to the resolution of the monitor when it comes to gaming.

Technical terms to know

