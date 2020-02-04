An effective computer mouse can seriously help improve your computing experience, and the best of the bunch remains the Logitech MX Master, thanks to its mix of excellent feature-set and ergonomic design.

Point, click, scroll – these actions have become a ubiquitous part of daily life. The computer has evolved a lot over the past few decades, but the mouse has been used as the best way to interact with different functions of the computer since 1984’s Apple Macintosh.

Of course, the mouse has evolved a bit since then, but their core function hasn’t changed much. For example, many computer mice have embraced wireless technology like Bluetooth to increase convenience, but you’re still scrolling and clicking. The way in which mice track movement has changed from tiny rolling balls to lasers as well.

So, what should you consider when you’re looking for a new mouse? For starters, you should think about whether you want a wired or wireless mouse. Many wireless computer mice use Bluetooth and can connect to your computer directly, while others come with a small dongle that you have to plug into your computer’s USB port.

You should also consider the overall size of the mouse. Looking for something to take with you on the road a lot? Perhaps a small mouse would be better. Or, if your mouse is simply going to sit on your desk at home, you can get a bigger, more ergonomic mouse.

There are hundreds of mouse models out there, but we’ve done our homework to help you find the best one for your needs, having either directly tested or extensively researched every pick on our list.

Here are the best computer mice you can buy

The best computer mouse overall

source Logitech

The Logitech MX Master doesn’t just look impressive – it’s ergonomically designed and features customizable buttons.

The Logitech MX Master came out a few years ago, and it has been hailed as one of the best computer mice ever to be released – and for good reason.

Logitech is a powerhouse in the computer peripheral world, and the MX Master is the company’s flagship mouse. The mouse can connect to your computer through its Bluetooth connection or through an included USB dongle, but the main selling point to the mouse is the fact that it comes with a number of different customizable buttons and wheels.

For example, you’ll get the main scrolling wheel in between the two main buttons, but you’ll also get another wheel on the side near where your thumb rests. That wheel can be used for side-scrolling, which can be very helpful in day-to-day use, as well as in specific industries, like music production. Right near that side-wheel, you’ll also find an extra two buttons, as well as another button underneath the thumb rest, which Logitech calls the “gesture button.” It can be used on a Mac to switch desktops, for example. All of those buttons can be customized through the Logitech software.

Another excellent thing about this mouse is that it can last 40 days on a charge under normal use, and you can continue using it while it’s charging through the microUSB port on the front of the mouse. Next up, you can connect to up to three different devices, and you can switch between them using a button underneath the mouse.

Last but not least, the mouse features a super comfortable and ergonomic design, which makes it ideal for hours of use at a time.

Pros: Plenty of customizable buttons, ergonomic design, highly accurate

Cons: A little expensive

The best computer mouse for gamers

source Razer

The Razer DeathAdder Chroma features a slick design for gaming, as well as five customizable buttons and super-accurate tracking.

The original Razer DeathAdder was hailed as one of the best gaming mice out there, but the company has since updated the mouse with Razer DeathAdder Chroma, and this mouse is even better.

The Razer DeathAdder Chroma looks a little basic, but in reality, it’s anything but. It’s quite an ergonomically-designed mouse, and it features rubberized textures on both the left and right of the mouse to ensure that it doesn’t slip from the hand, which is important when you’re gaming.

The mouse, which is wired, comes with a total of five buttons. You’ll get the two standard mouse buttons, as well as one under the scroll wheel, and two others on the left in reach of the thumb. Those buttons can be customized using the Razer Synapse software, which also lets you set the lighting profile and make your mouse change colors. You can also calibrate the mouse to the surface you’re using it on, which helps make it a little more accurate.

Perhaps the best thing about the mouse is under the hood. The mouse is equipped with a 10,000dpi optical sensor, which is extremely accurate, and it is capable of mouse movements of up to 200 inches per second. That’s probably a lot more than you’ll ever need.

The mouse may be excellent, but it isn’t perfect. Some reviews, like PCWorld’s, argue that the buttons can feel a little like a toy at times. That review ended up with a score of 4/5 stars, so it can’t have been too annoying. Meanwhile, IGN gave the mouse 9/10.

Pros: Ergonomic, five buttons, included grip, comfortable

Cons: Buttons can feel cheap, slightly expensive

The best portable computer mouse

source Microsoft/Business Insider

The Microsoft Mobile Mouse 3600 isn’t just cheap, it’s also small and connects to a wide range of devices, making it a perfect choice for those on the go.

Microsoft may be best known for its software, but it’s a growing force in the hardware world, too. The company has been making computer mice for some time, and the Microsoft Mobile Mouse 3600 is one of its most-loved.

The mouse is designed for portability, and as such, you would expect it to connect to multiple devices, and it does. You can use this mouse on a Windows computer, Mac computer, and Android device – though be warned that it is not compatible with Windows 7. It connects to all those devices through its Bluetooth 4.0/4.1.

The best thing about this mouse, however, is the fact that it’s quite compact and light, making it a fine choice for those who need to take their mouse on the go. The mouse comes in at only 3.2-ounces, which really quite light. It’s also relatively cheap, starting at only $20 for the black version.

Pros: Compact and light, cheap, connects to a wide range of devices.

Cons: Somewhat basic design

The best affordable wireless computer mouse

source Logitech

The Logitech M705 wireless mouse is reliable and versatile for a whole lot less than most products.

Looking for a capable all-around mouse on a bit of a budget? The Logitech M705 Marathon Mouse could be the right one for you. The mouse is a little older, but it’s compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows XP and later, and Mac OS X 10.4 and later. The mouse isn’t just versatile, it’s also built to be energy efficient. According to Logitech, it uses half the power of other comparable wireless mice. It’ll connect to your computer through a USB dongle, so you will need to have an extra USB port to properly use the device. The mouse also features a few extra bells and whistles – like two extra buttons on the side, which can be used for other functions. Of course, the best thing about this mouse isn’t how many features it has, it’s the fact that it’s inexpensive. The mouse comes in at only $21.04 on Amazon right now because it’s on sale from the original $49.99 price tag. Pros: Extra buttons, compatible with a lot of operating systems, wireless, comfortable Cons: Slightly basic design, only connects using a dongle

The best computer mouse for ergonomics

source Evoluent

The Evoluent VerticalMouse 4 has the ultimate ergonomic design, because it takes the mouse and makes it vertical instead of horizontal.

If you’re looking for something that offers ultimate comfort, then the Evoluent VerticalMouse 4 is the right mouse for you. Be warned, though, you may get some weird looks.

Using this mouse, you’ll place your hand vertically instead of horizontally, and the mouse features rests for your hand to increase its comfort level. The idea here is that you avoid too much forearm twisting, which increases arm health, according to Evoluent.

Like some of the other mice on the list, the mouse also features thumb buttons, meaning it’s a little more functional than some other mice. It also has a pointer speed button right under the main buttons, meaning you can adjust how quickly the pointer moves on the screen without having to wade into your computer’s settings. If you do want to change any settings, the mouse comes with the included customization software.

While it is a great mouse, there are a few things to consider before you buy. For example, according to PCMag’s review, the plastic used on it tends to attract grime, and the software’s user interface could be a little better designed.

Pros: Extremely ergonomic and comfortable, quick dpi switching

Cons: Can get grimy, expensive