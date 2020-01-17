The 17 best countries in the world for people who want to run their own businesses — and enjoy a high quality of life

caption US News & World Report has ranked Switzerland the best country in the world for four years in a row. source Flickr/Guillaume Baviere

For the fifth year in a row, US News & World Report has released their ranking of the best countries in world. For 2020, US News ranked 73 countries based on global perceptions. In partnership with BAV Group and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, US News surveyed over 20,000 people across the globe and evaluated countries on 65 metrics. To secure a place on this year’s list, countries had to rank among the top 150 countries in the world in the 2017 U.N. Human Development Index as well as among the top 100 countries in terms of GDP, foreign direct investment inflows, and international tourism receipts, according to 2017 World Bank data. Countries that did not meet these four criteria or that didn’t report this data were excluded. US News sent its survey to participants that would be “broadly representative of the global population.” Those that participated hailed from 36 countries across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The 65 metrics on which countries were evaluated were grouped into nine subrankings: adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power, and quality of life. Each subranking carried a different weight in contributing to the final ranking, with Entrepreneurship and Quality of Life yielding the most influence – 17.87% and 16.77%, respectively. Here, in ascending order, are the top 17 countries:

17. Italy

Highlights: Widespread cultural influence; steeped in history; huge tourism industry; economy experiencing notable growth in northern Italy

Highest subranking: Heritage (No. 1 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 18 out of 80

16. Singapore

Highlights: Known for its safety and security; one of the world’s wealthiest nations; home to one of the world’s busiest ports; low unemployment; booming electronics and pharmaceutical sectors

Highest subranking: Open for Business (No. 5 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 15 out of 80

15. China

Highlights: Largest population in the world; world’s second largest economy and one of the fastest growing; economic growth has reduced the number of people living in poverty

Highest subrankings: Power (No. 3 out of 73) and Movers (No. 3 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 16 out of 80

14. Finland

Highlights: International leader in education; ranks highly with regard to overall quality of life, civil rights, and freedom of press; first country to legalize universal suffrage; international trade makes up one-third of its GDP

Highest subranking: Citizenship (No. 6 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 14 out of 80

13. Denmark

Highlights: Government perceived as stable, transparent, and progressive; universal health care system; free higher education; high social mobility

Highest subranking: Quality of Life (No. 2 out of 80)

2019 overall ranking: No. 13 out 73

12. France

Highlights: Widespread cultural influence; wealthy, high-income nation; one of the world’s largest economies; large tourism sector

Highest subranking: Cultural Influence (No. 2 out of 80)

2019 overall ranking: No. 10 out of 73

11. New Zealand

Highlights: Nuclear free zone; birthplace of many famous figures, including the first man to summit Everest; large investment in education; uninhabited wilds are ideal for outdoor exploration

Highest subranking: Adventure (No. 7 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 12 out of 80

10. Norway

Highlights: Wealthy nation; one of the world’s leading petroleum exporters; higher education is by and large free; rich literary tradition

Highest subranking: Citizenship (No. 3 out 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 9 out of 80

9. Netherlands

Highlights: Reputation as a tolerant society; first country to legalize same-sex marriage; world’s highest concentration of museums; 20,000 miles of bike paths encourage an active life; leading exporter of agriculture

Highest subranking: Citizenship (No. 4 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 11 out of 80

8. Sweden

Highlights: Committed to sustainability, human rights, and public service; equal wealth distribution; free healthcare and college education

Highest subranking: Citizenship (No. 1 out of 73)

2019 ranking: No. 6 out of 80

7. United States

Highlights: World’s most dominant power, economically and politically; widespread cultural influence; home to top universities

Highest subranking: Power (No. 1 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 8 out of 80

6. United Kingdom

Highlights: Large banking and tourism industries; London a major international finance center; major contributions to the arts and sciences

Highest subranking: Entrepreneurship (No. 4 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 5 out of 80

5. Australia

Highlights: High life expectancy; major cities score high in livability; wealthy nation; progressive legislation with regard to same-sex marriage and the environment

Highest subranking: Quality of Life (No. 5 out 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 7 out of 80

4. Germany

Highlights: Skilled and affluent workforce; one of the world’s largest economies; thriving telecommunications, health care, and tourism sectors; leader in imports and exports; birthplace of many notable cultural figures

Highest subranking: Entrepreneurship (No. 1 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 4 out of 80

3. Japan

Highlights: Highly literate and technologically advanced; third-largest economy in the world; one of the world’s largest producers of automobiles and electronics

Highest subranking: Entrepreneurship (No. 2 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 2 out of 80

2. Canada

Highlights: National policy of multiculturalism; high standard of living; hi-tech industrial economy; world’s fifth-largest oil producer

Highest subranking: Quality of Life (No. 1 out of 73)

2019 overall ranking: No. 3 out of 80

1. Switzerland

Highlights: One of the world’s wealthiest countries; strong economy with low corporate tax rates; political neutrality; diverse cultural makeup; high number of Nobel Prize winners and registered patents

Highest subranking: Open for Business (No. 2 out of 73) 2019 overall ranking: No. 1 out of 80

