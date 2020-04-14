The best digital-to-analog converters

A digital-to-analog converter ( DAC) is a useful tool for any music lover who wants to play digital audio files in high quality.

( This gadget refines the processing of digital to analog audio transformations to enhance the sound produced by smartphones, computers, and other connected devices.

The Chord Mojo is the ultimate DAC thanks to its studio quality sound, simple interface, and versatile connections.

A digital-to-analog converter, or DAC, takes your digital audio content and transforms it into analog so that your sound system can amplify and play it. It’s through this process that you’re actually able to listen to audio stored in a digital file format, like MP3, WAV, or FLAC.

Virtually all music played through a digital device, including the tracks you stream on music services like Spotify and Amazon Music, needs to be converted to analog in order to be heard through a pair of headphones or speakers. Different digital sound formats have different qualities and specs, but they all store music as bits of data. A DAC works as an interpreter that takes these digitally stored recordings and translates them back into an analog signal. This is what you ultimately hear from your output source.

It’s actually a chip that conducts this whole process, and this chip can be found in almost every device that has the ability to play music. It’s in your phone, your computer, and your TV. The question is, if a DAC chip is already included in all of your devices, why bother to buy a separate one?

Well, the answer comes down to quality. DACs vary in performance, and in most cases, the ones you find integrated in phones, computers, and TVs are not of the best quality. If you really want to enhance the way you experience music, having an external DAC is an imperative, as a high-end DAC will make your music sound as close to its original analog recording as possible. If you own good headphones or speakers and feel that you’re not getting the sound you hoped to get, a DAC is your best bet for unlocking the full potential of your device.

There are DACs designed for various needs in several sizes, with some models geared primarily toward headphones and others suited for larger hi-fi setups. As someone who has a background working for an AV/IT installation company, there are several primary factors I take into account when selecting a DAC, including audio quality, compatibility, and user experience. For more detailed information about all of the features you should look out for when purchasing a DAC, be sure to read our additional buying advice.

After deciding what type of DAC is best for your needs, there are plenty of models to choose from. To help narrow the field, we’ve picked the best DACs you can buy for a variety of audio needs and budgets.

Here are our top picks for the best DACs:

The best DAC overall

source Chord Electronics

With its straightforward interface, practical design, and amazing sound quality, the Chord Electronics Mojo offers everything you could want from a DAC.

When it comes to making DACs, Chord Electronics is one of the frontrunners of the industry. Among the company’s many exceptional products is the Mojo, which stands out thanks to the convenience it offers. What makes this item so brilliant is its user-friendly interface and the overall sound experience it delivers. This is also probably the best DAC you can still realistically carry around.

First off, for a portable DAC, this device provides its users with an exceptional sound. You will not only notice the difference this DAC makes when you’re not using it, but also when you compare the sound to that of another DAC in this same price range. Its high-end performance lives up to the standards promised by Chord products. Alongside being a DAC, the Mojo also packs an amplifier that can boost audio output for louder playback.

Another quality that separates this DAC is its overall convenience. While some DACs may be too complicated for people who are not experienced around audio equipment, the Mojo is very straightforward. It’s a plug and play device that is compatible with all operating systems and outputs. When turned off, it remembers all your last saved settings, and it can play almost any audio file (up to DSD 256) as it has a wide sample rate range (32kHz to 768kHz).

When you look at the Mojo, the first thing that catches the eye are the three huge buttons attached to the matte black body of the device. These buttons stand for power and volume control and also have LED lights inside that change color depending on the file’s audio resolution.

Moreover, the device has a micro USB, Coaxial, and Optical input, along with two 3.5mm analog outputs, which means that you can plug two headphones in at the same time. However, the Mojo doesn’t support wireless connectivity. The Mojo works on battery power and the life of the battery is rated for around eight hours. It can be fully recharged in four hours using a micro USB cable.

The Chord Mojo is great whether you want to use it on the go with your smartphone or want to plug it in to your home computer. It’s easy to use and delivers studio quality audio. It’s without a doubt the best sounding DAC for its price and size, which makes it a popular product among audiophiles.

Pros: Amazing sound quality, combined DAC and amp, easy-to-use interface, extensive compatibility, two headphone inputs that can work simultaneously, up to 768kHz sample rate

Cons: Doesn’t work while charging, doesn’t support wireless input, is portable but not small enough to carry in your pocket, gets warm when charging

The best desktop DAC

source Cambridge Audio

If you need a DAC for your speaker system, the DacMagic Plus is probably the best device for you with its wide selection of connectivity options.

Cambridge Audio is another leading brand in the audio world, and the DacMagic Plus lives up to the quality the company is known for. Though this product may have an old-school appearance with a square shape and bulky design, there is nothing archaic about the functions and capabilities of this DAC. It even has a wireless connectivity feature which allows your phone or tablet to connect through Bluetooth for high quality music streaming.

Unlike the more compact DAC models on our list, which are primarily geared toward headphones, the DacMagic Plus is an excellent DAC to incorporate in a hi-fi stereo audio system. It offers a generous selection of connection options both in the input and output side. It has several digital inputs: an asynchronous low-jitter USB port, two digital coax ports, and two optical inputs. As for the output options, alongside the standard ports, it provides you with a balanced XLR and a single ended RCA. It’s a versatile device that will be able to connect with virtually any speaker system without any compatibility issues or add-on adapters. The DAC is also able to support digital music of virtually any format and can upsample sources to 24-bit/384kHz.

As one would expect from a dedicated desktop DAC, the DacMagic Plus is one of the largest DAC models on our list. Despite how it looks, though, it’s actually pretty light and can be easily lifted. The bigger size also helps to enable strong performance, as this device is able to significantly improve the quality of any audio file. As for the interface, it’s easy to use with one big volume knob and three buttons. On the downside, the DAC doesn’t have a volume display on it and it doesn’t come with a remote control.

At this price range, the DacMagic Plus is the best high quality desktop DAC you can buy. With a variety of connection options and the ability to work with all major music formats, the DacMagic Plus is a reliable and accommodating device to have in your audio setup.

Pros: Competitive price for a desktop DAC, a lot of connectivity options, Bluetooth support, able to accommodate a lot of devices

Cons: Large size, no volume display, no remote control

The best portable Bluetooth DAC

If you want to buy a portable DAC with Bluetooth support, the iFi xDSD is one of the most cutting-edge products you can find.

The iFi xDSD is an amazing pocket-size portable DAC that offers both quality and functionality. Don’t let the small size of this device fool you, because this DAC is packed with a variety of special features, including a built-in amplifier, a high quality Bluetooth streaming receiver, a bass correction system, and iFi’s 3D+ immersive soundstage system. The sound it produces is detailed and clear which makes it a solid choice for enjoying high resolution audio.

This device also provides you with more variety in sound compared to other portable DACs because it enables you to have control over a selection of modes that can be used to fine-tune your music. Most of the other portable DACs offer only one default setting, without much customization. This quality makes the DAC a very enjoyable device in the hands of a person who knows his way around audio equipment. The opposite can be said for people who are not very well-versed with audio specs, however, so some buyers might find this model to be too complicated.

The iFi xDSD also stands out from the batch with its stylish design. The body of the device has an elegant, curvy metal frame, and there’s a huge analog volume control wheel located on the top center of the unit. The DAC also comes equipped with all the standard inputs and outputs for a model of this type. It’s a perfect device for portable use with headphones as it’s compact and ergonomic. It even comes with a Velcro strap to attach to the back of your phone. It runs off its own internal lithium battery that lasts up to 10 hours and can be recharged using a micro USB charger. The device can support up to 32-Bit/768kHz via USB with DSD512 support.

The iFi xDSD is one of the most advanced portable DACs you can get. It provides you with many additional features that you don’t see in other DACs, it delivers high resolution audio over wired connections, and it offers aptX-enabled streaming music through Bluetooth. Compared to other similar models, it offers more control over your audio settings which makes it unique.

Pros: A lot of advanced modes to fine-tune your audio, high quality Bluetooth streaming, stylish design and small size for convenient portability

Cons: Can be too complicated for some users, it takes time to get used to its controls

The best USB DAC

Audiophile gear can be big, bulky, and complex, but luckily, the Dragonfly Cobalt is none of that – it’s small and straight to the point with exceptional sound quality.

AudioQuest’s Dragonfly series is quite popular. These devices are known for delivering high quality audio despite only being the size of a USB stick. The Dragonfly Cobalt, which came out last year, is their latest model. It has a new and improved DAC chip, a quieter power supply, and an updated micro controller. The Cobalt not only sounds significantly better than older models, but it’s also slightly smaller in size.

You can use it with any device that has a USB input, or connect it to your phone using an adapter (a USB-C to USB-A adapter is included). It offers seamless compatibility with Apple and Android devices.

It can handle virtually all file formats from MP3 to high resolution (up to 24-bit/96kHz), and it even has a very competent MQA renderer for decoding music from Tidal. It can also support high-end headphones without any problem. The only apparent thing that’s missing is Bluetooth connectivity. That’s not really an issue, however, as wireless connectivity doesn’t really align with the overall purpose of the Dragonfly series.

Thanks to its compact and simplified design, the Cobalt makes the process of using a DAC as simple as it gets. It actually has no buttons or any kind of control on it. Instead, the volume is controlled through your device. There is only one USB input and an auxiliary port. You just plug your input and output to the Dragonfly Cobalt and you’re good to go. It’s very nimble and will feel like an extension of your headphone cable, making it seem as if you’re not carrying an external DAC. Another huge plus of this device is that it has no battery that needs to be charged, so that’s one less thing you need to worry about.

The Cobal is the perfect device to have if you want to get high resolution music out of your phone. You can just plug in the Dragonfly and forget it’s there while enjoying high quality audio through headphones. Though it offers a lot less control over your sound, the Cobalt is the most impeccably minimalist DAC you can buy.

Pros: Small and nimble, minimalist design and straightforward use, you don’t need to charge a battery

Cons: You don’t get as much control over the sound as other DACs, you need an adapter to connect with your phone, has just one input and one output port

The best budget DAC

If you want something that’s cheap but works wonders, the FiiO E10K is a solid DAC that outperforms many models with a higher price.

FiiO has a wide selection of DACs under its name with varying features and prices. The company’s most popular products are usually its cheaper ones, as FiiO somehow manages to make quality DACs for very affordable prices. The E10K is among the most popular DACs produced by FiiO, and this is primarily because the device is able to produce a clean sound and support high-end headphones while maintaining a very affordable price.

The E10K is a DAC with a built-in amplifier that performs all the essential functions of a DAC with satisfactory performance. What’s special about this device is that it offers both a bass boost and low-pass filter option. This gives you some ability to customize the sound according to your preferences. However, the overall quality of the sound produced by this device is not on the same level as the rest of DACs on this list. Its bit depth and sample rate (24-bit/96 kHz) are also a little lower than most of our other picks. Nevertheless, it’s definitely one of the best products you can get for the price, and using it will still make a considerable improvement in sound quality.

In terms of design, the E10K is a small square shaped device that can easily fit in your pocket. On its front-side it has an analog volume control wheel (which also functions as the on/off button), a switch for the bass boost option, and a port for your headphones. On its back-side there is a coaxial and line output, and a micro USB input. It doesn’t offer the most connectivity options, but it has all the standard ports required for most needs. A nice quality about this device is that it doesn’t have a battery that needs to be charged. Instead, the DAC gets its power from the device it connects to.

The FiiO E10K isn’t a high-end DAC, but it’s still a solid budget model with accurate sound that can significantly improve the quality of the music you listen to. It’s a great device to have as a part of your computer setup with headphones, and it’s easily one of the best performers you can buy in this price range.

Pros: Very affordable, bass boost and low-pass filter option, straightforward interface, small size, doesn’t work on a battery that needs to be charged

Cons: Sound quality isn’t on par with the other models on our list, does not offer the most connectivity options, it can overheat

What you should look for in a DAC

Compatibility: When buying a DAC it’s important to ensure that the model you choose features connections compatible with your specific input and output devices. Some DACs may not be compatible with a macOS or may underperform when connected to a phone. The same applies to the outputs that you connect to, as some DACs are specifically designed for headphones and don’t perform well with speakers. Conversely, more powerful DACs may only work with hi-fi sound systems.

When it comes to compatibility, you’ll also want to consider the bit depth and sample rate capabilities of a DAC. These specifications should correspond to the music file types you plan to play. For instance, if you want to listen to high resolution tracks mastered at high bit depths and sample rates, you’ll want a DAC that can at least match the specifications of the format you’re playing. Many DACs support 24bit/96kHz, while others can get as high as 32bit/768kHz. Some DACs are also optimized to support special high-end audio formats, including DSD and MQA, so you’ll want to make sure the DAC you buy can work with those file types if you plan to play them.

Sound quality: The whole reason you buy a DAC is to improve the way your music sounds. The general idea is that the more you pay for a DAC, the better the sound will be. This is true in many cases, but when the prices are similar between two DACs, there are more nuanced factors to consider. The general consensus is that people want to get a DAC that makes their digital music sound more like live music, but people have different views about what qualities provide livelier sound. This is subjective to an extent, and depends on your preferences. With that said, there are some objective factors to consider, including a DAC’s ability to eliminate hissing sounds and minimize timing errors in order to reduce jitter.

Sound adjustments: Everybody has a different expectation from the DAC they buy. Some people want a straightforward device that you just plug and play, while others may want something that offers more personalization and allows you to fine-tune your sound. Most portable DACs offer a convenient plug and play system that doesn’t require any actual setup. However, most of the time this means that you’ll only be able to listen to your audio in the one-size-fits-all default setting of the DAC, with no further control over the sound except for the volume. If you want a DAC with more personalization, there are models that allow more extensive sound customization. Though these DACs offer more fine-tuning capabilities, their added settings make them more complicated for people who are not well-versed with audio equipment.

Size and portability: In this context, DACs are categorized as either portable or desktop devices. Desktop devices, as their name implies, are usually big and bulky DACs that are designed to be used with a home audio setup. On the other hand, portable DACs tend to be small and usable without direct access to a power outlet. They either work by using the energy in their internal rechargeable battery, or they receive power from the input device they’re plugged into. The smallest DACs are about the size of a compact USB flash drive. Ultimately, size doesn’t totally define the quality of a DAC. The most important factor for deciding what size DAC to choose really comes down to whether you want something for your computer at home or to connect to your phone on the go.

Check out our headphone buying guides

If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones to use with a DAC, be sure to read our various headphone buying guides. For even more headphone recommendations, you can also check out our continually updated roundup of the best headphone deals.

Over-ear headphones typically offer the best audio performance of any headphone type. From audiophile-friendly open-back models to wireless and noise-cancelling models, these are the best over-ear headphones you can buy.

With active noise-cancellation technology, headphones can minimize distracting ambient sounds through the use of special microphones and processing. Noise-cancelling headphones make it easier to listen to music in loud areas or situations, like a busy commute. After testing and researching several models, we’ve selected the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

Though active noise-cancellation does the best job of reducing pesky ambient noise, some buyers might not like the slightly processed sound quality that noise cancellation produces. If you want a more natural sound, then noise-isolating headphones are a better option. These headphones minimize ambient sound through the physical seal they produce over or in your ear. With different budgets and needs in mind, these are the best noise-isolating headphones you can buy.

High-end headphones can be very pricey. Thankfully, there are many budget-friendly headphones on the market with worthwhile performance. If you’re looking for a solid pair of over-ear, wireless, and in-ear headphones on a budget, these are the best cheap headphones you can buy.