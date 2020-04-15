The best desks for kids, according to an occupational therapist

A good kids’ desk gives a child a place to complete homework, create art, play games, read, and snack.

We spoke to an occupational therapist and furniture industry expert who advise guardians to consider both their child’s needs and the physical space in which a desk will reside.

The Kid Kraft Study Desk with Chair is our top pick thanks to its great price for a desk-chair combo, its multiple storage spots, and its kid-friendly aesthetic.

Think about your desk at your workplace or in your home office – what do you use it for? Mostly work, right? And maybe some web browsing and emails and, for that desk at home, perhaps some gaming and video chats too. Now think about a kids’ desk. Sure, they’ll use it for homework and school projects, but for a kid, a desk can be so much more than a workstation.

A great kids’ desk is also an art studio, a snack spot, a reading nook, a Lego-building platform, and so much more. Choosing the best desk for your kid is not to be taken lightly though. According to Elaine Krebs a registered occupational therapist based in Port Washington, New York, finding a great desk for a kid is about much more than one that looks good in the space – it is a matter of physiological health and success at schoolwork and other projects.

What constitutes a great desk for a kid?

There are many factors to consider when thinking about your best options, including budget, function, the child’s age, where the desk will be used (the bedroom, a corner of a playroom, or the family room, for example) and whether multiple kids will share it.

Also, carefully consider the size of your child, as choosing a desk of the right size and height is critical. “A desktop should be right between a child’s elbow and shoulder,” said Krebs. “When they’re in their chair, their ankles should be at 90 degrees, their knees at 90 degrees, and the desktop the right height for them to work comfortably.”

I spoke to Chris Wilson, chief executive officer of Smart Furniture, a Tennessee-based online retailer of custom home and office furniture. “We recommend people consider smaller desks for children and teens,” he said. “They generally come with a more modest price tag and they tend to fit well in kids’ or bonus rooms. That said, don’t go too small! Make sure the desk surface is big enough that someone can actually work from it for a full day.”

Regardless of the price, aesthetics, and dimensions of the desk that ultimately seems the best fit for your kid, know that getting them their very own desk not only creates a place for them to do their work but also encourages a better work ethic.

Here are the best desks for kids you can buy:

The best overall

The KidKraft Study Desk With Chair offers multiple storage areas without compromising on open desktop space.

When you close your eyes and picture a great kids’ desk, it probably looks a lot like the Study Desk from KidKraft. The desk is simple and crisp in style without being sterile. Because it comes complete with a matching chair sized perfectly for kids from their preschool years well into the elementary grades, this desk set will be a perfect choice for many children. The main reason is that it will suit so many kids with different interests, style preferences, and organizational skills.

Making organization easy is critical for kids who tend toward creating chaos when they don’t have systems in place. The Study Desk has two large cabinets perfect for books, art supplies, and games and a desk drawer for pens, pencils, and papers. Then there’s the grace note for keeping a desk uncluttered: a hutch to organize everything else.

A built-in bulletin board allows kids (or parents) to pin notes and reminders, but is even better used for pictures, artwork, or anything a child wants to use to make the space feel more their own. Meanwhile, parents will appreciate how the subtle styling of the furniture allows the desk and chair to work in just about any space in the house, from a child’s bedroom to a playroom to a shared family space. It measures 36 inches (width), 35 inches (height), and 18 inches (depth).

Parents will also appreciate the price of the KidKraft Study Desk set, which is below $200 despite the fine quality of the furniture combo. The desk and chair are largely made from solid pieces of wood with some MDF components, and though assembly is an involved process, the instructions are clearly articulated with crisp images.

Pros: Features multiple drawers and organization slots, great price for a chair and desk combo, built-in bulletin board

Cons: Poor design for cord management

The best for small spaces

The Noelle Solid Wood Leaning Ladder Desk has a small footprint and can be set up against any wall.

With its sleek lines and simple styling, this leaning ladder style desk from Noelle makes a lovely addition to any room. Despite requiring just a few square feet of floor space, the desktop area is 30 inches wide by 20 inches deep and offers more than enough space for a laptop, textbook, paper, and pens, so your kid will have plenty of room to get work done.

The two shelves positioned above the desktop can be used to store school materials, art supplies, toys, games, trophies, pictures, or other decorations. Overall, the solid acacia wood used to construct this desk is durable and rugged, readily resisting spills and minor scratches, so it will keep its looks even with regular use by a less-than-cautious youngster.

The minimalist design will look right at home in a child’s room but is also a perfect addition to a family living space, not to mention a home office. “There’s a good chance that a communal space will become [your kid’s] at-home classroom,” said Wilson. “We recommend considering desks that are stylishly designed in case they become a more permanent fixture of your living room.”

Despite the versatility of this desk, there are two drawbacks to consider. Krebs pointed out that the bar underneath the shelf may make proper chair positioning difficult. And although assembly is relatively simple, the 35-pound shelf requires wall mounting to prevent tipping. Overall dimensions are 72 inches (height), 32 inches (width), and 20 inches (depth) with a 20-inch desk height.

Pros: Can be set up almost anywhere, style suitable for any age, durable acacia wood construction

Cons: Lower support bar can impede proper chair placement

The best bed/desk combo

The Three Stone Nickelsville Loft Bed With Drawers is three pieces of furniture in one yet occupies only the floor space of a single twin bed.

You might feel a bit of sticker shock when you see the price tag of the Nickelsville Loft Bed With Drawers, but consider that you’re purchasing a twin-size bed frame, six-drawer dresser, and kids’ desk all in one.

Best of all, the desk isn’t some cheap afterthought; in fact, this unit has the largest surface area of any desk in this guide, and it’s an L shape. “This desk has plenty of space,” said Krebs. It allows a young student or artist to spread out a broad array of materials, while a built-in shelf can be used for books, games, or decor. The desktop sits just a few inches lower than a standard adult piece, so with an adjustable chair, kids from the preschool years well into their teens can use this setup.

As for the rest of the unit, the bed frame accommodates a standard twin mattress and has protective sidewalls, and the sturdy ladder is fixed in place for safety and stability. The dresser can replace a freestanding piece of furniture, so overall the Stone Nickelsville Loft Bed with Drawers puts bed, dresser, and desk all together in a space that a single bed would usually occupy.

Overall, this piece of furniture measures 70 inches (height), 82.5 inches (wide), and 43.25 inches (depth) and weighs a hefty 350 pounds. It arrives partially assembled and is comprised largely of solid wood with some MDF components.

Pros: Three pieces of furniture in one, spacious desktop, great built-in storage

Cons: Expensive, labor-intensive assembly

The best budget

The South Shore Smart Basic Kids’ Desk is affordable, compact, and styled to fit in just about any room.

If you need to create a work space for your kid, but free space is at a premium in your home, the South Shore Smart Basic Kids’ Desk might just be the answer. That’s also the case if you want to get your kid a desk that doesn’t leave a big dent in your bank account.

At just 30 inches wide by 19 inches deep, the desk has a small footprint but still has a desktop large enough for a computer, notebook, lamp, and pens and pencils. It features a slot perfect for papers, books, and school supplies, and a cabinet with two shelves. While simple in appearance, the desk does have some clever features, such as two holes in its rear panel that allow for easy wire management, keeping the desktop clear, and maximizing usable space.

The shelves are also adjustable and can be lowered or raised as needed or removed to create larger storage space. “This is a great inexpensive solution, and having a desk is just so much better than working at a dining room table or a little coffee table or some stand-in,” said Krebs.

Assembling the South Shore Basic Kids Desk is straightforward. The components are predominately laminated particleboard. Despite its small price tag, the company puts a big emphasis on its quality: The desk is backed by a five-year quality guarantee and will stand up to heavy use.

Pros: Quite affordable, adjustable shelving in cabinet, good cord management design

Cons: Too small for many users

The best for corners

The Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Desk tucks away into the corner of a kid’s bedroom or playroom, occupying minimal livable area.

Corners are notoriously the hardest part of a room to make proper use of. Traditional rectangular desks in corners always look like they were placed there as an afterthought. Enter the Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Desk, a handsome piece of furniture expressly made for the architectural conundrum of the corner.

Measuring 42 inches across at its widest point, this desk offers decent desktop space for spreading out homework, a game, or art materials. The actual section of desk that meets the user is just wide enough for a computer flanked by a mouse pad and notebook. “It’s not an ideal amount of working surface, but it’s okay for the corner if that’s [the space] needed,” said Krebs.

A single large drawer can store papers, writing materials, and surplus supplies, while an L-shaped shelf beneath the desk can hold books or serve as a footrest, and the Lincoln Corner Desk comes in several bright, kid-friendly colors. The price tag is refreshingly low and budget-friendly, and while the style of the desk will work well in a kid’s room, this is also a fine furniture selection for the foyer, guest room, or your own smaller home office. The desk is made from a mix of solid wood, MDF, and a durable veneer, and standard assembly is necessary.

Pros: Makes ideal use of otherwise lost square footage, comes in multiple colors, great price

Cons: Assembly can be frustrating and may require additional tools

What else we considered

While the five desks featured on our main list all have many merits, there are several others we closely considered that didn’t quite make the cut.

iQ Bold Lyndale 2-Drawer Helix Legs Desk ($172): This a great desk for older kids and teens given its larger dimensions and the many fun, but some will see the styling as dated rather than retro.

($172): This a great desk for older kids and teens given its larger dimensions and the many fun, but some will see the styling as dated rather than retro. Delta Children MySize Chair Desk with Storage Bin ($60): This affordable desk is stable and has built-in storage and a cutout perfect for a snack cup or to hold art supplies, but kids will outgrow it quickly.

