The best desktop computers offer more power than your average laptop, and in most cases far more storage space as well as better ergonomics.

Our current pick for the best overall desktop computer is the Dell XPS Special Edition for its style and myriad internal hardware options for users of all needs.

Computer components have gotten smaller, more compact, and more powerful through recent years. Nowadays, you can find people using laptops as their main computer rather than desktops. This doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t an ideal place for one of the best desktop computers in your home or office.

Laptops just happen to be more capable to handle a multitude of tasks that people want completed in a quick time frame and in different locations. However, many desktop computers offer more power than a simple laptop could.

For example, gamers need to be able to run high-performance games without running into any issues, namely through a dedicated graphics card. Likewise, video and audio editors need a powerful processor to handle high-resolution files as well as the specific programs (Adobe Premiere, Final Cut, etc.) needed to get their work done.

Even the average joe may want a desktop computer too, because they can easily be customized to their specific needs and allow for wider connectivity with more ports. Now, on to our top picks.

Here are the best desktop computers you can buy:

The best desktop computer overall

source Dell

The Dell XPS Special Edition is a stylish, highly customizable desktop with many processor, storage, and graphics card options.

In our experience, the Dell XPS Special Edition is the best desktop computer you can buy. Compared to its fellow Dell desktops, the XPS Special Edition offers quite a bit more in regards to storage space and processing power. Unlike the Dell XPS Tower, the XPS Special Edition is a bit more on the expensive side.

The Dell XPS Special Edition starts at $929.99 and is quite customizable per your preference. You can get either a 9th generation Core i5-9400 CPU or go for a more powerful Core i7-9700 chip. The RAM options range from 8GB to 64GB, and the desktop offers quite a bit of storage space, making it perfect for saving your files, music, pictures, and more.

Another bonus to the Dell XPS Special Edition is that you can choose which high-powered graphics card you want, like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or the AMD Radeon RX 5700.

It’s safe to say that you’ll be able to get the exact specifications that you want for general use or even a bit of gaming. Of course, the more powerful components you choose, the more you’ll have to pay. If the Dell XPS Special Edition is over your budget, you can always take a look at the Dell XPS Tower, a small step down. Both desktops offer the same components, only the Dell XPS Special Edition has a higher-power processor and is VR compatible, which is a bonus for PC gamers.

The Dell XPS Special Edition has an optical drive, three USB 3.1 Gen-1 ports and one USB Type-C 3.1 port in the front. In the back, it has two USB 2.0 ports, three USB ports 3.1 Gen 1, one USB Type-C 3.1 port, one USB 3.1 port, one DisplayPort, and one HDMI port. That’s enough to connect you to everything you need. As for VR, this computer can bring quite the experience with either HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

We aren’t the only ones that like the Dell XPS Special Edition. PC Magazine gave the four stars out of five, praising it for almost everything except the slightly audible noise of the top fan when the computer is on. You’ll also need to buy a display separately – the computer comes with a keyboard and mouse, but no display.

Pros: Stylish, customizable, lots of options, plenty of ports

Cons: Expensive

The best gaming desktop computer

source CORSAIR

The Corsair One i164 is well-designed and offers plenty of connectivity, but the best thing about it is that it’s powerful enough to handle graphically intense games.

Again, desktops offer a lot for people needing a simple computer with enough power and storage space for their work documents and files. However, for gamers, they need a high-powered computer with a strong processor, lots of storage space, and an impressive graphics card. If you’re looking for a computer that offers all of this, then the Corsair One i164 is the desktop for you.

There are plenty of reasons why the Corsair One i164 is the best gaming computer on the market. For starters, it’s beautifully designed with a sleek, black shell and blue-green lit highlights.

Apart from it’s nice looking design, this computer comes with the top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-9900k quad-core CPU. The graphics card in this bad boy is even more amazing, being the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. This will make your gaming experience more enjoyable. Also, for video editors, graphic designers, and other creative folks, the graphics inside this desktop will help you bring your stunning art to life.

The RAM and storage are plentiful as well. The base model holds up to 2TB of storage, so you can store plenty of games and other programs on this computer.

As far as ports go, there are plenty to go around. The Corsair One i164 has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port on the front. But, around the back, you’ll get two USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C) ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and three DisplayPorts among others.

So, what are the downsides? Techgage has discussed the many positive attributes to the One i164, however they also discuss what the PC lacks. Such as the limited offer of upgradability, there aren’t any air filters which means you may have to continuously dust your PC often, and also the price. Coming in at $3,499.99 and up on the company’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy, the PC is a bit more expensive for anyone that doesn’t want to go over budget.

Pros: Ultra powerful, plenty of ports on the back, stylish design

Cons: Expensive, limited ports on the front, limited user upgradability

The best Apple desktop computer

source Apple

The Apple iMac is well-designed, powerful, and easy to use, thanks to MacOS.

Being well known for their computers, phones, and other electronics, Apple tends to be the go-to spot for people who are computer shopping. With it’s chic, clean, and elegant design, powerful processor, and gorgeous graphics, it’s no wonder why most people prefer Apple’s iMac over Windows desktops.

The Apple iMac comes in two different display sizes. You can choose between a 21.5-inch display or a 27-inch display. Both display types come with the latest and updated Intel Core processors, ranging from the 8th generation and 9th generation. This will make your computing experience much faster and smoother. They also come with a 2TB hard drive, offering more storage space for your files, music, videos, work notes, and more. The computer also includes a keyboard, mouse, power cord, and a Lightning-to-USB cable.

Perhaps the best thing about the iMac is its beautiful all-in-one design. The computer is built into a large display, so you get an attractive screen along with a relatively powerful computer. Not to mention, you can easily link up your iPhone to your iMac, so you save all your information on your iCloud. The iMac is relatively compatible with most computer programs – such as Adobe Premiere, Final Cut X, Compressor, BlackMagic Studios, and more – as well as Microsoft Office programs. This is perfect for people needing a high-performance Mac to get their jobs done.

The iMac isn’t like most PC’s when it comes to ports. There are four USB 3 ports, two thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and a Ethernet port. From what you can see, it’s not a lot of ports. But what the iMac lacks with ports, it makes up for with the macOS and it’s strong core processor.

So, what are the downsides? Well, the iMac is a little on the expensive side. The pricing can expand if you’re looking to upgrade the Intel Core processor with Turbo boost. For gamers, some games on Steam or on other digital game stores may not perform as well on macOS as they do on Windows, because of the Mac’s inferior gaming performance without using an external graphics card option.

Plenty of reviewers loved the computer, too. TechRadar and MacWorld both gave the computer a hefty four out of five stars.

Pros: Striking design, can get powerful with upgrades before checkout, macOS is easy to use

Cons: Expensive

The best compact desktop computer

source Zotac

The Lenovo IdeaCentre 310s may be a little plain for some, but it’s still powerful and comes in a compact size that’s perfect for a busy desk.

Are you looking for a computer that’s more on the smaller side, leaving you with more desk space? Then the Lenovo IdeaCentre 310s may be the computer for you. This compact desktop comes with a smooth silver design, strong processing power, and even comes with a keyboard and mouse. It’s dimensions come in at 11.69 x 3.54 x 13.54 inches.

Despite its first look appearance, this desktop performs really well. Built with long-lasting performance, it uses an AMD A4-9125 processor and uses AMD Integrated Graphics. It’s base model has a 1TB hard drive and can hold up to 4GB of memory. This may not seem like much for some people but, if you’re someone that needs a decently performing computer for your space-strapped home office, then this desktop is perfect for you.

What about ports? Well, there are two USB 3.0 ports in the front, four USB 3.0 ports (two in the front and two in the back), one VGA port, and one HDMI port. Again, this may not offer as many ports as other desktops, but it’s enough to connect your monitor, printer, speakers, etc.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre 310s is ranked at 4.3 out of 5 stars on Best Buy, with most customers agreeing that the PC offers just enough for a good price.

Pros: Well-designed, relatively powerful, slim and compact, reasonable price

Cons: Needs more RAM options, more ports would be nice

The best desktop computer under $500

source Acer

The Acer Aspire TC Desktop is well-designed and offers plenty of connectivity, but the best thing about it is that it offers excellent value for your money.

We understand that looking for a desktop computer can be a bit frustrating, since there are so many options to choose from. Not to mention, if you are on a tight budget, then it may be nearly impossible to find a desktop under $500. Don’t be discouraged by this, for there are plenty of desktops that are under $500 – for example, the Acer Aspire TC Desktop.

The Acer Aspire TC Desktop is a sleek, simply designed computer that offers enough processing power and hard disk space for all your files and other important information. With a 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 processor and between 8GB to 32GB of RAM, this computer should run smoothly for you. The base model offers 1TB of hard disk space, which is plenty of space but lacking the speed of solid-state storage. But, if you’re someone that wants a simple and affordable computer for work, then this computer is ideal for you.

When it comes to ports, the computer has one USB 3.1 port on the front, along with six USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, and one VGA port on the back. Making it easier for you to connect your computer to your monitor, speakers, television, and more.

The Acer Aspire TC 865 Desktop has positive reviews by customers on Amazon, most agreeing the PC is perfect for your home office.

Pros: Plenty of connectivity, deep value for your money, decent performance, sleek design

Cons: Limited upgradeability

What to look for in a desktop computer

As with any computer, there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re browsing for your next desktop. For starters, you’ll want to think about the operating system (OS) that you prefer: Windows or macOS. Of course, the OS comes down to one’s personal preference. A good number of people happen to find that macOS is easier to use than Windows. However, Windows computers are on the cheaper side compared to Macs, and are widely more compatible with various programs and external devices.

You’ll also want to think about how powerful you need the computer to be. Most of the computers on this list feature Intel Core i processors (CPUs), which come in a range of models. At the most basic level, the entry-level CPU is the i3, the mid-range is between the i5 and i7, and the high-powered option is the i9. Additionally, gamers and visual media professionals need to consider the graphics card inside the computer, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX series being the highest-end graphics cards available today.

Apart from the processor, there’s memory, or RAM, which impacts the overall speed and day-to-day use as well as multitasking capability – we would recommend at least 8GB of RAM; and storage, which dictates how many files, including videos and music, can be stored on the desktop. For this, we’d recommend going for at least 256GB of space to start.