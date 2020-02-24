My favorite restaurant is Applebee’s and these are the only dishes I’ll ever order

caption Applebee’s has some delicious options. source Scott Olson/ Getty

I admit it: Applebee’s is my favorite restaurant, and I’ve come to know the menu quite well.

For appetizers, you should eat the honey BBQ boneless wings, the chicken quesadillas, and the spinach and artichoke dip.

As for entrees, try the cheeseburger and Applebee’s famous riblets.

You can’t go wrong with the chocolate lava cake and the chocolate chip cookie sundae for dessert.

All over the world, people flock to Michelin-star restaurants to taste the exquisite art of fine cooking. I, on the other hand, prefer something far simpler: Applebee’s.

As a New Yorker, I am taught to avoid Times Square at all costs, but several times a year, I brave the crowds to get my Applebee’s fix. I’ve also dined at locations all over the country … countless times.

As a proud Applebee’s aficionado, here are the dishes you should be ordering at your local chain.

Hands down, the best item on the Applebee’s menu is the honey BBQ boneless wings.

caption Wings at Applebee’s. source Applebee’s Grill & Bar/ Facebook

To the novice, Applebee’s boneless wings might seem like chicken nuggets, but they’re so much more than that. When they’re drenched in the honey barbecue sauce, they’re the best wings you’ll have – dare I say – anywhere. Some locations drizzle the honey barbecue sauce on top while others toss the wings in the sauce. The latter option is the best way to enjoy the sweet, tangy flavor, so I recommend asking your server for extra sauce just in case. Also, the wings pair perfectly with a side of fries, which you can (and probably should) dip in the honey barbecue sauce.

For me, the chicken quesadilla is also a must-order.

I’ve been to taquerias all over the country, so I don’t say this lightly: The Applebee’s quesadilla is perfect. With most quesadillas, the tortillas are soft and flimsy, but at Applebee’s, the tortilla is crispy and has a bite that is unmatched. That texture is perfectly complemented by the flavors inside. The chipotle lime chicken, pico de gallo, and melted cheddar cheese make the perfect combination.

The spinach and artichoke dip is also a crowd favorite.

caption Spinach and artichoke dip source Applebee’s Grill & Bar/ Facebook

While crackers or bread are usually served with spinach and artichoke dip, Applebee’s serves its dip with perfectly salted white corn tortilla chips. The dip is typically served piping hot with a layer of parmesan cheese. Pro-tip: Most locations will give you more chips if you run out before your dip is finished.

The mozzarella sticks are also one of my favorite appetizers at the chain.

I’ve come to learn the measure of a perfect mozzarella stick. If you can hold it up at one end, and the other stands straight up, then it is a perfectly cooked treat. Many times, I’ve been served oozy, mushy sticks that fall apart at a single touch. That is not the case at Applebee’s. The mozzarella sticks at the chain are perfect every single time I order them. The cheese never runs out of the breading, and the breading is always cooked perfectly crispy so that it can easily pass my test.

Rounding out the top five best appetizers at Applebee’s are the brew pub pretzels.

Although these aren’t my favorite pretzels in the world (shout-out to Auntie Anne’s), they are still a delicious item on Applebee’s menu. They are always the perfect mix of crunchy and soft, while the white cheddar beer cheese adds an interesting kick.

Although I rarely order beyond the appetizer menu, I do sometimes get a meal, and the cheeseburger is always my first choice.

Applebee’s serves a no-frills cheeseburger that is consistently delicious. I recommend adding bacon for extra flavor, but the dish is also served with fries that are perfectly seasoned.

You may be surprised to find that the steak and ribs are great options at Applebee’s.

caption Steak at Applebee’s. source Applebee’s Grill & Bar/ Facebook

Although Applebee’s is no Peter Luger’s, the restaurant chain still offers surprisingly delicious steak options. They offer a 12-ounce rib eye, a 6-ounce sirloin, and an 8-ounce sirloin. They are all served with some combination of garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli, and fries.

If steak isn’t your thing, I would recommend the rib options. In fact, the chain is famous for its original riblets, which are slow-cooked ribs tossed in your favorite sauce (again, I recommend the honey barbecue sauce).

No Applebee’s trip is complete without dessert, and I recommend the chocolate lava cake.

caption The chocolate lava cake. source Applebee’s Bar & Grill/ Facebook

I’m going to say it: The chocolate lava cake will change your life. There will be the you before you took a bite of this chocolate heaven, and there will be the you after. The dessert is filled with hot fudge that runs from the moist cake the second you stab it with your fork. Some would say (me) that the phrase “melt in your mouth” was invented for this cake.

Last but certainly not least, the chocolate chip cookie sundae is the crème de la crème of the Applebee’s menu.

caption Cookie sundae. source Applebee’s Bar & Grill

The chocolate chip cookie sundae made me into the person I am today. The warm, melting cookie placed beneath a tower of ice cream became a staple in my childhood, as I often split it with friends and family. As I grew up, I’m not ashamed to say that many dates ended with this warm cookie being shared.

Even if you don’t have this much emotional attachment to the dessert, I promise you, this cookie sundae will delight you.