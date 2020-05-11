The best dog nail clippers and grinder

Though it may seem like nothing more than a cosmetic issue, keeping your dog’s nails trimmed is important for their health and well-being. Unless your dog is very active outdoors, their nails are unlikely to become worn down on their own, and if they grow too long, they could break or splinter. Too-long nails can also curl back and grow into the paw pad – a painful and dangerous condition that requires swift treatment from a veterinarian.

“Every dog’s behavior and nails are different, so it’s important to do research before attempting trimming at home,” said pet groomer Cassie Edmond, who is an animal caregiver at the San Diego Humane Society. “Dogs have a quick (vein) inside the nail, which can bleed if cut by nail trimmers.” Before getting started, learn how to safely trim a dog’s nails and watch videos that further illustrate the process.

Nail clippers for dogs come in several different forms. The size of the nail clipper should correlate with the size of the dog (small, medium, or large). Style matters, too. Pliers-style nail clippers can work for any size or breed. Guillotine-style clippers are generally best for small or medium-sized dogs. Nail grinders are great for gently filing down the nail rather than cutting through it.

“When trimming your dog’s nails at home, the style of clippers you’re comfortable handling is what’s best,” Edmond said. “When I’m grooming, I use the plier-style nail clippers. I have a small size for puppies or dogs with very small or curled nails, a medium size for any size dog, and a large size for large dogs or dogs with thick nails.”

Edmond points out that safety is the biggest consideration – both for you and your dog. “There’s a viral video going around about wrapping your head in plastic wrap and smearing peanut butter on it to distract your dog while you do the nails,” she said. “I very strongly advise against this. This is not safe due to the proximity of your face to your dog’s mouth. If you accidentally hit your dog’s quick, you don’t know how he’s going to react. Even the sweetest, calmest dog can bite if provoked or hurt.”

Because there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which option is best. Over the years, I’ve used a variety of pet nail trimmers and done the research to narrow down the best ones.

Here are the best dog nail clippers you can buy:

The best clippers overall

source Safari

Safari Professional Nail Trimmers are not only made with high-quality stainless steel, but they are also comfortable and easy to use.

If you’re going to buy a set of dog nail clippers, you want them to work well and last a long time. A high-quality set of dog nail trimmers doesn’t have to be expensive, but you do need to pay attention to the materials from which they are made as well as the design.

Our top pick for the best nail clippers overall is Safari Professional Nail Trimmers because they are made from high-quality stainless steel and come extra-sharp for a quick, clean cut.

Safari Professional Nail Trimmers feature a super-sharp stainless-steel double-bladed cutter with a tension spring for a smooth cut every time. The clippers are professional quality yet very affordable. These trimmers come in two sizes for dogs of all breeds, and they work well even on thick nails. These lightweight trimmers also have a rubberized nonslip grip for comfort and control, and a quick-stop guard for safety.

The Spruce Pets also named these as their top pick. They agree that the clippers are the extra strong, sharp and durable, and will cut through nails quickly.

Pros: Super-sharp stainless-steel blades, rubberized grips for comfort and control, quick-stop guard for safety, lightweight, easy to handle, locking mechanism for safe storage, makes a clean and quick cut

Cons: Large size may be too big for many dogs, thick nails may require significant force, not designed specifically for small dogs and puppies

The best basic clippers

source Petco

Millers Forge Quality Nail Clippers are simple high-quality clippers that are easy to use, affordable, and durable.

If all you want is a simple set of dog nail clippers, look for affordable clippers that are easy to use, functional, and durable. Millers Forge Quality Nail Clippers are the best basic clippers we’ve found.

Made with sharp, stainless-steel cutting blades and spring-loaded operation, Millers Forge Quality Nail Clippers are easy and comfortable to use. In addition to nonslip handles, the clippers feature a safety lock for storage. The spring-loaded operation makes it easy to trim even thick, tough nails, although you do need to be careful because there is no quick-stop safety feature.

The Spruce Pets praised the heavy-duty construction and extra-sharp blades.

Pros: Heavy-duty construction for durability, sharp stainless-steel blades, simple but functional design, spring-loaded operation requires less force, nonslip handles for comfort, safety lock for storage, works well for even large and tough nails

Cons: Larger size might make them somewhat difficult to use on small dogs, no quick-guard safety feature

The best for large dogs

source Amazon

The Andis Premium Large Dog Nail Clipper is designed to make quick work of even the thickest nails on large dogs.

While most dog nail clippers will work for small- to medium-sized dogs, not all of them will work for large dogs. A large-breed dog’s nails are bigger in size, thicker, and more difficult to cut. If you use the wrong clippers, you may find yourself exerting more force than is safe and you could end up crushing rather than cutting the nail.

Our top pick for the best nail clippers for large dogs is the Andis Premium Large Dog Nail Clipper. Designed for durability and strength, the clippers are specially made for larger dogs. The stainless-steel heat-treated blades provide optimum cutting.

The spring-loaded action makes cutting easier on your hand too. The anti-slip, easy-grip handle ensures maximum comfort and control. The clippers also feature a safety stop to help prevent over-cutting and a safety lock for secure storage.

Pros: Heavy-duty heat-treated stainless steel blades, extra-large guide, larger size for larger and thicker nails, antislip grip, affordable, built-in safety stop, also available is small size

Cons: Might be difficult to trim smaller dewclaws with large-size clipper, might be loud for some dogs

The best safety clippers

source Amazon

Ergonomically designed for comfort as well as safety, the GoPets Nail Clippers are a great choice for both large and small dogs.

When trimming your dog’s nails, you need to be careful not to cut off too much of the nail or you’ll sever the quick (the vessel that delivers blood to the nail). Cutting the quick is painful for your dog and will cause the nail to bleed. While many dog nail clippers feature a quick-stop guard, GoPets Nail Clippers are specifically designed for safety.

Made with 3.5mm thick stainless-steel blades and ergonomically designed handles, GoPets Nail Clippers are an excellent option for dog owners who are new to trimming their dog’s nails. These clippers come in two sizes and the blades are guaranteed to remain sharp for years.

The quick-sensor safety guide prevents you from accidentally cutting the dog’s nail too short and the locking mechanism ensures safe storage. The clippers also come with a nail file and a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

The Spruce Pets praises these clippers for the safety guard that prevents you from cutting too much at once. The guard can also be rotated out of the way if you prefer.

Pros: 3.5mm thick stainless-steel blades, long-lasting sharpness, quick sensor guard for safety, locking mechanism for safe storage, rubberized nonslip handles, available in two sizes, spring-loaded for easy operation, lifetime guarantee

Cons: Pricey, additional strength may be required for very thick nails, locking mechanism may sometimes engage during trimming

The best nail grinder

source Dremel

With two speed settings and an assortment of interchangeable heads, the Dremel 7300-PT Pet Nail Grooming Tool is safe and easy to use.

If you’re nervous about cutting the quick in your dog’s nail, a nail grinder might be a better choice than a set of nail clippers. Nail grinders are great for wiggly dogs and also dogs with black nails since it’s not possible to see the quick.

“When grooming, nine times out of 10 I will just grind a dog’s nails instead of trimming,” Edmond said. “Nail clippers can leave a jagged rough edge on the nail, but a nail grinder can buff out the sharpness and round the nail all the way down to the quick.”

While it may take your dog some time to get used to the vibrating tool, a nail grinder is a safer and gentler alternative to traditional scissor and guillotine clippers. Plus, nail grinders give you the ability to shape the nail to perfectly suit your dog. Our top pick for the best dog nail grinder is the Dremel 7300-PT Pet Nail Grooming Tool.

With 4.8 volts of power and a rechargeable battery, the Dremel 7300-PT Pet Nail Grooming Tool is an excellent alternative to traditional nail trimmers. It is compatible with any Dremel sanding drum or band, making it a highly versatile tool for dogs of all sizes and breeds. This nail grinder allows you to remove layers of nail, shaping the nail while without damaging it and removing excess length without less risk of cutting the quick.

Wirecutter chose the Dremel 7300-PT Pet Nail Grooming Tool as its top pick, praising its cordless maneuverability, quiet sound, and gentle touch. It’s important to note that it takes some dogs time to get used to the noise and vibration.

Pros: Two speed settings, works for dogs of all sizes, effective on very thick or tough nails, rechargeable battery for cordless operation, won’t damage the nail when used properly, reduces risk of cutting the quick

Cons: Assembly instructions are somewhat confusing, some dogs dislike noise and vibration, need to keep long paw hair from wrapping around grinder, grinding heads need occasional replacement

The best guillotine clippers

source Resco

With patented blade replacement technology, these Resco Original Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers are the only trimmers you’ll ever need.

If you have trouble using pliers-style nail trimmers, guillotine trimmers might be a better option. This style doesn’t offer a quick-guard safety feature, so you’ll need to be careful. However, this type of trimmers creates a clean cut with less force than is needed with other types of clippers.

Our top pick for the best guillotine clippers for dogs is Resco Original Deluxe Dog Nail Clippers. The inventor of the guillotine-style nail trimmer, Resco offers deluxe grips for comfort. The trimmer is equipped with American steel blades that cut through even thick nails with ease and precision for a quick, painless cut. Additionally, you can simply replace the blade if it dulls instead of buying a whole new set.

The Spruce Pets said that the sharp, high-quality blades on the Resco Original Deluxe Clippers ensure your dog’s nails won’t split or splinter during nail trimming.

Pros: High-quality steel, sharp blade for a smooth cut, rubberized grip for comfort, removable blade can be replaced as needed, made in US, lifetime warranty

Cons: No quick-guard safety feature, blade may dull over time and require replacement, may be tricky to replace blade, may not be ideal for beginners

