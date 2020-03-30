source Steven John

Classic Easter gifts include sweets and cash, but we’ve gone beyond these quickly forgotten standard-bearers.

This year, in addition to candy, try out something new, like a game, fun socks, or even an Easter-themed Lego set.

Our roundup of Easter gifts includes picks for kids as young as the baby days well into their elementary years.

Whether your family celebrates Easter as a religious holiday or secular source of fun, and whether or not your kids still believe an oversized, bipedal bunny brings baskets of treats, great Easter gift ideas for kids can make for an enjoyable, memorable morning.

Kids’ Easter gifts tend to be smaller than the big-ticket items headlining birthdays or the winter holidays. Easter is often all about candy, tiny toys, and coins tucked into colorful eggs which are themselves tucked away for the hunt. If you want to give candy this Easter, we rounded up several great options for you, including standard sweets as well as low-sugar but flavorful options.

We also found plenty of smaller gifts that are nonetheless sure to be major hits – you don’t have to spend a fortune to get great Easter gifts that won’t be tossed out or forgotten by Earth Day. From snuggly buddies to engaging games to building toys to the ubiquitous sweets, these are some of the best Easter gifts 2020 has to offer.

Here are 15 Easter gifts for kids of all ages:

Gummy bears that contain 7 times less sugar than standard sweets

source Smart Sweets

A 1.8-ounce packet of SmartSweets Fruity Gummy Bears has 3 grams of sugar; a standard bag of gummy bears would have more than 20 grams. Being something of a candy aficionado and having eaten many a bag of Smart Sweets, I can tell you these low-sugar candies more than satisfy the sweet tooth. Give the kids entire baggies in their baskets or, better yet, break up the serving into a number of Easter eggs hidden about the den. They’ll never know their sweet reward really isn’t that sugary.

Jelly beans from the leading name

source Jelly Beans

Jelly Belly jelly beans are hard to beat, especially given the four-dozen-plus flavors the company offers. If your kids can’t find a few Jelly Belly beans they like, then they simply don’t like candy. This 2-pound bag is the perfect size for filling multiple eggs you can stash about, and you can trust that within it you’ll find classic favorite flavors like A&W Root Beer, green apple, and watermelon.

A sweet gift that will leave memories well after melting

source Macy’s

If you’re looking for an “anchor gift” for your kid’s Easter basket – or you just really need a way to bring some sweetness into your own adult life – then you have found it with the astoundingly good chocolates from Neuhaus, a Belgian brand that has been in the chocolate business since 1857. This assortment contains 17 pieces, which means, yes, each morsel costs $2. Is it worth it? Yes, and then some. Just make sure the kids can pace themselves. (That goes for you, too.)

Snuggly stuffed buddies that double as hoodies

source Cubcoats

Kids’ interests vary widely – some love Disney princesses while others prefer “Star Wars.” Some like puppies while others prefer pandas. And so on it goes. But what almost all kids can agree on is that snuggly stuffed animals and warm, cozy hoodies are always going in the pro column. This is why Cubcoats can always make a great gift, as these convertible hoodie/stuffed animals come featuring everything from Princess Elsa from “Frozen” to a Wookiee from “Star Wars” to animals and superheroes and beyond. Tucked into itself, you’d never know a Cubcoat was anything other than a stuffed animal. Unfurled into a garment, you’d never guess it could be a little buddy.

Slip-ons that bridge gap between socks and shoes

source Amazon

One of the hardest parts about the transition from crawling to walking has nothing to do with a baby or young toddler’s balance or proprioception, but rather the struggle to get a pair of socks and shoes onto those little feet. Then off again. Then on. With Komuello slip-on shoes, that are basically sock on top, shoe sole on bottom, the whole shoeing process lasts seconds. Plus, with its charming chick design, this pair is perfect for Easter.

A Lego set in the form of an Easter Bunny

source Target

This little Lego kit can be stashed inside a hidden egg, tucked in the front of an Easter basket, or, perhaps best of all, used as a gift topper for a slightly larger Lego kit. It’s also a great and inexpensive kit to give to a child to pass time during travel or at a restaurant. Note that while ostensibly a simple build, this little Easter bunny and egg are formed by no fewer than 67 pieces, and this kit is recommended for kids ages 6 and up.

A play gym for kids from the newborn days into their toddler years

source Target

The Play Gym from Lovevery is a full-body and brain experience for young bodies and brains. Much more than just a soft mat on which to lie beneath objects at which to gawk and grab, this expert-developed play gym is a developmental catalyst that manages to be fun at the same time. The youngest babies will enjoy looking at simple black-and-white patterns and exploring new textures. Older babies can begin to explore shapes and colors. And before you know it, your toddler will be playing make-believe as the gym converts into a little tent. This one adaptable set will breathe new life into the playroom today, tomorrow, and likely for several years to come.

A super-soft stuffed bunny that’s interactive

source Bed, Bath & Beyond

Any stuffed animal connoisseur will tell you that it’s hard to beat the plush companions made by Gund. This rabbit continues its fine tradition of making charming, durable, and utterly huggable critters, with Flora offering some icing on the cake with her ability to sing, move her ears, and even cover her eyes to play a game of peekaboo. Also, if you’re going to give an Easter gift in the form of a stuffed animal, it kind of has to be a bunny, so why fight this?

An indoor play ball that will never break a window or knock over a lamp

source Amazon

Letting kids play ball inside is usually about as good an idea as it is to let bulls into china shops. Drawing all over their toys is also not something parents tend to encourage kids to do. Both of those reasons are factors why the Ollyball was a 2019 Toy of the Year Award winner: Kids can kick or toss this inflatable ball – which uses a core akin to a mylar balloon – full force into a glass window, the TV, or a desk lamp with about a 0.5% chance of doing any damage. (That’s a fully made-up statistic, so don’t cite me, even though we do have one of these and I never fear damage.) The exterior of the ball is wrapped in a fabric that kids can color on using markers or crayons, adding to the fun.

A Magna-Tiles set that is part building toy and part storytelling tool

source Steven John/Business Insider

With notable exceptions like the spork and the Swiss Army Knife, most things fall short when they try to be multiple things at once. This set of magnetic tiles is in the spork and Swiss Army category, I’m happy to report. With the 16 squares included in the box, your child can construct little houses (or buildings or forts or completely imaginary whatnots) or they can create snippets of a classic Eric Carle story. The set helps with fine motor development, imagination, color recognition and matching, and helps teach about different animals and people.

Versatile building blocks that come in sizes suitable for kids of varied ages

source Steven John

You can spend as little as a few bucks on a basic Plus-Plus set or the better part of a hundred on a massive set. And you can find large Plus-Plus pieces perfect for toddlers and smaller ones kids will enjoy well into their elementary school years. I can vouch personally as I have both a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old and they both love these things in their respective sizes. The inexpensive tubes make a great addition to an Easter basket while a larger set could be the main gift. Or you could split up the pieces and hide them in eggs for a candy-free Easter egg hunt idea.

Water-based nail polish that peels off without the need for chemical removers

source Steven John

My daughter had been begging to get her nails painted ever since she first noticed my wife’s toes after a trip to the salon about a half a year ago. We finally relented when we found Puttisu, maker of a completely non-toxic, water-based polish that comes in well over a dozen vibrant colors. What sets this brand apart isn’t the safety of the easily applied formula, however – lots of companies make stuff like that. It’s the ease of removal: Once fully dried, you can peel the polish off like a sticker. Removal is quick and painless and allows for continued fun with a new color slathered on immediately after.

Semi-mismatched socks that will have kids finally happy to dress themselves

source Amazon

Although undeniably meant to be paired, the socks in every set of Pals socks are hardly matches. There’s the lion with the zebra, the T. rex and triceratops, milk and cookies, and so on. The charming graphics on these kids’ socks will have them loving this apparel item that so oft before led to a fight, while parents will appreciate the nonskid bottoms that help prevent falls on smooth floors. Tuck a pair in the basket, and you’ll see that socks are finally as good a gift for kids as for parents.

A book that couldn’t be a better fit for Easter

source Steven John

It’s clear that Deborah Underwood and Claudia Rueda, author and illustrator, respectively, of “Here Comes the Easter Cat,” understand two groups decidedly well – these groups being kids and cats. This charming book will thrill kids (and even amuse parents) and prompt many a repeat read. Because each page is simple and crisp, even younger kids will enjoy sitting through multiple rereads, while older kids will catch on to the subtle cat humor that is so much a part of the zeitgeist.

A game equally as challenging, rewarding, and enjoyable when played solo or cooperatively

source Staples

Rare is the screen-free game that can be genuinely fun for a kid to play by themselves, but Smart Farmer is just one of such games offered by puzzle toymaker SmartGames. Every round of play, which get hard enough to challenge an adult at the advanced levels involves a preordained placement of several farm animals that must be separated by species using provided fence pieces. Sounds simple, right? Well it starts that way, then gets incredibly challenging but also quite rewarding. It’s a great solo activity but also lots of fun for siblings, parents and kids, or the whole family.