15 eco-conscious products to take care of your pet and the planet

source Chewy

There are plenty of high-quality eco-conscious pet products and brands to help support a healthier planet.

These products are made from recycled materials, created by environmentally conscious brands, or can be used in place of single-use products.

We’ve gathered up the best pet products from eco-conscious companies, including toys and beds made with recycled plastic to treats that are sustainably sourced and biodegradable litter.

Taking the best care of your pet is a lofty task. From their first days in their new home into their senior years, we want to give our pets the highest-quality safe ingredients and care when it comes to food, treats, bedding, toys, and gear.

Whether you’re looking for a healthy release of your pet’s pent-up energy or more breathable air for both you and them, there are many factors to keep in mind when shopping for a pet.

Just as you’d only want the best for your furry family member, it’s important to keep in mind what’s best for the planet too. Some of our favorite pet brands have created eco-friendly products that don’t sacrifice quality, including eco-friendly sheets to pick up pet waste and sustainably sourced mats that imitate outdoor foraging.

Keep reading for 15 eco-friendly pet products and brands that are as beneficial to the Earth as they are to your pet.

A clean approach to cat litter

Ökocat is a biodegradable, plant-based litter created with sustainably sourced and reclaimed natural wood fiber. The litter is 99% dust-free, so it’s better for cats and humans too.

A snuffle mat that’s as enriching as it is sustainable

This feeding mat helps our dogs burn off extra energy, all while saving the planet from wasted energy of its own. Created with pre-consumer textile waste, the Wooly encourages a dog’s natural foraging instincts as they nose between the fabric pieces to find kibble or treats.

A natural way to improve air quality

Your home’s air quality is important for many reasons, one of which is the health of your pet. Moso’s air purifying bags freshen up your home, removing pet odors, like the smell of the litter box. The bags are both effective and sustainable, made of 100% bamboo charcoal.

A green cat snack

This cat grass growing kit contains organic non-GMO ingredients – wheat, oats, barley, and flaxseed – so you can feel comfortable feeding them to your pet. All ingredients are sourced in the US and the grow bags are fully compostable.

A furry toy for your furry friend

This adorable rendition of a plush squeaker toy is handmade from durable recycled plastic, making it as safe for your pet as it is for the Earth. Plus, it’s machine washable for an easy clean.

A place mat that’s almost as cute as your cat

ORE’s placemat exemplifies the fact that pet owners don’t have to sacrifice quality for sustainability. The durable mat is made of recycled rubber, protecting floors from scratches and spills while reducing landfill waste.

A lofty pet bed

Fido will rest easy on this lounger filled with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The removable denim cover is durable and machine-washable so you can expect this bed to last.

A mat that’ll outsmart your cat

From the feathers to the crinkles, nearly any cat will be entertained by this multifunctional play mat. SmartyKat incorporates recycled materials in all of its designs – in this case, the crinkle lining is made of 100% recycled plastic.

Human-quality treats

These simple but tasty dog treats are sustainably sourced in the US. Only Natural Pet makes a variety of foods and treats for dogs and cats with ingredients that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and Global Animal Partnership.

A woolen cat cave

This spacious kitty hideout is handmade from sustainably sourced, cruelty-free wool, making for a happy cat and a happier planet. For every item sold, Friendsheep Wool plants a tree through the Eden Reforestation Project.

A healthy treat for pups

The hidden treat spot in this artichoke toy leaves an opportunity to make this pup-friendly artichoke as healthy as a real artichoke. The nontoxic toy is also recyclable. As a founding member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, Planet Dog has been striving to reduce its carbon footprint since 1997.

A waste reducer in more ways than one

source Pooch Paper

Pooch Paper is an entirely biodegradable option for picking up pet waste, eliminating single-use plastic bags. We love Pooch Paper not only because of its sustainability but because of its ease of use and adorable packaging.

A reusable water bottle that gives back

This reusable water bottle from Highwave – a 1% for the Planet member – is designed with convenience in mind. Simply squeeze water into the attached bowl and hold it while your dog drinks. When you release, water drains back into the bottle.

A waste bag holder with room for extras

Take a hike with your pup and bring along this pouch that’s generously sized to hold treats and a toy, too. Recycled water bottles make this bag water-resistant and easy to clean. Plus, it’s guaranteed for life.

Small animal bedding from a renewable resource

A comfy, eco-friendly, nontoxic abode is a must for your little critter. This 99% dust-free bedding made from reclaimed paper offers superior odor control.