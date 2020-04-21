The best eco-friendly and sustainable hotels in the US

source Booking.com; Trip Advisor; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

As we take a pause from world travel, Earth Day affords an especially meaningful time to reflect on responsible travel.

For future travel, consider staying at a hotel noted for its commitment to sustainability and environmental friendliness, without compromising luxury or comfort.

Our list of the most eco-friendly hotels in the country includes LEED-certified and other environmentally friendly properties packed with green amenities and include a wide range of prices to fit multiple budgets.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Earth Day is an ideal time to take stock of the sheer joy and optimism involved with travel. It is a privilege in the modern era to be able to wing around the globe and experience new people and places with only a few clicks, or a bit of patience through a security line.

As travelers the world over shelter at home this spring, Earth Day is also a time to reflect on the more intentional ways we might return to travel when it’s safe to do so. Included in that introspection might be implementing a plan to more closely consider hotel properties that make sustainable efforts a priority. As such, we’ve put together a list of domestic properties demonstrating remarkable environmental commitments.

To come up with our choices of the best eco-friendly US hotels, we looked at four- and five-star properties around the country with LEED and other formally recognized certifications, as well as those that have demonstrated other varied commitments to reduce waste, water, and power reduction, and repurpose locally-sourced materials.

Entry-level rooms at these hotels range between $74 and $528 per night to start. In addition to being eco-friendly, these hotels also boast excellent amenities, desirable locations, top-end service, intriguing design, and are well-loved by guests with top reviews and feedback on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor, as well as Booking.com and Hotels.com.

These are the best eco-friendly and sustainable hotels in the US, sorted by price from low to high.

Aria Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

caption Aria is an eco-minded Las Vegas option at a budget-minded price point.

Located right on the Las Vegas Strip within the complex known as CityCenter, Aria is a glittering curvilinear property with a 150,000-square-foot casino, 16 restaurants, and more than 4,000 rooms.

And despite the sprawling footprint, the whole Aria Las Vegas campus reflects a truly committed environmental program. In fact, it’s billed as one of the world’s largest environmentally sustainable urban communities. It’s earned six LEED Gold certifications and is the first in Nevada to receive the 5 Green Keys rating.

Sustainability efforts include the use of wood products from responsibly managed forests, high-efficiency water use, and an improvement of more than 30 percent in energy efficiency over standard building codes.

Opened just a decade ago, rooms still feel fresh and new with high technology amenities. The one-touch room control system operates features like lighting and temperature, and I’ve luxuriated while making those changes from the comfort of bed without having to get up. Aria also has a massive spa with 62 treatment rooms, plus three pools.

Over 31,000 Trip Advisor reviewers give this property an “Excellent” 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 64 of 273 hotels in Las Vegas

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: For a price point under $100, Aria feels highly luxurious, especially given the tech-driven room controls.

Cons: While rooms might be booked for bargain prices, critics complain that food options on property can be expensive.

Orchard Garden – San Francisco, California

caption Orchard Garden is a budget-friendly and eco-friendly hotel in San Francisco.

Although San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the country, Orchard Garden Hotel is known as a highly affordable option among budget-minded travelers. Included breakfast provides even more value.

It’s also well known as an eco-friendly hotel, holding both LEED and Green Seal certifications. Situated centrally near the city’s Financial District, Union Square shops, and many museums and attractions, Orchard Garden is totally central and walkable.

Roots Restaurant is open for breakfast daily, and also hosts meetings and events, while the hotel’s rooftop terrace offers views of the world-famous San Francisco skyline.

Standard rooms start at around 230 square feet, and junior suites have about 374 square feet with a separate sofa.

Nearly 2,000 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 9 of 245 hotels in San Francisco

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: In addition to eco-friendliness and affordability, travelers to Orchard Garden appreciate personalized service, friendly staff, and guest-friendly policies like flexible check-in time, pending availability.

Cons: With prices starting at $169 in the heart of it all, rooms are more basic than opulent.

Virgin Hotels Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

caption Virgin Hotels Chicago is located in the heart of walkable downtown.

Virgin Hotels Chicago is located in the center of downtown Chicago, with a Trip Advisor walkability rating of 100 out of 100. In fact, the hotel also actively promotes walking tourism as just one part of its sustainable approach. Virgin is LEED Gold-certified, with green housekeeping, hotel-wide recycling, a soap-donation program, green roofs for better stormwater management, and guest-powered carbon-offset programs. It’s also one of our top picks for the best hotels in Chicago.

The 250-room, 26-story hotel includes an impressive two-chamber lodging concept for each room where a set of sliding privacy doors separates a dressing area and closet space. Rooms also have ergonomic beds meant for comfort not just while sleeping, but also for lounging or reading.

Nearly 2,400 Trip Advisor reviewers give this property an “Excellent” 4.5 out of 5 rating

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 of 206 hotels in Chicago

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Guests love the modern look and feel of the hotel as well as the unusual and thoughtful use of space in the two-part accommodations. The hotel’s location for convenience and walkability is also a major bonus.

Cons: Critics complain of thin walls and ambient noise-causing disturbances.

Ambrose Hotel – Santa Monica, California

caption Santa Monica’s Ambrose Hotel was the country’s first to earn LEED-EB certification.

Perhaps not surprising given its location, the Ambrose Hotel was the first LEED-EB certified hotel in the country (back in 2007). The property offers personalized service amid a calming retreat, utilizing green practices daily throughout the well-appointed, 77-room property. This includes an innovative cleaning program, low-flow showerheads and faucets, and a guest room recycling program with 75 percent of all waste recycled or composted.

Interiors resemble those of a sophisticated California craftsman-style residence. Rooms feature luxury linens and L’Occitane bath products. The property also has a 24-hour fitness center with a Peloton bike, EV and Tesla charging stations, and a Tesla Model 3 house car service for guests.

Over 1,600 Trip Advisor reviewers give this property an “Excellent” 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 38 hotels in Santa Monica

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Guests love the residential feel of this attractive property, which recently completed an extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation.

Cons: Unlike a resort on a large scale, this intimate property has more of a boutique feel and does not offer a full-service suite of amenities, not even 24-hour room service.

Proximity Hotel – Greensboro, North Carolina

caption Proximity Hotel is a highly environmentally friendly hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The LEED Platinum-certified Proximity Hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina boasts more than 70 suitability practices in place all over the property. Among them, the building uses nearly 40 percent less energy than a conventional one by using highly efficient materials and the latest construction technology. More than 100 solar panels cover 4,000 square feet of rooftop in order to heat water, and water usage is reduced by 33 percent overall through the use of high-efficiency Kohler plumbing fixtures. The hotel also has custom-designed furnishings and commissioned art throughout for an overall high-design look and feel.

Guest rooms are loft-like and modern and each includes a microwave, small refrigerator, and coffee-making facilities, as well as a flat screen TV, seating area, and desk.

Further encouraging green practices, the fitness center offers bicycles for guests to explore the surrounding area.

Nearly 700 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 80 hotels in Greensboro.

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Guests love the hotel’s over-the-top environmentally friendly practices, and the standout Print Works restaurant, which offers European-inspired fare with creekside dining and a lively bar.

Cons: Some critical reviews note spotty customer service.

Hotel Terra Jackson Hole – Jackson Hole, Wyoming

caption Hotel Terra sits at the base of the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village.

Hotel Terra is Wyoming’s first LEED-certified hotel. Green materials throughout the hotel’s construction and daily practice range from recycled steel to aluminum water bottles. Beds are 100 percent natural and organic, as are towels, bath mats, and robes. The hotel also employs water-saving systems such as low-flow fixtures, dual-flush toilets, and native landscaping that requires no irrigation, for a total 34 percent reduction in annual water use.

The 132-room boutique property is located at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village. The slope-side location is mere steps to the resort’s aerial tram and the area sees 500 inches of annual snowfall to skiers’ delight. There’s also a boutique spa, infinity pool, rooftop hot tub, ski valet, and a rustic Italian restaurant, Il Villaggio Osteria.

More than 1,200 Trip Advisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 8 hotels in Teton Village

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: In addition to commendable green components and luxury amenities, this hotel’s location is a top choice for skiers. It’s just steps from the aerial tram to the slopes.

Cons: Critics note small rooms for the price, which can soar in the high season.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge – Brooklyn, New York

caption The 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge affords incredible bridge and city views.

The entire 1 Hotels group is built upon a foundation of sustainable design, throughout construction, and green operations. This includes a range of energy, water, and environmental design strategies aimed at keeping a small footprint. Plus, the group focuses on organized volunteer activities and paid volunteer days for staff, as well as advocacy and partnerships with such like-minded organizations as the NRDC.

So you can feel especially good about staying at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge – and not just for those reasons alone. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of Manhattan and (as the name suggests) the Brooklyn Bridge. Room design includes copious reclaimed wood, repurposed materials given new lives as clothes hangers or yoga mats, unlimited filtered water with cups for drinking, living green plants, eco-friendly toiletries, and an overall soothing neutral palette.

Every room also has a coffee machine with recyclable pods, plus mattresses with a hemp blend filling, and organic cotton sheets. Digital newspapers are available for download or viewing on in-room devices, and even room keys are made from recycled materials. Guests also have access to a house Tesla vehicle.

Over 1,100 Trip Advisor reviewers give this property an “Excellent” 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 out of 88 hotels in Brooklyn

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: The chic design, stunning location, and waterfront city views are among the hotel’s standout features. Rooms may be small, but thoughtful design makes good use of the available space so they never feel cramped.

Cons: If you’re into privacy, you might find these bathrooms challenging: They afford little of it.

The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte – Charlotte, North Carolina

caption The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte offers sustainability and luxury in downtown Charlotte.

The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte is located right in the heart of downtown and is a LEED Gold-certified property with modern decor. Luxury meets sustainability through environmentally-minded features and practices that include a green rooftop with seasonal veggies and beehives, employee uniforms made of fabric derived from regenerated plastic bottle materials, and a bike valet.

The building itself incorporates many sustainable design and construction features, and there’s a LEED staff person on-site dedicated to maintaining these practices. The hotel also uses 30 percent less energy than a conventional hotel through the use of ultra-efficient materials and construction technology, and on Saturday evenings, the hotel briefly dims its lobby lighting in a tribute to efficiency.

Rooms are also luxurious, with 55- or 65-inch flat-screen TVs, work desks, and coffee- and tea-making facilities. Facilities also include an indoor pool, spa, and wellness center with a whirlpool, five treatment rooms, relaxation areas, a pink Himalayan salt lounge, and a gym.

On property, BLT Steak offers steakhouse dining, while K Lounge offers light bites and drinks, and The Punch Room lounge offers craft punches and cocktails as well as small plates.

Nearly 800 reviewers give this property an “Excellent” 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 26 out of 204 hotels in Charlotte

Booking.com Rating: 8.1 out of 10

Pros: As expected from this trusted luxury brand, the hotel is luxurious, and the location can’t be beaten for convenience. Trip Advisor gives the Ritz a 100 out of 100 walkability rating.

Cons: Critics complain of disruption from noise from the street and surrounding businesses.

Andaz Maui at Wailea – Maui, Hawaii

caption Andaz Maui features tiered pools cascading to the ocean.

Andaz Maui is Hawaii’s first LEED-certified resort and includes a solar-thermal system to improve energy efficiency.

The eco-friendly philosophy is exhibited throughout the property. On checking in, you’ll find a reusable water bottle and beach bag provided in your room, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, local snacks, and coffee machines all included in the price and intended to help reduce waste. Rooms have private balconies and 40-inch flat screens. Elegant bathrooms have rain showers.

The property sprawls over 15 acres of Mokapu Beach, and has a family-friendly vibe, although it is also sophisticated. I traveled here on a multigenerational trip with my in-laws and kids, and everyone had their expectations met.

The visual centerpiece of the large property is the four infinity pools, which cascade to the sea, and two restaurants and a full-service spa are also worthy draws.

Morimoto Maui restaurant from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto offers Japanese and American cuisine and specialty cocktails using local ingredients, and there are two poolside bars. Outrigger canoe, paddleboard, kayak, and surfing lessons and tours are all available and the fitness center offers yoga instruction.

Nearly 4,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 of 9 hotels in Wailea

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: Maui is an expensive destination overall, but the Andaz’s included local snacks add value and comfort. Plus, the property’s pools are stunning.

Cons: There’s a daily resort fee of $48. Some critical reviews note concern with the value for the price, given the destination’s expensive reputation.

Bardessono Hotel and Spa – Yountville, California

caption Bardessono embodies both luxury and natural splendor in California wine country.

This five-star retreat in California’s wine country is ensconced equally in both luxury and environmental friendliness. Bardessono Hotel and Spa is a peaceful Napa Valley enclave in Yountville that is proudly LEED Platinum-certified. It’s also guided by a mindful approach where on-site venues such as Lucy Restaurant and Bar serves a garden-inspired, field-to-fork menu, and spa treatments are focused around both the needs and ingredients of a particular season.

Spacious suites feature private balconies, fireplaces, and sofas, plus 40-inch flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and desks. Bathrooms are even designed as private spas with massage tables and come with naturally plush robes and slippers. Bardessono also has a rooftop pool, included bicycle rentals, and Saturday morning yoga classes.

Nearly 1,500 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 6 hotels in Yountville

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: This hotel is the ultimate in top-end responsible luxury – and wine, starting with the glass you’re offered on check-in.

Cons: While the hotel is already expensive, there is still an eye-popping $68 resort fee, but it does include such luxuries as the use of the hotel’s Lexus fleet.