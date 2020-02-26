Every new electric car you can buy in the US right now, from the cheapest to the most expensive

caption The Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

There are more than a dozen fully electric, mass-production sedans, sports cars, and SUVs available to US buyers today.

They vary greatly in terms of cost, range, and power. The priciest model costs almost $200,000, while the most affordable cars clock in at around $30,000.

Those with the most range can travel upwards of 300 miles on a charge, while some offer less than half of that.

Plenty of exciting electric cars are on the horizon, including a go-anywhere pickup from Rivian, a new crossover from Tesla, and an all-electric Ford F-150. But there’s no need to wait, since more than a dozen fully electric cars are available to buy in the US right now.

Those cars also span a lot of price ranges. Drivers looking to shed their gas-fueled guilt and go electric can choose from a plethora of compact hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and sports cars at a variety of costs. The cheapest electric cars retail for $30,000 to $40,000, while the most expensive push well into the six figures.

Below is every mass-production, fully electric car you can buy new in the US, listed from lowest to highest MSRP. The list doesn’t include future or preorder models, or those that have been fully discontinued:

Nissan Leaf: $31,600

Starting at $31,600, the Nissan Leaf is the most affordable all-electric car on the market. The base model offers a 40-kWh battery with 149 miles of range, as estimated by the EPA.

Upper trim levels include the Nissan Leaf S Plus with a bigger 62-kWh battery that offers 226 miles of range. That one goes for $38,200, and the top-of-the-line SL Plus pushes $44,000.

Volkswagen e-Golf: $31,895

For $31,895, you can buy a Volkswagen e-Golf with fast-charging capability and an EPA-estimated 125-mile range. Or, you can shell out roughly $39,000 for the upper SEL Premium trim, which sports the same internals but has upgrades like a larger touchscreen and leatherette seats instead of cloth.

Hyundai Ioniq Electric: $33,045

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric starts at $33,045 and offers an EPA-estimated range of 170 miles. Its top Limited trim starts at just under $39,000 and offers extra driver-assistance tech, chrome trim, and upgraded infotainment and audio.

Fiat 500e: $33,460

With its EPA-estimated 84 miles of range, the Fiat 500e is more suited for city driving than any longer road trips. The 500e’s 83-kWh electric motor makes a rated 111 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque, according to Fiat. It starts at $33,460, and is only available in California and Oregon.

Chevrolet Bolt: $36,620

While a $36,620 outlay gets you a base Chevrolet Bolt, nearly $42,000 buys the Bolt Premier trim, which has fancy features like an optional Bose stereo system and a standard heated steering wheel.

The Bolt boasts a rated 200 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque, and an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles, according to Chevrolet.

Hyundai Kona Electric: $37,190

The Hyundai Kona Electric starts at roughly $37,000. There are three trim levels, the highest of which costs just over $45,000. All of the compact SUV’s trims get an EPA-estimated 258 miles of range.

Kia Niro EV: $38,500

The Kia Niro EV retails for $38,500 and provides an EPA-estimated range of 239 miles from a full charge of its 64-kWh battery.

The Premium trim comes with a starting MSRP of $44,000, with the extra $5,500 going toward features like leather seat trim, a power sunroof, and LED headlights.

Tesla Model 3: $39,990

The $39,990 Model 3 is Tesla’s entry-level offering, good for 250 miles of range and a 5.3-second 0-to-60-mph time on the base model, according to the manufacturer.

The Model 3 also comes in a quicker high-performance trim, as well as a long-range variant with 322 miles of range. Those models sell for about $57,000 and $49,000, respectively.

BMW i3: $44,450

At $44,450, the base BMW i3 offers just 153 miles of range – almost 100 miles less than the cheaper Tesla Model 3. BMW also offers a $48,300 i3 with a small gas engine that extends range, and the model tops out at a starting MSRP of $51,500 for its sportier i3s trim with a range extender.

Jaguar I-Pace: $69,850

The Jaguar I-Pace starts at around $70,000 and stretches up to $81,000 for the top trim. According to Jaguar, the all-wheel-drive I-Pace puts out 394 horsepower, goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and gets an EPA-estimated 234 miles of range.

Audi e-Tron: $74,800

The $74,800 Audi e-Tron generates up to 402 horsepower and gets an EPA-estimated range of slightly more than 200 miles, Audi says. There’s also a more upscale Prestige trim that starts at $79,100.

Tesla Model S: $79,990

For slightly more, you can cop a $79,990 Tesla Model S, which, according to Tesla, boasts 390 miles of range, a time of 3.7 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph, and a top speed of 155 mph on the bottom Long Range Plus trim.

The high-performance version of the Model S – which costs just under $100,000 – trades in 42 miles of range for quicker acceleration and an increased top speed.

Tesla Model X: $84,990

Tesla charges right around $85,000 for its seven-seat SUV, the Model X. In its base form, the Model X travels 351 miles on a charge and blasts from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, Tesla claims.

Like other models in the Tesla lineup, the Model X has a performance option available for slightly more coin. The sportier version of the SUV retails for a shade under $105,000, and Tesla says it cruises from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and can travel 305 miles on a charge.

Porsche Taycan: $103,800

The Porsche Taycan may be the most expensive mass-production electric vehicle available right now, but you get a lot of car for your money – the $103,800 base 4S trim puts out 522 horsepower, according to Porsche, and the pricier trims have even more to offer.

The Taycan Turbo – which commands $150,900 – gets a larger battery pack and is rated at 670 horsepower, Porsche says. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line, $185,000 Taycan Turbo S cranks out up to 750 horsepower, hits 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, and reaches a top track speed of 161 mph, according to Porsche.

The Taycan is unattainable for most, but thankfully, there are plenty of affordable EVs offering solid range and practicality – and the options will only keep growing.