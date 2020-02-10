15 details from the Oscars red carpet that you might’ve missed

caption Some of the outfits at the 2020 Academy Awards had special details. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images,ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The red carpet at the 2020 Oscars was filled with special details and accessories.

Natalie Portman’s Dior cape was embroidered with the name of female directors who weren’t nominated for an Academy Award.

Janelle Monáe wore a gown with 160,000 crystals, plus her nails and eyeliner matched her dress.

Cynthia Erivo’s manicure was inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and the Oscar role she was nominated for.

On Sunday, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities walked the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.

The event took place in Los Angeles, California, and many stars took advantage of the most glamorous night of the year to wear everything from couture gowns to custom pieces with a deeper meaning.

Here’s a look at some of the red-carpet details you may have missed.

Natalie Portman’s cape was embroidered with the name of female directors who weren’t nominated for best director.

caption The cape had eight names on it. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

No women were nominated for best director at this year’s Oscars – and Portman seemed to call this out in her outfit.

The star wore a Dior cape that was embroidered with eight names of snubbed female directors.

Some of the names included Lorene Scafaria, the director of “Hustlers;” Lulu Wang, the director of “The Farewell;” and Greta Gerwig, the director of “Little Women.”

As Portman told the Los Angeles Times, “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.”

Notably, some called the look hypocritical, highlighting how Portman’s own production company only features one female director – herself.

Part of Saoirse Ronan’s dress was made using the same material from her BAFTAs gown.

caption Saoirse Ronan also had baby bangs. source Getty/Dave Benett, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Part of Saoirse Ronan’s gown was made with the same material as the gown she wore to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) earlier this year.

Her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told E! News that the black part of Ronan’s dress was made from the same wheel of fabric that was used to create the all-black BAFTAs gown.

Ronan, who was nominated for best actress for her role in “Little Women,” also debuted baby bangs and wore bejeweled dragonfly clips in her hair.

Spike Lee honored Kobe Bryant with his custom suit, and he completed the look with Nikes.

caption The sneakers are Nike Kobe 9 Elites. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late athlete Kobe Bryant with this Oscars look.

The director wore a suit featuring the Lakers colors, purple and gold, that was also embroidered with Bryant’s jersey number.

He also wore Nike Kobe 9 Elite sneakers on his feet.

Two stars from the upcoming “Black Widow” film had a delightful reunion.

caption “Black Widow” will be out in May. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While walking the red carpet, co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh took a moment to reconnect.

The actresses, who were both nominated for Oscars, star in the upcoming film “Black Widow,” which is set to debut in May.

Mindy Kaling said her necklace was “identical” to the one in “Ocean’s 8.”

caption “Ocean’s 8” aired in 2018. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images,Warner Bros.

In an interview with Variety, Mindy Kaling described her diamond necklace as “identical” to the one her character helped steal in “Ocean’s 8” (2018).

She added that there was a security guard on the red carpet with her to make sure she didn’t lose it.

Timothée Chalamet wore a vintage Cartier brooch.

caption The brooch is reportedly from 1955. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The young actor made a splash on the red carpet by wearing what appeared to be a tracksuit that was accented with a blinged-out brooch.

According to Town and Country magazine, the ruby-and-diamond vintage brooch is from 1955 and is from Cartier’s Heritage collection of important pieces.

Lucy Boynton wore pearls in her side part.

caption Lucy Boynton’s hair had a subtle touch. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actress Lucy Boynton’s hair stood out on the red carpet thanks to her subtle hair accessories.

The star wore a line of white pearls down her side part that’s inspired by French designer Coco Chanel. Boynton’s hairstylist Jenny Cho told Allure they were going for “French chic meets young Hollywood.”

Once again, Joaquin Phoenix paused to admire his fiancée Rooney Mara.

caption Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara on the red carpet. source Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix walked the red carpet with fiancée, actress Rooney Mara, and, at one point, the Oscar-winner paused to admire Mara and watch her be photographed.

This seems to be a new tradition, seeing as he also gushed over Mara at the 2020 Golden Globes, and the sweet moment was also captured by photographers.

Billie Eilish’s earrings spelled out “Chanel” and her nails were completed with jewels.

caption The earrings just look like chains from afar. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Musician Billie Eilish walked the carpet in head-to-toe Chanel, with coordinating gloves, hair accessories, and jewelry.

If you look closely, you’ll notice that even her earrings spell out the fashion brand’s name.

To complete the look, her manicure was jet black with a glossy sheen and each long nail had a tiny jewel at the tip.

Cynthia Erivo’s manicure was partially inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” painting.

caption Cynthia Erivo’s nails had plenty of stars. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As Allure magazine reported, Cynthia Erivo’s manicurist, Gina Oh, took inspiration from “Starry Night” for this unique nail design.

Since Erivo was nominated for best actress and best original song for her work in the film “Harriet,” the starry nails also reportedly symbolized Harriet Tubman following the North Star to freedom.

Billy Porter wore a bodice made of 24-karat-gold feathers.

caption This isn’t his first gold look. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Billy Porter wore a gold feathered top, a baroque-inspired full skirt, and lace-up Jimmy Choo heels.

The two-piece gown was a custom creation by designer Giles Deacon, who was inspired by Kensington Palace’s glamorous Cupola Room.

Porter’s stylist, Sam Ratelle, told the New York Times that he toured the palace recently and was so impressed that he asked Deacon to turn it into a gown.

At one point, Billy Porter bundled up near the red carpet.

caption Billy Porter and his blanket. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Seeing as Los Angeles, California, was dealing with some rain during the red carpet, it’s not too surprising that some stars got a bit cold.

At one point, Porter stepped aside to bundle up under a gray blanket. He later tweeted about the moment, writing, “It’s raining in LA and it’s cold Betches!!!”

Janelle Monáe wore a gown with 160,000 crystals — and her nails and eyeliner matched the dress.

caption Janelle Monáe’s look was very sparkly. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images,Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Janelle Monáe wore a custom Ralph Lauren hooded gown that was made up of 160,000 Swarovski crystals and took 600 hours to make.

The singer also had a black reverse French manicure lined with tiny jewels.

She also completed the look with glittery silver eyeliner that matched her gown.

Olivia Colman debuted platinum-blonde hair.

caption Olivia Colman at the 2020 Oscars. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Colman attended the Oscars to present the award for best actor – and she dyed her hair platinum blonde on the day of the show, according to her hairstylist.

The actress, who had previously been a brunette, also made a joke about her hair during the show, pointing at it and saying, “Winning an Oscar ages you.”

Camila Morrone was actually wearing a wedding gown.

The model’s blush-colored grown is actually a re-imagined Carolina Herrera wedding dress.

Her stylist, Micah Schifman, told InStyle that they used Princess Grace as their inspiration, and said that they made a few changes to the gown (making it blush instead of white) so it didn’t look like it belonged in a wedding.

