The best fever reducers, according to doctors

In otherwise healthy individuals, a fever is typically a sign of an infection the body is fighting off.

Fever reducers like acetaminophen and ibuprofen bring the temperature down, helping you feel more comfortable.

Our pick for the top fever reducer is acetaminophen because it effectively reduces fever and has a lower risk of causing stomach upset.

This article was reviewed by Dipesh Navsaria, MPH, MSLIS, MD, FAAP, who is an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Fevers can be scary, and as a mom, I’ve certainly lost sleep worrying about my daughter’s temperature. As miserable as fevers make you feel, it’s comforting to know that they are usually a good thing. They’re a sign that your body is working properly by raising its own temperature to fight something off, typically a virus or bacterial infection. Some doctors and medical guides even recommend letting a fever run its course.

Fevers can be a sign of a more serious infection in certain populations, including very young babies and people who are immunocompromised or undergoing chemotherapy, or who have had a splenectomy or other surgery. Anyone in these populations who develops a fever should contact their doctor or proceed to the emergency room.

Additionally, a fever that persists longer than three days could be a sign of something more serious, and you should contact your doctor. To learn more about fevers and how to effectively reduce them, we spoke to Jason R. McKnight, MD, MS, a family medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine. We also consulted current research and recommendations from the Mayo Clinic, Harvard Health, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

When to use a fever reducer

The average body temperature is 98.6 degrees, and in both adults and children, a fever is considered to be 100.4 degrees and higher. You may be familiar with the term “low-grade” fever, but this is a misconception. A temperature of 99 degrees is, in fact, a normal temperature variation and not a fever. When to start using a fever reducer depends on your or your child’s comfort level as well as the presence of any underlying cases or conditions, but these are the general guidelines set forth by the Mayo Clinic:

Generic medications are almost always fine. Occasionally, generic medications made in other countries are found to have contaminants. When this is found to be the case, the FDA responds swiftly to get these medications off the market. In general, however, generic medications are just as effective as name brands.

Additionally, drink plenty of fluids. When you have a fever, you’re more likely to become dehydrated. “Fluid intake is always an important part of the treatment of fevers,” said McKnight.

How to accurately detect a fever

To get a correct reading, use a trusted thermometer and take three readings to ensure accuracy. Be sure never to add or subtract degrees from an axillary reading based on any guidance you may have received, as this advice is incorrect.

Your body temperature naturally fluctuates throughout the day, so try to take temperatures at the same time each day. Use the same method each time you record temperature, as different techniques can yield different results:

Rectal (bottom) temperatures are most accurate for babies and toddlers up to age 3.

temperatures are most accurate for babies and toddlers up to age 3. Temporal artery (forehead) temperatures are accurate for those ages 3 months and older.

temperatures are accurate for those ages 3 months and older. Oral (mouth) temperatures are accurate for older children and adults.

temperatures are accurate for older children and adults. Tympanic (ear) temperatures are usually accurate for older children and adults.

temperatures are usually accurate for older children and adults. Axillary (armpit) temperatures are typically least accurate.

When to see the doctor

Your intuition is a strong ally, and if you suspect you need to see the doctor for your illness, don’t brush that feeling off. Body temperature is only one piece of information, and if you or your child feels particularly ill, that should prompt a call for medical advice. In addition to the recommendations above, contact your doctor under any of the following circumstances:

Medication is not bringing the fever down.

Fever rises above 104 degrees.

You have a severe headache, stiff neck, or trouble breathing.

You have a seizure (note: febrile seizures are relatively common in young children and are usually harmless).

You are part of an at-risk population or an infant is under 3 months old, in which case fever is a medical emergency.

The bottom line is if you are experiencing distressing or unusual symptoms or if you are concerned about a fever, don’t hesitate to contact your doctor.

Here are our top picks for the best fever reducers:

The best fever reducer for adults

Acetaminophen effectively reduces fever and is less likely than NSAIDs to cause stomach irritation.

Acetaminophen is an antipyretic (fever-reducing) medication that is well tolerated by many people and can be taken every four to six hours. It is not considered a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), so it’s an excellent option for people who are not able to take NSAIDs.

Acetaminophen comes in a variety of forms: tablets, rapid release gels, dissolvable powder, liquid, chewable tablets, and suppositories.

It can also be administered intravenously in a hospital setting.

While it is generally well-tolerated, rare but potentially serious side effects include allergic reaction and liver damage. Because it’s not considered an NSAID, it does not typically irritate the stomach lining or cause stomach problems, which can happen with NSAIDs.

Be sure to talk to your doctor before taking any medications and always adhere to the dosing recommendations on the package.

Pros: Available in a wide variety of forms, doesn’t usually irritate the stomach

Cons: Can cause an allergic reaction or liver damage

The best fever reducer for infants

Acetaminophen is considered safe for infants, and it’s easy to administer.

Fevers in infants can be scary, and they should be taken seriously, especially for infants under 2 months old. “In any infant under 2 months of age, a fever could be a medical emergency,” said McKnight. While it is safe to give an infant that young acetaminophen, parents should call their pediatrician for any fever in an infant of that age before administering medication because it’s difficult to know if the cause is a more serious issue. An urgent medical evaluation is necessary to determine the cause of the fever.

In infants 2 months and older, parents can administer liquid acetaminophen using the manufacturer’s recommended dosage and should still consult their pediatrician. Note that another popular option, liquid ibuprofen, is not considered safe for infants under 6 months.

Liquid acetaminophen is our top pick for infants because it is safe and effective as a fever reducer and the flavored liquid is appealing to kids. No fever reducer is going to be effective if you can’t get your baby to take it. My 20-month-old daughter actually gets excited when she needs medicine because she likes how it tastes.

Liquid acetaminophen comes in a variety of flavors, including grape, cherry, and berry. Tylenol, Little Remedies, and other brands also offer a dye-free option.

Depending on dosing, liquid acetaminophen can be taken every four hours. Although acetaminophen is less likely than ibuprofen to cause stomach irritation, some children may experience nausea or vomiting from any medication. Potential serious side effects for infants include allergic reaction and liver damage.

Be sure to talk to your child’s pediatrician before administering any medications.

Pros: Safe for infants of all ages, comes in a variety of appealing flavors

Cons: Can cause allergic reaction or liver damage

The best fever reducer for children

Ibuprofen is an NSAID that has been shown to be marginally more effective than other options for reducing fever in kids and lasts two hours longer than acetaminophen.

While acetaminophen is effective in children as well, a few studies (here and here) have shown evidence that ibuprofen might be slightly more effective at reducing fever in kids. However, some illnesses present with fevers that respond to ibuprofen or acetaminophen slightly better, and some children just seem to do better with one or the other consistently.

We chose ibuprofen as the best fever reducer for children because its fever-reducing qualities are effective two hours longer than acetaminophen. Depending on the dose, children can typically take ibuprofen every six hours. This extra time can help caregivers and children get more interrupted sleep.

Ibuprofen for children comes as a liquid or chewable tablet, and many brands including Advil and Motrin offer dye-free options. Children’s ibuprofen is my go-to when my daughter has a fever. Common flavors include grape, berry, bubblegum, blue raspberry, fruit, and white grape.

Potential serious side effects include allergic reaction and, although rare in children, stomach bleeding. NSAIDs tend to be harder on the stomach than acetaminophen, so monitor your child for any stomach discomfort when taking ibuprofen.

Be sure to talk to your doctor before taking any medications.

Pros: May be slightly more effective than acetaminophen for kids, available as a liquid and chewable, many flavor options

Cons: May cause stomach upset or allergic reaction

How to accurately take a temperate

How to take an accurate rectal temperature

Clean the thermometer with soap and water. Place a small amount of petroleum jelly on the end. Place your baby across your lap face down or on their back on a firm surface. Gently place the thermometer about a half-inch into the anus. Place your entire hand around the child’s bottom, holding the thermometer in place between your fingers. Hold in place for about one minute or until you hear the beep.

Tip: If you’re still wondering how to master this technique, the American Academy of Pediatrics has a useful illustrated guide.

How to take an accurate ear temperature

Clean the probe before/after each use. Gently pull on the top outermost part of the ear (this is key). Slowly insert the probe into the ear canal. Do not push. Press the button to take the temperature. Remove the thermometer after it beeps.

Tip: Check for earwax buildup before use, and do not use immediately after bathing.

How to take an accurate forehead temperature

Place the probe in the middle of the forehead. Press the scan button and begin to move slowly to one side. Move from one ear, over the forehead, and toward the opposite ear. Release the scan button and remove the thermometer as it beeps.

Tip: It is important to maintain contact with the forehead at all times. The side-to-side motion should take between three and five seconds.

How to take an accurate temperature under the arm

Turn on the thermometer and place the probe in the center of your baby’s armpit. Hold it in place until you hear a beep.

Tip: Ensure the thermometer is touching skin only, not clothing.