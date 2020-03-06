The best flea prevention and treatment for cats

Fleas can pose serious risks to your cat’s health.

With the right flea treatment for cats, you can keep your cat or kitten safe from fleas.

Effective over-the-counter flea control products are available in the form of topical preventives, collars, shampoos, sprays, and oral options.

The best flea control product for cats is Bayer Advantage II, a monthly topical preventive that guards against fleas in all life stages, is highly effective, easy to apply, and completely waterproof.

Before starting your cat on any flea treatment or prevention, you should consult your veterinarian.

If your cat has fleas, you want to get rid of them as quickly as possible. Cats that go outside are more likely to pick up fleas, but even indoor cats can get fleas, either from the family dog or when they go to the veterinarian or a boarding facility. Fleas can even hitchhike indoors on your clothes or shoes.

Signs of fleas in cats include scratching, skin irritation, and the presence of dark red or black specks on your cat’s skin, fur, bedding, or furniture. These specks, about the size of grains of black pepper, are called “flea dirt” and are flea feces (or digested blood). To confirm that what you are seeing is flea dirt, place some on a damp paper towel. If the paper towel turns red, it is flea dirt.

To check your cat for fleas or flea dirt, run a flea comb (a small, very fine-toothed comb) through their coat or part their hair with your fingers to examine their skin. If you find live or dead fleas or flea dirt, you can be assured your cat has a flea infestation.

Fleas are more than just a nuisance; these parasites can pose a threat to your cat’s health. A severe flea infestation can seriously damage your cat’s skin and could even induce an allergic reaction or cause them to become anemic from blood loss. Fleas also have the potential to transmit diseases like Bartonella henselae bacteria, which can lead to cat scratch disease, and are responsible for cats contracting parasites like tapeworms.

Types of over-the-counter flea control products

When it comes to flea control, prevention is always the best medicine. Not all flea control products are created equal though. Here’s a breakdown of the most common over-the-counter (OTC) flea control products for cats:

Important note: No matter what flea control product you choose for your cat, never use a product that is labeled for dogs. Cat flea control products and dog flea control products are not interchangeable. Using a product labeled for dogs on your cat can make them extremely sick; in some cases, it can even be deadly. Read labels very carefully before using any flea control product on your cat.

We’ve done the research to find the best OTC flea control products. Below you’ll find our top picks for flea products for cats that do not require a prescription.

Here are the best OTC flea prevention products and treatments for cats you can buy:

The best flea control product overall

Bayer Advantage II kills fleas on contact and prevents eggs and larvae from developing into biting adults.

Though there are many forms of flea control for cats, a popular option is a monthly topical application. These products provide a full 30 days of protection with a single application, and the best ones protect against fleas in all life stages. For a topical flea preventive that is highly effective and safe for cats, our top pick is Bayer Advantage II.

Made with powerful active ingredients as well as an insect growth regulator, Advantage II not only kills adult fleas and flea larvae, but it also inhibits the growth of flea eggs, preventing them from growing into biting adults. This product starts working immediately and kills adult fleas within 12 hours. It works on contact, so fleas do not have to bite the cat to die. Advantage II is also effective against ticks and chewing lice.

Once dry, Advantage II is completely waterproof and remains effective even if you bathe your cat with shampoo or if they go outside in the rain. It comes in three sizes: one for kittens weighing 2 to 5 pounds, one for cats weighing 5 to 9 pounds, and one for cats weighing more than 9 pounds. Advantage II may only be used on cats and kittens 8 weeks and older and weighing 2 or more pounds.

Pros: Made with a powerful active ingredient (imidacloprid) as well as an insect growth regulator (pyriproxyfen) to kill fleas in all life stages, waterproof, easy to apply, provides 30 days of protection, starts working immediately

Cons: Not recommended for kittens younger than 8 weeks of age, those weighing less than 2 pounds, or pregnant or nursing cats; need to prevent cat and other household cats from licking off product before it’s dry

The best flea collar

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar offers seven to eight months of protection against fleas and ticks in all life stages.

If you don’t like the idea of using monthly topical applications and want to avoid the hassle of having to reapply flea spray, the Seresto Flea and Tick Collar from Bayer might be your best bet.

Made with patented sustained-release technology, the Seresto Flea and Tick Collar provides seven to eight months of protection against adult fleas, flea larvae, and ticks. This nongreasy, odor-free, lightweight collar is adjustable for cats of all sizes. It can be worn alongside your cat’s existing collar and is designed with a two-step safety system to ensure your cat will not be harmed if the collar becomes snagged on something.

Seresto Flea and Tick Collar contains two powerful active ingredients – imidacloprid and flumethrin – which are released in low concentrations over your cat’s skin and coat to kill fleas on contact before they even have the chance to bite. It kills fleas within 24 hours of placing the collar on your cat. The collar is water-resistant and can remain on the cat even when bathing.

Pros: Seven to eight months of protection against adult fleas, flea larvae, and ticks; contains two powerful active ingredients (imidacloprid and flumethrin); sustained release technology for continuous protection; lightweight and easy to wear; adjustable for cats of all sizes; fleas don’t have to bite for it to work

Cons: Not recommended for kittens younger than 10 weeks of age, children should not play with the collar or put it in their mouth; adjusting size can be tricky; more expensive than other flea collars

The best flea shampoo

Natural Chemistry De Flea Pet Shampoo is free from pesticides and chemicals but quickly kills fleas in all life stages while also soothing and moisturizing your cat’s skin and coat.

If you find fleas on your cat, your first step should be to give them a bath with a flea shampoo. After that, you can use a topical spot-on product, oral flea control product, flea collar, or flea spray to kill any lingering fleas and protect against reinfestation.

Flea shampoos for cats should be gentle but also effective enough to kill fleas. Our top pick for a flea shampoo for cats is Natural Chemistry De Flea Pet Shampoo because it is mild but highly effective against all life stages of fleas, ticks, and lice.

Made with powerful nontoxic ingredients, Natural Chemistry De Flea Pet Shampoo is a good choice for homes with children and other pets. This flea shampoo is highly effective against fleas and can be safely used with other flea control products. It is mild enough for weekly use and contains moisturizing ingredients. The formula doesn’t contain any pyrethrins or permethrins. Instead, it uses a patented mixture of flea-killing ingredients.

This particular formula of Natural Chemistry De Flea Pet Shampoo is highly concentrated and must be mixed at a ratio of 3 parts water to 1 part concentrate prior to use. This formula is safe for both dogs and cats.

Pros: Made with nontoxic ingredients; does not contain pyrethrins or permethrins; comes in a concentrated formula; contains moisturizing ingredients; effective against fleas, ticks, and lice of all life stages; can be used on both dogs and cats; can be used safely with other flea control products

Cons: Requires mixing prior to use, not recommended for kittens younger than 12 weeks of age, not intended for long-term protection against fleas, may have an unpleasant odor at first

The best natural flea spray

Jasper Flea and Tick Spray for Cats is easy to apply and highly effective in killing adult fleas and their eggs as well as ticks and mosquitoes.

If your cat has already been infested with fleas, you need a product that will take care of the problem quickly and efficiently. If you’re looking for a natural flea control option, Jasper Flea and Tick Spray for Cats by Mdx Concepts is a great choice because it’s made specifically for cats.

Made with all-natural active ingredients, the spray contains a blend essentials oils, including rosemary, cedarwood, and lemongrass oils. It starts working immediately upon application to kill adult fleas, flea eggs, and ticks. It also repels mosquitos. For maximum benefit, brush your cat’s coat backward (in the opposite direction of hair growth) and then apply the spray, massaging it into the coat until it reaches the skin.

Most natural flea repellents use essential oils. It’s important to note that some cats are sensitive to essential oils. When using any natural flea control product, always use a small amount first as a test and wait a few hours. If your cat seems fine with the test amount, proceed with applying more product as needed. -Jackie Brown

Pros: Made with natural active ingredients, made specifically for cats, kills fleas on contact, can be applied directly to cat’s coat, kills adult fleas and eggs, ticks, and mosquitoes

Cons: May require multiple applications for maximum benefit, may be more difficult to use on long-haired cats, scent may be strong, some cats may be sensitive to essential oils

The best flea medication

Novartis Capstar Flea Control Tablets start killing fleas within 30 minutes and offer a full 24 hours of protection.

Novartis Capstar Flea Control Tablets are an excellent alternative to topical flea preventives and flea collars, which can sometimes cause reactions in sensitive cats. Because Capstar is safe for kittens as young as 4 weeks and weighing at least 2 pounds and available without a prescription, it is our top choice for cat flea medications.

These oral tablets start to work within 30 minutes and kill greater than 90% of adult fleas on cats as little as six hours. Novartis Capstar Flea Control Tablets offer a full 24 hours of protection. For long-term protection, this product is best used with another flea control product.

There are multiple formulas to choose from based on your cat’s weight. Be sure to follow dosing instructions carefully for your cat’s safety and administer the product on a full stomach for the best results.

Pros: Fast-acting treatment starts killing adult fleas within 30 minutes, kills greater than 90% of adult fleas within six hours, safe for smaller and younger cats, safe for pregnant and nursing cats, easy to administer alone or in food, can be used with other flea control products

Cons: Not recommended for kittens under 4 weeks of age or under 2 pounds, does not kill flea larvae or flea eggs, may cause side effects such as vomiting in some cats, only provides 24 hours of protection

Types of flea control products

Here is how the most common OTC flea control products for cats work:

Topical preventives: Also called “spot-on” products, topical preventives are great for both killing fleas and preventing flea infestations. As they dry, they spread across the entire body, leaving no residue behind. They are usually applied to the skin in one spot on the back of the neck once a month.

Also called “spot-on” products, topical preventives are great for both killing fleas and preventing flea infestations. As they dry, they spread across the entire body, leaving no residue behind. They are usually applied to the skin in one spot on the back of the neck once a month. Flea collars: Flea collars are worn around the neck, where they deliver flea preventive medication to your cat’s skin and coat. Some flea collars deliver preventive medication for a longer period than topical applications, making them a good choice for cat owners who don’t want to have to apply something every 30 days.

Flea collars are worn around the neck, where they deliver flea preventive medication to your cat’s skin and coat. Some flea collars deliver preventive medication for a longer period than topical applications, making them a good choice for cat owners who don’t want to have to apply something every 30 days. Flea shampoos: Flea shampoos kill fleas that are currently on your cat. Flea shampoos are good to use first to kill and wash away as many fleas as possible before choosing an additional flea control product like a topical application to prevent reinfestation.

Flea shampoos kill fleas that are currently on your cat. Flea shampoos are good to use first to kill and wash away as many fleas as possible before choosing an additional flea control product like a topical application to prevent reinfestation. Flea spray: Flea sprays are applied to the skin and coat. They need to be applied more frequently and are generally less effective than topical spot-on applications or oral flea control. However, flea sprays are generally less expensive than other flea control products.

Flea sprays are applied to the skin and coat. They need to be applied more frequently and are generally less effective than topical spot-on applications or oral flea control. However, flea sprays are generally less expensive than other flea control products. Oral flea control: Oral flea-control products, or “flea pills,” are given to your cat by mouth to kill fleas. Some oral flea control products kill fleas for up to a month; others must be given more frequently to continue killing fleas, as often as once a day. -Jackie Brown

