People on TikTok are secretly flipping the camera on their loved ones and pets to catch their adorable reactions to their dances

By
Lindsay Dodgson
-

  • There’s a trend on TikTok where people secretly flip the camera on their family members, partners, and pets to catch their reactions.
  • The TikToker usually learns a dance and then pretends to film it in front of their audience.
  • The reactions are completely genuine because the viewers have no idea they are being filmed.
  • While some pets look intrigued or alarmed following their owners’ arm movements, parents, grandparents, and partners are caught cheering the dancer on.
There’s a trend going around on TikTok called the #flipthecamerachallenge where reactions of loved ones and animals are secretly caught on camera.

The TikToker sets up their phone to record a viral dance sequence in front of their partner, family member, or pet, but instead of filming their moves, they flip the camera around. This means genuine reactions to watching their loved one dance around are recorded.

There are hundreds of videos with the hashtag that show how people unwittingly respond when given a free show – often it just confirms how they are the TikTokers biggest fan.

@negin.faatemi

I did camera flipping with my husband and it melts my hearteverytime i watch it-d ##flipthecamera##foryoupage ##fyp ##trend##socialdistancing

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) – BENEE

@stephanie.depena

My grandma reacting to my dance.. shes the best ze ##grandma ##abuela ##fyp##flipthecamera##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##latina

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

@geenieinabottle14

Hubby came home on his break.. asked what Ive done today ##flipthecamera##trend ##fyp##foryou ##foryoupage ##funny ##babiesoftiktok##momlife ##boyfriend

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@hanpac

Secretly flipped the camera on my dad and boyfriend while Idanced... ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##flipthecamera##couplecomedy##UltraSmoothMoves

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@megn.emerick

my mom reacting to my new dance .. afterwards she goes i want tolearn that one * ##flipthecamera##foryoupage ##fyp ##quarantine ##savage ##coronavirus

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

@_yvette_23

Flipped the camera on him while I danced! He always knows how tojump right into my groove ##fyp ##flipthecamera

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

Babies had some excellent reactions, even if they started off sceptical.

@vicvasquez16

He wasnt as impressed with my dance this time....until THEEND!! ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##flipthecamera##babiesoftiktok##tiktokbabies

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@itschrisolea

She saw Mom dancing and said WOW ƒû ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##flipthecamera##savage

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

@st1213

Flipped the camara while I attempted to dance. ##trend ##flipthecamera##babiesoftiktok##fyp ##fy ##foryoupage

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@slimthickcandlewick

I flipped the camera on Nehemiah to see how hed react to medancing ž by biggest fan ##flipthecamera##babies ##fyp##foryoupage ##AfterMyCoffee

lSupalonely X Glitter - rapidsongs

@disnelyland

My poor baby was falling asleep. Flipped the camera to catch herreaction of me waking her up dancing ##flipthecamera##fyp ##babiesoftiktok

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

Other audience members weren't so impressed, or were caught in the act of making fun of their TikTok-obsessed family member.

@naheezy

secretly flipped the camera on my siblings... didnt expect thatLOL @hughey.lai @saabbrrinaaaa ##foryou ##fyp ##hethrewitback##flipthecamera

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

@kessiajoy

I flipped the camera to get their reactions to me dancing ###brothers ##flipthecamera##funny ##challenge ##dance ##fyp##houseoftiktok##viral ##savage

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

@enrgybaby

secretly flipped the camera and made my aunt watch me dance €€HER FACE DJSKSKS ##fyp ##flipthecamera##prank ##family ##funny

lCaptain Hook - Megan Thee Stallion

Some of the best reactions, however, are arguably from people's pets, who respond with a range from alarmed, to intrigued, to thrilled.

@aaaashlei

Her reaction z ##fyp ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##flipthecamera##dogsoftiktok##selfquarantine

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@dionisio_marcelo

Secretly flipped the camera on my cat watching me dance##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##cat ##flipthecamera##happyathome##trend ##pet

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@duckytheyorkie

Flipped the camera on him while he watched me dance z ##fyp ##foryou ##flipthecamera##puppy ##dog##foryoupage ##dogsoftiktok##pets ##happyathome

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@shelbyhyoung

flipped the camera on my cat watching me dance ##flipthecamera##cat ##trend##happyathome##fyp ##foryou ##thedrop ##foryoupage ##pet ##xyzcba ##MySkinandME

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

@nica.c.graunke

Flipped the camera on my dog while I danced judgemental af##fyp ##foryoupage ##flipthecamera##puppy

l Savage- Megan Thee Stallion

And as with every trend, there's the opportunity to turn it into a self-deprecating meme.

@plumsoju

Heres my bfs reaction to this trend ##fyp ##flipthecamera

lSupalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE

