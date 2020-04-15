People on TikTok are secretly flipping the camera on their loved ones and pets to catch their adorable reactions to their dances

caption People are flipping the camera on their loved ones and pets. source Negin SF @negin.faatemi, Shelby Young @shelbyhyoung / TikTok

There’s a trend on TikTok where people secretly flip the camera on their family members, partners, and pets to catch their reactions.

The TikToker usually learns a dance and then pretends to film it in front of their audience.

The reactions are completely genuine because the viewers have no idea they are being filmed.

While some pets look intrigued or alarmed following their owners’ arm movements, parents, grandparents, and partners are caught cheering the dancer on.

There’s a trend going around on TikTok called the #flipthecamerachallenge where reactions of loved ones and animals are secretly caught on camera.

The TikToker sets up their phone to record a viral dance sequence in front of their partner, family member, or pet, but instead of filming their moves, they flip the camera around. This means genuine reactions to watching their loved one dance around are recorded.

There are hundreds of videos with the hashtag that show how people unwittingly respond when given a free show – often it just confirms how they are the TikTokers biggest fan.

Babies had some excellent reactions, even if they started off sceptical.

Other audience members weren't so impressed, or were caught in the act of making fun of their TikTok-obsessed family member.

Some of the best reactions, however, are arguably from people's pets, who respond with a range from alarmed, to intrigued, to thrilled.

And as with every trend, there's the opportunity to turn it into a self-deprecating meme.

