7 ‘Harry Potter’-themed masks you can buy online

caption This mask was created by lifestyle blog Surf and Sunshine. source Surf and Sunshine

Face masks have become increasingly common throughout the world in recent weeks.

As a result, people are now selling face coverings inspired by fan-favorite books, movies, and TV shows.

For example, you can buy numerous “Harry Potter”-themed masks on websites like Etsy.

Some of them feature cartoon versions of characters from the series, and one changes color to reveal the Marauder’s Map.

Whether you’re a Disney, “Schitt’s Creek,” or “Friends” fan, there’s a themed face mask on the market for you.

The same goes for “Harry Potter” lovers. At the time of writing, numerous websites are selling face coverings inspired by the beloved book-and-movie franchise. Some of the masks feature cartoon versions of fan-favorite characters like Luna Lovegood, and one even changes color to reveal the Marauder’s Map.

Though none of the masks listed below are considered medical-grade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public spaces where keeping a distance of six feet from others is difficult, as it can help non-symptomatic carriers from spreading viruses to others. The CDC has also released a guide to help people make their own face coverings at home.

Here are seven “Harry Potter”-themed masks you can buy online.

For a limited time, you can purchase color-changing masks that reveal the Marauder’s Map as you breathe.

caption Stefanie Hook models her Marauder’s Map mask. source Stefanie Hook

The masks were created by artist Stefanie Hook, who sells hand-sewn creations online through her company CPEX, or Colorado Pony Express.

Though the masks quickly sold out after becoming popular on TikTok, Hook previously told Insider that she’ll be restocking them in “very limited quantities.” They’ll become available on her website starting May 29.

Cost: $18

There are also similar masks on the market that don’t change color.

caption This mask is actually reversible so that you can wear it plain or with the design showing. source S Threads

S Threads, for example, is selling three-layer masks made from Marauder’s-Map fabric. The coverings contain metal pieces inside one layer to create a tight seal across the nose, and are also reversible so that you can wear a plain design if you choose.

They’re being sold in three sizes at the time of writing, and can be purchased with additional elastic and ties.

Cost: $5

This mask puts a cartoon twist on your favorite “Harry Potter” characters.

caption This mask features Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Draco Malfoy. source Surf and Sunshine

Lifestyle blog Surf and Sunshine sells this blue mask, and offers a green version with a similar print of the three main characters (Harry, Ron, and Hermione).

Both are made from cotton fabric, and can be purchased with add-ons like latex-free elastic and head ties.

Cost: $17

Fans of Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, and Ginny Weasley will appreciate this face covering.

caption Each character is featured on this mask as a cartoon. source Backside Boutique

Made with a pink cotton fabric, this mask is sold by Backside Boutique on Etsy. The face coverings are available in four sizes, and can be made within two days.

Backside Boutique also offers a similar purple mask with images of Luna Lovegood, and a “Harry Potter”-themed stained-glass design at the time of writing.

Cost: $10

For a more subtle look, opt for a mask embellished with “Harry Potter” details.

caption A lightweight version of this mask is sold, as well as a double-layered option. source GlitterGoddessCreats

Etsy shop GlitterGoddessCreats, for example, sells a black mask with a small image of Harry Potter’s signature glasses and scar. The covering is sold in four sizes, and can be made with one or two layers of fabric.

Cost: $15

If you’re a fan of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, you’ll love this newsprint mask.

caption Magical newspapers are seen throughout “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” films. source Nancy Volpe Beringer

This face covering was created by Nancy Volpe Beringer, a designer who owns a namesake couture brand and has starred on “Project Runway.” Her masks are made with themed cotton fabric, and are available in both adult and children sizes.

Cost: $18

This green mask is ideal for those who love the last book and movie of the “Harry Potter” series.

caption This green mask is perfect for people who believe Slytherin is their Hogwarts house. source thfabricate

These face coverings were created by Etsy shop thfabricate, and feature fabric printed with the Deathly Hallows symbol. They’re currently being sold in sizes extra small, small, and extra large, and come with pockets so that you can insert a filter.

The shop also sells a Quidditch-themed mask, which can be purchased in sizes extra small through large at the time of writing.

Cost: $14

