The best hiking pants offer a blend of comfort and durability, able to keep pace no matter if you’re out for a short day hike or a multi-day backpacking trip.

You’ll also want your hiking pants to wick away sweat, moisture, and precipitation, to keep you cool in warm weather, and to hold up to whatever scratches and scrapes the trail might throw at you.

Our top pick, the Mountain Hardwear AP Pant, offers wearers a fit that stays comfortable over several miles, a style that looks as good on the trail as it does in the office, and a price tag that won’t break the bank.

Comfort makes or breaks a hiking trip and being comfortable on the trail starts with the type of pants you choose to wear. Novices may think it’s fine to throw on a pair of jeans or their favorite sweatpants before setting out, though they’ll quickly realize the mistake they’ve made. Instead, a proper pair of hiking pants helps make any hiking trip, however long, a more enjoyable experience.

But not every hiking pant is good for all conditions or every type of terrain. Where and how you plan to hike determines the style of pant you’ll want to buy. Areas with large elevation changes may fluctuate between warm and cool, so a pair of convertible zip-off pants are best for managing your own body temperature. Additionally, hikes in heavily wooded areas create an opportunity for a branch to snag, or tear, your gear. For trips like these, a durable pant is vital.

With so many outdoor brands offering their own take on a hiking pant, the market is flooded with options. And since there isn’t a true “one-hiking-pant-fits-all,” it’s important to find a pair that supports your specific brand of hiking. To help, we tested a wide range of hiking pants from brands like Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and Fjällräven, to find the industry’s best. Here are our favorite hiking pants currently available.

The best hiking pants overall

Mountain Hardwear’s AP pants are great for hikers and cyclists alike, offering one of the most comfortable yet functional fits of any pant on this list.

Mountain Hardwear’s AP pants provide one of the best fits of any pick on this list. Made of a blend of cotton, nylon, and elastane, they stay comfortable no matter the difficulty of the hike and offer wearers a wide range of motion. It comes in either a dark gray or golden brown color which adds to its pleasing design.

The pants are durable, too. Whether it was a hike through a heavily wooded forest or even a little rock climbing, our AP pants held up through all of it without tearing or scuffing. Hardcore rock climbers may want to look for a more specific pant, though these did perform well when needed.

There are many pockets (it’s one of our favorite cargo pants, too), but we wish they were more functional. There are two side pockets for your hands, along with two rear zippered pockets and a small stash pocket on the right leg. These don’t provide for much more than holding a smartphone, wallet, or a set of keys, so you’ll likely want to bring a backpack along for any longer treks.

Priced at $90, the AP pants won’t break the bank while offering enough versatility to be used in a variety of ways – from the office to the trail, and back again. It’s the first pant we go looking for in our closet before any hike, backpacking trip, or outdoor trek.

Pros: Comfortable yet flexible fit, durable for most terrain, clean style fits in on the trail as well as the office, the legs roll up to accommodate cyclists

Cons: Could use more functional storage pockets

The best hiking pants for durability

Hikes aren’t always a pleasant walk in the park, and sometimes require gear capable of withstanding the elements. For these, Fjällräven extremely durable Abisko Lite Trekking Trouser is the answer.

A proper pair of hiking pants should not only fit well and provide a wide range of motion but should be durable, too. Fjällräven’s Abisko Lite Trekking Trouser checks the first two boxes but exceeds the third, offering wearers a heavy-duty pant that’s comfortable and practical.

The brand constructed the pants out of its ultra-durable G-1000 fabric, a material Fjällräven uses in all its top-of-the-line coats, backpacks, and hiking pants. In the Abisko Lite Trekking Trouser, the company used G-1000 reinforcements in the leg openings while also placing a heavier duty G-1000 blend on the lower legs, where abrasions are more common.

Its durable construction doesn’t take away from the fit, either. We used these on several short day-hikes, as well as longer multi-day backpacking trips, and they never felt too heavy or constricting. Their ventilated design kept our legs cool on hotter days and still paired well with a base layer when it got colder.

We liked the gear loops located on the waste, as well as the front-facing cargo pockets. Instead of being on the side where heavy items can throw off balance, cargo pockets on the front better distribute any weight that’s added. The pants are also water-resistant but require applying Fjällräven’s Greenland Wax to do so.

They’re spendy at $175 but for anyone who hikes in densely-wooded areas or has trouble with the durability of other options, the Abisko Lite Trekking Trouser is the answer.

Pros: Constructed using Fjällräven’s durable G-1000 fabric, features gear loops along the waist, has boot hooks sewn into the ankle cuffs, and offers ventilation from the hip down to the knee

Cons: Expensive

The best water-resistant hiking pants

Prana’s Stretch Zion Pant protects you from sudden downpours without having to trudge through the rest of your trek soaking wet.

It doesn’t have to be completely pouring rain to encounter moisture on a hike, especially if you’re setting out for a multi-day backpacking trip. This is where pants like Prana’s Stretch Zion helps you stay prepared whether you come across some morning dew or get caught in a full-on downpour.

These pants use Prana’s Stretch Zion performance fabric, which features a DWR (durable water repellent) finish and UPF 50+ sun protection. The material is also quick-drying and stretches to allow a variety of movements. That stretch also makes these pants extremely comfortable to wear, especially on longer trips.

Prana designed the Stretch Zion pants to be versatile, too. They feature two mesh side pockets and a dual-entry cargo pocket for stashing items like smartphones, wallets, or keys, and also have leg snaps which let you roll each pant leg up. These worked great to cool down at the end of a long hike if the weather was warm, or even when we needed to cross short streams.

For anyone who lives in an area that experiences a lot of precipitation, these $85 hiking pants from Prana are a must-own. We tested these in the Pacific Northwest and the moisture-wicking and quick-dry features came in handy more often than we expected.

Pros: Treated with a durable water-repellent finish, constructed using Prana’s quick-drying Stretch Zion fabric, features UPF 50+ sun protection, and has roll-up leg snaps for cycling or cooling off

Cons: Features just one cargo pocket and its relaxed fit may be boxy on some people

The best hiking pants for hot weather

REI Co-op designed the Sahara Roll-Up Pant to keep wearers cool in hot weather by using a light fabric along with a dual-length roll-up design.

REI Co-op’s Sahara Roll-Up Pant keeps you cool when temperatures rise by offering snaps to roll up the legs, as well as a ventilated design. Though it’s enticing to put on a pair of shorts before a trek, wearing pants helps protect your legs in areas that are heavily wooded, or where you might encounter plants like poison ivy.

What made these pants stand out is how easy it was for us to quickly roll up or down each pant leg. Both legs feature quick snap buttons located in two areas that allow them to be rolled to the bottom of your shins or to just under your knees. This helped for cooling off while taking a rest, wading through a shallow river, or just letting our ankles breathe.

The material REI Co-op used is fairly durable, as well. Whether it was getting scraped from branches or contact with a bouldering wall, at no time did it seem like the pants would tear or scuff. It also features an adjustable waistband which came in use since the size we tested ran smaller than normal.

The pants feature a cargo pocket on either leg, as well as a hidden stash pocket sized to fit a passport. At just $60, the REI Co-op Sahara Roll-Up Pant is one of the best values on this list and is perfect for anyone looking to do some hot weather hiking.

Pros: Offers two different snap points for rolling up each pant leg, stretch nylon fabric dries quickly, treated with a durable water-repellent finish, features several pockets for stashing small items, and articulated knees allow for flexible movement

Cons: Waste sizing runs smaller than normal

The best zip-off hiking pants

Columbia’s Silver Ridge Convertible Pants offer versatility for your hiking kit as they quickly zip off into shorts for cooling off in hot weather or relaxing at the end of your hike.

However dorky they may seem, zip-off hiking pants are a great addition to anyone’s hiking attire and Columbia’s Silver Ridge Convertible Pants are our favorite. These pants function as a comfortable and breathable hiking pant while also offering an easy way to cool down at the end of your hike by quickly zipping off into shorts.

What makes these convertible pants stand out is Columbia’s use of its Omni-Wick treatment and Omni-Shade fabric. With Omni-Shade, the pants feature UPF 50 sun protection while Omni-Wick pulls moisture off a wearer’s skin to keep them cool and comfortable.

You often expect pants to help shield you from the sun but the Omni-Wick was the most noticeable as it would wick away sweat and dry quickly during our tests. The material is also light enough that it still keeps you cool when zipped into pants on extremely hot days. This also means they pack down small enough to fit into any backpack without taking up much room.

Another high point is how much available storage they offer. Between two rear pockets, two cargo pockets, and two hand pockets, we were able to stash our smartphone, wallet, set of keys, small granola bars, and trail map without feeling hindered by any additional weight. Though we used these during the summer, they would also work well with base layers for shoulder season hikes.

At just $60, these are a great investment for any hiker looking to add a versatile pant to their setup.

Pros: Feature Columbia’s patented Omni-Shade fabric for UPF 50 sun protection, as well as the brand’s Omni-Wick fabric which draws moisture away from your body, and has zip-off legs which are good for warm weather hiking

Cons: Pocket stitching tends to come undone with frequent use