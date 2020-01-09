12 best new home and kitchen products we saw at CES 2020

source CES/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), tech and its abilities to make daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable were placed in the spotlight.

Insider Picks saw a ton of innovative tech products in the home and kitchen space, including an AI-powered washing machine from LG, beautiful smart photo frames from Nixplay, and an efficient beverage chilling device from Juno.

Learn more about all the coolest products we saw at CES 2020 here, from the best smart home tech to the best small accessories.

CES 2020 took place this week in Las Vegas, and once again, the biggest consumer tech show in the country had much to show for innovation in smart home devices, laptops, phones, TVs, and more.

Several senior reporters and editors at Insider Picks attended the conference and were especially excited to see how tech would collide with home and kitchen to simplify and optimize everyday tasks, from vacuuming to cooking dinner to brushing teeth.

The home and kitchen gadgets we saw at CES this year did not disappoint.

Thanks to these 12 useful, practical, and creative products, you can do things like speed up the amount of time it takes to chill a bottle of wine or listen to music from the same faucet that delivers your nightly shower.

Learn more about the 12 best home and kitchen tech at CES 2020 below. We’ve included pricing and where to buy or pre-order the product if that information is currently available, and we’ll continue to update when additional details become available.

The best home and kitchen tech at CES 2020:

Best small home appliance

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Samsung Cube Refrigerator (price not yet available – product available in mid-2020)

Dipping its toes into mini-fridges for the first time, Samsung introduced three models of its new Cube Refrigerator for wine, beer, and beauty.

The small and sleek appliances are made for enthusiasts who want to keep their products in the best shape. If you need to maintain your bottle of wine, can of beer, or nightly serum at a specific temperature, this compact fridge can help.

It also works with Samsung SmartThings so you can integrate it seamlessly into the rest of your connected home setup. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best large home appliance

source LG

LG ThinQ Front Load AI Washing Machine (price and availability not yet available)

Though I know the best way to preserve my clothing is to wash each type and each fabric according to its proper care instructions, more often than not I end up dumping the contents of my entire hamper into the washing machine.

LG understands the pains of your weekly laundry chore, so it designed a washer that can detect when you throw in a mixed load; identify the volume, weight, and unique fabric types; and then program the cycle to the best motion, temperature, and time. In addition, it automatically adds the exact amount of detergent and softener needed.

Through the LG ThinQ app, which works with Alexa, you’ll know when you’re running low on detergent and the app will reorder your laundry supplies on Amazon Dash before you run out. Ultimately, the powerful and efficient washing machine takes care of so much of the work that you’ll no longer dread doing your laundry. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best kitchen appliance

source Indiegogo

Juno Chiller ($199 – now available for pre-order)

Juno is like a microwave, but for quickly chilling rather than heating up your drinks. If you want a refreshing soda, juice, tea, coffee, or glass of wine, it usually takes hours to reach an ice-cold temperature in the fridge, and sticking the beverage in the freezer can lead to messy results.

Juno’s thermoelectric cooling technology brings temperatures down within minutes. For context, a 12 oz. can of beer can be chilled to 39°F in just two minutes or a 750 ml bottle of wine to 49°F in just five minutes.

The appliance is easy to use. Just insert your beverage, click a preset temperature or customize your own, and wait a few minutes as it spins your bottle or can around inside. Surprisingly, when I opened a soda can that got the Juno treatment at CES, it didn’t explode and its fizzy contents were perfectly chilled. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best smart kitchen accessory

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Yummly Smart Thermometer ($129 – available in early 2020)

Owners of Whirlpool ovens will love this one. Yummly, Whirlpool’s digital recipe and cooking platform, announced a wireless smart thermometer that will also be able to connect to and communicate with Whirlpool ovens.

The thermometer monitors food and oven temperatures so you never have to worry about pulling out a dry chicken or turkey and it sends you real-time tracking and alerts as your food cooks. And if your recipe involves changing oven temperatures or cooking modes, the smart thermometer will signal to your oven to automatically adjust any settings. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best trash appliance

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Simplehuman 58L Sensor Can with Voice and Motion Control ($200 – currently available)

No one ever dared to create a $200 trash can … until Simplehuman came along. The company that specializes in sleek and simple home essentials featured a voice-controlled and motion-controlled sensor trash can at CES and now, $200 for a trash can doesn’t seem crazy.

When it’s too cumbersome to lift a trash can lid or step down on a pedal, you can either say “open can” or wave a limb near the sensor to flip open the lid. The “open can” command works from a long distance, and honestly, we wouldn’t recommend testing its limits with a handful of messy trash unless you’re absolutely confident in your shooting abilities. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best smart photo frame

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame 10.1 Inch ($199.99 – currently available for pre-order and ships on March 31, 2020)

Nixplay’s upgraded photo frames feature wider bezels and higher-resolution displays, improving the quality of all the memories you share with friends and family. To display your photos in the frame, you can manually add photos from a device or storage service of your choice, or you can choose the “Dynamic Playlist” option to have your frame show all your most recent photos from a connected device. If you have friends or family who also own a Nixplay frame, you can also send your photos directly to their frame.

Following customer feedback that Nixplay’s previous frames looked too “tech-y,” the company made these new frames in eye-catching finishes (black, metal, and wood effect) that blend in better with the rest of your home decor. Another cool new feature is that you can detach the stand and wall-mount the frame as well. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best sleep tech

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Hatch Restore (waitlist only – available in early 2020)

Best known for sound machines and monitors for babies, Hatch announced a new sleep product designed specifically for adults during CES 2020.

The Restore, a device that sits on your nightstand, can be used by itself or along with an app to create personalized sleep routines that help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Features include a sunrise alarm that starts 30 minutes before the actual alarm and gradually introduces light into the room; a sound library of meditative sounds like white noise, wind, and water; and a reading light that helps signal to your body that it’s time for bed. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best bathroom appliance

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Kohler Moxie Showerhead + Smart Speaker ($169 – available sometime in 2020)

A hot and soothing shower in the morning or night becomes even more enjoyable when you can listen to and sing along to your favorite songs. Whether it’s a high-intensity electronic song to get you excited for the day, a power ballad to help you release the stress of a difficult workday, or a beautiful symphony to quiet your mind before bed, Kohler’s new showerhead can play your song of choice.

The wireless Bluetooth speaker itself is powered by audio brand Harman Kardon, and there’s an option to add Alexa for an extra $60. It can be inserted in the middle of the showerhead and stays secure through magnetic docking, but you can always take it out to use anywhere else around or outside the house as a regular portable speaker. Either way, the sleek showerhead would look great in your bathroom. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best water monitor

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Phyn Smart Water Assistant ($250 – currently available)

Phyn’s water monitor is more affordable and requires less hassle than others on the market. That’s because it doesn’t require professional installation from a plumber, but it can still offer detailed insights into water usage in your home and notify you when there’s a leak. The more advanced version of this assistant, the Phyn Plus, will actually shut off your main water line when it detects a leak. The caveat is that it’s more than double the price at $600.

If you’d prefer not to spend so much money upfront and you don’t have a trusty plumber who can get to your home quickly in case of a leak, then getting this smart water assistant may be a more strategic move.

Features like Plumbing Check can detect hard-to-spot seals and leaks and Pre-Freeze Warnings can give you enough time to prevent pipe damage in cold conditions, so you’ll have peace of mind that your water systems are running smoothly. It’s also great for households in drought-inclined environments because it tracks water usage down to individual appliances. The corresponding Phyn app is user-friendly and free to use, no subscription necessary. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best personal care tool

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Colgate Plaqless Pro Toothbrush (waitlist only – available in mid-2020)

This electric Colgate toothbrush is the first one in the market to detect biofilm buildup on your teeth. It’s the brand’s most advanced toothbrush – and most expensive at $300.

We’re all used to following the built-in two-minute timers in most electric brushes, but with the Plaqless Pro, the amount of time you spend brushing your teeth all depends on how much buildup there is to remove.

There’s a light ring around the toothbrush that shines a blue light on areas that require more attention, and you should only move on once it switches to white. The brush pairs with the Colgate Connect App, which provides instant feedback, personalized data, and tips so you can enter your next dentist’s appointment with confidence.

We’re working on getting a sample of this new toothbrush to test if it really works. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best sanitation device

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

PhoneSoap HomeSoap UV Sanitizer ($199.95 – currently available)

PhoneSoap’s wildly popular phone sanitizer now comes in a larger form to clean devices like remote controls, handheld gaming consoles, and tablets. It measures 93.04 mm by 234.61 mm by 334.74 mm.

Inside, you’ll find two UV-C lights that kill 99.99% of germs, and unique to this larger model is the on-off switch that can toggle between manual and automatic modes. Like the original phone sanitizer, the HomeSoap has built-in USB ports so you can also charge your device while it’s being cleansed. – Connie Chen, senior reporter

Best family communication device

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Lyfboard (waitlist only – available on Kickstarter soon)

With everyone in the family juggling different schedules, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is up to. Lyfboard is a central dashboard that helps keep the family organized, working with apps and assistants like Google, Fitbit, Alexa, and Microsoft to display info like upcoming events, where family members are currently located, traffic conditions, and weather forecasts.

The colorful and customizable display works as a modern fridge whiteboard that can be personalized via app and is compatible with voice commands so you can quickly stay updated while continuing your own busy day. – Connie Chen, senior reporter