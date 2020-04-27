The best HomeKit devices for smart homes adhere to Apple’s strict guidelines and in doing so work extremely well with iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, HomePod, and more Apple devices to upgrade houses with the latest smart technology.

We’ve collected an exhaustive list of what we think are the best HomeKit devices across several product categories, including lights, smart plugs, locks, and more.

The Google Home and Alexa smart home ecosystems might have more supported devices overall, there’s something to be said for an ecosystem of products that all work together perfectly. Apple’s HomeKit is the ideal smart home ecosystem to base your smart home around if you prefer a more carefully curated selection of smart home products. All HomeKit compatible products are vetted by Apple and made to work seamlessly together with the same ease the Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch all enjoy.

Of course, the HomeKit ecosystem has hundreds of products to sort through, and it’s only getting bigger, so it can be tough to find the right HomeKit devices for your smart home. That’s why we’ve put together this guide – to help you find the most ideal HomeKit devices for your needs.

There are a number of things to consider when buying something for your HomeKit setup. For starters, you’ll want to check whether you can use the device with HomeKit alone or if you’ll need to use the manufacturer’s app for setup. For many people, using a third-party app initially won’t matter, but others prefer to stick solely within the Apple Home app.

You’ll also want to make sure that the devices work with your house’s physical setup. Light switches, wall outlets, thermostats, and other similar devices all have to be wired into your home, and different homes might have slightly different wiring setups.

It’s also important to keep in mind that, to use HomeKit devices outside of your home, you’ll need to set up a HomeKit hub. A number of devices can work as a hub in a HomeKit setup, including an Apple TV, HomePod, and in some situations, an iPad. We’ve noted our favorite HomeKit hub below along with all the other gadgets you might want for your HomeKit smart home.

Here are the best HomeKit devices you can buy:

The best HomeKit hub

source Apple

The Apple TV 4K is an effective streaming player, and it works as a HomeKit hub, so you can control your HomeKit devices from outside the home.

If you’re looking for a hub for HomeKit and like the idea of bringing your TV into the Apple ecosystem, then the Apple TV 4K is definitely the way to go.

Buying an Apple TV serves multiple purposes: Not only can you use it to control your HomeKit devices when you’re outside your home, but you can also use it to make your TV smart and stream video from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more.

There are a few things that make the Apple TV 4K such a great choice. As the device’s name indicates, it supports 4K streaming, but it also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10. The device itself is relatively sleek and stylish. It’s black and has an HDMI port on the back of it, so it should look right at home on any TV stand.

Of course, in the context of Apple’s HomeKit, it can come in handy, too. That’s because with the Apple TV set up as a hub, your HomeKit devices will connect to it and your Wi-Fi network, so you can control your HomeKit devices from outside your home. Without a hub set up, you can only control your devices when you’re within range of your home.

Using an Apple TV as a HomeKit hub is better than an iPad because you shouldn’t have to worry about it not being at home or out of power.

I’ve used the Apple TV 4K since it was released, and it’s a perfect content box. It supports Apple Arcade, all the streaming services, and has amazing screen savers. Plus, it works like a charm with HomeKit, too. The downsides? Well, it’s a little pricey, but that’s about it.

Pros: Easy to use, great design, works excellently with HomeKit

Cons: Expensive compared to other streaming boxes

The best HomeKit smart speaker

source Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Apple HomePod works effectively as a HomeKit hub if you don’t want an Apple TV, plus it boasts excellent sound and has Siri built right into it.

Want to be able to control your smart home with your voice? The Apple HomePod is a great way to do so. The HomePod was released by Apple a few years ago, and it has Siri built right into it. You can ask Siri to turn your lights on and off, change the temperature of your HomeKit-enabled thermostat, and so on.

One of the main reasons you might buy the HomePod is to listen to music, and thankfully, it sounds impressive. The compact speaker boasts smooth yet powerful bass response, sculpted yet still pleasant-sounding mids, and a ton of clarity and detail in the high-end. In fact, we would argue that the HomePod is one of the better smart speakers in terms of sound, much less smart home chops.

It’s important to note that the HomePod can work as more than just a smart speaker. It can actually also be used as a HomeKit hub, so if you don’t want to get an Apple TV, then you can use this as your hub instead.

The HomePod has earned some pretty positive reviews since it was first released. TechRadar gave it a 3.5 out of 5, while WhatHifi scored it a perfect 5 out of 5.

However, many reviewers did note a few downsides. Namely, the speaker is pretty expensive at full price, and while Siri might be fine for many users, it most certainly lags behind the competition and could use an update.

Pros: Excellent sound, works effectively as a HomeKit hub, stylish design

Cons: Expensive, Siri needs work

The best HomeKit lights

source Amazon

Philips’ Hue range of smart bulbs are excellent, easy to use, and quite affordable; plus, in the Home app, you can control their brightness and use them in home automation.

Philips is a pioneer in smart lighting, and if you want effective smart lighting that works perfectly with HomeKit in 2020, then Philips Hue is absolutely the way to go. Hue lights are the most reliable smart lights out there, and there is a range of its lighting products that work with the Hue hub.

If you’re looking to get started in the world of smart lighting, then we recommend the Philips Hue starter kit. There are a few starter kits available, but the one we recommend comes with four A19 white bulbs and a Philips Hue hub. That hub is a necessary part of any Philips Hue setup, as it connects the lights to your Wi-Fi so you can control them remotely. The hub is what makes Philips’ lights more reliable than any other smart lights.

If you have the hub, you can add bulbs without buying another hub, which means that while there is a higher upfront cost, in the long run, the cost evens out a little. If you want to change the color of your lights, you need the color bulbs, but you can add those to your collection over time.

Philips Hue lights work flawlessly with HomeKit. You will need to connect the lights to HomeKit through the Philips Hue app, but once you’ve used that app to set everything up, you can safely store it on your iPhone’s fourth home screen and only use it to add extra bulbs.

As an added benefit, Hue lights aren’t limited to only the HomeKit ecosystem. That means if you do want to switch to Google or Alexa in the future, the same lights will still work the same.

We’ve been using Philips Hue bulbs for a few years now, and have yet to run into any real issues. If you want to expand, you can do so, too – not only with extra bulbs, but also with switches and different styles.

But, are there any downsides? Well, there’s one: the fact that Hue has a higher upfront cost than other systems. Some smart bulbs connect directly to Wi-Fi so that you don’t have to use a hub, but we think going for Hue is better overall, as that hub ultimately makes your system more reliable.

Pros: Reliable, huge range of bulbs, supports main smart home ecosystems

Cons: Higher upfront cost

The best HomeKit light strip

source Amazon

The Lifx Z LED Strip is a thing of beauty with its Polychrome technology – it can display multiple colors, instead of just a single hue, across the light strip.

A smart lightstrip makes adding colored and connected accent lighting to your home, in places like under cabinets, a piece of cake. The Lifx Z lightstrip is an ideal option to bring more colors to more areas.

The main strip is 6.6 feet long by default, but it can be extended up to 10 meters (or roughly 32 feet). On top of that, the Lightstrip Plus is relatively flat and easy to attach to surfaces using the included adhesive.

One of the biggest downsides to adding a Z LED Strip from Lifx is the price. The 6.6-foot version comes in around $89.99, and the shorter 3.3-foot version comes in at $69.99.

While you might want to stick with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus if you already have all Hue lights, you don’t need to. Once you set up the Lifx Z lightstrip in the Home app, you can use it alongside your other lights just fine. The Lifx app does provide neat effects for lights, but those probably won’t be used frequently on a daily basis.

Unlike Philips Hue, you also won’t need to invest in a hub for the Lifx Z lightstrip so there’s little reason not to consider adding it to any smart home lighting you already have in place.

Pros: Reliable, multi-color, versatile lengths

Cons: Expensive

The best HomeKit switch

source Amazon

The Belkin WeMo Mini is small and stylish, plus it can usually be found for under $20, so you can deck out your home with these switches without spending too much cash.

While smart appliances are set to become increasingly common, the fact is that not everyone wants to replace all their older appliances with new smart ones. Thankfully, you can turn almost any dumb appliance into a smart one, thanks to a smart switch, like the Belkin WeMo Mini.

There are a few reasons we recommend the WeMo Mini over other smart switches. For one, the switch is shaped so it doesn’t block the other outlets. You can even plug two WeMo Minis into a dual-plug outlet. Some other smart switches are too large for that.

The switch is also quite inexpensive, making it a great choice for those who want to outfit their home with smart switches affordably.

Not everything about the Belkin WeMo Mini is perfect. For example, the switch is pretty basic. If you want to be able to do things like track power usage, then you’ll want to look at the Eve Energy which runs about $40, or double the cost. Also, the actual WeMo app isn’t great, though, thankfully, you can use the Apple Home app instead.

Pros: Inexpensive, easy-to-use, works with a range of smart home ecosystems

Cons: Basic, WeMo app isn’t great

The best HomeKit lock

source Amazon

The Schlage Sense comes in a few different designs and colors, plus it’s relatively easy to install and works great with the Apple Home app.

Adding a HomeKit-enabled lock to your home allows you to set it to automatically lock and unlock depending on your location. You can also lock the door from bed if you happen to forget. If you’re looking for an effective HomeKit-enabled lock, then we recommend the Schlage Sense. It has a few traditional designs to choose from and works great in the Apple Home app.

Installing it is very easy, though you will want to set aside a good half hour or so to do so. Thankfully, the Schlage app walks you through the process.

Once installed, the lock is simple to use through the Home app. Not only can you control the lock with HomeKit, but you can also use the number pad on the outside of the device to lock and unlock the door, or you can use the good old fashioned key that comes with the lock, too.

There are a few downsides to this lock. Perhaps the biggest is that you have to be willing to replace your entire deadbolt, which means this probably isn’t the best lock for someone who’s renting. The device is also a little more expensive than some other smart locks. Still, I’ve installed two of these at different locations and have almost zero complaints, minus the Schlage app which almost never needs to be used after setup.

While the newcomer Level looks like an interesting and reasonably priced option for a lot of people, it’s not widely available yet. We’ll check back once it’s been put through its paces.

Pros: Nice designs, easy to use, lots of ways to lock and unlock

Cons: Requires replacement of deadbolt, Schlage app can be finicky

The best HomeKit dimmer switch

source Amazon

The Belkin WeMo Dimmer switch connects to your HomeKit setup through Wi-Fi so you can control your lights with your phone or the switch itself.

For many, smart light switches make more sense than smart light bulbs. With a smart light switch, you can continue to control your lights with your phone even if the switch has been turned off, which is great for those who live with people who don’t want to use their phones or voice to control everything. If you want a dimmable light switch, then we recommend the Belkin WeMo Dimmer.

There are plenty of reasons why the Belkin WeMo Dimmer switch is a great option. For starters, the switch is well designed so it won’t stick out like a sore thumb, and it’s easy to use manually like a normal light switch, which is perfect for guests.

It’s also relatively easy to install, though it does require a neutral wire, so you’ll want to double-check that your home has neutral wires for light switches.

What are the downsides to the switch? Well, perhaps the most notable is that it’s adding more than one can get expensive. You’ll be shelling out a lot of cash to outfit your entire home with these switches. Still, if you have the money, or only want to set up one or two switches, then the Belkin WeMo Dimmer switch is well worth the money.

Pros: Nice design, relatively easy to install

Cons: Expensive, requires neutral wire

The best HomeKit light switch

source Amazon

The Eve Light Switch works great with HomeKit and it’s very simple looking, so it should fit right in at home.

If you’re looking for a basic light switch and don’t need dimming capabilities, then we recommend the Eve Light Switch. The switch is simple, elegant, and highly functional.

This switch is specifically built to work with HomeKit, but it can also be used with the Eve app, which itself can be used to control all of your HomeKit devices, regardless of whether or not they were built by Eve.

Unlike some of the other switches, the Eve Light Switch connects to your phone through Bluetooth, so you have to be in range to control it with your phone.

Unfortunately, like other smart switches, the Eve Light Switch is a little expensive, which seems to be the main downside to the device. You’ll also need to have a neutral wire to set the device, which is something to keep in mind.

Pros: Beautifully simplistic design, easy to use

Cons: Still a little pricey, only connects through Bluetooth

The best HomeKit security camera

source Amazon

The Logitech Circle 2 has a slick design, it works well with the Logitech Circle app, and it is one of the few security cameras that connect to HomeKit.

In the past few years, Apple has added a lot more support to HomeKit for security cameras, and you can now see your security camera’s feed at any time through the Home app. If you’re looking for a security camera to integrate with HomeKit, then the Logitech Circle 2 is the camera to go for.

The camera has a 1080p resolution with a 180-degree field-of-view, which is more than wide enough for most use cases. Even though you may mostly use the HomeKit app to see your camera’s feed, the camera requires setup through the Logitech Circle app.

Logitech offers you free 24-hour cloud storage of video footage, though you can upgrade to get more storage. Other features include two-way talking, a smart time-lapse brief for each day, smart alarms, the ability to set motion zones, and more.

We’ve been using the camera with HomeKit for a while now, and while there are some limitations in how it works with HomeKit, that has more to do with HomeKit than the camera itself. For example, with HomeKit you can’t set a security camera to turn on or off, but you can do that in the Circle app.

It’s also important to note that the Logitech Circle 2 is available in a wireless version, but the wireless version does not work with HomeKit, so if you want HomeKit integration, you’ll have to stick with the wired model. The other main downside is that the camera is a little pricey, though not overly so.

Pros: Quality camera sensor, nice design, easy setup

Cons: Wireless version doesn’t work with HomeKit, HomeKit has limited functionality with cameras, a little pricey

The best HomeKit non-Apple speaker

source Walmart

The Sonos One (Gen 2) has AirPlay 2 built into it, so you’ll be able to control it straight from iOS, and it sounds great.

The HomePod is an effective smart speaker, but it’s a little expensive. Thankfully, it’s not the only speaker that can be integrated directly with iOS HomeKit. It’s important to note that if you want Siri integration, then you will need the HomePod, though.

However, any speaker with AirPlay 2 compatibility can be viewed in the Home app, and we think the second-generation Sonos One is the best of them. For those who dabble with other digital assistants, the Sonos One also has Alexa and Google Assistant built-in.

Sonos has been building its range of smart speakers for a few years now, and the Sonos One is the culmination of that work. The speaker is well-designed with either an all-black or all-white look, plus it’s easy to set up and integrate with other Sonos products within the Sonos app. Once it’s all set up, through AirPlay 2, you can also connect the Sonos One to your speaker, so meaning you can use it with automation.

One of the best things about Sonos’ speakers is that they sound deep and powerful in the low end, with well-tuned mids and clear and detailed highs, all in a compact size. While it is not a totally natural sound, anyone who’s not a dedicated audiophile should be more than happy with the frequency response that it delivers.

There are a few downsides to the Sonos One, despite the fact that it’s such a great speaker, For example, the speaker is a little pricey, coming in at $200.

Last but not least, while AirPlay 2 speakers can be viewed in the Home app, you can’t actually do much to control them in there, though you can use Siri on your phone or another device to play music on speakers in Home.

Pros: Great sound quality, very smart

Cons: A little expensive, control in Home app is limited

The best HomeKit garage door accessory

The MyQ-G0303-SP turns nearly any garage door into a smart, HomeKit enabled one for a reasonable price.

Knowing that you closed your garage door for sure after leaving for work is a huge win and worth the cost of Chamberlain’s My Q Home Bridge HomeKit accessory. Being able to upgrade your garage door without completely replacing it means most people can easily do this home upgrade.

Adding the MyQ Home Bridge allows you to open or close your garage door from inside the house or remotely from a further distance. You can set it up to receive notifications too so you’ll always know when it is activated. Other notable features include being able to set a schedule for it to open or close automatically and Siri voice support.

After six months of using this functionality, I’ve found it very reassuring to be able to confirm the garage door status at any time. There have not been any concerns so far as it has performed exactly as expected.

If there is a downside, it’s that it doesn’t work with every garage door opener. Chamberlain has a compatibility checker to help in that process.

Pros: Reasonably priced, very reliable, helpful functionality

Cons: Does not work with every garage door motor

The best HomeKit thermostat

source Facebook

The Ecobee4 allows you to control your home’s temperature and use it with home automation in the Home app.

Perfecting the heating and cooling in your house can play a huge role in ensuring that your home is comfortable, and integrating that system with your smart home can be important when it comes to automation and daily routines. If you want a smart thermostat that works excellently with HomeKit, then we recommend the Ecobee4.

One of the best things about the Ecobee4 is that it’s incredibly functional. At its core, the thermostat is all about keeping your home comfortable. While other thermostats focus on adding techy features, the Ecobee4 ensures that the temperature is always within a good range. It also has a remote sensor, so the thermostat can track temperature in different rooms. That’s perfect for those who live in a multi-story home, where the top floor can get excessively hot.

The Ecobee works beautifully in the Home app, too. From the app, you can control the temperature and use the thermostat in home automation. If you want to up your smart home game, the thermostat also has Alexa built right into it, which is perfect for those who use Alexa as their voice assistant.

There are a few downsides to consider when it comes to the Ecobee4. For example, while the thermostat is well-designed, it’s not as beautiful as the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s perhaps not as intuitive, either, though once you get used to it, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Last but not least, if you want external sensors with the device, you’ll need to shell out a little more cash, which can make it quite an investment.

Pros: Well-designed, highly functional, very smart, works with external sensors

Cons: Not as beautiful as Nest, price with sensors adds up

The best HomeKit motion sensor

source Amazon

The Eve Motion Sensor may not be the fanciest motion sensor on the market, but it can be used to unlock a ton of home automation in the Home App.

Adding motions sensors to your HomeKit setup can unlock a ton of possibilities. Not only can you use motion sensors to control your lights, but you can also use them to control other devices.

Want your switch connected to your essential oil diffuser to turn on when you enter the office for the day? Want your garage door to open whenever you enter the garage? Motions sensors can help with all of those situations, and we think the best motion sensor is the Eve Motion Sensor.

Perhaps the best thing about the Eve Motion Sensor is how elegant and basic it is. That’s to say it doesn’t draw much attention to itself. It should be easy to hide on a shelf or between other items. It runs on two AA batteries, but those batteries should last months on end without needing to be replaced.

As you would expect, the Eve Motion Sensor easily integrates with HomeKit. Once connected, the device can be used for a range of automation, which is where you’ll truly unlock the power of the Home app.

Perhaps the main downside to the Eve Motion Sensor is that it is a little expensive. The device comes in at $49.95, so adding one to each room in your home can add up.

Pros: Basic, simplistic, can be used to control automation in Home app

Cons: Expensive

