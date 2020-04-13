10 hotel and Airbnb gift cards you can buy now and use later to support the hospitality industry

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Global travel is currently at an unprecedented halt leading to canceled vacations, weddings postponed, and family get-togethers put on pause.

As such, many are left with travel, and life, plans in limbo, eagerly anticipating the time it will be safe to travel again.

To help keep spirits lifted, and support loved ones going through a difficult time, healthcare and essential workers on the front lines, and the greatly impacted hospitality industry, travel gift cards are a great future-focused present that may be used whenever the time is right, without expiration dates.

Read all Business Insider travel reviews here.

Global travel is currently at an unprecedented halt and plans are canceled as the world hunkers down to practice responsible social distancing. Vacations are called off, weddings postponed, and family get-togethers have all been put on pause.

As such, many of us are left with unused flight credits and both travel, and life, plans in limbo, unsure of when we’ll be able to reschedule. But one day, hopefully soon, we will (and we know where we’re going first).

To help keep spirits lifted in the meantime, travel gift cards make a great future-focused present for those spending birthdays in isolation, or couples forced to celebrate weddings or anniversaries digitally. They’re a symbol of something positive and happy to look forward to for healthcare and essential workers on the front lines, and also support impacted hotels and their employees affected by the pandemic. They can be used whenever the time is right, whether that’s three months from now, next year, or beyond.

While gift cards can sometimes seem impersonal, consider recommending a great hotel you’ve recently visited (or consult our many hotel reviews for inspiration) or know the recipient would love to accompany the present. After all, few things feel more desirable right now than escaping to a beachfront resort with a drink in hand and warm ocean breezes lapping your face.

Whether you’re someone sitting on rescheduled airline credits, want to support the hospitality industry, or looking to gift someone a present in a way that feels hopeful, here is a wide selection of hotel travel gift cards representing major brands that you can purchase now, for use whenever the time suits. We hope it’s soon.

source Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Buy here

Hotels.com is one of the largest online travel collections of accommodations with thousands of top-rated hotels and apartment-style homes bookable around the world. Gift cards are available in denominations from $10 to $2,000 and there are no expiration dates or fees. Cards are easily redeemable online, even if you have multiple, and delivered by email or USPS. Though it’s worth noting that not every single property on the site will accept them for booking payment.

Hilton Hotels

Buy here

The Hilton gift card is accepted at all hotels and resorts within the Hilton Portfolio, which includes nearly 6,000 properties. Use it to book a stay, dine at an on-property restaurant, shop within the hotel, play a round of golf, book an indulgent spa treatment, or simply contribute toward a final room bill. Gift cards do not expire and there are no purchase fees. Buy them in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $250, and $500. Hilton includes brands such as Conrad, DoubleTree, Curio, and more.

Marriott Bonvoy

Buy here

Marriott makes it easy to plan a future stay or treat someone to a spa day or culinary experience. Gift card designs are highly customizable and available for amounts between $25 and $2,000, redeemable at over 7,000 properties worldwide. Physical cards can be mailed in attractive packaging (unavailable for cards valued over $1,000), or sent via email as eGiftCards, which are typically delivered within one to three business days after ordering, so factor that in if you are planning a last-minute gift. Some of our top-reviewed US properties are Marriott hotels, such as the W Miami, the luxury Chatwal in New York City, the Guild Hotel in San Diego, and the boutique Hotel EMC2 in Chicago.

Additionally, while Marriott Bonvoy includes an impressive portfolio of hotel brands, gift cards may not be used for Design Hotels, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Bvlgari Hotels, or the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. Cards never expire.

source Kimpton Palomar San Diego Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Buy here

Kimpton Hotels, part of IHG, offers gift cards redeemable at any participating Kimpton hotels and restaurants in amounts between $10 and $2,000. While most properties do participate, consider checking the fine print here, as a slew of locations explicitly do not. Delivery is electronic, via email or text, and you may select the date the recipient receives it. Like others, there are no expiration dates or fees. Kimpton Hotels are notoriously pet-friendly, and we’ve given top reviews to Kimpton hotels such as Kimpton Palomar San Diego, Kimpton Gray Chicago, and Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach.

Four Seasons Hotels

Buy here

The Four Seasons brand is synonymous with luxury and a certificate earns entry into some of the world’s best hotels that might have otherwise been too far out of reach. Gift cards are available in any denomination ranging from $100 to $10,000, for online redemption or physical cards. Certificates are redeemable for overnight stays, dining, spa treatments, and other experiences at Four Seasons hotels and resorts worldwide.

Additionally, global e-Gift cards are available in a currency of your choosing (USD/CAD/EUR/GBP) to eliminate foreign exchange rates.

While Four Seasons hotels are typically expensive, we’ve detailed how much value you can find on-site with included perks and amenities that end up saving serious cash at top-rated properties such as the Four Seasons Resort Wailea at Maui, or the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas.

Airbnb

Buy here

Some people book Airbnb out of convenience, others flat out prefer it. For those individuals who love a more homey stay, or for a much-needed family reunion where everyone can stay together, digital gift cards are available for the popular home-sharing platform with a $200 maximum limit.

Delivery is strictly digital and recipients are required to accept and link the coupon to their accounts within 90 days of the card being sent, so remember to remind them if they’re busy right now.

When it’s safe to go, Airbnb homes are often easy to reach without significant travel, such as cozy mountain homes in New York, unique music forward listings in Nashville, family-sized vacation homes in Florida, or stunning spots in Hawaii, to name a few.

Loews Hotels

Buy here

We’re big fans of Loews for their high-end but approachable properties ranging from a sprawling Miami South Beach hotel to a New York high rise, and San Diego bay family-friendly resort. Those are just a few of the impressive hotels in their portfolio across the United States and Canada, all bookable by gift cards for future travel.

There are three tiers of cards, which you may choose depending on what you think your recipient will most appreciate. There are brand-wide Loews Hotels physical gift cards, which can only be issued and redeemed at Loews Hotels properties. To go digital, you’ll want to opt for the brand-wide Loews Hotels e-Gift cards, which you may book through the link above and are sent via email. Or, if you know your loved one has a specific Loews location in mind, you can make it happen with property-specific gift cards, though those too much be purchased in-person at that hotel. Gift Cards can be purchased in any denomination ranging from $25 to $2,000 and are used towards accommodations or any room charges in-stay. They do not expire.

source Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Buy here

Boutique hotel lovers are likely fans of this collective known as a travel club for hotel lovers, but for those not in the know, this online booking portal curates exceptional hotels, villas, and experiences around the world.

Joining is free and bookings usually come with fun perks like welcome wine or upgrades. The gift card is presented in a black display box and must be mailed. Standard shipping and handling is free for US and Canadian orders, and cards are typically delivered within 10 working days via FedEx Ground. Expedited shipping will incur a fee, and all gift cards are valid for bookings made within 12 months of purchase.

Choice Hotels

Buy here

Choice Hotels include favorite budget-friendly brands such as Comfort Inn, Cambria, Quality Inn, Ascend, Clarion and more, and their gift cards are accepted at thousands of locations in the US (though not every single location). Cards come in $25 denominations ranging from $25 to $300. Cards are shipped and only have expiration dates if explicitly labeled as such on the card itself.

Best Western

Buy here

The Best Western travel card allows you to visit over 4,000 Best Western-branded hotels in 100 countries in either USD or CAD denominations, between $25 and $1,000. Unlike some other sites, there are only three designs to choose from, and orders are mailed within one to three business days from the time it is placed. The card is considered redeemable for just hotel charges as opposed to dining or amenity services. Travel Cards issued for the face value of the card do not expire, though, those purchased as promotional or loyalty awards may contain an expiration date.

For more travel inspiration, these are hotels we love in major US cities. As always, stay safe and follow guidelines from the CDC.