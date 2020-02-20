The 5 best hotel companies to work for in 2020

caption The Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. source © Don Riddle/Four Seasons

Fortune has released its 23rd annual list of the 100 best companies to work for in the United States.

Of the top 100 companies, five are hotel chains.

Fortune partnered with analytics firm Great Place to Work to compile the list. Great Place to Work ranked the companies, which span 14 industries, based on a survey of employee experiences paired with an evaluation of each company’s programs and policies.

Hilton took the No. 1 spot overall for the second year in a row and is the first non-tech company to ever top the list.

“No, workplace happiness is not a myth,” Fortune wrote in the introduction to its 23rd annual list of the best places to work in the United States, released this week.

This year, the top 100 companies span 14 industries ranging from education to real estate to hospitality. For the second year in a row, Hilton took the No. 1 spot. It is also the only non-tech company to top the list in 23 years.

Great Place to Work, a people analytics firm, determined the list based on its ongoing survey of employees at Great Place to Work certified companies. This year, over 4.1 million employees were surveyed. The survey consisted of 60 questions, 85% of which focused on employees’ “experiences of trust” and abilities to reach “their full human potential” while working for their organization. The remaining questions centered on employees’ daily experience of the company’s values, their ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of leaders. The total score weighed employee survey answers (75%) and the firm’s evaluation of company policies and programs (25%).

While Hilton leads the list, it’s not the only hotel company to do so. Five hotel companies made the list: Kimpton joined Hilton in the top 10, and Four Seasons and Marriott both made the list for the 23rd year in a row.

In ascending order, here are the five best hotel companies to work for in 2020.

5. Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

source © Don Riddle/Four Seasons

Rank: No. 100

Company size: 17,471 US employees

US job openings: 818*

Why it’s a great place to work: Fortune highlights Four Seasons‘ commitment to inclusivity, especially when it comes to keeping all of its employees in the know. Night employees, for instance, can learn about company happenings during early-morning “night-owl breakfasts” in lieu of daytime department meetings.

4. Marriott International

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Rank: No. 38

Company size: 132,948 US employees

US job openings: 7,059*

Why it’s a great place to work: Fortune highlights Marriott‘s commitment to hiring veterans and providing a work-life balance. The company hired more than 1,000 veterans in 2019, provides a “military translator” tool to help veterans match their skills with available jobs, and offers generous paid parental leave.

3. Hyatt Hotels

source Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

Rank: No. 28

Company size: 49,000 US employees

US job openings: 1,350*

Why it’s a great place to work: Fortune emphasizes Hyatt‘s “culture of empathy and care,” which includes a strong track record of internal promotions and a plan to hire 10,000 “opportunity youth” employees ages 16-24 over the next five years.

2. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

source Courtesy Kimpton/IHG

Rank: No. 10

Company size: 8,124 US employees

US job openings: 592*

Why it’s a great place to work: Fortune highlights Kimpton‘s commitment to a diverse workplace. Over 56% of its employees are minorities, and in 2019 the company partnered with a number of organizations dedicated to hiring diverse candidates including Trans Can Work, The Mom Project, and DirectEmployers Association.

1. Hilton Hotels

source Scott Olson/Getty

Rank: No. 1

Company size: 62,000 US employees

US job openings: 592*

Why it’s a great place to work: Fortune highlights CEO Chris Nassetta’s commitment to transforming Hilton‘s workplace culture since stepping into the role in 2007. In 2019, Hilton expanded parental leave to 12 paid weeks for new mothers and four weeks for fathers and adoptive parents. Other company perks included a travel program that lets employees stay at Hilton hotels around the world at deeply discounted rates.

