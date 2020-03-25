The best hotels in Barcelona

source Sivan Askayo; The One Barcelona; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

With its sunny Mediterranean climate, rich culture, architectural masterpieces, and urban beaches, Barcelona is a fantastic year-round destination.

Hundreds of hotels are available at every price point ranging from ma jor international and Spanish hospitality brands, as well as independent boutique hotels, five-star luxury enclaves, funky lodging, and budget-friendly properties.

Entry-level rooms at popular hotels start as low as $100 per night, up to $350 for swankier digs. O ur top hotels were selected based on our experience staying at local properties, as well as reviews and rankings from trusted traveler sites, and hotels with a central location that is well-suited to explore.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

One of Europe’s greatest cities, Barcelona teems with architectural masterpieces, innovative cuisine, and top-notch museums. Every neighborhood has its own distinct feel, from the moody medieval Gothic Quarter to the cozy casualness of seaside Barceloneta, and the grandeur of the historic Eixample district. The Catalan capital also provides plenty of opportunities to experience nature, with three miles of beachfront, a myriad of parks, and sweeping mountain ranges.

As Barcelona surges in popularity – some 20 million tourists flooded this city of 1.5 million in 2019 – a new generation of hotels have sprung up across the city to meet the demand. Glassy new-builds now dot the skyline while landmark 19th-century buildings and former office towers have been converted into sleek, design-forward stays. Even the glorious grand dames have seen spiffy upgrades. Most Barcelona hotels feature historical architecture and rooftop terraces with bars, pools, and fantastic views.

Since moving here in 2017, I’ve welcomed friends and family from around the globe. Some are first-timers who want to be near the major sites – namely Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló – others crave carefree beach time; some are repeat visitors wanting to see a more authentic side of the city.

Depending on what they want to do, their style preference, and always accounting for budget, I have compiled a fairly thorough list of hotel options – all of which I’ve personally visited, and often more than once. These are hip, budget-friendly, and at least three-stars.

Most are cozy, high-design boutiques in repurposed buildings, or contemporary luxury hotels with bright, spacious rooms. They are centrally located in the architecturally rich Eixample area, or a bit farther afield such as the buzzy, bar-filled districts of El Born and the Gothic. More recently, hotels have popped up in emerging neighborhoods like Poble Sec and Sants, offering an authentic Barcelona experience without as many crowds.

Hotel prices vary greatly depending on the location and the season. In the low winter season, some of the best luxury hotels offer rooms starting at around $200 per night. Even over Christmas, rates are inexpensive (Spain celebrates its holidays in early January).

Come spring, and continuing into the fall, rates surge. So if you’re looking for a bargain, consider a hotel in a less-central area of the city, where you can score a four- or five-star room for under $250 even in high season. I’ve included a couple on this list that fit the bill.

In addition to my own personal experience at every hotel and being mindful of budget, star rating, and location, I also selected properties based on feedback shared on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and looked for key amenities and characteristics such as rooftops, pools, historic design and architecture, and other perks guests love.

Whether you seek a romantic getaway, a sightseeing family vacation, or a party atmosphere, these Barcelona hotels all offer good value and great design, with prices starting at around $100 per night.

Keep reading to discover the best hotels in Barcelona, sorted by price from high to low.

Casa Bonay

source Casa Bonay

If you fancy mingling with resident hipsters, this chic Eixample-area boutique hotel is the place you should do it. The ground-floor Libertine, a cavernous restaurant-lounge decked out with comfy sofas and leather armchairs, attracts digital creatives by day and fashionable locals by night. In warm weather, the beach shack-style rooftop bar is the place to hang, especially for its regular summer barbecues. Plus, an outpost of the wildly popular Satan’s Coffee Corner is just off the entry courtyard.

Each room in the restored 19th-century building has a different layout but is similar in style, with high ceilings, beautifully preserved mosaic-tile floors, brightly colored bedspreads, and hand-woven paneling. Entry-level rooms measure 172 square feet and go up to 365 square feet for the largest courtyard room, complete with a sundeck. Nice touches include a mini-bar stocked with local drinks and snacks.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 84 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: This independently owned hotel feels at one with Barcelona and we love the buzzy, local vibe of its public spaces.

Cons: Entry-level rooms are situated off an interior passageway, which makes them extremely quiet, but they lack the views and outdoor space found in the higher categories. Also, note the one mobility-impaired room has no window.

Yurbban Trafalgar Hotel

source Yurbban Trafalgar Hotel

A hip, affordable stay close to all the action, this three-star boutique feels much more like a four-star hotel and is one of my personal favorites.

El Born’s buzzy bar and restaurant scene is steps away, but the hotel’s quieter location at the edge of the neighborhood ensures a restful night’s sleep. Rooms are on the cozy side, with few bells and whistles, but are sleekly designed with dark-wood floors, industrial lighting, and clever built-ins. You can spend a bit more for one with outdoor space, but you likely won’t need it once you see the roof terrace. The 360-degree views up there are among the best of any hotel in the city. Though it’s always open to guests, as is the sundeck and pool area, rooftop bar service operates seasonally.

The lobby lounge, artfully designed with contemporary velvet seating and eclectic artwork, offers plenty of space to spread out. The adjacent restaurant serves Catalan specialties, including an excellent breakfast buffet included in the room rate.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 20 out of 524 hotels

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: We love all the extra freebies including free self-service laundry, a hosted daily wine hour, complimentary loaner bikes, and free use of portable Wi-Fi devices so you can be connected anywhere in the city.

Cons: Rooms and bathrooms are small and there is little closet space.

Hotel Brummell

source Hotel Brummell

Set at the foot of Montjuïc Hill in the residential neighborhood of Poble Sec, this contemporary charmer offers a slice of authentic Barcelona that few tourists see. Staying here means you’re just a few minutes’ walk to the city’s famous tapas street, Carrer de Blai, packed with dozens of affordable tapas joints – and the young, friendly front desk staff is always eager to share some local gems.

Wellness buffs will love the free unlimited yoga classes at the next-door Garage studio, and there’s a complimentary weekly running session for guests and locals up nearby Montjuïc.

The airy, high-ceilinged lobby, decorated with an eclectic mix of modern furnishings and Asian antiques, is a great hangout spot, as is the roof terrace, complete with a plunge pool and sun loungers. Entry-level rooms are rather basic and quite petite, measuring just 130 to 160 square feet, but rooms are light-filled and minimalist with white walls, crisp linens, wood floors, and open-plan bathrooms. Two larger penthouses net you a private terrace with an outdoor bathtub, so you can literally soak in sea and mountain views.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 23 out of 524 hotels

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The unlimited complimentary yoga classes are a real treat, and we love the residential setting that feels like a true departure from most city hotels, while still being close enough to walk to the action.

Cons: Rooms skew small, and the open-plan bathroom isn’t for the shy.

Iberostar Selection Paseo de Gracia

source Iberostar Selection Paseo de Gracia

Located in the literal heart of Barcelona, right on the bustling pedestrian square Plaça de Catalunya, this hotel is easily the best choice for first-time visitors. It’s a short walk to all the city’s major cultural sites, including the iconic Las Ramblas, La Boqueria market, and Gaudí’s fantastical Casa Batlló and La Pedrera, and around the corner is all the high-end shopping along Passeig de Gràcia.

The stately neoclassical building is effortlessly modern inside, with miles of white marble accented by tall mirrors and shiny brass fittings. The look is more Miami than Barcelona, especially up on the sprawling roof terrace with a buzzy cocktail bar and a pool that stretches the length of the building.

The spacious rooms are also minimalist, all-white affairs with light-wood built-ins and quirky reptile-themed murals above the beds. Entry-level Classic rooms look out onto a muraled wall, so if you crave city views, plan to spend more.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 122 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Location-wise, Iberostar Selection Paseo de Gracia can’t be beaten, and unlike most Barcelona hotel rooftop pools, this one is big enough to actually swim in.

Cons: The rooftop terrace is open to the public and often hosts parties in summer, which means it can get noisy and packed, especially when there’s an event. Guests frequently complain about poor service at the bar, which is managed by an outside company.

Nobu Hotel Barcelona

source Nobu Hotel Barcelona

The 12th outpost of the luxury venture from celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro, this newcomer is the first five-star hotel to arrive in Barcelona’s emerging Sants district. Launched in fall 2019, the hotel is still opening in stages, with entry-level rooms and a spa set to come online in summer 2020 and a lobby cafe at the end of the year.

Fortunately, the Nobu restaurant is open for business and if you have deep pockets, it’s worth the splurge for the top-notch sushi and incredible vistas of Barcelona and surrounding mountains from 23 stories up. If you can’t afford a meal, hit the Nobu bar for a sundowner and you’ll still catch one of the best sunsets in the city.

Interiors, created by New York firm David Rockwell, have Japanese flair with tatami-like tapestries in the lobby, brushstroke-patterned carpeting running through hallways, and minimalist rooms with warm wood floors and furnishings and subtle, Japanese-inspired artwork. But like most Barcelona hotels, it all plays second fiddle to the views, which are fantastic no matter which side of the building you’re on. Higher-priced Skyline rooms look out over the city and Montjuïc Hill, while corner suites offer views of the Sagrada Familia.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 371 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: Nobu Hotel Barcelona is the tallest building in the area and the views are jaw-dropping, especially from higher-floor rooms. Rooms are also extremely spacious; even the entry-level Deluxe rooms are large, measuring 377 square feet.

Cons: Unless you’re coming by train, the location, adjacent to the Sants railway station, isn’t very convenient. Many of the city’s major cultural sites aren’t within walking distance. Outdoor space is limited to a small patio off the lobby-level bar.

The One Barcelona

source The One Barcelona

Part of the Spanish H10 Hotels collection and member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, The One Barcelone is a modern boutique hotel set among the 19th-century buildings of L’Eixample district. It has one of the city’s best addresses and is mere steps from top sites like Gaudí’s Casa Milà but also near the bohemian charms of the Gràcia neighborhood.

Stylish, contemporary interiors extend from the spacious lobby lounge up to the generously-sized rooms done up in soothing, neutral tones with pops of blue. All rooms offer the same luxe amenities, but the sunny, city-view rooms are definitely worth the upgrade.

A lower-level spa is complimentary for guests and offers a dry sauna and small heated “experience” pool surrounded by black marble. Treatments, including massages and facials, are extra. Top marks go to the snazzy rooftop terrace, complete with a bar, sundeck, and plunge pool, where you can soak up fantastic views of the Sagrada Familia.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 23 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The Mood rooftop bar is a tranquil oasis instead of a party mecca like so many other hotel rooftops in Barcelona. So if you want a quiet drink with great city views, this is the place to do it.

Cons: The layout of the starter rooms, with entry through the bathroom, isn’t to everyone’s liking, and the “courtyard” rooms actually face the back of another building.

W Barcelona

source W Barcelona

Opened in 2009, this glassy, sail-shaped stunner has become one of the most iconic buildings within Barcelona’s skyline. The city’s only beachfront hotel takes full advantage of its location with fabulous views of the Mediterranean from just about every space. Dine at one the seaside restaurant terraces, relax with cocktails by the pool on the sprawling Wet Deck, or drink with your toes in the sand at the seasonal beach bar. Twenty-six floors up, the buzzy Eclipse bar offers unbeatable, near-panoramic views through enormous wraparound windows. Heck, even the hotel gym looks out onto the sea.

The spacious, modern rooms feature all-white walls, swirled blue carpeting, and signature W beds topped with quirky accent pillows. The decor takes a back seat to the views though – the sea, harbor, or city are all savored through floor-to-ceiling windows and just get better (and pricier) the higher up you go.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 248 out of 524 hotels

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: This self-contained urban retreat has everything, from multiple restaurants and bars, three pools (two outdoor, one inside), a full spa and gym, and even a professional recording studio open to guests.

Cons: While the beach location might be an asset to some, it’s far-flung on a spit of land at the tail end of the beach promenade. That means a long walk to the cultural attractions found in the city center.

The Wittmore

source The Wittmore

Once you find this exclusive luxe hideaway tucked at the end of a short alley in the medieval Gothic Quarter, you’ll be rewarded with a wonderfully warm, private club ambiance that feels more Britain than Barcelona.

Tartan-plaid walls and shelves of books line the hotel’s cozy restaurant and lounge area, which sports a roaring fireplace in the colder months, and bow-tied bartenders shake up fancy cocktails at the marble-topped bar. It all opens onto a courtyard patio ideal for summer drinks, and the sunny rooftop terrace and pool boast panoramic city views. Everything about The Wittmore feels very Instagrammable, but keep in mind the hotel enforces a strict no-photo policy.

Rooms are similar in style to the rest of the hotel with checked carpeting, dark blue or cream walls, elegant furnishings, and large wardrobes. Don’t expect much light however; all rooms face the interior patio.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 33 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The private club vibe and adults-only, no-phone policy make for a clandestine getaway.

Cons: Even for locals like me, the hotel is difficult to find. There’s limited natural light in the rooms and the entry-level Tiny rooms are just that – tiny, measuring around 200 square feet.

Almanac Barcelona

source Almanac Barcelona/Sivan Askayo

This independent luxury boutique brand opened its first property in Barcelona in February 2018. It has a prime location on the grand avenue Gran Via, just a block from Passeig de Gràcia’s excellent shopping, and is a 10-minute stroll to the famous Las Ramblas.

Barcelona-based designer Jaime Beriestain created the interiors, which are a smart blend of Art Deco and modern. Striped gold-and white-marble floors, shiny black columns, and mirrored ceilings feel glamorous but not overdone.

Rooms are outfitted in neutral tones of taupe and gray with warm wood furnishings and seriously comfy custom-made beds. Entry-level Gallery rooms are plenty spacious at 323 square feet, but it’s worth trading up to a signature Almanac room for the windowed seating nook overlooking Gran Via.

The on-site Virens restaurant is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Rodrigo de la Calle and features numerous vegetarian and vegan options. It’s a welcome addition to Barcelona’s meat-heavy dining scene.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 28 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Most hotel rooftop terraces operate seasonally, but Azimuth at Almanac is open year-round, with heat lamps and cozy throws to ward off any chill as you soak up great views of Sagrada Familia.

Cons: In rooms on lower floors, guests complained that they could hear the Metro rumbling below. The spa and gym facilities are quite cramped for a five-star property.

Sir Victor Hotel

source Sir Victor Hotel

Set in the city’s historic Eixample district, this slick boutique hotel features a striking, avant-garde facade that boldly stands out from its graceful 19th-century neighbors. Inside is similarly high design, with a sprawling lobby and mezzanine-level library decked out with mod furnishings, contemporary Italian lighting, and cutting-edge artwork.

The glossy, ground-floor Mr. Porter steakhouse attracts a cosmopolitan local crowd who dine on Japanese Wagyu at large circular black-leather banquettes. But the real scene-stealer is the rooftop terrace with direct views of the swirling stone chimneys atop Gaudí’s La Pedrera. I often bring visitors here for drinks and surprisingly good ceviche – and those views never fail to wow.

In contrast to the common spaces, rooms at Sir Victor have a zen vibe, with light-wood floors, neutral colors, and minimalist furnishings. I like that you don’t have to splurge on a suite for outdoor space as several of the standard Sir Boutique rooms feature private balconies at no extra cost.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 60 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: Sir Victor Hotel offers fantastic amenities, including the recently renovated Zero Space Spa and gym with an indoor pool and a light-filled, windowed workout space overlooking the bustling shopping street Passeig de Gràcia. But the best is the seasonal rooftop bar for seriously impressive views.

Cons: As a local, I love hanging out on the rooftop – and so does everyone else. It can get packed, especially on weekend nights. If your room is on an upper floor, the noise can filter down, as can cigarette smoke if your window is open. Also, be aware that the budget interior rooms, rather disconcertingly, don’t have windows.

Cotton House

source Cotton House

Set in a 19th-century neoclassical building that once served as the headquarters of Cotton Textile Foundation, this boutique Eixample-area hotel – part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection – drips with lovely historical details.

Intricate parquet floors and soaring coffered and frescoed ceilings from the 1880s are artfully integrated with modern leather furnishings, antiques, and contemporary artwork. The wood-paneled, book-lined library is a particularly cozy spot, while the sprawling back terrace, shaded with palm trees, is great for summer cocktails. In a nod to its history, the space where shirt-makers took once took measurements for cotton-guild members offers bespoke tailoring services on request.

The bright, all-white rooms are on the cozier side, especially the entry-level Panama rooms, measuring under 250 square feet. Bathrooms are also a tight squeeze. For a bit more space, consider trading up to the Cotton rooms, which also have balconies.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 65 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: While most Barcelona restaurants close between lunch and dinner (which generally starts at 8:30 p.m.), the airy Batuar brasserie has non-stop service from 7 a.m. to midnight. The shady terrace is a great place to relax with a drink and tapas.

Cons: Amenities are few. Unlike most upscale city hotels, Cotton House lacks a gym, spa, pool, or rooftop bar.

The Barcelona EDITION

source The Barcelona EDITION

Situated on the border of El Born and the Gothic district, and surrounded by trendy restaurants and bars, this stylish boutique hotel serious design punch. From the double-height lobby dotted with reproduction Dalí chairs to the speakeasy-style Punch Room, and the rooftop bar with panoramic city and sea views, every space seems created with Instagram in mind.

Rooms feature lots of luxurious details such as herringbone parquet floors, walnut paneling, sliding wood doors, King-sized beds with custom leather headboards, and built-in window seats. Rates are on the higher end, but Marriott Bonvoy members can use and earn points for stays.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 57 out of 524

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: The Barcelona EDITION has perhaps the best rooftop bar in the city. To one side, the city stretches all the way to the sea; the other offers spectacular sunsets over the mountains. Table and bar service are remarkably friendly and efficient.

Cons: Accommodations are all on the smaller side, with entry-level rooms measuring 258 square feet, and suites topping out at 500 square feet. If you’re staying in a top-floor suite with a terrace, expect late-night noise from the rooftop bar.