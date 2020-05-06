The best hotels on Cape Cod, including Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard

source Chatham Bars; Read McKendree; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

With its historic fishing villages, quaint gray-shingled cottages, pristine dunes, and miles of beautiful ocean and bay-fronting beaches, Cape Cod is the quintessential New England summer getaway – but it also makes for a charming off-season escape.

We rounded up the best hotels across the Cape, including standouts on its two islands, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. From romantic colonial inns to funky boutique hotels and family-friendly resorts, priced range from $115 to $365 per night to start.

Our top stays offer close proximity to Cape Cod’s beaches and charming coastal towns, and are highly-reviewed and rated on trusted traveler sites like Booking.com and Trip Advisor. They include interesting historical details, and amenities like outdoor pools, beachfront dining, and ocean view rooms.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Long a favorite summer retreat for the New England set, Cape Cod now attracts millions of visitors from around the world to its beautiful golden beaches, charming historic villages, and rolling dunes sprinkled with gray-shingled cottages. Rustic seafood shacks serve local catches, while the signature Cape Codder, a mix of vodka and cranberry juice, is ubiquitous in local bars and taverns.

The Cape, in local parlance, is a roughly 70-mile-long, crescent-shaped peninsula that juts out into the Atlantic, and also includes two islands: Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. It’s divided into four regions, each with its own distinct personality and rich history.

Closest to the mainland, the Upper Cape is home to some of the oldest towns in America including Sandwich, which dates back to 1639. Mid Cape is considered the urban hub with the biggest population and largest city, Hyannis; this is also where most people catch ferries to the islands.

Once you reach the “elbow,” or the Lower Cape, you’ve entered what is considered prime Cape territory. The quaint towns of Chatham, Orleans, Harwich are here, as are some of the region’s finest beaches, including Nauset Beach. This area is particularly popular with families.

The Outer Cape includes miles of pristine beaches, seagrasses, and sand dunes, plus the 43,000-acre Cape Cod National Seashore, and has a wilder, more remote feel. That is, until you reach the easternmost tip and Provincetown (commonly referred to as P-town), which is a bustling LGBTQ enclave known for its artsy vibe and eclectic nightlife.

Finally, there are the islands: Nantucket, with its picture-perfect cobblestoned historic district, and the larger, showier Martha’s Vineyard, which regularly lures celebrities, former presidents, and royalty.

Our top hotel picks are found in just about every region of the Cape, with a wide variety of properties suited to different travelers’ styles and budgets. There are quaint historic inns and B&Bs, luxe family-friendly resorts, and funky boutique hotels, all ranging in price from $115 to $365 per night to start.

Keep in mind that hotel rates – as well as crowds and traffic – soar in the summer. For a more serene, wallet-friendly escape, consider visiting in the off-season.

These are the best hotels on Cape Cod, sorted by price from low to high.

Gabriel’s, A Provincetown Hotel – Provincetown

This charming bed and breakfast has an unbeatable central location that us smack-dab in P-town’s bustling commercial district and adjacent to the iconic Pilgrim Monument Memorial.

The inn is comprised of four historic buildings dating from the 1800s, surrounded by flowering gardens, and threaded with pathways and stone bridges. Multiple sun decks, garden seating, and an outdoor fire pit offer plenty of areas to relax. The made-to-order breakfast changes with the seasons and is served either outside on the deck next to the goldfish pond, or in the Great Room with a cozy gas fireplace.

Rooms, named after famous personalities like Jane Goodall, Julia Child, and Virginia Woolf, are scattered throughout the four buildings and arranged around a tranquil courtyard. Individually designed, mostly in a classic style, they all feature gas fireplaces, kitchenettes, and Tempur-pedic mattresses. Layouts vary, with rooms ranging from entry-level Value Rooms (the smallest measures just 163 square feet, with a Queen-sized bed) up to an 838-square-foot, top-floor one-bedroom apartment with a King-sized bed, a living room with skylights, a full kitchen, a private deck, and a sauna. Many rooms have balconies or decks, and some feature spectacular views of the towering Pilgrim Monument.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 15 hotels in Provincetown

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Even though Gabriel’s is centrally located near all of P-town’s restaurants and bars, the garden setting gives it a secluded feel.

Cons: Parking is located off-site and costs $12 per day. There is no restaurant on-site. Rooms on upper floors are reachable only by stairs, and some rooms have the bathroom and bedroom on separate levels.

Ship’s Knees Inn – East Orleans

Surrounded by 1.5 acres of rolling lawns and flowering gardens, this charming 1820 gray-shingled inn is just a five-minute walk to Nauset, one of the Cape’s best Atlantic beaches. While the common areas are perfectly pleasant, the highlight of the property is its outdoor space, which includes a seasonal outdoor pool with a tree-lined deck, a sprawling courtyard patio with a fire pit, and green lawns dotted with hammocks and Adirondack chairs. A buffet-style continental breakfast is included in the rate.

Rooms are scattered throughout several buildings on the property and each is uniquely decorated in traditional Cape Cod style with nautical motifs and original local art. Some rooms have working fireplaces, private entrances, and distant views of the ocean. Entry-level Petite Queens are indeed petite, measuring 120 to 150 square feet, and are located on the first floor of the North wing with views of the pool or backyard. Slightly larger Deluxe Queens are set in the historic main house and some offer ocean views.

The inn is open seasonally, from mid-April through October.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 5 hotels in East Orleans

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The pastoral setting is lovely, and the proximity to the beach is unbeatable.

Cons: Rooms are all on the smaller side. The inn is several miles from Orleans’s restaurants and bars, so you’ll need to drive or take a taxi for most meals.

Summercamp, Oak Bluffs – Martha’s Vineyard

Set among the candy-colored gingerbread houses of Oak Bluffs, this boutique property stands out for its size, housed in a grand 19th-century former hotel overlooking the harbor. It’s also the largest hotel on the island with 95 rooms. True to its name, the interiors are playful, with contemporary furnishings in bold colors and whimsical hanging chairs in the sprawling, open-plan lobby.

There are plenty of nostalgic touches, too, like wood tennis rackets as artwork and a game room off the lobby stocked with vintage board games. Grab a snack from the Camp Canteen and relax on the expansive porch with soothing views of the sailboat-dotted harbor.

While on the small side, rooms are bright and cheerful, with punchy geometric-patterned fabrics in shades of blue, green, and yellow. They feature high-tech amenities such as USB ports, Tivoli Bluetooth radios, and smart TVs. Entry-level Queen rooms measure less than 200 square feet; you’ll need to upgrade for those offering partial water views from the veranda, and rooms with full water views come at a premium.

The hotel is open seasonally, from May through October.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 3 hotels in Oak Bluffs

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Summercamp is just a five-minute walk from the ferry and close to many of Oak Bluffs’ restaurants and bars. Free coffee, tea, and filtered water are available in the lobby and you can borrow iPads.

Cons: As the hotel is a historic property, there is no elevator and upper-floor rooms mean a lot of steps. Just four parking spots are available, and they’re pricey at $40 per night. There is no bar or restaurant on-site.

Jared Coffin House – Nantucket

The hotel’s namesake was a wealthy shipowner, who built this three-story red-brick mansion in 1845 in the heart of the island’s whaling town. Today it’s home to this elegant, year-round inn, whose beautifully refurbished interiors – gleaming wood floors, crown molding, marble fireplaces in the lobby/library – are complemented by period-style furnishings and antiques.

The property also includes the white-shingled Daniel Webster House next door, where 13 guest rooms are located, in addition to a flower-filled garden. The hotel’s Nantucket Prime steakhouse features a formal dining room, as well as a more casual bar and patio dining.

Along with a continental breakfast, guests can take advantage of free afternoon coffee and snacks. Also included in the rate are beach chairs and umbrellas, bicycles, on-site parking, courtesy BWM car service, as well as access to the spa at the White Elephant, the hotel’s sister property nearby, which all add tremendous value.

Rooms are individually decorated but done in a traditional style that suits both buildings’ historical character. That can mean floral wallpaper, spindle beds, wood floors, and chandeliers, depending on the room. Entry-level rooms include those with double beds in the main house and Queen beds in the Daniel Webster House; both are snug, measuring around 200 square feet. The main house’s King Corner rooms are particularly light and bright.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 out of 13 hotels in Nantucket

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: Jared Coffin House is located within walking distance of everything in the historic district, and just 10 minutes from the ferry.

Cons: Rooms and bathrooms are quite small and those above the restaurant patio can be noisy. There is no elevator and stairs are steep. To reach the island’s better beaches you’ll need to hop the nearby public bus or take the hotel car to Jetties Beach, about a mile away.

Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa – Sandwich

Set in the heart of the oldest town on the Cape, this quaint inn harkens back to its original history as the Patriot headquarters during the Revolutionary War, and later, a tavern and inn that hosted such notables as Henry David Thoreau. Though the historic structure was destroyed by a fire, the current building certainly looks the part, with gracious interiors inspired by traditional Colonial-style design.

The inn counts multiple dining rooms, with the glass-enclosed Conservancy being the loveliest, and the fireside Music room being the coziest, while the Tavern at the Inn is ideal for a drink or casual meal. The property, which includes the main house and several wings, is nestled among beautifully manicured grounds that include a seasonal heated outdoor pool and patio. The hotel also features the Beach Plum Spa, and guests have free access to a state-of-the-art fitness center in town.

Individually decorated rooms have plenty of colonial charm with many featuring canopy and four-poster beds, fireplaces, and balconies. Entry-level Traditional rooms are set on the first floor of the Jarvis Wing, adjacent to the main building. For better views and more space, trade up to a Superior room on the second floor of the main inn. A $15 breakfast voucher is included in the rate.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 out of 7 hotels in Sandwich

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Sandwich is one of the first villages you hit after driving over the Sagamore Bridge, which means you can avoid the traffic-clogged roads leading to points farther out on the Cape. The inn is surrounded by pretty streets and churches of the historic village and the beach is about a mile away.

Cons: While the town’s rocky bay-side beach is pleasant enough, if you are seeking a true Cape Cod beach experience, Sandwich isn’t it.

Chatham Bars Inn – Chatham

With a magnificent oceanfront location, a quarter-mile of private beach, four restaurants, and a vast array of plush amenities, this luxurious resort is a top summer destination for well-heeled families.

Built as a hunting lodge in 1914, the main house sits atop a hill and commands beautiful views of the ocean from its expansive veranda. Down below is a huge heated waterfront pool, kiddie pool, and hot tub. The property also has Har-Tru tennis courts, croquet, and volleyball areas, plus a seasonal complimentary daily boat shuttle to the Cape Cod National Seashore’s North Beach Island just across the cove. For a fee, you can charter a boat from its private fleet, play a round on the adjacent nine-hole golf course, or use the spa’s seasonal outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam rooms, and saunas.

Complementing the main inn’s original wood-beamed ceilings and hardwood floors are traditional antiques, period-style furnishings, and handcrafted ship models. Relax in the expansive lobby or elegant fireside lounge, but when the weather is fine, the sprawling patios at The Veranda or the oceanfront Beach House Grill are ideal for a cocktail or casual meal. The signature Stars restaurant is an upscale affair, serving farm-to-table dishes in a formal dining room with panoramic water views.

The main house has two floors of guest rooms, most with their own balcony or deck; entry-level Deluxe rooms, with Queen-sized beds and neutral-toned modern furnishings, overlook the back of the inn, while pricier Ocean View rooms offer water views. There are also rooms located in cottages around the property, some with gas fireplaces, as well as adults-only spa suites that feature hydrotherapy tubs, steam showers, and fireplaces.

Open year-round, the property is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, which means members can receive exclusive discounts and upgrades.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 6 out of 9 hotels in Chatham

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: A huge array of amenities – chief among them the private beach – means you need never leave the property. But should you want to venture to the charming town of Chatham, you have free use of the hotel’s fleet of Lexus cars.

Cons: There is a daily resort fee and many activities incur additional charges. During peak season, the hotel’s restaurants book up quickly, as they are open to the public. Rates soar in the summer months, as does the number of people on the property, so opt for low or shoulder season for a quieter stay and lower rates.

AWOL Hotel – Provincetown

Departing from the traditional nautical-themed decor found in many a P-town bed and breakfast, this boutique hotel sports a refreshingly modern, bohemian-chic vibe. Bright common areas highlight natural materials with light-wood floors, straw light fixtures, and macramé-style pillows scattered atop bentwood chairs. Big picture windows frame the verdant tidal marshes that lie just across the street.

Rooms are similarly chic with gray polished concrete floors, straw lighting, platform beds, comfy built-in sofas, and minimalist black-and-white photos on the walls. They are all on the smaller side with entry-level King and double Queen rooms measuring 235 square feet, but they do feature spacious patios or balconies. Deluxe rooms offer a bit more space at 322 square feet, while the 1,200-square-foot, top-floor Lark Suite has its own rooftop deck, a fireplace, and a full kitchen.

Outdoors, the grounds feature a seasonally heated pool, three cozy fire pits, and a sprawling waterfront bar reserved for guests with communal picnic tables atop the sand. While there’s no restaurant, the hotel partnered with local favorite, The Beach Market, to deliver sandwiches and salads.

Note that the hotel is open seasonally, from May through October.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 12 out of 15 hotels in Provincetown

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: A breakfast spread of fruit, yogurt, and a bagel and toast bar with spreads is included in the rate, as are complimentary bikes. All rooms have outdoor space, with views overlooking the tidal waterways. The hotel is close to all the buzzy bars and restaurants of Commercial Street, but the West End location is blissfully quiet.

Cons: Rooms and bathrooms are quite small and there is no storage space for clothing. The breakfast selection is limited.

Wequassett Resort & Golf Club – Harwich

Nestled on the “elbow” of the Cape, this five-star oceanfront property attracts an upscale crowd and is particularly popular with families thanks to spacious accommodations and abundance of amenities.

Some 22 historic buildings make up the 27-acre resort, which counts two beaches – including the particularly lovely Pleasant Bay beach – two outdoor pools (one an adults-only lap pool), a fitness center, and Har-Tru tennis courts. Guests have access to the adjacent members-only Cape Cod National Golf Club and the nearby Cape Cod Rail Trail offers 36 miles of flat paved bike paths.

Five restaurants and bars dot the property; the signature Twenty-Eight Atlantic serves a refined seafood-based menu in a gracious windowed dining room that overlooks Pleasant Bay, while the clubby, tavern-style Thoreau’s offers fireside dining. The seasonal oceanfront Outer Bar & Grille and LiBAYtion beachfront bar are best for soaking up sea breezes with a cocktail while enjoying nightly concerts.

Rooms are done up in soft blue and taupe hues that reflect the surrounding sea and feature a blend of modern and traditional style furnishings. All offer a private deck or patio and most have water views. Entry-level Garden View rooms are located on the first floor of the main building and measure 360 square feet with spacious patios facing the gardens. For a bit more privacy and space, opt for one of the Cottage rooms, set in the resort’s Cape Cod-style cottages scattered throughout the property. The family-sized rooms, accommodating four people, range from 400 to 505 square feet and feature seating areas and fireplaces; the best offer large decks directly overlooking the water.

The resort, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is open seasonally, from April to mid-December.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 5 hotels in Harwich

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Service is truly outstanding; mention to the waitstaff that you like a certain brand of beer or onion rings and they might magically appear at your next meal. The resort also offers free shuttle service to nearby towns like Chatham.

Cons: There is a $28 nightly resort fee and during high season, there is a minimum-night stay which varies depending on the month.

Hob Knob Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa – Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard

The very definition of a romantic New England retreat, this 19th-century white-clapboard inn is tucked along the tree-lined brick sidewalks of Edgartown, a former whaling town turned celebrity retreat. The Gothic Revival building is beautifully appointed with antiques and fine art, and the fireside drawing room is perfectly cozy, but the large wraparound porch and garden-facing sun room are the best spots to relax and enjoy the complimentary afternoon tea with fresh scones. Guests have access to the spa, which includes a fitness center, steam shower, and sauna. A full breakfast is included in the rate.

The 17 individually-designed rooms and suites come in a variety of layouts and sizes. All have a colonial theme, with patterned wallpaper, antique furnishings, coastal artwork, and plush floral headboards on King-sized beds. Entry-level standard rooms are located on the first and second floors, while top-floor Deluxe rooms feature skylights and kitchenettes and look out over the property’s garden. The hotel is open seasonally, from May through October.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 out of 9 hotels in Edgartown

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Hob Knob has a quaint, homey feel and a fantastic location that is just a short walk to all the restaurants, bars, and attractions of Edgartown.

Cons: As the hotel does not have a liquor license, no alcohol is served on the premises (though guests can buy and drink their own). There is also no on-site restaurant. Prices are extraordinarily high during the summer season.