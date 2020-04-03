The best hotels in London

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

London is one of the most visited cities in the world, teeming with history, culture, iconic architecture, and excellent restaurants and bars.

Hotels sprawled across the city range from buzzy new micro-hotels to stately and iconic properties that feel quintessentially British.

We chose top hotels based on several factors including our own travel experiences, a range of price points from $95 to $470 per night, and research using reviews and rankings from past guests on sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

One of the most visited cities in the world, there’s something to suit everyone’s tastes in London, from history and culture to good old lively pubs. And despite the grand and elegant air, the city still has an edge that feels fresh and exciting. The old standbys like Big Ben and the British Museum sit among trendy galleries, innovative cuisine, and multicultural offerings that increasingly pop up across the city.

That mix of old and new is also found within London’s vibrant hotel scene. Storied, stately stays tap into history dating back centuries alongside contemporary darlings with manicured interiors that were seemingly designed just for the ‘Gram.

I first fell in love with London when I studied abroad in college and was lucky enough to regularly return when I worked for a British-based company for several years. Over that time, I stayed in many of London’s poshest and most interesting hotels and enjoyed dinner or a rousing nightcap in many more properties.

With many choices to consider, I carefully selected the best hotels in London based on my own experiences, along with past traveler reviews and rankings on sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com

Additionally, I looked for standouts in terms of design and amenities, from curated vintage decor to infinity pools with sweeping city views. All have ratings of 8.5 and above on Booking.com, and 4 out of 5-stars on Trip Advisor. Properties range from buzzy new micro-hotels to elegant hotels with luxurious tea rooms for a quintessentially British feel. They range in starting price from the budget-friendly $95 per night, to more regal stays coming in under $500 in the low season. Starting prices are based on time of publishing, and subject to change.

Read on for the best hotels in London, sorted by price from low to high.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London Tower of London

source Booking.com

Just a five-minute walk from its namesake Tower of London, this well-known chain hotel delivers a solid experience that is also well-positioned to easily explore the city.

Rooms are available for under $100 during slower months, but the cheap price doesn’t sacrifice style or comfort. The hotel is modern and fresh with a glass-roof atrium lobby and a rooftop bar with excellent skyline views.

The standard rooms are clean, but in line with most traditional chains, lack any real character. They have a typical business hotel feel with crisp white linens, a work desk, a small sitting chair, a TV, and not much else. But for those who don’t plan to spend much time in their rooms, and are driven by budget, the standard amenities are more than satisfactory, and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for good natural light.

There is no spa, but there is a small fitness and business center. In addition to the rooftop bar and small lobby bar, there is a cafe where guests can eat breakfast for an extra cost. Hilton members with access to the Executive Lounge, and those staying in Executive suites, can enjoy complimentary breakfast and evening drinks in the lounge.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 382 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: Well-located standard rooms from a trusted chain at an excellent price for travelers on a budget. The rooftop bar with views of Tower Bridge is a great place to end the day.

Cons: Standard rooms lack character and bathrooms are very small with just standing showers and no tubs.

New Road Hotel

source New Road Hotel

What was once an old textile factory in East London’s Whitechapel area has been converted into a stylish 79-room boutique hotel. The design was inspired by the energy of New York City, which is evident in the hotel’s hip spaces. A chic cocktail bar feels like it was lifted out of New York’s Meatpacking District, and the trendy breakfast cafe features rich blue velvet and leather decor and serves cereal cocktails.

The rooms are tiny. Entry-level (and well-named) Pocket rooms are just 130 square feet and even upgraded Warehouse rooms are only 150 square feet. However, the rooms are cleverly designed to maximize the space by omitting a phone (there’s a WhatsApp number you can call for reception instead) and desks utilize hanging space instead of closets. Exposed brick walls, original factory details, and bold orange and blue pillows and headboard padding add charm. For additional space, the larger top floor Loft rooms all have private terraces with views of the city, and some come with a spa bathroom or outdoor hot tub, though they cost roughly $130 more.

An on-site English Chophouse by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White will satiate carnivorous eaters. There’s also an emphasis on engaging with other guests; the hotel features a game room, a rooftop fitness and yoga space, a library workspace, and a communal ironing station (which is another smart way they save on space in rooms).

The eclectic neighborhood is a hot spot for Asian restaurants, discount fashion boutiques, galleries, and even guided tours of Jack the Ripper’s infamous murders.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 158 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: A trendy micro-hotel in an old converted textile factory with original warehouse details and an emphasis on community spaces.

Cons: While the neighborhood has plenty of bars and restaurants, it’s about 35 minutes by tube to many of the top tourist attractions like the British Museum or Buckingham Palace.

The Hoxton Southwark

source The Hoxton Southwark

Recently opened in 2019, this buzzy newcomer has many of the same elements as other hip Hoxton properties, such as an emphasis on open-plan communal spaces and an elevated but laid-back vibe. There are other Hoxton hotels in London, but this one is conveniently located right by the Thames and near some of South Bank’s top galleries and markets.

The rooms come in five sizes: Shoebox, Snug, Cosy, Roomy, and Biggy. As you might guess from the names, they run small, but details like curated bookshelves, free breakfast bags, brick walls, and handmade glassware still make for a comfortable stay.

The lobby features a leather-clad bar and cozy armchairs surrounded by oversized plants. A casual dining spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner is found at Albie, the Italian-style restaurant. But the best dining option is the rooftop seafood restaurant, which serves London’s longest oyster list alongside city views.

The hotel is ideally situated within walking distance to fan favorites like the Tate Modern, Shakespeare’s Globe, and the London Eye.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 51 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: A newly-opened hotel from a favorite British brand featuring laid-back but sophisticated vibes in an excellent area for tourists.

Cons: The rooms are very small and can feel cramped for two people, especially on a long trio.

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

source Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

A Radisson property centrally located near the Houses of Parliament (hello Big Ben!), the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel is an excellent spot for budget-minded travelers who still want to be in the thick of the action.

Superior rooms come with Twin or Double beds and feature modern, though fairly standard, interiors with sleek black fixtures. For views of Big Ben or the London Eye, upgrade to a Studio Room, Suite or Penthouse. Children under age 12 stay for free – a major plus for families.

There is also a 24-hour gym, a 50-foot swimming pool, and the serene Mandara Spa with sauna and steam rooms for guests’ use. There’s an extra fee to use the Executive Lounge (the cost depends on the room type), but it’s where the best views are found, and is a great place to grab breakfast or work. For dinner, try the Brasserie Joël or the exceptional sushi restaurant.

The London Eye, Westminster Abbey, The London Dungeon, and more are all right nearby, and both Waterloo and Westminster stations are just five minutes away, making the rest of London easily accessible.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 347 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: A well-located, budget-friendly Radisson hotel just steps from the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, and more with a fabulous sushi restaurant.

Cons: You’ll have to upgrade to a higher room category or pay to use the Executive Lounge to get any real view.

Blakes London

source Blakes London

A small, boutique property, Blakes London was designed by world-renowned Anouska Hempel. Found in the residential area of South Kensington, it’s an excellent spot for a quiet retreat hidden behind a dark Victorian facade.

The vibe varies wildly from room to room, though the overarching theme might be best described as dark bohemian luxury. Petite Doubles start at 194 square feet, but Signature Doubles are a more traditional size and range from 269-376 square feet. A Gypsy-themed room is loaded with frenetic black and orange energy, the Provence room features soft lavender hues and gold detailing. The two premium and spacious Hempel suites have similar contrasting energies, with one decked out in deep reds and the other with a light, dreamy cream-colored palette.

The hotel has an elegant black-and-gold themed restaurant that serves Mediterranean cuisine with an Asian influence. The basement bar is a favorite among upmarket locals and a good spot for people-watching. Meanwhile, the courtyard continues the trend of strange but wonderful details with a seating area inside a glass birdcage-like dome.

Instead of an on-site gym or spa, the hotel has a partnership with the exclusive South Kensington Club, which has a bathhouse, fitness center, hammam treatment rooms, and more.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 292 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Pros: A unique, boutique property designed by famed designer Anouska Hempel in a quiet residential area.

Cons: Room designs vary wildly and some may feel cramped, dark, and cluttered if you’re not a fan of the design style.

The Gore

source The Gore

The Gore first opened its doors in 1892, and the Rolling Stones once held an album launch party here, giving this hotel a posh, historical feel, but with more edge than some other high-end spots in the city.

One block from Hyde Park, all rooms are graciously furnished with carefully-curated period pieces such as elegant pictures lining the walls and majestic bed frames. While every room is different, many are marked by bright, regal colors and tapestries. Rooms start at small singles and classic doubles with simple, but chic decor, and go up to premium suites like the one with a peacock bedspread on the original bed Judy Garland once slept on.

190 Queens Gate is more than just an address, it’s also the name of the on-site restaurant that serves elevated takes on British classics under crystal chandeliers and a pre-theater menu is available if you plan to pop over to nearby Royal Albert Hall. Best known as the aforementioned spot of the Rolling Stones party, Bar 190 features lavish velvet chairs, gold detailing, and curtained off seating areas, but still capitalizes on that rock ‘n’ roll feel to keep it from being too stuffy.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 249 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: A boutique property dating back to 1892 filled with historical charm that has hosted its fair share of famous guests and parties.

Cons: Travelers seeking a trendy vibe may not like the more old-fashioned feel.

The Laslett

source The Laslett

Live out your rom-com movie fantasies by booking The Laslett in charming Notting Hill. The 51-room boutique hotel is an ideal spot for solo travelers since there’s an option to book a small, Spare Room Single. But couples will still find a quaint getaway in the larger Double Bedrooms and Master Doubles (don’t worry, the name does not mean you’ll have to scrunch together in small beds – they all come with King-size beds).

Rooms aren’t huge but include bespoke furniture, scattered vintage trinkets, handmade lighting fixtures, and a writing desk. The walls are filled with curated original artwork from local British artists. Bathrooms come with either a soaking tub and shower or a larger rainfall shower.

The lobby doubles as a library filled with British art and design books and has a small shop showcasing work by partner artists and designers. Grab breakfast, lunch, dinner, tea, or drinks at The Henderson Bar. On sunny days, opt for the small, but pleasant terrace.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 94 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.9 out of 10

Pros: A lovely boutique hotel with local touches set in charming Notting Hill. It also has single rooms ideal for solo travelers.

Cons: The rooms are small and there are no on-site amenities like a spa or gym.

Artist Residence London

source Booking.com

With just 10 bedrooms, the Artist Residence brings offbeat, stylish whimsy to the area between Westminster and Chelsea. The hotel is filled with joyful, modern art and quirky furnishings.

As the name implies, the rooms feel more like home than hotel and are individually decorated for a curated retro feel. Velvet couches and contemporary beds join with exposed brick, vintage but vibrant decor, and limited-edition prints on the walls. Even the entry-level Small rooms come with King-size beds, small desks, and rainfall showers. Small Plus rooms have rooftop views, and Medium rooms offer slightly more space, while the Loft and Suites feature elegant, deep soaking tubs.

The on-site restaurant, Cambridge Street, plays the parts of breakfast cafe, trendy cocktail cellar, seasonally-inspired lunch and dinner spot, and afternoon tea spot – which is best enjoyed on the terrace.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 62 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: A quirky, 10-bedroom property with bright, vintage furnishings between Westminster and Chelsea.

Cons: While cots can be added to the larger rooms, the hotel isn’t well-suited for families and is best for couples and solo travelers.

The Mandrake

source The Mandrake

The Mandrake is where fashionable travelers looking for luxurious, modern interiors stay. Opened in the West End in 2017, it’s wowed everyone from the British Vogue editor-in-chief to Johnny Depp. The hotel is named for the fabled, hallucinogenic plant and there’s certainly a trippy air within its walls. A strange animal that’s part kangaroo, part peacock, part deer hangs above one of the bars, and the Mandrake Suite looks like a fortune teller’s bedroom. There’s even an in-room spiritual concierge service.

Entry-level Mandrake rooms aren’t nearly as over the top when it comes to decor, but they still feature details like beak-nosed masks on shelves and unique artwork above the beds. All the rooms have spa-like bathrooms with rain showers. Pro tip: rooms that face the street have more light and less noise than those that face the interior courtyard.

The aforementioned central, however, is lined with palm trees, and the lush Jurema Bar is draped in hanging passionflower and jasmine plants with bamboo-style seating. The on-site restaurant, YOPO, draws inspiration from South America and serves perfectly plated dishes like prawn ceviche and roast pork loin with blood orange.

For a meal that feels straight out of “Eyes Wide Shut,” book a group meal at the red lacquered private dining room.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 437 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: A singular spot full of strange but enchanting details that will appeal to fashionable travelers and those that fashion themselves as influencers.

Cons: If you’re on a low level and facing the courtyard it can be extremely noisy. For a quieter stay, request a room on a higher floor facing the street.

The Hari Hotel

source The Hari Hotel

This stylish boutique hotel, part of the Preferred Hotels & Resort group, features accessible luxury by way of modern interiors curated by renowned designer Tara Bernard. Her work is found in other recognizable luxury properties across the globe, but here, shines with velvet and marble details, elegant fireplaces, and chrome finishes alongside cozy blankets strewn across beds and couches.

The hotel is ideally situated in a shopper’s paradise in Knightsbridge, just down the street from Harrods Department Store and the chic boutiques found along Sloane street. The Hari is also within easy walking distance to many of the city’s top spots, including Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace, and several museums. Guests can also tour the neighborhood by bike for free.

There’s a small, but suitable gym on-site, and while there’s no spa, guests can take advantage of discounted rates at nearby salons. Enjoy dinner at Il Pampero, the hotel’s excellent Italian restaurant with a vintage vibe and homemade pastas. The best place to grab a cocktail isn’t at the Hari Bar, but instead, upstairs at the Garden Terrace, which feels like a hidden jungle with ivy-clad walls.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 11 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: A stylish boutique hotel located near some of the best shopping in the city and within walking distance to attractions like Buckingham Palace and top museums.

Cons: The gym is small and there’s no spa, though guests can receive discounts at nearby salons.

Number Sixteen

source Number Sixteen Hotel

The white, Victorian exterior of Number Sixteen in South Kensington masks the playful, colorful interiors found inside. Boldly patterned walls, furniture in rainbow hues, and butterfly canvases set the tone in drawing rooms, while bedrooms follow suit with high ceilings, rich red and blue hues, and patterned curtains and headboards.

Designed by Kit Kemp, rooms are elaborate and dramatic, and some overlook the hotel’s exquisite private garden, filled with leafy greenery and water features like a reflecting pool and tranquil fountain. Tea is served all day, surrounded by the garden’s blooms starting at just $32 per person, which is significantly cheaper than many other spots in London.

The restaurant also serves continental breakfast, included in room rates, as well as lunch and dinner. The restaurant has a children’s menu, and kids receive welcome gifts at check-in, along with milk and cookies at bedtime. Bathrobes for adults and mini bathrobes for kids ensure everyone finds relaxation.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 94 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: A colorful, cheery spot with a private garden that makes the hotel especially appealing in the spring and summer, and family-friendly amenities that are especially welcoming to children.

Cons: There’s just one restaurant and no gym or spa services.

The Milestone Hotel & Residences

source The Milestone Hotel & Residences

The Milestone Hotel & Residences offers the quintessential London experience with UK flags flying outside the stately brick building and men in long green coats, ties, and top hats greet guests at the entrance. There’s an elegant tea room set in a library with velvet, blush-colored couches and chairs, and Kensington Palace is across the street.

Each guest room is entirely unique with its own color palette, antique furnishings, and artwork. Suites have names like Hermes (emerald green velvet interiors with a gold four-poster bed), Venetian (soft blue and white color palette), and Meghan (leopard print carpet and enviable views of the palace). Two- and three-bedroom Residences feel like living in a decadent London flat and give large groups and families more space to spread out.

There are five places to grab a bite to eat, including the aforementioned tea room, the stylish black and white Conservatory, the cozy equestrian-themed Stables Bar, and the stately Cheneston Restaurant. Even the upscale restaurants offer a children’s menu, and the tea menu has a Little Prince and Princess option for younger guests. The hotel also has an exercise studio and a small but lovely spa with a resistance plunge pool, sauna, and one treatment room.

Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park are at your doorstep and there are plenty of shops, bars, restaurants, and theaters within walking distance. High Street Kensington tube station is just five minutes away.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: A luxury hotel that offers a positively British stay from singularly-designed rooms to a location across from Kensington Palace and Hyde Park.

Cons: Breakfast is not included in the room rate and neither is afternoon tea. Both are wonderful but expensive and can quickly add to the bill.

Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard

source Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard

This hotel features some of the best views in all of London thanks to its location in one of the tallest, most iconic buildings in Europe – The Shard. Panoramic cityscapes can be enjoyed from all rooms, over cocktails and light bites at the Sky Lounge, or at the TĪNG Restaurant and Lounge. But the most enviable way to gaze upon London is from the dreamy infinity Skypool located 52 stories above the city.

Entry-level Superior rooms start at 322 square feet, but if you’re lucky, you might snag one that comes with over 500 square feet since they range in size. They also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, large bathrooms with rainfall showers and soaking tubs, and little luxe perks like bedside controls for lights and curtains. All suites come with separate living areas and personal butlers.

While there isn’t a full spa, you can book in-room treatments with the hotel’s independent partners. Additionally, a wellness program offers classes like yoga in the clouds and IV vitamin injections for an extra fee.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 59 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: Located in one of the tallest buildings in all of Europe, this hotel boasts arguably the best sweeping views in the entire city.

Cons: While the restaurant is great for toasting to the skyline, it leaves something to be desired when it comes to the food, especially for such a high-end property.

The Goring

source Booking.com

You can’t get much closer to British royalty than The Goring. Not only is it across the street from Buckingham Palace, but the famed property is a favorite among lords and duchesses, and Kate Middleton herself stayed here the night before her royal wedding.

The Goring exudes refined elegance with silk-lined walls, sumptuous furniture, and fine Italian linens, though each room is uniquely decorated with intricate details. The hotel has its an enchanting private garden and lawn, and some rooms and suites have garden views.

Several interconnecting rooms are available and the hotel goes above and beyond to accommodate families. New parents can expect welcome amenities such as baby lotions, changing mats, and bath toys, while young guests will delight in making use of the costumes found in the Dressing Up Box, cuddly stuffed animals, or coloring books.

Foodies will appreciate eating at The Dining Room, a Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurant, and the seafood-heavy menu found at Siren. The lively cocktail bar is the place to be on Sunday nights when there’s a roaring ’20s theme, and the terrace overlooking the gardens is an excellent place to sit and enjoy a drink or small bite.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 29 of 1,140 hotels in London

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: A stately luxury hotel across from Buckingham Palace so elegant it’s even a favorite even among the royal family.

Cons: Prices can rise into the mid-$600s during the most popular months.