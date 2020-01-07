The 11 best hotels in Los Angeles

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

From the beach to Beverly Hills, Los Angeles is filled with high-end hotels as glamorous as the city’s own reputation.

To help narrow the field and highlight the best, we researched and vetted the city’s top-rated hotels to determine which are worth your hard-earned money and time off.

We selected four and five-star hotels based on our own reviews and experience, as well as ratings and feedback from prior guests to select our top picks for the best hotels in Los Angeles. They range in price from a cheap $129 per night, to a $543 luxury splurge that promises to feel worth it.

Read all Insider Picks hotel reviews here.

Millions of visitors make an annual pilgrimage to Los Angeles each year, seeking sunshine, Hollywood glamour, or a host of other reasons.

And thanks to the city’s enormous scale, there’s a wide array of accommodation options for just about every visitor, budget, and neighborhood need.

From thrifty travelers seeking a quick getaway deal, to the well-heeled set that want to see and be seen, as well as high-powered business types, L.A. offers some of the most well-appointed and service-minded hotels in the world. Whether your needs are on the west side by the beach, in ritzy Beverly Hills, or downtown and beyond, you’ll find perks such as Michelin-starred chefs, stunning spas and pools, and plenty of A-list people watching to boot.

The financial barrier to entry at some is, as you might imagine, high. But it’s still lower than what you might find in other major cities like New York or London. Prices for four-star and up properties often start in the mid $100s for a standard booking in low season and escalate from there depending on the property and room choice.

We rounded up L.A.’s best hotels rated four stars and above, priced between $129 and $543 per night, and based on our own in-depth reviews and past stays. We also consulted prior guest feedback and ratings from sites such as Trip Advisor, Booking.com, and Hotels.com, as well as properties generating worthy buzz around town, renowned for their chic style and appeal.

Keep reading to discover 11 of the best hotels in Los Angeles, sorted by price from low to high.

source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

Hoxton Hotels are revered for art and design, beloved by style-minded travelers. That’s especially true of their new LA outpost with a vintage aesthetic that offers a more unique experience than that of a cookie-cutter hotel, and sometimes, at a much lower price point.

I recently checked it out and found the Hoxton Downtown LA to be filled with artsy details and amenities that will satisfy visitors with high standards for comfort – but who’d prefer something reasonably priced.

Trip Advisor ranking: 137 out of 373

Hotels.com rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The design-forward details and historic 1920s style feels more distinctive than nearby global chain hotels, and the rooftop pool alone makes a compelling argument for staying here.

Cons: You’ll need to be comfortable with some street noise, and this isn’t the place to find a sprawling room. Think under 200 square feet to start. But it’s a bargain, with rates starting at $129.

Hotel Figueroa

source Hotel Figueroa

The iconic, nearly century-old Hotel Figueroa originally opened in 1926 as an exclusive women’s hostel by the YWCA. Now, it’s all new again. In 2019, the hotel completed a historic transformation, restoring the property to its original Spanish Colonial grandeur.

Rooms are decked out with smart TVs and iPad technology to help facilitate guest requests, but many love staying here for the excellent downtown Los Angeles location. Additionally, executive chef Adrian Garcia serves up a buzzy new Mexico City-inspired menu of elevated eats at Veranda restaurant, that I highly suggest trying.

TripAdvisor ranking: 5 out of 373 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: The historic significance means the hotel and its rooms are filled with intriguing charm, and the address is super walkable within downtown Los Angeles.

Cons: Standard rooms can feel small.

The Line Hotel

source Booking.com/The LINE Hotel

The Line Hotel is a leader in this list when it comes to cool factor. Taking over a mid-century building originally from the 1960s in Koreatown, the Line Hotel opened in 2014 with a revamped, industrial-chic interior. The location is very central, near Hollywood and downtown, but I especially love the lively pool and bar scene, and rooms regularly priced under $300 per night.

Plus, the property is known for its on-site food and drink program, including the greenhouse-like restaurant Openaire, created in collaboration with two-star Michelin chef and native Angeleno, Josiah Citrin.

TripAdvisor ranking: 63 of 373 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 8.1 out of 10

Pros: Cool, unique, and buzzworthy hotel that delivers on the hype.

Cons: Rooms might feel small for the price, and the minimalist, industrial-inspired decor isn’t right for every traveler who might be more accustomed to traditional accommodations.

The NoMad Los Angeles

source NoMad Los Angeles

Newly opened downtown, NoMad Los Angeles has Boho-chic vibes, with rooms designed by French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Each room is decorated differently with creative flourishes, like custom-designed furnishings and original artworks. Many rooms also feature freestanding pedestal tubs, which feel indulgent.

The hotel also has the first F&B offerings outside NYC from Chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara, the team behind The NoMad New York City and the much-acclaimed Eleven Madison Park. I’ve found the rooftop bar just right for lounging over cocktails – and selfies with the skyline.

TripAdvisor ranking: 62 of 363 hotels in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Unique and arty decor, with a made-for-Instagram roof deck. The location is also highly walkable for car-dependent Los Angeles.

Cons: Ask for a quiet room if you’re a sensitive sleeper. The location can bring street noise that some guests might find to be significant.

The Beverly Hilton

source The Beverly Hilton

The Beverly Hilton is not one of the newer, hipper hotels in town. But few others can compete with its classic reputation, which is as relevant as ever in terms of Hollywood pomp. After all, the iconic International Ballroom is where the annual Golden Globes Awards telecast takes place, and celebrities pour in, year after year.

Despite being an older property, the 569 rooms boast Egyptian cotton linens, Bose Wave music systems, and Babor Beauty toiletries. Plus, the Beverly Hilton has the biggest heated pool in town, and the address is super walkable to prime locations in Beverly Hills and surrounding environs.

TripAdvisor ranking: 13 out of 16 hotels in Beverly Hills

Booking.com rating: 8 out of 10

Pros: Highly walkable, with a huge and iconic swimming pool, and long-standing Hollywood glamour.

Cons: If you’re looking for the hippest hotel in town, this is not it. And some critics think it feels dated.

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles at L.A. Live

source Booking.com/The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles

Located within the L.A. Live entertainment and dining complex – just adjacent to the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Staples Center – there might be no more conveniently located hotel in downtown Los Angeles to take advantage of the many on-site events and programming. With a spa, Wolfgang Puck restaurant, and rooftop pool with views over the twinkling skyline, it makes a peaceful respite after braving the conference and Staples Center crowds below.

TripAdvisor ranking: 19 of 373 in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 8.6 out of 10

Pros: Totally convenient and walkable to many downtown business and entertainment destinations, while still delivering on a luxury hotel experience.

Cons: Flip side of the same coin: convenience means this hotel is located in a congested area. Plan for traffic big time, and potential noise.

The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills

source Instagram/The London West Hollywood

Anglophiles will particularly appreciate this West Hollywood all-suite property with nods throughout to its namesake city across the pond. Boutique in scale, this hotel offers a sleek rooftop pool, fun afternoon tea experience, and complimentary breakfast buffet for all guests.

Every room is a 725-square-foot suite, with pricing determined by view. Rates start in the mid-$300s and given the included breakfast and oversized entry-level rooms, the hotel offers competitive value in a neighborhood renowned for luxury – and the high prices that often accompany such grandeur

TripAdvisor ranking: 4 out of 21 hotels in West Hollywood

Booking.com rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: The inclusion of breakfast in all room rates adds serious value, and the rooftop pool and afternoon tea are both standout experiences.

Cons: Parking is expensive, and the valet can be slow.

West Hollywood Edition

source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

I recently spent a night in the brand new West Hollywood Edition, which is the 10th outpost of the Edition hotel group – a partnership between Marriott International and Ian Schrager – and wouldn’t hesitate to return.

The centrally located Los Angeles hotel is a splurge, with rooms starting just under $400 nightly. The sophisticated grownup vibe is not a fit for families, but rather couples, Hollywood types, and tourists looking for a design-forward luxury property in the middle of everything cool, starting with the stunning rooftop pool. I also love the sumptuous spa, which alone is worth a visit, and the lushly-decorated restaurant, Ardor.

TripAdvisor ranking: 17 out of 21 hotels in West Hollywood

Hotels.com rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The spa and Ardor restaurant are destination-worthy on their own, but staying on-site means you’ll enjoy the gorgeous rooftop pool.

Cons: The Edition is pricey, even for a basic room in the low season.

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

source Booking.com/Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

This hotel is one of the best seen-and-be seen places for a working visit – not to mention a power lunch or dinner.

As a Four Seasons, it’s great at accommodating families and travelers of all sorts seeking a consistent global luxury chain but is especially populated with Hollywood types and other power brokers for big-name people watching. I recently visited and found the sparkling pool to be posh, but on a human scale rather than feeling intimidating or overwhelming. The same was true for the spa, which was understated but luxurious, and stocked with thoughtful treats like dark chocolates and dried fruit.

In true L.A. fashion, the hotel overall employs a focus on wellness, namely in “wellness rooms,” which feature circadian lighting, top-end air purification, and guided meditations by Deepak Chopra. During a recent stay, I found the vibe to be soothing, and the balcony views were impressive.

Trip Advisor ranking: 1 out of 373 in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Top-end service and amenities from a renowned luxury brand, with exciting people watching.

Cons: The hotel is not as walkable to surrounding attractions as many others listed here. Prepare to drive a lot, and sit in resulting traffic.

Hotel Casa del Mar

source Casa Del Mar

Situated on the sand facing the ocean, Santa Monica’s Casa del Mar is one of the best options for an L.A. beach stay that will feel worth the higher price tag. The full ocean views are sublime, flanked by a sophisticated pool, and vintage-inspired decor and architecture that pays homage to the buildings roots, which date back to 1926. It’s since been beautifully restored with high-end finishes.

Hit the Sea Wellness Spa, or lounge by the pool surrounded by the Pacific. Catch Restaurant serves farmers-market-driven fare, and the Terrazza lounge offers cocktails with a view.

TripAdvisor ranking: 3 out of 38 hotels in Santa Monica

Booking.com rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: The beachfront setting alone makes this hotel a star.

Cons: Critical reviewers note the hotel’s finishes are due for a refreshing.

Peninsula Beverly Hills

source Booking.com/The Peninsula Beverly Hills

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is ultra-posh and you’ll feel it as soon as you step into the lobby, which is steps from famous destinations such as Rodeo Drive’s designer shopping. The Peninsula is where you stay in L.A. when you want to feel like a movie star, and have the budget to pay for it too.

The rooftop pool is equally glam, and the luxurious spa is not-to-be-missed with pink Himalayan dry salt saunas, Swarovski lighting, and hand-crafted white porcelain flowers. Belvedere restaurant offers seafood-focused Mediterranean cuisine, with an outdoor terrace space for alfresco dining.

Trip Advisor ranking: 1 out of 16 in Los Angeles

Booking.com rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: The Peninsula is Beverly Hills royalty. It’s also highly walkable, and the newly redone spa is a divine indulgence.

Cons: Depending on your budget – or expense account – the price of this property could be cost-prohibitive, especially in high seasons.