The best hotels in Maui

The island of Maui is the second-largest of the Hawaiian Islands and one of the most desired travel destinations in the world due to its stunning natural beauty, incredible beaches, and idyllic climate.

Maui also is home to many hotels, with more variety than you’ll likely find on other islands, though like most things here, they can be expensive.

We curated a list of Maui’s best hotels, selected based on entry-level rooms at top-rated hotels that range in starting price from $200 to $569, as well as reviews and rankings from trusted traveler sites, our own travel experiences, and those offering the amenities and perks you’ll want for a great island getaway.

Maui is a dream destination. With stunning beaches, gorgeous mountains, and active volcanoes, it offers all the raw, natural beauty you’d expect from an island paradise.

It also brings a sense of balance. Unlike some of the less built-up Hawaiian islands, like lush but more remote Kauai, Maui still has a lively atmosphere and the sophistication of big-city life too, especially in the bustling Wailea area. But only if you seek it out. Languid days spent by the beach or pool, or quiet mornings hiking a nature reserve or out spotting waterfalls are all on offer as well.

Whether you’re looking for a luxury experience or a teeming resort vibe surrounded by entertainment and dining, Maui has a hotel for every traveler. To highlight top picks, we curated a list of the island’s best hotels. Geographically, we looked to desirable areas including buzzing Wailea to the southwest, and up the west coast clockwise to Lahaina, Ka’anapali, and Kapalua.

We rounded up hotels with four stars or more, and included some budget-minded options beginning in the $200s – a major value for Maui, if not ultra-luxurious at that price – and capped the starting price point in the $500s for an entry-level room at top-tier offerings.

Yes, Maui is well known as an expensive destination, and rates can be daunting. For the purposes of this list, we lobbed off exceptional hotels at the higher end, such as Montage Kapalua, which easily costs close to $1,000 per night – but know that they are there if budget allows.

We also focused on properties with excellent Trip Advisor reviews as well as Booking.com and Hotels.com ratings and grounded our list on our own experience from visits to the island.

Read on for the best hotels in Maui, sorted by price from low to high.

Ka’anapali Beach Hotel

caption Ka’anapali Beach Hotel is situated on 11 acres in an ideal beach location in Lahaina. source Booking.com

Ka’anapali Beach Hotel has an authentic Hawaiian feel, so much so, that it was recognized by the Waiaha Foundation as “Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.” It sits atop 11 lush acres on Ka’anapali Beach and each well-appointed room comes with views of the ocean, garden, and pool.

The hotel offers daily hula shows, dinner theater performances, and cultural activities, and there are plenty of options for outdoor activities like snorkeling, swimming, and whale watching, too. There’s a large pool, multiple restaurants on-site, and prime access to Ka’anapali Beach, which is a true stunner.

While critics note the hotel feels dated, fans appreciate the traditional vibe and personalized service. Plus, the hotel is within easy walking distance to the shops at Whalers Village, another nod to its excellent location on an ideal beach amid tropical garden settings.

Nearly 7,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 15 of 31 hotels in Lahaina

Booking.com Rating: 8.3 out of 10

Pros: Ka’anapali hotel offers no resort fees and free Wi-FI, which helps further set it apart as an affordable, well-appointed hotel with excellent value.

Cons: Some rooms are dated and in need of an upgrade.

Royal Lahaina Resort

caption Royal Lahaina Resort is located on a half mile of beachfront within the Ka’anapali Resort complex. source Trip Advisor

Also located on a lovely stretch of Ka’anapali Beach’s golden sand, the Royal Lahaina Resort is located within the Ka’anapali Resort complex in Lahaina, situated on a half-mile of impressive beachfront.

The resort has three outdoor pools, a hot tub, and a fitness center, as well as a full-service restaurant, two bars, an ice cream parlor, and a coffee shop. Rooms and suites pay homage to traditional Hawaiian culture with teak furnishings, locally-inspired artwork, and neutral colors. Resort activities are plentiful and varied and include flower lei and puka shell making classes, as well as Polynesian arts and crafts. A free shuttle takes guests to shops and restaurants at Whaler’s Village, about three miles away, which is helpful if you’d rather not rent a car.

Over 5,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 16 of 31 hotels in Lahaina

Booking.com Rating: 8.2 out of 10

Pros: Royal Lahaina Resort has an excellent location at a reasonable price compared to many other competitors in the area. Reviewers note personalized service from engaged staff.

Cons: Travelers sensitive to noise may want to book elsewhere as many critical reviews note noise disrupted their stay in cottages with thin walls.

Honua Kai Resort & Spa

caption Honua Kai Resort & Spa is an all-suite property with expansive accommodations. source Trip Advisor

Situated on Ka’anapali Beach, Honua Kai Resort & Spa is an all-suite property with large one-, two-, and three-bedroom options to suit a range of traveler profiles, making it a great fit for families and groups.

Accommodations have fully-equipped kitchens and separate seating areas with flat screen TVs, plus washers and tumble dryers. Suite decor includes wood and polished granite, all done in muted neutral tons.

On property are three swimming pools and a water slide, and water sports equipment like snorkel gear and pool floats are available to rent. Casual eateries include Duke’s Beach House for Hawaiian food with locally-sourced ingredients and a market and cafe for grab-and-go coffee and snacks.

Nearly 4,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 17 of 31 hotels in Lahaina

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: The large suite accommodations are great for traveling families or groups of friends, and having your own kitchen allows for flexible, and cost-saving, dining.

Cons: Critics have cleanliness complaints, wishing they saw more of the housekeeping staff during their stay. Also, the location is somewhat far from Lahaina if you plan to head there for eating and shopping.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

caption Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa covers 40 oceanfront acres on Ka’anapali Beach. source Booking.com

Sprawling over 40 acres of tropical gardens, the Hyatt Regency offers all the amenities you’d expect from the sophisticated high-end hotel brand and a huge, well-loved beach resort. There are five restaurants, a spa, and even a water park.

Rooms have views from private balconies, commonly called lanais, and are outfitted in modern Hawaiian decor. The water park features pools with a rope bridge and a lava tube waterslide, that kids will love, as well as a more serene infinity pool. Guests may walk to Whalers Village in under 15 minutes, though there’s so much to savor on-site, there might be no need to leave.

Nearly 9,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 21 of 31 hotels in Lahaina

Booking.com Rating: 8.4 out of 10

Pros: Hyatt Regency is a dependable luxury brand with all the amenity-rich experiences you’d want at a massive resort property, including options for all ages.

Cons: Although there are renovated rooms here, the older ones draw complaints from critics for being both tired and small. And if you’re booking the cheapest room, your chances of encountering such problems are higher.

Grand Wailea Maui

caption Grand Wailea Maui sprawls over 40 acres on Wailea Beach. source Booking.com

Grand Wailea is a Waldorf Astoria resort, a luxury brand owned by Hilton, esteemed for providing a pampering, elegant experience.

This enormous resort covers 40 acres of tropical landscape on the white sand of Wailea Beach, and houses five restaurants, a spa, three golf courses, and a water park. Guest rooms are spacious with furnished terraces, flat screen TVs, and premium feather duvets. Bathrooms boast Italian marble vanities, deep soaking tubs, and plush bathrobes and slippers.

Humuhumunukunukuapua’a, a Polynesian thatched-roof restaurant set over an oceanfront lagoon, serves Hawaiian-influenced fish and meat entrees in an incredibly-romantic setting, and should not be missed. In fact, it’s where I toasted with my now-husband the night he proposed.

Spa Grande offers a range of treatments, and there’s also a fitness center. The Wailea Canyon water park offers nine outdoor swimming pools connected by a lazy river, as well as a water elevator, water slides, waterfalls, caves, children’s pool, sand beach, and a swim-up bar.

Over 8,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Very Good” rating of 4 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 7 of 9 hotels in Wailea

Booking.com Rating: 8.7 out of 10

Pros: This large hotel really supports the whole family’s needs. A children’s activity program includes lei making, crafts, and video games in a dedicated space. And yes, there’s the water park, but a separate adults-only pool and sun terrace provides respite for adults – so the whole family is well covered.

Cons: This is a massive resort. If you’re looking for a quiet, boutique vibe you might feel overwhelmed.

Andaz Maui at Wailea

caption Tiered pools are the visual centerpiece at the Andaz Maui. source Booking.com

Andaz Maui, a luxury brand from World of Hyatt, sprawls over 15 acres of inviting Mokapu Beach. It has four stunning infinity pools – which serve as the visual centerpiece of the resort – plus two restaurants, and a full-service spa.

Rooms have private balconies, 40-inch flat-screen TVs, elegant bathrooms with rainfall showers, and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, and coffee machines are included in the rate. Morimoto Maui restaurant from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto offers Japanese and American cuisine and specialty cocktails using local ingredients, and there are two poolside bars.

Outrigger canoes, paddle boards, kayaks, and surfing lessons and tours are all available, and the fitness center offers classes like yoga. The feeling is refined but family-friendly – I visited with my young kids and in-laws in tow on a multigenerational vacation and we all found it to be welcoming and still sophisticated.

Nearly 4,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 4 of 9 hotels in Wailea

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: The pools are gorgeous, and the included drinks and snacks in the room are a nice complimentary touch that also helps offset costs.

Cons: Room rates here are substantial, as are prices for food and other on-site offerings.

Hotel Wailea

caption The luxurious Hotel Wailea is Hawaii’s only Relais & Chateaux property. source Trip Advisor

Hotel Wailea is Hawaii’s only Relais & Chateaux property, a brand renowned for elegant luxury. The hotel encompasses over 15 exclusive-feeling and private acres overlooking the beach, with stunning views from every vantage point.

There are 72 impressive one-bedroom suites, each with a chic residential feel and lanais facing the ocean. Tesla Model X vehicles serve as house shuttles to punctuate the air of luxury that permeates the place. The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea is a destination in itself, offering Chef Zach Sato’s cuisine with panoramic ocean views.

The adults-only vibe is a boon for couples, and the hotel’s sweeping views exude intimacy and romance. Though, you should know that Hotel Wailea is not located directly on the beach, however, it is a very short shuttle ride away.

Nearly 1,600 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 9 hotels in Lahaina

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Hotel Wailea is the ultimate for romance, with an intimate feeling set apart from the crowds in an adults-only environment.

Cons: Hotel Wailea is not located directly on the beach, but will shuttle you there. This might disappoint you given the high price and if you planned to spontaneously step out onto the sand.

Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

caption Dramatic fountains and pools accent the Four Seasons at Wailea. source Trip Advisor

The luxurious Four Seasons Maui at Wailea, a stroll down the sand from the Andaz, overlooks beautiful Wailea Beach. It has three swimming pools and three restaurants, which underscore the property’s see-and-be-scene vibe. They include Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant Spago, with Hawaiian and California cuisine and ocean views; Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante for rustic Italian cuisine, and DUO Steak and Seafood restaurant with poolside dining.

There’s a spa and wellness center for treatments and salon services, and entry is included in room rates for the Kids for All Seasons club, which makes this a particularly attractive option for families.

Indeed many amenities and programming are included at no extra cost. So while the Four Seasons Maui might come with some initial sticker shock, consider that activities such as tennis and scuba lessons, canoe outrigger rides, snacks, hula dancing, wellness classes, shuttles to town, and more, are all included. And, it’s the only hotel in the area that doesn’t charge a resort fee (others charge around $35 per day). All of this together can save hundreds of dollars.

Over 6,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 of 9 hotels in Wailea

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: The kids club – with special activities like lei making and hula lessons – not to mention amenities like kids-size robes and toiletries, makes this an especially family-friendly destination. Plus, included amenities and activities such as scuba and tennis lessons and outrigger rides can save guests potentially hundreds of dollars compared to if they had stayed somewhere a bit cheaper but paid a la carte for all these services.

Cons: Maui is an expensive destination for hotels across the board, so yes, if you’re planning to stay at the Four Seasons, be prepared to shell out some cash.

Ritz-Carlton Kapalua

caption Ritz-Carlton Kapalua’s pool covers three levels with ocean views. source Trip Advisor

For those accustomed to ultra-luxury, the five-star Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua sprawls over 54 acres and features direct access to D.T. Fleming Beach.

Elegant guest rooms feature dark wood floors, marble bathrooms, and bold island-inspired decor and designs. Some rooms come with kitchens for more of a residential vibe. At the spa, treatments are inspired by ancient Hawaiian traditions, and a fitness center offers cardio equipment and daily fitness classes.

The hotel also has two tennis courts and a pool on three levels and additional activities include a basketball court, sailing, kayaking, outrigger canoeing, stand-up paddling, whale watching, snorkeling, hiking, and more. I spent a portion of my engagement trip here and found it utterly romantic – but families and kids are also graciously welcomed.

Over 4,000 TripAdvisor reviews give this an overall “Excellent” rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 2 hotels in Kapalua

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: The resort offers many activities as well as a shuttle for transportation to nearby beaches, restaurants, shopping and golf courses.

Cons: Be aware that Kapalua does not have the bustling vibe that Wailea does. If you’re looking for more of a lively scene, this area could feel remote.