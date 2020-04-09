The best hotels in Paris

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Paris is a cosmopolitan capital adored for its effortless grace, historic facades, gastronomic delights, and sheer elegance.

Hotels are as varied as the city itself, and some of the leading standouts regularly command over $800 per night. But equally chic properties remain at the ready for far cheaper, from eclectic boutique hotels to historic, stunning properties.

We selected a handful of the best four- and five-star hotels in Paris, chosen for their central locations, impeccable design, and accessible price points ranging from $124 to $420 per night, based on our experiences, as well as reviews and rankings from trusted traveler sites.

A note from your Insider Reviews travel editor: Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months. We understand that right now is a challenging time to plan travel. But when this time passes and things return to normal, we know you’ll be eager to explore the world again.

Whenever that happens for you, and we know it will, we hope our travel content helps you make informed, useful, and inspiring choices on the best places and hotels to book. So whether you use our reviews now, bookmark them for the future, or simply need an escape from the news, we’ll continue to share the world with you. In the meantime, we encourage all travelers to stay safe, follow guidelines from the CDC website, and take precautions.

Most first-timers wander the city in a state of elation, realizing a lifelong dream of sipping wine and tearing into fresh baguette in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Others are repeat visitors, who sweep in to order coffee at a sun-soaked sidewalk table while watching Parisians chat with their local boulanger. It’s a mecca for history buffs, couture aficionados, and anyone in need of a sublime dose of art, culture, innovation, and creativity.

And just as there is something to satiate the tastes, and taste buds, of any visitor, there is a hotel to match. Paris is teeming with palatial townhomes, five-star behemoths, and boutique enclaves. Choice isn’t lacking, but in a city so sprawling and upmarket, it can be hard to narrow the field, especially when there’s a budget to consider.

Of course, there are stars like the Ritz Paris, Shangri-La Hotel Paris, Hotel Plaza Athénée, and Four Seasons Hotel George V. But unless you’re willing to shell out well over $800 per night, you’re likely looking elsewhere. And if not, book those without hesitation.

For more accessible but equally high-end finds, we culled the landscape to identify four-, and five-star hotels as effortlessly chic as the city itself, with coveted Francophile amenities like idyllic terraces, posh design, worthy on-site dining, and sophisticated common spaces. Our selections are based on our own travel experiences, are well-rated and reviewed on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com, and vary in starting price from $124 to $420 (based on time of publishing) per night to meet a wide range of budgets.

Whether you seek extraordinary luxury, an eccentric under-the-radar gem, or are purely motivated by price, these hotels are all some of the city’s best choices.

Traveling elsewhere? Read our list of the best hotels in other popular cities:

These are the best hotels in Paris, sorted by price from low to high.

Hidden Hotel

Hidden gems don’t have to be expensive to be a standout. The aptly named Hidden Hotel is a prime example of that sentiment. This eco-conscious oasis with 35 rooms is a calming respite near the Arc de Triomphe with a captivating exterior wrapped in driftwood wood and ivy.

Inside, the look leans heavy into earthy neutral hues with wood, stone, leather and concrete. Rooms are spread across six floors and two buildings, starting with entry-level Intuition rooms, with Double beds surrounded by hanging gauzy fabrics for a cocoon-like feel, and luxe stone and marble open-plan bathrooms with organic toiletries. Other amenities include filtered water and free Wi-Fi. Upgraded Emotion rooms come with tubs or terraces, while Sensation and Exception suites include gigantic sunken marble or stand-alone stone bathtubs, cinema screens that drop down at the press of a button, and yoga wall with adjustable straps and belts.

Breakfast is served daily, though usually for an added fee, and a chic bar serves cocktails and light bites. While there isn’t a gym, there is a yoga wall for guest use (similar to those found in suites), as well as a cigar-smoking lounge, and meeting rooms.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 46 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: Standard rooms are airy, utilizing natural and repurposed materials for a more sustainable stay. Yoga amenities are uncommon in Paris, and a perk for those seeking wellness, and the central location is a prime base to explore the city. Plus, the price is usually right.

Cons: Breakfast is good but not included in most rates, and many rooms differ in size and layout and can feel small.

Hotel Des Grands Boulevards

This 50-room darling feels decidedly feminine, which serves as a nice contrast to all the minimally mod and masculine hotels that increasingly dot the city. The intent isn’t accidental, interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon took her inspiration from an 18th-century French queen.

Though it’s no girlish getaway. The look is meticulous, made up of salmon rose hues with contrasts of soft turquoise and light driftwood set against a bright, airy palette. The four-star property bills itself as a lifestyle hotel, drawing a cosmopolitan crowd as well as hip locals who frequent the on-site restaurant and popular rooftop bar, a highlight of staying here.

Rooms vary in size and many face an interior courtyard. They come with USB plugs, glass cupboards, bronze sconces, espresso machines with organic coffee, and plush beds enveloped in linen cotton and satin 300 thread count sheets. Oh and that chic mirror? It’s really hiding the TV. Glam bathrooms stand out with marble walk-in showers and some upgraded rooms have tubs.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 121 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Rooms and decor feel royally-inspired without dipping into stuffy or kitschy territory. Past guests have raved about balcony views and the hotel’s prime location.

Cons: Rooms on lower floors near the courtyard and restaurant are likely to experience noise bleed.

Novotel Paris Les Halles

Novotel is a favorite among budget-minded and business travelers in Europe for its fashionable but reasonably-priced rooms and this Paris outpost is a favorite for similar reasons.

The four-star Novotel Paris Les Halles is just a short walk from Notre Dame and the Louvre and houses 285 comfortable rooms that feel mod and minimalist save for fun splashes of bright yellow or magenta accents. Every room comes with a spacious work desk, flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, safe, mini-bar, and include Standard, Superior, Executive, and Suite-level tiers. Even Standard rooms are spacious, including a sofa bed, making it a good choice for families. Upgraded rooms feature spa-like bathrooms, VIP services and wellness kits, and included soft drinks.

A full restaurant and bar are housed inside a greenhouse-like atrium and spills out to a secret garden patio. A modern lobby lounge, full gym, and plenty of meeting space round out the generous amenities.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 179 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Large hotel with comfortable rooms at affordable prices with plenty of space for families and helpful perks for business travelers.

Cons: While rooms are nicely decorated, they still feel more like a standard business hotel than some other picks on this list.

Hotel De Jobo

Hotel De Jobo, which stands for Hotel de Joséphine Bonaparte, is named for, and takes design inspiration from its namesake, Empress Joséphine Bonaparte, a trendsetter in her time.

The whimsical four-star residence includes 24 guest rooms and was built in a former 17th-century convent that, ironically, faces the Hôtel de Chavigny, which Napoleon transformed into a fire station. The entrance is hidden behind an inviting courtyard with a greenhouse brimming with tropical plants, an homage to Joséphine’s own prized garden.

Inside, the tone is delicate and feminine, with floral motifs and angelic accents, and guest rooms feel boudoir-inspired with leopard print custom carpets, ample roses, exposed beams, and walls dressed in elaborate prints. Even closets are adorned with lozenge-shaped mirrors and bathrooms are tiled with Marquina and Carrara marble. There are four types ranging from Single to Junior Suite, with the option of connecting rooms, and all choices include Wi-Fi, air conditioning, luxury bedding, flat-screen TVs, coffee and tea machines, and services by request such as dry cleaning or babysitting.

The tea room and cocktail bar area is furnished with sofas inspired by Joséphine’s own pieces, and a colorful confection of velvet and floral armchairs, though, food is only served at breakfast.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 12 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Eclectic decor feels transportive to another era and wholly unique. Design aficionados will love staying here.

Cons: The pro can also be a con as the look and feel won’t be a fit for everyone who might not be comfortable with quite so much leopard print. Also, amenities are limited, with food only served at breakfast or room service. The cheapest rooms are also quite small.

Hotel Providence

This jewel of a luxury boutique hotel is housed in a 19th-century townhouse in the alternative 10e Arrondissement, close to the upscale food market Marché Saint Martin and lovely Canal Saint-Martin. But what really shines is the exquisite decor.

There are just 18 guest rooms, all lavishly appointed with statement design such as vibrant palm-print wallpaper, regal walls, ornate gold fixtures, antique lamps, and sumptuous velvet in deep gem tones. The look is contemporary bohemian, with bespoke pieces and classic touches like crown molding, subway-tiled showers, and in-room bars where guests can shake up their own craft cocktail. The cheapest La Mini room is just 130 square feet, but feels like sleeping inside Mary Poppin’s magical carpet bag, with a bedroom lined floor-to-ceiling in tapestry fabrics. Mid-tier La Classique and La Supérieure are a bit more minimal, while top-tier La Deluxe and La Suite offerings are impossibly cool with larger living spaces and wallpaper you’ll covet.

Amenities are limited, but the hotel’s restaurant and bar serves three meals a day along with libations in an equally enticing setting.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 740 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Hotels.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: Incredible design details where even the smallest room is evocative. The up and coming neighborhood feels like you’re always on the cusp of discovering something cool, and the small 18-room setting makes for a personable, intimate stay.

Cons: Aside from the restaurant and bar, there are not many amenities to take advantage of, and prices surge in peak season.

Bel Ami Hotel

This five-star hotel in the 6th Arrondissement, near Saint-Germain-des-Près, is a delight for contemporary design enthusiasts. Inside the lobby and common spaces, gleaming white marble contrasts with rich royal blue furnishings and decor, punctuated in color only by a few leafy green plants.

Upstairs, guest rooms take a softer approach, mixing the same stark hues as in the lobby with an elegant neutral palette. Standard Deluxe rooms offer vantage points over Place Saint-Germain-des-Prés and its famous church, and some rooms include a sofa bed for triple occupancy. Beds are plush and rooms are equipped with Nespresso coffee makers, robes, marble bathrooms, and start at a generous (especially for Europe) 270 square feet. Breakfast is also included in the rate, which adds strong value to the price.

Housed in a 19th-century building that once functioned as a printing press, the hotel takes its name from the first copy of Guy de Maupassant’s novel, Bel Ami, which was printed here, and some inspiration too. A well-stocked library is available for guests, and art fills many walls and public spaces. Like the lobby, the design-forward Bel Ami Bar appears midcentury modern blended with a futuristic feel, serving classic cocktails and meals including tapas, snacks, and French classics. Weary travelers can recharge in the subterranean spa or sweat it out in the sauna or fitness center.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 168 of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: This design and art-forward hotel stands out with individual character in an atmospheric part of the city.

Cons: Prices can surge dramatically and easily double in peak seasons. The cheapest prices are found in summer when the city is quite hot and many shops and locations close down for the season.

Hotel De Nell

Found in the charming 9th Arrondissement, staying at Hotel De Nell feels like retreating to your own Parisian apartment. The neighborhood is filled with local delights and feels more authentic and less touristy than other popular areas, while still close enough to access major sites with ease.

The lobby is diminutive, made up of a small check-in desk, a small bar and seating area, and a sophisticated restaurant. I stayed here and found the property to be intimate, especially in the 33 rooms and suites, which feature natural wood paneling, under-floor heating, and a mix of bright and dark colors. My white, bright sink area contrasted dramatically against a large black walk-in shower, dimly lit from the floor below.

Rooms are well-sized and upgraded offerings feature imported Japanese soaking tubs that had to be lifted into rooms through the window. Rooms also open onto picturesque terraces, which make a comfortable perch to watch the hum of the city. Don’t sleep in on the hotel’s impressive breakfast buffet.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 125 of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9.1 out of 10

Pros: Discreetly elegant, Hotel De Nell is a respite from the busy city with well-appointed rooms and lovely terraces. Upgraded bathrooms are spa-like and some of the city’s best hidden gem dining and drinking spots are found within a close walk.

Cons: Pricing can vary dramatically and see expensive rates in high season. Breakfast is good, but some premium choices cost extra, and past guests lamented the small size of the cheapest rooms. Though it is a member of Design Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel isn’t known to honor many perks associated, such as late checkout for elite members.

Niepce Paris Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton loyalists or those preferring a name brand stay should strongly consider this posh offering from Hilton’s boutique line of hotels. Niepce Paris Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton is a four-star property located in the Montparnasse quarter in the 14th Arrondissement. The building spans a row of 19th-century townhouses, and the look was inspired by the work of French photographer Janine Niepce. The convenient location is just one block from the Pernety metro station.

There are 52 rooms and suites with regal gold accents, marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs, robes and slippers, and functional work desks with free Wi-Fi included, which also makes it a good choice for business travelers. Standard Deluxe rooms are slightly small; for more space, opt for a larger Privilege room or a Junior Suite with a separate sitting area.

Also on-site is a lounge and cafe for drinks and light bites, a full-service restaurant for French and international cuisine, and a good gym, which most similarly-appointed boutique hotels in Paris lack.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 66 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Elevated Hilton offering with comfortable rooms and the chance to earn and redeem points. The gym is a nice added perk.

Cons: Breakfast is not included in most standard rates.

Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe

Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe is a posh five-star offering from Accor Hotels and a trusted luxury brand with deep French roots. The Haussmann-style facade feels sumptuously French and the location is close to the famous landmark sharing the hotel’s name.

There are 124 rooms and suites outfitted in Sofitel’s renowned MyBed bedding with an accompanying pillow menu, and include free WI-FI, flat-screen TVs, Nespresso machines, tea, and mineral water. Connecting rooms are available for families. Standard Superior rooms range in size from a comfortable 215 to 269 square feet, while Luxury rooms add about 30 to 40 extra square feet of space and luxe tubs.

Les Cocottes Arc de Triomphe is the hotel’s full-service restaurant, serving French seasonal cuisine. An adjacent bar serves plates inspired by the restaurant, and counter service and terrace dining is available as well. There’s also a full gym.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 214 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 8.8 out of 10

Pros: Great choice for families and business travelers seeking a trusted luxury hotel in a central location.

Cons: Breakfast is not included and very expensive, about $37. There is also no spa.

caption Le Roch Hotel & Spa

Tucked between Place Vendôme and the Louvre, Le Roch Hotel & Spa (hint: it’s pronounced ‘rock’) boasts one of the most desirable spots in the city and an equally enticing ambiance. The space is enveloped in deep gem hues with velvet furnishings, statement color walls, and pops of turquoise and blue scattered against an immaculately soft, light palette.

There are 37 rooms and suites curated by French designer Sarah Lavoine and range from the small, standard 200-square-foot Cosy Room to 375-square-foot Indulgence Suites, or a 500-square foot Suite Saint-Roch. Rooms are light-filled and include modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, a smart speaker system and interactive tablets, free Wi-Fi, and statement decor, but its the suites that truly stand out with a private hammam steam bath.

Le Roch’s Restaurant, Bar, and Terrace serves seasonally-inspired French dishes, and many pop-up culinary events take place such as dining inspired by the desert or a new fragrance from a renowned perfumer. The terrace meanwhile is a verdant oasis bested in bliss only by the indoor lap pool crafted from black lava stone, a rarity in Paris. There’s also a fitness center, a serene spa providing personalized treatments with Codage skin products, and a Hammam steam room, in case your room didn’t come with one.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 226 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: Lavish rooms with statement colors that feels sophisticated and fresh, and suites that come with private Hammam steam rooms. The sleek ground-floor pool is a rare find in Paris.

Cons: Like many restaurants in Paris, the main on-site restaurant closes for lunch and dinner on Sundays and Mondays.

Maison Souquet

Majestic and oozing drama, staying at Maison Souquet feels like escaping to another time and place entirely thanks to Belle-Epoch interiors and dark, sultry decor. A mansion or sorts, there are just 20 rooms and the lobby feels like stepping into an ancient temple.

Hidden behind an understated facade of just two red lanterns, this building once served as a pleasure house and that spirit of mystery, exoticism, and sensuality were all channeled into the look of ostentatious luxury now seen throughout the property.

Guest rooms each bear the name of famous courtesans and are dark and dim, lit up by heart-shaped lamps. Deep fabrics and 120 different silks were carefully selected for each iconic room for a moody, intoxicating feel. All standard Deluxe rooms come with walk-in showers or bathtubs, Hermès toiletries and perfume, Wi-Fi, smart flat-screen TVs, mini-fridge, climate control, a safe, and access to a spa and swimming pool set beneath a celestial ceiling.

There’s also a Moorish-style lounge and winter garden, a reading room with a hidden bar, and meals served all day.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 2 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: The look of this intricately-designed hotel is unmatched and dripping in romance, drama, and intrigue.

Cons: The dark, moody feel might make smaller rooms appear extra small, and the seductive vibe won’t be a fit for more traditional travelers.

Hotel Grand Powers

A notable fixture of Paris’ Golden Triangle since 1920, this five-star hotel is for those seeking classic luxury that feels quintessentially French, from the stately facade to opulent rooms and common spaces dressed in gold accents, marble finishes, and tasteful fabrics.

And while the property might seem grandiose, 50 rooms and suites offer a soft, cozy ambiance, some with antique fireplaces. Depending on the floor, the colors lean pink, green, or blue, with custom-designed furniture swathed in high-end fabrics and materials such as brass, lacquer, oak, walnut, velvet, and silk.

Common spaces feature midcentury modern-inspired pieces, including the all-day Cafe 52 restaurant and adjacent bar. Save time to retreat to Thala Spa, with tailor-made Dermalogica treatments, a Jacuzzi bath, and a Hammam steam room.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 out of 1,842 hotels in Paris

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: High-end luxury delivered in a more intimate, boutique setting that feels more approachable than some of the city’s mega hotels.

Cons: In addition to expensive rates, some may find the lavish look a bit too traditional.