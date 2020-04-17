The best hotels in Philadelphia

source Kimpton Hotel Monaco; Wm. Mulherin’s Sons; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

From Independence Hall to the Rocky steps, Philadelphia is full of iconic landmarks that entice everyone from history buffs to culture lovers and casual tourists to visit.

The city’s thriving hotel scene offers a myriad of accommodation choices from budget-friendly B&Bs in classic townhouses dating back to the 1850s, to sleek luxury properties with panoramic views.

Our top hotels range from $115 to $339 to start (plus one splurge-worthy stay in the tallest building in the city for $650) and were selected based on our own travel experiences, come with excellent amenities, a central location, and are well-reviewed on trusted traveler sites such as Trip Advisor and Booking.com.

Philadelphia, or Philly as it’s affectionately known, is full of iconic landmarks of all types. Surely you’ll recognize Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and the Rocky steps.

For history buffs, in particular, there are few cities that offer more to uncover with intriguing museums and neoclassical architectural jewels with stately columns that heighten historical appeal. Add in a booming arts and culinary scene, vibrant markets, and leafy parks and it’s easy to see why so many fall for the City of Brotherly Love.

In recent years, Philadelphia has become even more popular with tourists and even played host to the Pope and the National Democratic Convention. That means the hotel scene is its own thriving industry with plenty of choices to suit varied needs ranging from budget-friendly townhouse B&Bs from the mid-1800s to luxury hotels with city views and chic lounges.

We culled through the city’s many hotels and chose standout properties based on our own travel experiences, as well as incorporating trusted traveler feedback from sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com. All hotels received at least an 8.5 out of 10 on Booking.com and a 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor.

Hotels range in price to start between $115 and $350 per night, with the exception of one indulgent, splurge-worthy stay you may want to seriously consider.

These are the best hotels in Philadelphia, sorted by price from low to high.

La Reserve Bed & Breakfast

Staying at this charming B&B is like staying at grandma’s for the weekend – if grandma happened to live in a well-preserved, four-story townhouse from the 1850s. Guests are certainly spoiled here with an ideal location in the popular Rittenhouse Square neighborhood and complimentary homemade cookies. During the week there is still a continental breakfast with freshly baked pastries, and on weekends, a free cooked-to-order breakfast is served in the dining area.

The owner, Beverly Ensor, first moved into the house with her family in 1943 as a little girl. Every room is unique, but the home is decorated with the furniture she grew up with, along with pieces from family members and antiques. Rooms have names like the Marquis Room or the Grande Dame Deluxe, and the hotel itself is named after a property in Geneva, Switzerland that Beverly particularly liked. In general, expect wingback chairs, patterned curtains and bed skirts, and original fireplaces. Some of the larger suites even come with kitchens.

The B&B is just steps from many restaurants, coffee shops, and bars and the staff is exceptionally friendly and helpful.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 6 of 23 B&Bs/Inns in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: La Reserve is a charming B&B just off Rittenhouse Square in a well-preserved townhouse with antique furniture and breakfast included.

Cons: Some of the cheapest entry-level rooms have shared bathrooms. If that’s unappealing, be sure to book a room that specifically says it has a private bathroom.

Morris House Hotel

Sleep in a National Historic Landmark from 1787 at the Morris House Hotel. Located just a short five-minute walk from top attractions like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, this small boutique hotel has the feel of an upscale inn.

All 17 rooms have their own distinct design details, but each features alluring views of the private garden or the city. Colonial-era decor sets the tone in spacious entry-level rooms with four-poster beds, fireplaces, wingback chairs, and bookcases brimming with a wide selection of reads. Mini Suites overlook the garden and are decked out in dramatic red, black, and gold hues, while Extended Suites come with kitchenettes and even larger sitting areas.

The room rate includes a continental breakfast every morning, tea and cookies in the afternoon, and a glass of wine each evening during happy hour. All of these additions make the already budget-friendly price point even more attractive. However, there aren’t additional on-site amenities like a gym or spa that you would find at a more conventional hotel.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 10 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: An affordable boutique hotel near some of the city’s top attractions set in a National Historic Landmark from 1787. The room rate also includes breakfast, tea and cookies, and a nightly glass of wine for added value.

Cons: Rooms at Morris House are only accessible by stairs, so this is not a good option for those with mobility issues.

Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square

It’s obvious the Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square is a sleek, design-forward hotel from its singular lobby with bold, rainbow-hued couches, mod-style wingback chairs, and in-your-face graphic wall text.

But don’t let that fool you into thinking the Warwick doesn’t have its fair share of history. Built in the 1920s, the hotel’s facade features classical and Renaissance architectural elements, and over the years, hosted Democratic and Republican National Conventions, the Brooklyn Dodgers, more than one US President, and even the occasional organized crime boss.

Signature rooms have a stylish black and white palette with oversized leather chairs and photographs of signature Philly landmarks, like the LOVE sculpture and Ben Franklin Bridge. Junior and One Bedroom Suites include sofa beds and separate sitting areas.

In-room spa treatments are available, and there’s an on-site hair salon and laundry facility, as well as a fitness center and business center. The Prime Rib is an elegant steak and seafood restaurant that draws inspiration from the iconic supper clubs of 1940s Manhattan, giving the space a retro, classic vibe.

On the opposite spectrum, Spice Finch is a modern Mediterranean restaurant and bar serving hand-crafted cocktails and dishes like shakshuka and chili-chicken flatbread. For breakfast and lunch, guests can stop by Bluestone Lane for coffee and healthy bites.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 36 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: Old meets new at Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square, built in the 1920s with sleek and modern interiors in a prime location just off Rittenhouse square.

Cons: Staff and service can be hit or miss, and while the lobby was recently renovated, some rooms could also use a refresh.

ROOST Apartment Hotel Midtown

ROOST is combined the best of both Airbnbs and hotels with fully-equipped apartments serviced with boutique hotel amenities. The apartments are designed to feel like a true home base and are ideal for groups or travelers planning longer stays since they are available for weekly and monthly bookings.

The chic accommodations range from studios to two-bedrooms and are impeccably designed with vaulted ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, factory-style windows, and details like 100-year old Turkmen rugs, custom artwork, and leafy plants.

While you won’t get nightly turn-down service, there is an on-site management team, a concierge, a bike-share program, an on-site fitness center, and even grocery delivery services. Rooms also have full-size washer/dryers.

The property is right across the street from City Hall and within easy access to restaurants, bars, and top attractions.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 64 specialty lodging in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: Apartment-style accommodations with hotel-like amenities available for weekly and monthly bookings. They’re ideal for longer stays or groups needing multiple bedrooms.

Cons: There can be some late-night street noise on the weekends in this downtown location.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

Yes, it’s across the street from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, but there’s a lot more to Kimpton Hotel Monaco than just a phenomenal location. Found in the former Lafayette Building, the stately exterior hides a symphony of bold colors and patterns.

The 265-room IHG property houses lively and colorful rooms, suites, and King Spa rooms, which come with deep vintage soaking tubs. Entry-level rooms feature modern decor with oversized desks, mirrored end tables, bright blue and white wallpaper with curtains to match, and armchairs with cute outlines of Dachshunds.

Find hand-crafted cocktails and New American dining in the rustic-chic Red Owl Tavern on site. Take advantage of the take out-counter if you are looking for a quick bite. Stratus, the hotel rooftop lounge, is the ideal place for a night out with classic cocktails, a great beer selection, and DJs spinning into the night.

The Kimpton also features a fitness center, complimentary custom-designed bikes, yoga mats in every room, and is pet-friendly for four-legged friends.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 of 94 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.0 out of 10

Pros: A bright and colorful hotel in a great location with a lauded on-site restaurant and a rooftop bar where the DJ spin tunes into the night.

Cons: Rooms start on the smaller side and if you’re on a lower level, expect to encounter some street noise and noise from banquets and events.

The Bellevue Hotel

The Bellevue is part of the Hyatt’s Unbound Collection and draws a mix of business and leisure travelers, but is a far cry from any standard chain hotel thanks to its distinctive French Renaissance architecture. The building, officially designated a National Historic Landmark, was originally built in 1886 and first opened as a hotel in 1904. Modern and stylish interiors keep it from feeling dated or stuffy.

Rooms feel especially spacious thanks to 14-foot ceilings, with easy neutral tones and the occasional pops of color. Nice touches like vintage art and city photography help add a sense of place. City View rooms overlook nearby iconic downtown buildings, and suites have more unique details like Juliet balconies, French doors, or marble foyers.

The hotel’s signature restaurant serves seafood in an opulent dining room that includes a large pearl chandelier and is an ideal spot to enjoy city views at sunset. The 93,000-square-foot Sporting Club goes way beyond a standard hotel gym with a massive lap pool, basketball courts, a boxing studio, and more.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 30 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 8.4 out of 10

Pros: A historic landmark hotel in City Center with an opulent dining room and a state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Cons: Despite the distinctive building architecture, rooms are simple and lack ambiance – though the 14-foot ceilings are still a plus.

Lokal Hotel Fishtown

Lokal has more than one location in Philadelphia and many travelers opt for the Old City location. But for those creatives craving a trendy neighborhood stay beyond the usual tourist hotspots, Fishtown is a hidden gem. Here you’ll find a booming art, culinary, and music scene, along with plenty of nightlife.

Lokal is an apartment-style property with Scandinavian-esque sensibilities. Rooms are minimalist while still being thoughtful and welcoming. Although they aren’t called rooms, but “jawns,” which is Philly slang that can substitute for just about any noun. Apartments range from studios to two bedrooms and come with large kitchens, work desks, and comfy leather couches.

The property also has the unique element of what it calls “invisible services.” That means there’s no check-in desk and no on-site staff. Instead, all needs are handled through tech; guests receive an automated code to check in and most services are booked using in-room iPads. However, the staff is always reachable if you do need, or just prefer, a real person to help.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 9 of 64 specialty lodging in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: An apartment-style, tech-forward property with Scandanavian style in the hip Fishtown neighborhood.

Cons: There’s no on-site staff or check-in desk. Instead, all processes are handled through iPad apps and phones, which may not appeal to all travelers.

The Logan Philadelphia

A vibrant urban retreat that’s part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the lobby welcomes guests to stay and hang out with its large fireplace, curated library, and fabulous collection of local artwork.

Standard accommodations start at a liberal 400 square feet and large windows offer plenty of natural light. Large paintings hang above the beds, while yellow and navy square pillows mark their territory with an uppercase L stitched in the middle in the hotel’s signature font. Marble bathrooms come with shower/tub combos or walk-in glass showers.

The rooftop bar is a scenic spot to sip on a cocktail and enjoy panoramic city views from cozy outdoor couches wrapped around fire pits. Relaxation can also be found at The Underground Spa & Wellness, which is located exactly where it sounds. The on-site restaurant, Urban Farmer, is a delectable steakhouse using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 18 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: A Hilton property filled with local artwork, spacious rooms, and an excellent rooftop bar with panoramic city views.

Cons: The rooms are clean but can be worn and generally could use an update.

The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia

Located in an old neoclassical bank next to City Hall, this hotel is as stately as you’d expect from the famed luxury brand. The original building was designed to resemble the Pantheon, and the marble columns and large dome lobby ceiling lend an air of classic, though slightly over-the-top, magnificence from the start.

Even entry-level guest rooms have lovely city views, though you’ll want to upgrade one tier up to have City Hall within your sights. No matter the choice, elegant decor in calming neutral tones, high ceilings, comfy beds, and marble bathrooms with rain showers make for a sumptuous stay. Standard rooms start on the cozier side at 280 square feet; a Superior Room provides an additional 85 square feet for travelers in need of more space. To really spread out, suites generously start at 800 square feet and go up from there.

The on-site restaurant is a Latin-inspired spot that makes use of a wood-burning grill and features an excellent mezcal menu for those who like smoky margaritas. The Richel D’Ambra Spa & Salon pampers with massages, facials, chakra balancing, blowouts, and more.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 42 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: A stately stay from an esteemed luxury brand in a repurposed neoclassical bank with elegant rooms and city views.

Cons: Standard rooms (and especially bathrooms) start small, and upgrading to a more spacious room costs between $30 to $50 extra per night.

Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Many locals head to this spot in the hip area of Fishtown not to sleep, but to dine at the buzzy restaurant downstairs. And, in fact, even out-of-towners check into the four-bedroom hotel with the restaurant hostess and check out by leaving their key on the kitchen counter.

The hotel is named for a whiskey entrepreneur who was shut down during prohibition, and the building was the main site of the business in 1902.

Each large room boasts custom-made furniture, curated artwork, vintage rugs, and homey touches like plants and succulents. Exposed brick walls, air ducts, and bare lightbulbs give off an industrial, loft-like vibe, and each comes with its own distinct pleasures, such as a colorful oversized couch, a clawfoot soaking tub, or whimsical patterned wallpaper.

Don’t miss eating at the aforementioned restaurant, which serves wood-fired Italian cuisine.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 17 of 64 specialty lodging in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 8.5 out of 10

Pros: A four-bedroom hotel above a buzzy restaurant with spacious rooms that are impeccably designed with loft-style appeal.

Cons: While the area has plenty of art, restaurants, and shops to explore, it’s farther from the tourist favorites downtown, and there’s no traditional amenities or designated staff.

The Rittenhouse Hotel

Elegant and sophisticated, the celebrated Rittenhouse Hotel sets itself apart from other luxury properties with some of the largest rooms in the city. Even the most basic Queen rooms start at a sizeable 450 square feet and come with views of Rittenhouse park and exceptional service.

In addition to being lavish and large, the guest rooms feature chic decor in a regal gold and blue color palette. Small couches, deep sitting chairs, round glass tables, and writing desks are found in all rooms. While the city view accommodations are lovely, splurge for rooms overlooking iconic Rittenhouse Square and park if you can afford the extra $60 or so per night.

Guests may enjoy brunch, afternoon tea, cocktails, and fine dining cuisine at Lacroix Restaurant. Scarpetta, a more casual Italian restaurant, is also open for dinner and happy hour. The Rittenhouse Spa & Club is a tranquil spot for a facial or massage, and the fitness center includes an indoor pool, steam room, and sauna.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 3 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: A renowned luxury hotel overlooking Rittenhouse Square and park with elegant decor, spacious rooms, exceptional service, and plenty available right on-site.

Cons: Some of the rooms have strange layouts that aren’t as functional, such as corners that jut out and cut off views.

Four Seasons Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Starting at $650 per night, Four Seasons is a special kind of splurge. If you’re considering one, here’s why it should be top of list.

The ultimate indulgent stay, the hotel is a worthy oasis with cinematic skyline views perched 60 stories up in one of the tallest buildings in North America. It includes a blissful 57th-floor spa sanctuary, complete with infinity pool and fitness center. On-site restaurants are helmed by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and James Beard Award-winner Greg Vernick. Jean-George Philadelphia and JG Skyhigh both offer a chance to dine with a dramatic backdrop on the 59th and 60th floors respectively. Vernick Fish is a stylish and lively indoor-outdoor restaurant serving divine dishes like octopus carpaccio and pork Milanese.

Rooms are also a spoil; entry-level Premier Cityscape and Landmark rooms start at 352 square feet and floor-to-ceiling windows highlight the showstopping views of downtown high-rises, City Hall, and the Delaware River. The soft, neutral color scheme creates a relaxing retreat with modern amenities like iPad controls and bedside buttons for curtains and lights. To truly take it to the next level, the Skyline Corner Suite has wraparound windows, including in the bathroom (hello, deep soaking tub overlooking downtown).

The Four Seasons is conveniently located in Center City right near Love Park, the Franklin Institute, and other top tourist destinations.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 29 of 93 hotels in Philadelphia

Booking.com Rating: 9.4 out of 10

Pros: The Four Seasons is the most indulgent luxury hotel you can choose in Philadelphia. It’s also located in the city’s tallest building for panoramic views from rooms, with high-end restaurants, and a spa infinity pool. If you’re looking to splurge, this is absolutely the place to do it.

Cons: Room rates are steep at any time of year and during the most popular months can rise into the low-$800s. There are other well-appointed hotels for far less in the area.