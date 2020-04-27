The best hotels in Santa Fe

source La Fonda on the Plaza; Hotel Santa Fe; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Cradled in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, Santa Fe attracts visitors from around the world with its iconic adobe buildings, booming museum and gallery scene, delicious cuisine smothered in red and green chile, and incredible outdoor activities.

The city’s hotel scene is as eclectic as its recreational offerings, with accommodations ranging from historic downtown hotels with classic adobe-style architecture to secluded new-age wellness retreats with soaking tubs.

I chose hotels based on my knowledge as a native New Mexican, along with trusted traveler feedback from friends and locals, and sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com. Hotels were selected to accommodate a range of price points and range from $153 to $540, though most come in under $300 nightly.

As the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States, it stands to reason that Santa Fe has history and culture in abundance.

Known as “The City Different,” the capital of New Mexico rests in the Sangre de Cristo mountains and draws tourists from around the world thanks to its singular adobe architecture accented with pops of turquoise, a booming art scene, and excellent boutiques selling everything from vintage couture clothes to handcrafted Native American jewelry and woven rugs. And for those who like spice, the food in Santa Fe is some of the best in the country, featuring mouthwatering cuisine marked by the hot and smoky flavors of red and green chile.

A year-round destination, some travelers are drawn to the plethora of museums and galleries, while others flock to the exceptional outdoor offerings ranging from hiking and white water rafting to skiing and trail rides. With so many visitors converging on the city year after year, it’s no surprise that the hotel scene has grown to be as eclectic as the city’s recreational pursuits.

As a New Mexico native, I’ve been visiting Santa Fe and staying at its wide array of hotels for over 20 years, discovering storied downtown adobe favorites and Japanese-style mountain retreats with private soaking tubs along the way.

In addition to my own deep knowledge and experiences, I’ve selected the best hotels in Santa Fe by incorporating feedback from trusted traveler sites like Trip Advisor and Booking.com, as well as sourcing from friends who are locals. All hotels received at least an 8 out of 10 on Booking.com and a 4 out of 5 on Trip Advisor.

Additionally, I took into account a range of price points to fit different traveler budgets, choosing hotels that range from affordable but still excellent stays starting at $153 to luxurious casitas set in the secluded foothills starting at $540 per night, though most come in at under $300. All boast well-appointed rooms, desirable amenities, and easy access to delight in the magic of Santa Fe.

These are the best hotels in Santa Fe, sorted by price from low to high.

Old Santa Fe Inn

Old Santa Fe Inn welcomes guests with an antique covered wagon outside its adobe-style building printed with the hotel name on the cover. Ideal for budget-minded travelers, the rates include daily breakfast (featuring a make-your-own burrito bar), on-site parking, and daily homemade cookies and chips with guacamole.

Southwestern flavor is found in abundance; all rooms are furnished with traditional handmade New Mexican furniture and decorated with artwork by local Santa Fe artists. Some of the rooms also come with cozy fireplaces, patios or balconies, and Jacuzzi tubs. Classic rooms can start small at just 180 square feet, but range up to 320 square feet. Those looking for more space can opt for Junior or One Bedroom Suites, which all come with beautiful Kiva-style fireplaces.

The inn is conveniently located right downtown and top draws like the Georgia O’Keefe Museum and historic Santa Fe Plaza are within easy walking distance.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 11 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: A charming inn with Southwestern flair located right downtown. Ideal for budget-conscious travelers, the rates include breakfast, parking, Wi-Fi, and daily snacks in the lobby.

Cons: While there is a small fitness room, there’s no on-site spa. There’s also no elevator, so access to the second floor is tough for those with mobility issues.

Hotel St Francis

Just one block off the Plaza, this historic hotel is named for the patron saint of the city. The oldest hotel in Santa Fe, it features handcrafted wood furniture by locals that were inspired by the nearby Palace of the Governors.

The spacious candle-lit lobby includes fireside seating. Room decor comes in understated neutral tones with wooden chairs, desks, bedside tables, and armoires almost reminiscent of a monastery. Decorative pillows feature outlines of doves to complete the tranquil space. Deluxe Rooms, one step up from entry-level, come with cozy sitting areas and views of either the Sangre de Cristo Mountains or downtown Santa Fe.

The hotel’s steakhouse is an ideal spot to sit outside on the patio during warmer months and chow down on prime cuts. But don’t miss the Secreto Lounge bar, which serves award-winning handcrafted cocktails made with fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and local spirits. Their iconic smoked sage margarita is a must-order.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 26 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 8.4 out of 10

Pros: The oldest hotel in the city, this historic spot features understated but elegant rooms and an excellent on-site cocktail bar.

Cons: There are currently no on-site amenities like a fitness center or spa. However, the hotel will soon be debuting new private soaking tub experiences with therapeutic aromatherapy.

La Fonda on the Plaza

It’s tough to beat La Fonda’s prime location directly on the Santa Fe Plaza, and some rooms come with views of the plaza or the famous Loretto Chapel just across the street.

Culture lovers will enjoy the fact that they don’t need to venture far to find some of the best art in the city. While Canyon Road, the Georgia O’Keefe Museum, and the New Mexico Museum of Art are all within walking distance, the hotel itself is teeming with local artwork, including a vast collection of paintings by some of the best Pueblo artists. Their artist-in-residence program also connects guests with local artists to experience a working artist studio every Thursday through Saturday afternoon in the lobby.

The theme continues with original artwork found in every guest room, along with hand-painted headboards and handcrafted furnishings. Traditional rooms are cozy and bright, while some Deluxe rooms come with fireplaces and private balconies. For a worthy splurge, book one of the spacious and luxurious Terrace Suites on the private concierge floor.

La Plazuela restaurant has one of the best brunch menus in the city, featuring delectable options like blue corn pancakes and eggs benedict with tomatillo sauce. The space itself is worth checking out for its dramatic, wrought-iron chandelier, foliage lit by twinkle lights, bubbling fountain, and hand-painted windows. Finally, sip a Bell Ringer margarita while watching an incandescent sunset from the Bell Tower rooftop bar.

The hotel also has a tranquil spa, a small fitness room, and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub open year-round.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 9 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: A historic hotel located directly on the Santa Fe Plaza filled with local artwork that also offers excellent on-site restaurants and bars.

Cons: The bathrooms in entry-level rooms are small and come with standing showers only, and no tubs.

La Posada de Santa Fe

This historic spot has roots going all the way back to the 1880s. The hotel began as a simple brick mansion before undergoing a massive expansion in the 1930s, and a recent renovation and refurbishment turned it into the unique property it is today. Part of the Tribute Portfolio, this is an ideal spot for Marriott Bonvoy members to use and earn points.

Set on six acres just steps from the historic Plaza, La Posada goes far beyond simply being a place to rest your head. The resort-like property includes an outdoor seasonal heated saline swimming pool, a hot tub, a soothing full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, a curated art gallery, a cocktail bar, and three restaurants. The Patio Restaurant is particularly lovely in the warmer months, offering al fresco dining by cozy kiva fireplaces. Seasonal on-site activities range from tequila tastings and s’mores by the fire to art tours and yoga classes on the lawn (though there is a resort fee of $37.55 per room per night).

Rooms offer views of the resort’s gardens and come furnished with authentic New Mexican design elements like viga and latilla ceilings, aged hardwood floors, and Saltillo tiling. Standard rooms start at the Queen size, though I highly recommend splurging for a mid-tier King Fireplace Room. Spacious suites all the way up to two bedrooms are also available for families and groups.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 27 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 8.2 out of 10

Pros: A historic downtown property set on six acres full of on-site amenities, including a pool and hot tub, multiple restaurants and bars, and seasonal programming.

Cons: Every room here is slightly unique, which can be a draw, but it also means your room may not match exactly what photos show online for that category, and details vary.

Inn and Spa at Loretto

The Inn and Spa at Loretto holds deeper ties to the famed Loretto Chapel and its miraculous staircase than just being located adjacent to it.

The hotel was actually founded and built by the same family and architect that restored the Gothic-style chapel. The chapel is now one of the most visited historic sites in New Mexico, and the towering and oft-photographed adobe-style hotel is one of the most iconic properties in the capital city.

Spacious guest rooms have Southwestern decor inspired by Native American cultures but with bright accents like red-painted walls or striped duvets with pink hues. For gorgeous mountain and city views, book a Terraza or Vista room that also come with private or shared balconies. Groups or families can book Santa Fe’s only penthouse suite, which features five terraces, two bathrooms, a second story master king bedroom, a full gourmet kitchen, a formal dining area with seating for eight, a wood-burning kiva fireplace, and more.

The property also has a heated outdoor pool, a beautiful garden with outdoor fireplace, on-site shops and galleries, and an award-winning spa (though there is a resort fee to be aware of for these services). Luminaria Restaurant & Patio is a lovely outdoor spot to grab a bite to eat, while the well-named Living Room is a cozy indoor restaurant and bar where you can cozy up on couches by the fireplace and enjoy a meal or custom-crafted cocktail.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 20 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9 out of 10

Pros: An iconic adobe-style property adjacent to the famous Loretto Chapel featuring a pool, tranquil garden, and Native American-inspired room decor.

Cons: Some of the rooms show signs of wear and could use a refresh.

Inn of the Turquoise Bear

This charming nine-bedroom B&B is found in an adobe estate with an acre of perfectly landscaped gardens, bright blooms, and bubbling fountains.

Once owned by 20th-century poet Witter Bynner, the property hosted lauded figures and friends of his like Georgia O’Keeffe and D.H. Lawrence, O’Henry, and rooms are named for these famed former guests.

Now, the inn’s 40-inch classic mud adobe walls are accented by turquoise doors and windows, and winding stone walkways that create a tranquil oasis for travelers. Guests are invited to mingle over the daily multi-course gourmet breakfast, house-baked tea-time treats, and twilight wine reception, which are all included in the rate.

As one might expect from a meandering estate originally built 150 years ago, each room has its own unique character. The Georgia O’Keefe Room, for example, has a simple but elegant wooden bed frame, pinewood floors, viga ceilings, a fireplace, and one of O’Keefe’s signature flower paintings hanging above the bed. Meanwhile, the Ansel Adams Suite has Saltillo tile floors with woven rugs, a separate sitting area, a kiva fireplace, a Queen-sized bed and sleep sofa, and landscape photographs by Adams adorning the walls.

While it’s not located right downtown, the inn is an easy 15-minute walk or 5-minute drive to the Plaza and other top attractions like Canyon Road.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 36 B&Bs/Inns in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9.9 out of 10

Pros: This former adobe estate owned by poet Witter Bynner has been transformed into a small, boutique B&B with beautiful grounds and unique rooms, with a daily gourmet breakfast included in the rate.

Cons: The B&B has 20 or more steps to reach the main inn and even more to most rooms. If you have accessibility concerns, this might not be a good fit.

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi is a luxury property that melds the rich history of the Southwest with modern amenities and upscale touches travelers are accustomed to from the high-end Rosewood brand.

An ideal retreat right near the Plaza, local charm is infused throughout the property and pays homage to the city’s rich cultural heritage and the area’s native Anasazi tribe through its pueblo-style look and handcrafted textiles and paintings.

The chic accommodations offer an elegant take on the city’s signature style. Entry-level rooms start at 300 square feet and are outfitted with King-sized beds, woven rugs, and traditional wooden ceilings made up of vigas and latillas. Soothing earth tones are flanked by rainbow-hued pillows made from patterned Pendleton blankets. Mid-tier rooms feature cozy sitting areas with gas-lit kiva fireplaces, while Junior Suites come with large balconies complete with chaise lounges for relaxing. Tequila welcome amenities, Bose audio systems, premium bath amenities, and ridiculously comfy beds make for an extra sumptuous stay.

The Inn of the Anasazi has one on-site restaurant, bar, and lounge serving innovative takes on classic New Mexican dishes using fresh and seasonal ingredients, and from May through October, guests can dine on the patio. There’s also an on-site fitness center with weights, Peloton bikes, and TechnoGym machines. While there is no spa, in-room massages and aromatherapy treatments are available.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 7 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9.5 out of 10

Pros: A luxury property just steps from the bustle of the Santa Fe Plaza that still manages to create a relaxing retreat-like atmosphere. Expect all the high-end touches Rosewood hotels are known for.

Cons: While the patio setting is nice when it’s open, the on-site restaurant is expensive and there are many other affordable restaurants in the area you’d be better off at for meals.

Ten Thousand Waves

An anomaly in a sea of adobe-style stays, Ten Thousand Waves draws inspiration from Japan. Although the property is about four miles from downtown Santa Fe (roughly a 10-minute drive), it’s worth a visit even if you don’t end up staying here for its zen mountain spa and private, bookable hot tubs.

The large hot tubs are available year-round and can be booked by the hour. Each one is unique, but all are tastefully secluded behind walls lined with junior and pinon trees to mimic the feeling of bathing in a wild hot spring in the woods. The spa also offers more traditional services like massages and facials.

Rather than a mere hotel room, guests book one of 10 casitas (called Houses of the Moon), each with its own design touches and Asian-inspired flair like platform beds, tokonoma art spaces, and Japanese cabinetry. Some even come with private balconies or expansive private gardens and courtyards. Overnight guests receive complimentary access to the communal spa tubs (including exclusive use of the Grand Bath for one hour in the morning before the spa opens), as well as access to last-minute reservations for the private tubs when there are availabilities.

Izanami, the upscale izakaya and sake restaurant is expensive but exceptional, serving shareable small plates ranging from sashimi to smoked pork ribs.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 23 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: Not listed on Booking.com

Pros: A secluded mountain spa retreat with unique Japanese-inspired casitas and hot tubs that mimic bathing in natural wooded hot springs.

Cons: The property is not right downtown and is a more secluded getaway, so if exploring Santa Fe’s top tourist draws is your main aim you’re better off elsewhere.

Sunrise Springs Spa Resort

Located 15 miles from downtown Santa Fe on 70 lush and idyllic acres, this adults-only, wellness-focused retreat is a true place to reset. The tranquil spa and hotel reopened following a massive revamp and change of ownership in 2016. One of the property’s biggest draws is its multiple soaking pools, which guests can take advantage of by either paying a day rate of $30 or booking a package that includes unlimited soaking along with accommodations. The sprawling grounds are also home to a greenhouse, yoga and fitness studios, a chicken coop, an art studio, as well as several walking trails.

Choose from 20 spacious casitas and 32 Garden View rooms, each with a simple, contemporary design and local artisan touches like Southwestern blankets. Casitas have their own entrances and private courtyard patios, while the Garden View rooms are more traditional and overlook the sacred Medicine Wheel.

Wellness offerings are available to book for an additional fee and range from medicine helper sessions with an Aztec ceremonial leader to hypnotherapy, and playing with puppies that are being trained as service dogs. There is also a daily activity schedule including options like yoga and meditation, gardening, and culinary classes.

The on-site restaurant Blue Heron also treats food as a spiritual experience and sources seasonal ingredients from local farmers.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 5 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Hotels.com Rating: 9.2 out of 10

Pros: An adults-only wellness retreat set on 70 sprawling acres that includes soaking pools, daily wellness activities, and unique offerings like hypnotherapy and astrology sessions.

Cons: The new age wellness vibe won’t be a fit for everyone. Those looking to be on the go and explore Santa Fe’s traditional activities would be better suited to a hotel downtown.

Inn of the Five Graces

Understated this hotel is not. While it has a classic adobe look from the outside, white elephant statues lining the stairs to the entrance offer a subtle hint that despite its downtown location, this isn’t your traditional Santa Fe hotel.

Loud, bold interiors set the tone in luxurious all-suite rooms. Decorative wooden doors swing open to reveal exuberant hanging tapestries, turquoise armchairs, and bright orange bedspreads that are upstaged by even brighter patterned pillows that match the headboards. Wooden furniture pieces are made by acclaimed Secret & Sons. All suites open onto courtyards or patios and have wood burning kiva fireplaces. Even the bathrooms are exquisite; hand-laid tile mosaics and deep soaking tubs create an otherworldly escape.

Perks like complimentary breakfast and free valet parking, along with luxurious in-room amenities like Frette sheets, a well-stocked complimentary minibar, and deluxe Bamford bath amenities make the price feel worth it.

The Inn’s secluded stone courtyards with calming fountains and verdant foliage create a tranquil atmosphere in contrast to the somewhat frenetic energy found in the rooms. Further peace is found at the Tibetan-inspired spa, and even the fitness area has distinctive, colorful decor ensuring a sense of place during workouts.

The elegant 315 Restaurant & Wine Bar offers guests the option to enjoy a meal in the intimate setting or from the comfort of their rooms.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 1 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9.7 out of 10

Pros: An opulent, luxurious all-suite hotel downtown with exuberant, bold interiors and perks like complimentary breakfast and free valet parking.

Cons: The building is old and guests in lower level rooms may hear noise from the rooms above.

Four Seasons Rancho Encantado

Rancho Encantado is a splurge-worthy haven for those looking to embrace Santa Fe’s picturesque mountain setting and truly get away from it all. Though it’s just a 15-minute drive from the downtown area, it’s setting on 57 rolling acres at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains makes it feel a world away.

Ideal for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, the rugged mountain backdrop makes heading out on a hike or horseback ride across the pinon dotted desert landscape as easy as stepping outside your room. Daily morning guided hikes are complimentary and white water rafting or day trips to a hidden canyon with the hotel’s adventure guides are also options. For those that prefer to explore art and culture, complimentary shuttles run from the hotel to Santa Fe Plaza.

At the end of a long day out, retreat to a luxurious casita or suite and enjoy sunset views from your room’s private patio, or at the on-site heated pool. Entry-level rooms here would be top-tier at most hotels. Patio Casitas start at 630 square feet and come with ultra-comfy King beds, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, private patios, deep soaking tubs, and extra-premium perks like heated floors for the ultimate indulgent stay.

Take relaxation to the next level by booking a treatment at the spa where you can find both classic treatments like massages and less traditional services that embrace the setting, such as mountain spirit purification rituals. Dine at Terra to embrace the bold flavors of northern New Mexico cuisine in an elevated setting before retiring to your patio for some stargazing.

Trip Advisor Ranking: 12 of 64 hotels in Santa Fe

Booking.com Rating: 9.3 out of 10

Pros: A sumptuous haven set on 57 acres in the Sangre de Cristo foothills. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the exceptional hiking, mountain biking, and other adventures, while complimentary shuttle service still makes downtown Santa Fe accessible.

Cons: The hotel is a 15-minute drive from downtown and is really best for those looking for a more secluded stay with only an occasional foray into the main tourist areas.