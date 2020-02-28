The best hybrid mattresses

A high-quality hybrid mattress provides great edge support and motion isolation, offers support and comfort for a broad range of sleeping styles and body types, and is durable enough to last a decade or longer.

Our hybrid mattress recommendations suit a variety of sleepers, have long trial periods, and performed well in our tests.

The Leesa Hybrid Mattress is our top pick because the motion transfer isolation allows you to remain asleep when your partner gets up, the edge support is outstanding, and it dissipates heat.

For more options, see our guide to the best mattress and our list of the best mattress deals and sales you can get right now.

Hybrid mattresses – made up of springs and a comfort layer on top, usually memory foam or latex – have two main benefits over all-foam and all-coil options. In a hybrid design, the coils tend to allow for more airflow, which translates into a cooler sleep. The other benefit is durability: Coils tend to hold up better than foam, which can start to degrade and sag over time.

On the other hand, hybrid mattresses generally cost more than their spring-free counterparts. But, the cost should not be a top consideration when shopping for a mattress. Keep in mind that your bed will likely last you at least 10 years and usually much longer. This turns price differences of a few hundred dollars into just a few cents per day. And, most of us would gladly shell out a few cents each day for quality sleep and comfort.

How we test hybrid mattresses

For this guide, my Business Insider colleagues and I tested several hybrid mattresses. In addition to spending many nights sleeping on them, we put each through several tests (listed below) consisting of real-world and technical measurements. We also examined recommendations from other reviewers, to measure how hybrid mattresses performed in their testing. Some mattresses performed well across all metrics; some didn’t do as well in certain tests but weren’t deal-breakers. We will be refining our testing methods as we continue to test new options for future updates.

What we looked for

Motion transfer: Have you woken up due to movements caused by a sleeping companion? A mattress with good motion isolation can help prevent this. Our motion transfer test involves putting a 12-ounce can of liquid in the middle of the bed. I then drop a 20-pound weight from about 4 feet above the mattress so that it lands 12 inches from the can. If the can falls over, then the bed doesn’t have very good motion transfer isolation. If the can remains upright after a few tries, then the motion isolation is excellent.

Sleep temperature: Though hybrid mattresses tend to breathe better and are thus cooler than all-foam options, there’s still significant variance in how well they dissipate heat. To test this, I simply noted how the bed felt when I returned to it after using the restroom in the night. I also paid close attention to how hot it felt throughout the night.

Firmness: Currently, there is no standardized way to measure mattress firmness, which is unfortunate since this is a major consideration for many shoppers. And, you can’t always trust the firmness claimed by a bed manufacturer. Based on my testing experience and reading countless reviews, I established a basis for what an average firmness is. My main mattress is average by most accounts. So, I compare the firmness of any new mattresses to what I usually sleep on. I’ve also found that if it’s firmer, I have trouble sleeping on my side. If it’s too soft, stomach sleeping is uncomfortable.

Maneuverability: Your mattress needs to be easy to move if you want to rotate it regularly to increase its lifespan or if you move frequently – there’s no need to flip over a hybrid mattress since the coils remain at the bottom. I test maneuverability by taking the bed from one room to another and rotating it many times. I note the amount of effort I must expend.

Edge support: If you sleep with someone who crowds you or if you sit on the side of your mattress to put on your socks and shoes, edge support is crucial. I test edge support by seeing how close I can lie on the edge of the bed without falling off. I also sit on the side and note how much give the mattress has.

Sleeping position: Your sleeping position has a major bearing on what mattresses feel comfortable to you. Between my wife and me, we have the three main positions covered – back, stomach, and side. Our experiences on a mattress provide insight into which sleepers will most benefit from it.

We also look closely at whether there’s white-glove service or in-home delivery (free or for a fee), the trial period and whether there are fees associated with returning the mattress, type of foundation needed for best performance, and the warranty length. Remember, everybody has their own preferences and needs when it comes to sleep – some things we mention in our guide is somewhat subjective – so being able to try out a mattress is a must.

Along with testing several hybrid mattresses for this guide, we researched hundreds of buyer and professional reviews and ratings of the top brands. Our guide features mattresses that are meant for a variety of sleepers, have long trial periods, and did well in our tests.

All of the prices listed in our guide are for the queen-sized bed. For the prices of other mattress sizes, we recommend following the links we provide.

Here are the best hybrid mattresses in 2020:

The best hybrid mattress overall

source Leesa

Offering outstanding edge support and motion isolation, the Leesa Hybrid is the best hybrid mattress, thanks to an ideal combination of support and comfort that works for a wide array of body types and sleeping styles.

My wife and I slept on the Leesa Hybrid, formerly called the “Sapira,” for about a year. We have different body types and sleeping styles. I sleep on my side and stomach, weigh 250 pounds, and am 6-feet tall. She’s a back sleeper with a weight that is proportional to her tall frame. Despite these differences, and after testing other hybrid mattresses, this one from Leesa became the overall favorite when it comes to comfort.

The Leesa Hybrid does an exceptional job of dissipating heat, so my usually hot body can stay cool. I put it through motion transfer and edge support tests, and the mattress passed with flying colors. This makes it a smart choice for couples.

Per the company’s recommendation, I used a “firm, flat, and sturdy” foundation to support the average-firmness mattress. Specifically, I tried the Leesa Foundation. It worked, but there were several minor issues that I cover in my full Leesa Hybrid review.

Leesa provides a risk-free, 100-night trial and backs the bed with a 10-year warranty. Setting up the mattress and foundation wasn’t too hard, but you might consider the $150 white-glove service, which includes removal of your old bed.

The subtle bounce of the coils and pressure relief of the memory foam made the Leesa Hybrid stand out to The Wirecutter. It recommends it for heavier individuals as well as back, stomach, and side sleepers. It also notes that the mattress has impressive cooling abilities.

Slumber Yard recommends the outstanding balance of soft memory foam feel and supportive springs to back and stomach sleepers. The review touches on how comfortable and well-made the mattress feels.

Pros: Great edge support, impressive cooling abilities, excellent motion transfer isolation, works for a wide array of sleepers

Cons: The mattress may be too firm for side sleepers with petite frames

The best budget hybrid mattress

source Allswell

The Allswell Supreme Mattress is designed to provide comfort and support to a broad range of sleepers at an affordable price.

Allswell is a Walmart brand that popped up in 2018, to provide high-quality bed-in-a-box mattresses at low costs. The Allswell Supreme Mattress is the top-of-the-line model. The 14-inch bed has five layers: quilted top cover, built-in Euro top, graphite and copper gel-infused memory foam, Energex foam (a type of memory foam), and individually-wrapped pocket coils.

In my tests, the five layers added up to a supportive firmness that felt good both on my side and stomach. The edge support was impressive and the motion transfer was satisfactory, which makes this a very good solution for couples. However, I didn’t like that the mattress held onto my body heat. In the summer, I’d add a cooling mattress topper to combat this.

Other reviewers reported similar findings. The Sleep Sherpa noted that it’s soft yet supportive, and feels equally good on his stomach and side.

Pros: Affordable, features graphite and copper gel-infused memory foam and pocket coils, great edge support, 100-night risk-free trial, medium firmness, 10-year warranty

Cons: Not available in any showrooms, heavy, sleeps a little hot

The best for hot sleepers

source Casper

For side sleepers who tend to overheat at night, the Casper Hybrid Mattress is the ideal choice from one of the top names in the business.

I’m a fan of Casper. The company disrupted the mattress business and has remained atop the bed-in-a-box industry since it released its flagship all-foam mattress in 2014. Casper has since expanded its lineup and now offers a hybrid option. I’ve tried both, and while I think most people will prefer the all-foam option, the Casper Hybrid Mattress felt better for my sleeping needs.

The Casper Hybrid features four layers of CertiPUR-US certified memory foam along with individually wrapped coils for 12 inches of support. I was impressed with how well the mattress promotes airflow, which kept me cool. The Casper Hybrid is slightly softer than the industry average but is ideal for my side and stomach sleeping. I’m not sure I would recommend it for couples, though, since it failed my motion transfer tests, and the edge support is good enough but not outstanding.

Backed by a 100-night risk-free trial and 10-year warranty, you can try it at home before you commit for the long term. Casper products can also be found in over 1,000 Target stores as well as the company’s own brick-and-mortar stores if you’d rather try the mattress at a store.

Pros: 100-night risk-free trial, good edge support, ideal for side sleepers, 12 inches thick with supportive coils and four breathable foam layers

Cons: Edge support has some room for improvement, mattress weight makes it hard to rotate and lift, failed motion transfer tests

The best natural hybrid mattress

source Birch

The Birch Mattress is a great performing hybrid option that is made from all-natural materials.

Makers of the top-rated Helix Dusk and Helix Luxe Dusk, Helix is known for producing high-quality mattresses. With the Birch Mattress, the company sought to offer an environmentally-conscious alternative. Made out of high-quality steel, wool, natural latex, and organic cotton, Helix backs it with a 25-year warranty and you can test it out for 100 nights risk-free.

The mattress is available with a plush pillow-top for $400 extra. I tested it with and without the pillow-top and found the mattress on its own felt great when I slept on my stomach, thanks to its above-average firmness. But, sleeping on my side was more comfortable when I added the pillow top. The mattress is great for couples thanks to its edge support and motion transfer isolation – it passed my tests with flying colors. The bed does trap heat to an extent, but it is not terrible.

Pros: Optional pillow top for a softer feel, terrific motion transfer isolation, made of natural materials, above-average firmness, exceptional bounce, Greenguard Gold certified

Cons: May be too firm for side sleepers without pillow-top

The best high-end hybrid mattress

source Tempur Pedic

The Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Mattress is one of the pricier hybrid mattresses, but it helps even the hottest sleepers enjoy a cool rest.

My wife sometimes wakes up before I do, but I don’t notice because the Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Mattress isolates motion so well. It easily passed my motion transfer tests, and the PRObreeze feels cooler than most beds. However, I’ve noticed that it holds some of my body heat in-between waking up and returning to bed when I use the bathroom at night; it isn’t to my personal liking, but everyone’s preferences are different.

The 12-inch-thick PRObreeze is composed of several layers to achieve its cooling and comfort attributes. Tempur-Pedic backs the mattress with a 10-year warranty and provides a 90-day risk-free trial. And, there are hundreds of stores across the US where you can try the bed out.

Included in the price is white-glove delivery, which is nice because my wife and I would have struggled with the hefty king-size mattress. If you like to read or watch TV in bed and have a sizeable budget, I recommend the Tempur-Ergo Extend foundation because I appreciate the built-in Sleeptracker and anti-snoring features.

Slumber Yard also recommends the Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Mattress for hot sleepers but one drawback is that it is only available with medium firmness.

Another con: We wish it had better edge support. While we think this Tempur-Pedic is a well-designed mattress if the price isn’t a concern, sleepers who run hot should also consider the less-expensive Casper Hybrid Mattress.

Pros: Free white-love delivery, outstanding motion transfer isolation, excellent for petite body frames and side sleepers, good cooling

Cons: One one firmness option, so-so edge support

What else we considered

source Saatva

While researching this guide, we considered dozens of mattress models and brands. There were several that we could have easily included in the guide. Here are five that barely missed the cut:

Saatva Classic : There’s a lot to like about the Saatva Classic Mattress. There are three firmness and two thickness options to pick from for a custom experience. It has a nice bounce. Plus, it comes with a 120-night trial and free delivery includes in-home set-up and mattress removal. However, the big downsides are that the mattress isn’t ideal for heavier individuals over 200 pounds, and if you want to return your mattress during the trial period, you have to pay a $99 transportation fee.

There’s a lot to like about the Saatva Classic Mattress. There are three firmness and two thickness options to pick from for a custom experience. It has a nice bounce. Plus, it comes with a 120-night trial and free delivery includes in-home set-up and mattress removal. However, the big downsides are that the mattress isn’t ideal for heavier individuals over 200 pounds, and if you want to return your mattress during the trial period, you have to pay a $99 transportation fee. Bear : The Bear Hybrid has thermal foam layers to help regulate body temperature, Celliant fibers to promote faster post-workout recovery and healing, and many layers of springs and foam for a custom sleep experience. We reviewed the Bear Hybrid and appreciated how it helped soothe back pain.

The Bear Hybrid has thermal foam layers to help regulate body temperature, Celliant fibers to promote faster post-workout recovery and healing, and many layers of springs and foam for a custom sleep experience. We reviewed the Bear Hybrid and appreciated how it helped soothe back pain. Avocado Green : Environmentally-conscious individuals can rest easy with the Avocado Green Mattress since it’s made of natural materials. It also has a great combination of support and comfort that will fit a wide array of sleeping styles. Perhaps most impressively, you can try the mattress risk-free for up to a year. And, if you decide to keep it, the bed is backed with a 25-year warranty. The main negative with this model is that there are complaints of poor motion transfer isolation.

Environmentally-conscious individuals can rest easy with the Avocado Green Mattress since it’s made of natural materials. It also has a great combination of support and comfort that will fit a wide array of sleeping styles. Perhaps most impressively, you can try the mattress risk-free for up to a year. And, if you decide to keep it, the bed is backed with a 25-year warranty. The main negative with this model is that there are complaints of poor motion transfer isolation. Helix Midnight : This bed has a surprisingly low price point for what you get. Helix uses high-quality CertiPUR-US certified materials, and it comes with two pillows and a 100-night risk-free trial. However, there are a few customer complaints about the mattress not offering enough support, and it tends to trap heat. We think you’d be better off spending a little more and getting the Birch Mattress from Helix.

This bed has a surprisingly low price point for what you get. Helix uses high-quality CertiPUR-US certified materials, and it comes with two pillows and a 100-night risk-free trial. However, there are a few customer complaints about the mattress not offering enough support, and it tends to trap heat. We think you’d be better off spending a little more and getting the Birch Mattress from Helix. Brooklyn Aurora: Brooklyn Bedding has earned a name for itself with cost-effective and comfortable bedding, pillows, and mattresses. The company offers five hybrid options that are all terrific, but the Aurora is their most popular. One of the most impressive features of the Aurora is its cooling technology that is designed to keep hot sleepers at their ideal temperature all night long. For more about this mattress, read our full review.

Check out our other mattress guides

source Nectar

Traditional spring mattresses (also called an innerspring mattresses) are great options for people who dislike memory foam. Here are the best spring mattresses you can buy.

Side sleepers need a certain level of support, softness, and firmness. It can be hard to find the right mattress for side sleepers’ needs, but we’ve rounded up the best ones. They all come with trial periods and have good return policies if you end up disliking the one you pick. Here are the best mattresses for side sleepers.

If you suffer from back pain, there are a number of mattresses that can help relieve or even eliminate the pain. Here are the best mattresses for back pain.

Check out our other bedding guides

source Brooklinen

Good-quality sheets can make a big difference to your sleep. After reviewing dozens of sheets, we’ve narrowed it down to the vesy best ones. Here are the best sheets you can buy.

A mattress topper isn’t a must-have, but it can make your bed more comfortable. We researched dozens of mattress toppers to find the best ones. Here are the best mattress toppers you can buy.

Pillows are arguably the ost important accessory for your bed. We tested dozens of pillows to find the best ones. From down pillows to memory foam and everything in between, here are the best pillows you can buy.