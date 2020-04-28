The best investing stories of April: Recommendations from A-list market gurus, tips from Wall Street strategists, and top stock picks

- source
- Reuters / Brendan McDermid
To say global markets are in flux would be a vast understatement. The coronavirus outbreak has dealt the global economy its most immediately devastating shock of the modern era, leaving a tangled trail of wreckage in its wake.
Trading in everything from stocks to commodities has looked downright broken at times as investors weigh a constant deluge of developments. And confusion still reigns supreme.
The Investing team at Business Insider is constantly on the hunt for clarity and expert tips to help traders navigate these unprecedented times. Divided into three distinct areas, here are some of the team’s top findings from April.
Expert recommendations
- The Zevenbergen Growth Fund is up 16% this year, making it the No. 1 US equity mutual fund. We spoke with Anthony Zackery, one of the fund’s five portfolio managers, about how the fund has dominated 99% of peers – and got his seven stock picks to buy in a post-pandemic world.
- Tony DeSpirito, the chief investment officer of fundamental active equity at $7.4 trillion BlackRock, shared with us his coronavirus investing playbook: How to keep money safe, what he’s avoiding, and some surprising contrarian bets.
- Mark Rayner of Royce Investment Partners is the top small-company stock picker of the past five years. He told us what bargains he added to his portfolio as the market sold off – and shared his three favorite investments for the next decade.
Wall Street strategist commentary/outlooks
- Business Insider asked 14 investment strategists and analysts to provide one crucial metric, index, or signal they’re closely tracking as the coronavirus pandemic throws markets into disarray. From industrial indexes to stock-market moving averages, here’s the full list of what they shared.
- The Bank of America strategist Jared Woodard says focusing on both the near and the long term will help investors recover more quickly from the recent downturn. He shared how to build the perfect post-coronavirus portfolio.
- Jim Paulsen, the chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said he thinks investors should “keep some powder dry” as the market shakes off the coronavirus sell-off. He explained why stocks could repeat an ugly crash that’s occurred only once since World War II.
Stock picks
- Market disruptions have created some screaming “buy” opportunities now. But what about in the long run? Morgan Stanley handpicked 18 US stocks to buy now while they’re cheap to enjoy profits for years to come.
- Goldman Sachs strategists think the stock-picking environment is the ripest it’s been in more than a decade. They offered 11 stocks to watch for wide price swings in the coming months – some of which they recommend buying, and others they think should be shorted.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse think equity investors should be eyeing cheap, cash-heavy financial stocks that are well positioned to ride a wave higher following the coronavirus sell-off. The team provided 11 high-quality stock picks that should prosper as the overall environment improves.