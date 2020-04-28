The best investing stories of April: Recommendations from A-list market gurus, tips from Wall Street strategists, and top stock picks

source Reuters / Brendan McDermid

To say global markets are in flux would be a vast understatement. The coronavirus outbreak has dealt the global economy its most immediately devastating shock of the modern era, leaving a tangled trail of wreckage in its wake.

Trading in everything from stocks to commodities has looked downright broken at times as investors weigh a constant deluge of developments. And confusion still reigns supreme.

The Investing team at Business Insider is constantly on the hunt for clarity and expert tips to help traders navigate these unprecedented times. Divided into three distinct areas, here are some of the team’s top findings from April.

Expert recommendations

Wall Street strategist commentary/outlooks

Business Insider asked 14 investment strategists and analysts to provide one crucial metric, index, or signal they’re closely tracking as the coronavirus pandemic throws markets into disarray. From industrial indexes to stock-market moving averages, here’s the full list of what they shared.

The Bank of America strategist Jared Woodard says focusing on both the near and the long term will help investors recover more quickly from the recent downturn. He shared how to build the perfect post-coronavirus portfolio.

Jim Paulsen, the chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said he thinks investors should “keep some powder dry” as the market shakes off the coronavirus sell-off. He explained why stocks could repeat an ugly crash that’s occurred only once since World War II.

Stock picks