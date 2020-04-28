The best investing stories of April: Recommendations from A-list market gurus, tips from Wall Street strategists, and top stock picks

Joe Ciolli, Business Insider US
Reuters / Brendan McDermid

To say global markets are in flux would be a vast understatement. The coronavirus outbreak has dealt the global economy its most immediately devastating shock of the modern era, leaving a tangled trail of wreckage in its wake.

Trading in everything from stocks to commodities has looked downright broken at times as investors weigh a constant deluge of developments. And confusion still reigns supreme.

The Investing team at Business Insider is constantly on the hunt for clarity and expert tips to help traders navigate these unprecedented times. Divided into three distinct areas, here are some of the team’s top findings from April.

Expert recommendations

Wall Street strategist commentary/outlooks

Stock picks

  • Market disruptions have created some screaming “buy” opportunities now. But what about in the long run? Morgan Stanley handpicked 18 US stocks to buy now while they’re cheap to enjoy profits for years to come.
  • Goldman Sachs strategists think the stock-picking environment is the ripest it’s been in more than a decade. They offered 11 stocks to watch for wide price swings in the coming months – some of which they recommend buying, and others they think should be shorted.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse think equity investors should be eyeing cheap, cash-heavy financial stocks that are well positioned to ride a wave higher following the coronavirus sell-off. The team provided 11 high-quality stock picks that should prosper as the overall environment improves.