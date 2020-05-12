13 knitting kits for all levels that will help you learn or get back into a fun hobby

source We Are Knitters

Whether you’re bored at home or looking for a fun new hobby, knitting is an affordable and relaxing activity.

Can’t find a sweater you like? Knit your own; these 13 kits are available online and are easy to learn, starting at just $28.

If you’ve suddenly found yourself with higher than average stress and more than a little extra free time at home, I’ve got a suggestion: learn to knit.

As a hobby, knitting is relaxing, easy to learn, and provides a chance to use the creative side of your brain. It’s popular with people looking for ways to occupy themselves at home, but it’s also a social activity. Once it’s safe to start socializing a bit more, knitting circle events are offered at breweries and coffee shops across the country, and knitting companies like We Are Knitters host knitting parties, which are all great ways to meet new people with similar interests. If you can’t attend in person or want to continue social distancing, online knitting events are also popular.

Knitting is no longer just for grandmas. The hobby has become rather hip with 20- and 30-somethings and several online retailers are now offering kits to make your own clothing and accessories.

And it’s not just socks and blankets. Kits are available to make everything from slouchy beanies to sweaters that look like you just bought them at your favorite store. Most kits come with all the wool or yarn you’ll need, instructions (called “patterns”), and other tools, like knitting needles or a crochet hook. However, most companies will also sell the kits without the needles in case you already have your own.

Here are 13 great knitting kits available online, sorted by difficulty.

The ultimate kit for beginners from Loopy Mango

If you’ve never knitted before, we’re talking barely-know-what-knitting-is levels of newness, don’t worry. The My First Hat or My First Scarf Kits from Loopy Mango are designed especially for beginning crafters who have never picked up knitting needles. The only skills needed to learn to make a trendy beanie are casting on, knit stitching, and casting off, and lengthy tutorial videos are available to guide knitters through every step. Level: Easy

An easy-to-make blanket from We Are Knitters

One of the first projects most knitters make is a blanket, and with so many blanket kits and patterns on the market, you could easily knit for years without ever making two of the same.

I personally love the Merida Blanket from We Are Knitters. With muted colors and thin stripes, it will look just at home in a beach house as it would in a safari lodge. It’s a beginner project and can be as colorful (or as monotone) as you’d like since you select your own colors when ordering. Level: Easy

A cozy blanket scarf from Lion Yarns

I can’t get enough of blanket scarves – they’re perfect for flying, dressing up an outfit, or covering your legs in a pinch if your coworkers decide 66 degrees is a proper office temperature. The Waterbury Plaid Blanket Scarf may look like it came from a trendy British fashion house, but it’s relatively easy to knit from your couch. Note that knitting needles are not included with this kit.

Level: Easy

Faux fur pom hat from Stitch and Story

Instead of buying a mass-produced winter beanie at an overpriced ski store, just knit your own. This is a solid color beanie, with a thick rib knit edging, and a rather high-end look. Be sure to wear it when you’re planning your bucket-list dream ski vacation. The yarn is super soft and made from naturally odor-resistant merino wool. Choose between a black or gray faux fur pom.

Level: Easy

A chic sweater from We Are Knitters

When you think of knitting, one of the first things you probably think of are old-fashioned granny sweaters. But the sweater kits at WeAreKnitters prove that knitted sweaters can be quite trendy.

With slim stripes and a boat neckline, the Abruzzo Sweater looks like something you’d find at Madewell or Banana Republic. It has a loose fit and fairly standard sizing, ranging from small to extra large.

Level: Easy

Crossbody bag from Loopy Mango

Knitting isn’t just for sweaters and coasters. This petite crossbody bag is downright adorable and has a simple look that will easily pair with a maxi dress at a farmer’s market or with jeans and heels for a nice dinner out. Better still, though this bag looks advanced, it’s actually quite easy to make and takes only a few hours.

Level: Easy

An oversized scarf from Solid & Marl

I’m a sucker for a good scarf, so it’s no wonder I like this classically styled oversized scarf kit from Etsy seller Solid & Marl. With a muted, two-tone color scheme, it looks like a piece you’d find at a high-end designer store. The pattern calls for a very tight knit with hand-spun lambswool. It’s fairly easy, but if you’re brand new to knitting, you might want to opt for the smaller, non-oversized scarf kit instead.

Level: Easy

A cowl infinity scarf from Living Dreams Yarn

If you prefer cowl scarves (also called infinity scarves), try this kit, available on both Etsy and Amazon. The finished product is a bit more formal than a traditional scarf as the yarn is 30% silk, giving it a sleek finish.

Living Dreams Yarn only sources cruelty-free yarns and supports businesses owned by women, from the shearing process through dying. The scarf kit comes in a chunky winter version or soft Merino wool version.

Level: Easy

A loose, flowy sweater from Wool and the Gang

If your go-to chilly weather outfit is skinny jeans and a flowy sweater, try the Julia Sweater Kit from Wool and the Gang. A hip-length hem and loose fit give it an effortless look, and the Peruvian-sourced “shiny happy cotton” is soft, light, and easy to work with. Because the sweater is lightweight, you can layer it in the winter or wear it over shorts and sandals on summer evenings.

Level: Advanced easy (a good first-sweater project)

Soft slippers from the Wooley Whale

If knitting a pair of socks seems too old-fashioned, try a modern take on the same technique with a pair of chunky indoor slippers. The kit includes hand-dyed blue and turquoise wool plus an additional skein of purple wool for the liner. They come in small, medium, or large in men’s and women’s sizes, and while they’re not hearty enough for outdoor wear, they’ll keep your feet much warmer than a plain pair of socks.

Level: Easy to intermediate

A plush cable blanket from Loopy Mango

Once you’ve been knitting for a while, you may realize you really don’t need any more knitted throws for your own home – but I bet you have a friend who would love a homemade gift. The cozy Cable Blanket from Loopy Mango comes in several sizes and colors, so you can even try knitting it for someone expecting an addition to the family. It requires cable knitting, which is a bit harder than a basic knit-and-purl combo. Level: Intermediate

A versatile basket from We Are Knitters

If your closet is already full to the brim with sweaters and scarves, consider knitting a small basket that works as storage for ongoing knitting projects. The Stol Basket from We Are Knitters is short, wide, and versatile. It can serve as anything from a fruit basket to a catch-all basket for keys and sunglasses near your front door. The basket is slouchy, so it’s easy to store in a closet or under a couch when not in use.

Level: Intermediate

Shorts you’ll want to lounge in all day from Wool and the Gang

In addition to being perfect for summer lounge-at-home wear, these shorts also work equally well as a beach coverup or as a pair of cozy pajama shorts. It comes in sizes ranging from US 2 to 24, and has a drawstring waist. The kit is considered advanced-intermediate, so it’s best to have made at least a few beanies or a basic sweater before taking on this project. You’ll also do a small bit of crocheting on the waist tie. Level: Advanced intermediate