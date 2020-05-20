The 10 best LGBTQ romantic comedies you should watch right now

caption Constance Wu, Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, and Jim Carrey all star in LGBTQ romantic comedies. source Remstar Distribution/Provenance Pictures/Focus Features

Most LGBTQ films are often dark and serious, with their main characters doomed to a grisly fate or at least suffering a lot of discrimination.

Meanwhile, the mainstream films that do feature LGBTQ characters often sideline their queer characters to shallow, supporting roles.

Sometimes, a romantic comedy or light-hearted movie is exactly what we need.

While proper LGBTQ representation in cinema is still in its inception, there are still some excellent queer rom-coms out there.

Here are the 10 best LGBTQ romantic comedies (listed alphabetically) – and how you can watch them.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ (2008)

caption Directed by Woody Allen. source Mediapro/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/The Weinstein Company

Woody Allen’s film stars Scarlett Johansson entering into a throuple with Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, and explores sexuality and intimate relationships in ways not often seen in mainstream cinema. Cruz won the best supporting actress Oscar for this.

How to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

‘I Love You Phillip Morris’ (2009)

caption Directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. source LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

The star power of Ewan McGregor and Jim Carrey unite to make this quirky, silly, sweet movie based on the real-life couple of con artist Philip Morris (McGregor) and prison escapee Steven Russell (Carrey).

How to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime (or for free with an HBO trial on Prime Video Channels).

‘Beginners’ (2010)

caption Directed by Mike Mills. source Focus Features

Ewan McGregor stars in another LGBTQ film, although this time it’s his character’s father who is gay rather than his own character. This film is based on the real-life experience of director Mike Mills, whose father came out aged 75.

Christopher Plummer plays the father, and became the oldest Oscar winner ever after winning best supporting actor aged 82.

How to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

‘Heartbeats’ (2010)

caption Directed by Xavier Dolan. source Remstar Distribution

It’s almost impossible to create any list of best LGBTQ movies without including a film by Canadian multi-hyphenate Xavier Dolan. This one, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes in 2010, follows two friends (a man and a woman) falling for the same man.

How to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime (or for free with an IFC Films Unlimited trial on Prime Video Channels).

‘Boy Meets Girl’ (2014)

caption Directed by Eric Schaeffer. source Wolfe Video

LGBTQ romantic comedies are hard to come by, and LGBTQ romantic comedies with prominent transgender characters are even harder to come by. This one follows Ricky (Michelle Hendley), a transgender woman falling in love with a woman named Francesca (Alexandra Turshen).

How to watch: Free on Amazon Prime.

‘The Way He Looks’ (2014)

caption Directed by Daniel Ribeiro. source Vitrine Films

This Brazilian coming of age story follows Leonardo, a blind high school student fretting over the fact that he has yet to have his first kiss, and his belief that no one will want to kiss him.

A new student named Gabriel befriends him and their relationship soon begins to develop in this genuinely sweet, touching, and emotionally intelligent film.

How to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

‘The Feels’ (2017)

caption Directed by Jenée LaMarque. source Provenance Pictures

Constance Wu stars in this experimental movie – an improvised comedy following a Lesbian couple soon to be married. Things spiral, however, when one of them confesses to never having had an orgasm.

How to watch: Netflix.

‘Dear Ex’ (2018)

caption Directed by Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen source Warner Bros/MediaLink Entertainment Limited

This Netflix original follows a teenage boy caught between his mother and the lover and insurance beneficiary of his father (who has passed away). It’s as witty as it is poignant.

How to watch: Netflix.

‘Love, Simon’ (2018)

caption Directed by Greg Berlanti. source 20th Century Fox

This movie, the first-ever mainstream romantic comedy with a gay lead, is groundbreaking just for existing. Thankfully, it is as touching and earnest and impactful as it is revolutionary.

I cried five times the first time I saw this, and again the second time and third times, too, purely because, for the first time, I could relate so thoroughly and deeply with the main character’s experiences, which many LGBT people can, too.

How to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

‘The Half of It’ (2020)

caption Directed by Alice Wu. source Netflix

This Netflix original promises to be “a different kind of love story” in its promotional story, and it follows through. Lonely student Ellie Chu makes money writing papers for classmates in a remote town, and agrees to write a love letter for a school jock to his crush.

However, she soon begins to fall for said crush – leading to an honest and sweet story.

How to watch: Netflix.