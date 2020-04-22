The best loungewear sets for women that look and feel nicer than your typical pair of sweats

caption Nice loungewear can make you feel a little more put together. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The best loungewear is perfect for relaxing at home, plus, it’s stylish enough that you wouldn’t be embarrassed to be seen in it.

We rounded up 8 stylish sets, from simple monochromatic styles to fun patterned sweats that’ll help you look and feel great.

Now that I spend pretty much all of my time in sweatpants and hoodies, I’ve been paying a lot more attention to loungewear. Of course, there’s still a special place in my heart (and my closet) for my summer camp T-shirts and the ragged sweatpants I’ve had since high school, but there is something to be said about putting on a really nice, coordinating set. Loungewear sets have a way of making me feel a little more put together, without sacrificing the comfort I crave while running errands, watching Netflix, or working from home.

The athleisure trend really brought loungewear to the forefront – it’s cool to wear casual hoodies with blazers, skirts, and more formal pieces. Now, with more people looking for comfort-first fashion, brands are really stepping up their loungewear game. The internet is flush with loungewear options that are equal parts comfortable, flattering, and stylish. Whether you’re looking for a simple set to sleep in or a more trendy option to someday wear on the town, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for some of our favorite women’s loungewear sets below.

Summersalt The Coziest Cashmere Set

If you think cashmere seems a little extra for just lounging around the house, this set will probably change your mind. The joggers and sweater both have ribbed detailing that complement each other. And, the crewneck sweater is so simple and cute, you could get away with wearing it with jeans. The cashmere blend is super soft, but it is 70% wool – something worth noting if you have an allergy to the fabric.

Richer Poorer Fleece Sweats Set

Richer Poorer is all about the basics. Everything is made with high-quality materials and has that effortlessly cool vibe you’d expect from an LA-based brand. Many women on our team are obsessed with the Fleece Sweatshirt, which coordinates with a matching pair of sweatpants. Both pieces are softened with silicone, so they have a cozy, worn-in feel from the minute you put them on. The pants and crewneck both have a classic look that you’ll feel comfortable wearing in or out of the house, and the fleece is super soft without being too heavy.

Tommy John Black Short Lounge Set

Everything from Tommy John is made with the 3 F’s in mind: fabric, fit, and function. Ultimately, that means you get high-quality, innovative fabrics that are supremely comfortable. Tommy John is on the pricier side, but we think it’s worth every penny. If you want something a little more lightweight, this set will be your go-to. The material is stretchy, swingy, and soft, making it comfy to lounge in for hours. If you want something a little heavier, Tommy John has plenty of sweatpant sets too.

Eberjey Finely Not So Basic Pajama Set

Eberjey makes some of our favorite pajamas around. While pricey, the brand’s PJs are buttery soft, cozy, and surprisingly chic for bedtime. While Eberjey is most famous for its menswear-inspired sets, we think the loungewear styles are worth looking into too. This set comes with a T-shirt and shorts, both made with a silky-smooth fabric and drapey fit. The T-shirt, with a slight crop and chest pocket, looks good enough that you could get away with pairing it with jeans for a chill day spent away from home.

Outerknown Solstice Cozy Hoodie and Sweatpants

Outerknown’s sweatpants and hoodies are pricier than most of the other pairs on this list, but the brand is committed to doing better for the planet and factory workers. The Solstice Cozy Hoodie and Solstice Sweatpants are made in a Fair Trade Certified facility with organic cotton. Both pieces have a comfortable, casual oversized fit that looks good whether you’re chilling on the couch or running errands outside. Our senior editor is obsessed with the terrycloth material, which helps regulate body temperature better than a heavy fleece – so it’s soft and warm while still feeling relatively lightweight.

Lively The All-Day Jogger Set Bundle

Lively got its start selling affordable, comfortable, and cute bras and underwear. The brands foray into loungewear brings all of those qualities to pieces you can be seen wearing out of the house too. This loungewear set, with a tee and joggers, is an easy choice if you’re looking for a simple set in a supersoft fabric. If you don’t love this style, check out the rest of the All-Day collection – every piece uses the same stretchy, smooth material, but there are a few different styles and color options to fit your preferences.

Brooklinen Bryant Pant and Highline Tank

Brooklinen makes some of our favorite sheets, so it’s no wonder we love the brand’s loungewear too. In line with the rest of what Brooklinen does, the pieces are minimalist (with just a few neutral color offerings) and made with high-quality fabrics that won’t warp, shrink, stretch, sag, or pill. Brooklinen’s loungewear was inspired by vintage athletic wear, which isn’t too overt, but comes through in little details like certain hems and stitching. The straight-cut Bryant Pant has a loose-fitting, easy feel. Pair it with the slim, fitting Highline Tank when you want to feel cozy, but a little more put together. Brooklinen has plenty of styles that are great for mixing and matching if you want something more fitted on the bottom, looser on the top, or vice versa.

Wildfox Preppy Kitty Set

If you’re looking for a set that’ll stand out, head over to Free People. The brand best-known for its bohemian-inspired pieces has plenty of loungewear options we love. From simple, loose, and frilly pieces to on-trend, patterned options, the selection is nothing short of fun. We love this animal print set from Wildfox, with its colorful bright pink accents. The pants and hoodie look great together or even paired with some simple black basics when you want to add a pop of pattern.