Portable massage guns have quickly become a go-to recovery tool for athletes and casual gym-goers alike.

The best massage guns are easy to use, have enough power to relieve muscle pain and soreness, and are light and quiet enough to use for long periods of time.

Our guide features massagers designed to help you warm-up for and recover from workouts, have useful features that justify their expensive price tag, and those that have performed well in our personal tests.

With its three comfortable handles, lightweight design, and variety of head attachments, the Theragun G3 Premium Handheld Percussive Massage Device is our top pick.

When you’re working hard toward athletic performance goals, it’s natural for your muscles to experience soreness. This pain might affect your training or even cause you to take unplanned days off. While it’s important to rest your muscles, you can also find relief by using a massage gun to loosen up and get the blood flowing to your problem areas.

A massage gun works by pounding your muscles at a rate of up to 4,000 times per minute. The depth of the stroke (called a percussion) and the amount of force determines how powerful the massage gun feels. More muscular people who like a hard massage should look for a massage gun with a higher stroke rate, more percussions per minute, and more force. If you’re more sensitive, then a lighter-duty massager should get the job done.

Some massage guns use vibrations rather than percussions to loosen you up. In our research, we didn’t find any vibrating massage guns that approached the quality and effectiveness of percussive guns, so we didn’t include any in our guide.

Massage guns are a must if you’re an athlete, and they may be helpful to have around if you like to push yourself to achieve new fitness goals. For instance, they can help warm up your muscles before an early morning race or keep them from tightening up after you’re done.

How we test massage guns

When we get a massage gun to test, there are a few features and performance metrics we look for. Here are the main attributes we look for:

Loudness: When you’re using your massager, odds are you’ll want to watch or listening to something at the same time. If your gun is too loud, it makes enjoying media difficult and may annoy others. I hold a sound meter 12 inches away from the massage gun while it’s at its highest speed to gauge loudness. If quietness is important to you, look for one that’s under 60 decibels.

Percussions: This includes percussions or strokes per minute, how deep the strokes are, and if the speeds are adjustable. You may find different speeds feel better on different body parts. And, stroke depth generally correlates with how “hard” the massage feels.

Ease of Use: Several characteristics make a massager easy to use, including weight, number of handles, how comfortable the handles feel, whether the massage arm the heads attach to is adjustable, and if the controls are intuitive.

Battery: You don’t want a gun’s battery dying in the middle of a session. You also want your device ready to go when you need it, even when you forget to charge it. A long battery runtime ensures you can work out those kinks several times before the gun must charge. Swappable batteries are also helpful so you can have a backup if one dies.

Accessories: Round hard foam heads come standard with most massage guns. The better options also come with other head attachments for working different body parts. For instance, if you plan on working small muscle groups, a cone or pointy head is useful. A carrying case for your gun and accessories is also a must if you travel a lot.

Along with testing several massage guns, we looked at expert and buyer ratings and reviews of all the top brands. Our guide features massagers that help you warm up for and recover from your workouts, have useful features that justify their price, and that ultimately performed well in our own personal tests.

Here are the best massage guns you can buy:

Updated on 4/10/2020 by Rick Stella: Added the news that Theragun announced it’s offering discounts to healthcare workers of up to $250 off its G3Pro and G3 massage guns through May 4, checked the availability of each pick, and updated the prices, links, and formatting.

Price updates: Theragun G3 is $349 (originally $399), Theragun G3 Pro is $449 (originally $599), and the Hyperice Hypervolt is $299 (originally $349).

The best massage gun overall

The Theragun G3 Premium Handheld Percussive Massage Device has a triangular handle that gives you three places to grip and four head attachments so you can provide precise relief to your aching muscles.

Perhaps no name is bigger in the massage gun industry than Theragun. The Los Angeles-based company has three highly-praised percussive massage guns. The G3 is its midrange option and offers an excellent balance of features, performance, and price.

The G3 has two settings: 1750 and 2400 percussions per minute. Each stroke is approximately 16 millimeters deep providing 60 pounds of force for a good deep tissue massage. The triangular ergonomic handle is covered by a grippy plastic so you have three angles to choose from when loosening your muscles.

While testing the Theragun G3, I appreciated its lightweight design – it only weighs 2.6 pounds – which is a must when you’re using it for the entire hour the battery lasts. You don’t want to get your arm sore and create more work for yourself. I was able to use it out of the box without the instructions, though it does come with a useful app full of tips and tricks for getting the most out of your gun.

The G3 isn’t perfect, though. I don’t like that the battery is built-in so you can’t just switch it out when it dies. Also, I found it hard to listen to media over the sound of the motor, though this is common for powerful massage guns.

Editor’s note: On April 9, Theragun announced it would begin offering exclusive discounts to healthcare workers of up to $250 off its G3Pro and G3 massage guns. Medical personnel interested in the discount must email info@theragun.com, include a subject line of Frontline Discount, and provide their medical ID. The company says it’s also donated more than 300 massage guns and thousands of masks to medical facilities around the world.

Pros: Two speeds, four head attachments, lightweight, comes with a travel case, intuitive design, comfortable handles for a variety of grips

Cons: Built-in battery, runs somewhat loud at 71 decibels on high

The best quiet massage gun

Even on its highest setting of 3200 percussions per minute, the Hyperice Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device runs quietly and its battery lasts for up to three hours on a single charge.

The Hyperice Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device is exceptional because it runs quietly – 54 decibels on its highest, loudest setting – and has a long battery runtime of three hours. The battery is also detachable, so if three hours isn’t long enough, you can buy extras on the Hyperice site to keep your sessions going.

The Hypervolt comes with four separate head attachments: fork, bullet, flat, and round. Everything fits into a handy carrying case, which along with the device’s 2.4-pound weight makes it easy to transport. There are three speed settings – 1800, 2400, and 3200 percussions per minute – so you’re sure to find the right speed for your problem areas.

I tried the Hypervolt and was impressed with how well it worked out my knots. I found it did well for warming up my legs before my early-morning runs and the grip felt comfortable in my hand without ever getting too heavy.

The biggest drawback is that the two power buttons are somewhat confusing at first, and you can only hold the unit in one place, as opposed to the three grips of Theragun’s massagers.

Pros: Quiet, comes with four head attachments, three speeds up to 3200 percussions per minute, lightweight, comes with carrying case, long battery runtime

Cons: Massage arm doesn’t rotate, only one place to grip the unit, slightly confusing to use at first

The best high-end massage gun

If price is no object, and you don’t mind a little noise, the Theragun G3Pro Professional Handheld Percussive Massage Gun is an excellent solution for your aching muscles with its adjustable arm, two speeds, and six head attachments.

Like the G3, the Theragun G3Pro has a triangular shape that offers you multiple grip angles. Unlike the G3, however, the arm of the massage gun adjusts over a range of 80 degrees so it’s even easier to get to hard-to-reach muscles.

The G3Pro has two settings of 1740 and 2400 percussions per minute, and you’re able to choose from six head attachments: the dampener (for general use, tender areas, and bony areas); large ball (for larger muscles, such as the glutes and quads); standard ball (general use); wedge (shoulder blades, IT bands, scraping, and flushing); thumb (lower back and trigger points); and the cone (trigger points and small muscles). It also comes with an extra battery so you don’t have to worry about unwanted downtime.

During my testing, I found it a pleasure to use. I liked that I had it up and running within five minutes of opening the box and that it was so intuitive and easy to use. Like the G3, it’s compatible with the Theragun app which gives pointers on how to work specific body parts and which heads to use. The biggest negative I found was that it’s quite loud – 78 decibels on the highest setting. This makes it hard to massage yourself while watching TV or listening to a podcast.

Editor’s note: An email sent on April 9 detailed Theragun’s new initiative to offer discounts of up to $250 off its G3Pro and G3 massage guns to healthcare professionals. The company said medical personnel must send an email to info@theragun.com with subject line of Frontline Discount, and provide their medical ID to qualify for the discount.

Pros: 2-year warranty, adjustable massage arm, two speeds, easy to control and use, comes with 6 different heads, an extra battery, and a carrying case

Cons: Expensive, loud, on the heavier side

The best budget massage gun

The Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun is a plucky little device that has features you won’t find in models costing twice as much.

For its price point, the Vybe Premium Percussion Massage Gun has some impressive specs. In addition to its 5 speeds capable of pumping out 3200 percussions per minute, it comes with a travel case and weighs only 2.2 pounds, making it portable and easy to hold for long periods. Its four-hour battery run time also means you can use it for longer sessions, and an ergonomic design allows for multiple grips and massage angles.

The percussions are approximately 10 mm deep and have a force of 30 pounds, which isn’t outstanding but should be able to work out most knots relatively quickly.

The Vybe Pro Premium comes with four head attachments – bullet head, flat head, fork, and large ball – that can accommodate specific muscle groups. It utilizes a brushless motor, which allows it to run quietly, too. The estimated noise level is anywhere from 50 to 60 decibels.

Pros: Affordable, runs quietly, four-hour battery runtime, comes with four massage heads and a carrying case, five speeds

Cons: The massager arm doesn’t adjust, built-in battery

The best high-intensity massage gun

If you’re one of those people who’s always asking the massage therapist to go harder, the TimTam Power Massager is for you.

The adjective buyers and experts seem to use most often to describe the TimTam Power Massager is “powerful.” It offers one speed – 2500 strokes per minute – and the stroke depth is deeper than any other massager on our list at 26mm – or roughly one inch. Though it only has one handle, the arm rotates 90 degrees to make it easier to work hard-to-reach areas. And, at 2.1 pounds, it’s incredibly light.

According to the manufacturer, the battery runtime is only 60 minutes per charge but it’s removable, so you can buy additional batteries on the TimTam website. The site also has an array of heads you can pick up if the ball tip is not enough for your needs.

Pros: Extremely powerful, features an adjustable arm, the battery is swappable, comes with a carrying case, delivers deep stroke length

Cons: Loud, might be too intense for some, short battery runtime

What else we considered

While researching this guide, we looked at countless massage guns. There were a few that barely missed the cut. Here are the five we almost included:

Theragun liv ($249.99) – There’s a lot to like about Theragun’s lowest priced option. Unlike its more expensive models, the liv only comes with two head attachments, one speed, and doesn’t have as nice of a carrying case. However, it still packs 2400 percussions per second and has three grippy ergonomic handles. I’ve tested this gun personally and found it gets the job done but the extra heads are missed and I’d prefer a removable battery.

Editor’s note: Theragun told Business Insider it’s currently offering discounts on all of its premium massage gun models, including the Theragun liv which now retails for $199 (originally $249). All discounts are applied at checkout.

Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager ($27.99) – Calling this a “massage gun” is a bit of a stretch, but it essentially performs the same functions as the aforementioned devices. It’s an excellent solution if you have a limited budget, too. It comes with four attachment heads and has variable percussion speeds ranging from 2,000 to 3,350 strokes per minute. The biggest negative is that it isn’t cordless and the power cable is only nine feet long.

TimTam PowerMassager Pro ($449.99) – TimTam’s top-of-the-line model is unique in that it has a heated tip that offers an added therapeutic touch to its deep tissue relief. The massage arm has 175 degrees of rotation, three speeds (1000, 2000, and 2800 strokes per minute), and a deep stroke length of 32 mm. We chose not to include it in our guide because of the high price. We think the G3 and Hypervolt provide better value.

Accugun Quiet Pro ($99.99) – Flyby, the makers of the Accugun, claim that the Quiet Pro is quieter, lighter, and runs longer on a single charge than any of the guns sold by Theragun, Hyperice, or Vybe. It also comes with six head attachments and features three speed settings. It’s also backed by a one-year warranty. However, the Quiet Pro only has one handle, and the arm doesn’t adjust so you may experience arm fatigue during longer massages.

ElecForU Carrying Case Massage Gun ($82.99) – This massage gun comes with six heads for targeted relief. It features a brushless motor, which allows for quiet operation, and there are five speeds ranging from 1200 to 3600 strokes per minute. According to the manufacturer, the battery runtime is an outstanding 4 hours. The biggest negatives are that it weighs more than three pounds and only has one handle.