21 hilariously dark memes about Joe’s spooky glass box on ‘You’

caption Penn Badgley as Joe on “You.” source Netflix

Netflix’s second season of “You” dropped in December and is still taking the internet by storm.

Fans shared memes and jokes on Twitter about Joe’s creepy glass box.

Some fans weren’t sure how Joe got the box from New York City to Los Angeles.

Others jokingly said that being trapped in the box would actually be kind of nice.

Warning: Spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.

Shortly after Netflix dropped season two of “You” in December, fans started having fun with it on Twitter.

From memes and jokes about Joe (Penn Badgley) and his “magical invisibility” hat to reactions to the season’s big twist ending, fans got creative with their tweets.

But one thing people couldn’t stop talking about was, of course, Joe’s glass box.

Here are some of the best dark and hilarious memes about it.

Many fans were confused about how Joe managed to get the box from New York to Los Angeles

On season one, the glass box is a temperature-controlled vault where Mooney’s bookstore holds rare books.

But somehow during his quick escape from New York to Los Angeles, Joe managed to disassemble the box, move it, and set it up in a storage unit without being caught.

The only explanation for the presence of the box in season two is a quick line in which Joe said it took longer to assemble it on his own than when he used to set it up with Mooney.

Ok so have we discussed how Joe moved to LA with little money but managed to rent an extra space and construct another huge ass glass prison box? pic.twitter.com/mtvVV29ozQ — Tellie (@Chaantellie) December 30, 2019

How did he get that glass box from New York to LA. #YOUNetflix pic.twitter.com/W0ceoda6qn — Jack fairmansabadman (@jfairman93) December 31, 2019

Some fans joked about wanting to be inside the box

On season two, Joe forms a close friendship with one of his victims, Will Bettelheim. Together they eat meals, play hangman, and talk about life.

Partially because of this, some fans felt that being locked inside the glass box looked like a welcome escape from life – and many joked about how they’d actually like being locked in the box.

I could use a few days in Joe’s glass box to be fair — A (@afftalks) January 4, 2020

me walking right into Joe’s glass box pic.twitter.com/SOZvZHINSx — soph???? (@soph_hn) December 31, 2019

Me sleeping soundly in Joe’s glass box having made peace with my bad taste pic.twitter.com/tkrZpUO8OW — Spencer Williams (@burritotheif) January 3, 2020

that glass box lookin real cozy rn… pic.twitter.com/0H6rgdI12d — adam (@adamnhomo) December 29, 2019

some of y’all on here think 1 is the best seat pic.twitter.com/ez0DN506ct — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 3, 2020

i need Joe from you to come put me in that glass box at least i can live there rent free — lani (@cowboybinski) January 5, 2020

Many tweets mentioned Will, who bonds with Joe and is freed from the box

Out of all the victims held in Joe’s glass box, Will is the only person to make it out alive. Joe voluntarily let Will go to prove to himself that he’s a good person.

Will (played by Robin Lord Taylor) also became quite a fan favorite and appeared in a few hilarious tweets.

coming out of and he’s been

will’s cage doing just fine pic.twitter.com/Wt1Jjhq1IW — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 3, 2020

find someone who looks at you the way joe goldberg looks at will bettleheim #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/grUAO013nn — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) January 6, 2020

Some fans made jokes about when Joe was trapped in his own box

Late in the second season, Candace (Ambyr Childers) manages to trap Joe in the box and calls Love (Victoria Pedretti) to come to the storage unit and see the truth.

Love ends up killing Candace and returns to the glass box to reveal her dark past to Joe, who is still trapped inside.

Fans joked about Joe’s facial expressions when he was held captive and found out the truth about Love.

sitting here trying to remember where i left my credit card last night pic.twitter.com/h3zR5FXeFp — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 1, 2020

Some even poked fun at his reaction to the “big reveal” that Love was a killer too.

Joe and Love finding out that they both killed people for love #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON2 #YouS2 pic.twitter.com/CsZ0RQXaUR — Maddy Returns In 2020 (@Love_Timerea_) December 27, 2019

Joe's face while Love is explaining how she stalked him, murdered Delilah and the au pair and is trying to frame a 15 year old for murder #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON2 #YouS2 pic.twitter.com/9uA8l9g2gX — Alexis (@EhiremeA) December 27, 2019

But many of the jokes were about what people would do if they were trapped inside Joe’s glass box

Throughout seasons one and two, Joe keeps his victims trapped for long periods of time.

He brings them food (sometimes, for better or worse, with their dietary restrictions in mind) and often stays to have conversations.

Some victims try to persuade Joe to let them out, while others appeal to Joe by forming a relationship with him.

Trying to seduce Joe to let me out of his plexiglass box #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/cFCRnsuVAl — Julian Hagins (@julian_hagins1) December 30, 2019

POV: I am being held against my will by Joe Goldberg, and I’m trying to entertain myself while he gets me dinner #YouNetflix @YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/31r2EcAVe5 — Hazel Burris (@HazelBBurris) January 3, 2020

me entertaining Joe so he’ll let me out of the glass box! pic.twitter.com/Qxh4ccUpw3 — ℂ????w???????? (@carlyyjenkins) January 5, 2020

Me when I wake up in Joe’s glass box https://t.co/1fl9T05sE4 — Tiya???????? (@_tiyasari) January 1, 2020

me in the box yelling at Joe for feeding me a BLT when in all his research he had to have known that I was a vegetarian pic.twitter.com/CbZKo21ZtJ — k ????????‍♀️ (@KatieFerrr) January 4, 2020

If Joe put me in his glass box I would simply vibe — Emily (@Emilaylay5) January 3, 2020