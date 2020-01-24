The best meme-able moments from Gwyneth Paltrow’s new show ‘The Goop Lab’

caption Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen, goop’s chief content officer. source Netflix

On January 24, Netflix debuted its new original series “The Goop Lab,” which follows staffers at Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company Goop as they try trendy treatments like fasting and snow yoga.

The docuseries is filled with eye-catching moments including a psychedelic mushroom retreat, an acupuncture facial with 100 needles, and energy healing that looks like an exorcism.

Although the science behind the various modalities is arguable or difficult to prove, the show didn’t dissapoint in the meme department.

On Friday, Netflix debuted its new original series “The Goop Lab,” which follows staffers at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness company Goop as they try trendy treatments like psilocybin therapy, fasting diets, and Snowga (as in snow yoga), to see if they live up to their wellness hype.

Each episode includes interviews with experts in the various fields the show covers, like psychedelic researchers and Wim Hof, a Dutch athlete who created his own stress-reducing breathing method, plus on-the-ground clips that show Goop staffers trying the various techniques for themselves.

As expected, scenes of the Santa Monica team jumping into nearly below-freezing water in bikinis and partaking in energy-healing “exorcisms” elicited some pretty laughable moments, so Insider rounded up the best freeze-frames from the six-part docuseries.

These are the best “The Goop Lab” memes you might be seeing.

Paltrow offers her team some advice before sending them off to Jamaica to take psychedelic drugs, and shares her own experience.

source Netflix

“The Goop Lab” kicked off with an episode on how psilocybin, a psychoactive drug found in ‘magic’ mushrooms, can be a therapeutic tool.

Paltrow said she’d tried MDMA, one type of psychedelic drug, when she was in Mexico with her husband Brad Falchuk. She said the experience was highly emotional.

Kevin Keating, Paltrow’s longtime assistant, tried psilocybin for the first time during the episode and had a physical reaction.

source Netflix

Keating said it felt like his entire body was vibrating.

Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer, also tried psilocybin and had a pretty predictable reaction.

source Netflix

She also couldn’t stop giggling and said her reaction was so cliché.

Later, Paltrow and Loehnen chatted about how psychedelic drugs could be therapeutically useful for everyone, including the rich and famous.

source Netflix

Paltrow smiled as Loehnen described her life.

source Netflix

She looked knowingly at the camera.

source Netflix

The show includes case studies of people who say these wellness techniques changed their lives.

source Netflix

In the second episode, a man who used to have cancer said that, since starting the Wim Hof method, he can now do splits.

He does it every day.

Paltrow has her blood extracted from her face, then re-injected in a purified form.

source Netflix

In an effort to decrease her biological age and “age gracefully,” Paltrow had a naturopathic doctor perform a “vampire facial,” removing her blood, which the doctor referred to as “golden broth,” and injecting it back into her face.

Meanwhile, Loehnen tried an anti-aging acupuncture facial.

source Netflix

In an episode all about female sexual pleasure, the staff talked genitalia — a lot.

source Netflix

Paltrow admitted she didn’t know the difference between “vagina” and “vulva” so she started saying the words repeatedly.

Paltrow also gave kegels, an exercise where you clench and release the pelvic floor muscles, a try on camera.

source Netflix

Kegels are a common way to keep your pelvic floor, or the muscles that support a person’s bladder, anus, and uterus, strong, Insider previously reported.

Goop staffers also tried energy healing with a chiropractor, and Loehnen described her experience as occult.

source Netflix

Celebrity chiropractor John Amaral agreed that Loehnen’s experience was a wild one.

source Netflix

Following Loehnen’s energy healing session, Paltrow asked the question everyone was waiting to hear.