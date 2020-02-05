The best men’s field watches

A good field watch has an easy-to-read, high-contrast face to ensure you can tell the time even when you’re in the midst of a hike, swim, or hard day of physical labor.

We chose the Bertucci A-2T Original Classics Field Watch as best overall for its light-weight durability and reasonable price point.

If you’re looking for a higher-end timepiece or something in a different style, check out our guide to the best men’s watches under $500.

The field watch is a style of timepiece that originated on the battlefields of World War II, where accuracy and durability were paramount. Today’s field watches may not be battle-tested, but they’re built with the same performance and endurance in mind. A good field watch should be easy to read, simple, and sturdy, but it should still look good enough to take you from the outdoors to a night out. Simplicity is key.

The original field watches had chromium-plated brass or stainless steel casings, were automatic, waterproof, generally had either sturdy canvas or leather straps. High-contrast numerals – white numbers on a black background – were common, so they could be easily read in the chaos of battle.

Modern watch companies have built upon this platform, adding features like solar-powered batteries and day and date calendars, while retaining the elements that made this style so iconic. While you can spend hundreds, or even thousands, on a timepiece, we’ve kept our picks relatively affordable for more utility.

We chose the Bertucci A-2T Original Classics Field Watch as best overall. While Bertucci is a relative newcomer to the market, having launched in 2004, its focus has solely been on titanium field watches, and it’s paid off. Bertucci watches are assembled in the US using Japanese quartz movements and tough but light titanium casings.

Here are the best field watches:

The best field watch overall

source Bertucci

The Bertucci A-2T Original Classics Field Watch features a tough but light titanium case, classic field watch styling, and water-resistance to 200 feet.

US-based Bertucci is a relative newcomer to the watch market, having launched in 2004, but has quickly become the market leader in titanium field watches. The A-T2 was the company’s first watch and has continued to be a top seller even as it’s gone through various updates over the years.

It’s a nice combination of classic field watch looks and thoughtful design. The 40-millimeter titanium case is tough but light, weighing in at 1.9-ounces, with a sand-blasted matte finish. The crystal is made from hardened mineral glass and is somewhat recessed and protected by the bezel helping it remain scratch-free.

The watch has a screw-down crown and case back. One nice feature is the offset crown that allows for a bit more wrist movement than standard designs. The watch is water-resistant up to 200 meters, so it’s good for swimming and snorkeling, but Bertucci offers a three-year warranty on the watch head and a one year warranty on the band if something does go wrong.

The A-2T is easy to read thanks to the large high contrast numerals. At night, the Swiss super luminous hands and markers allow you to pretty easily see the time. It isn’t the brightest out there, but it’s definitely bright enough to read your watch in a dark movie theater when the film’s plot is dragging. The face features 12-hour markings as well as 24-hour military time and also features the date. The battery should last about three years before having to be replaced.

The watch is assembled in the US, though the case is made in China but machined in the US, and the all-metal quartz movement is Japanese. The surprisingly comfortable band is made from a super durable two-ply nylon that’s boxed stitched for durability.

Pros: Tough and light, easy to read day or night

Cons: The lume is weaker than some other field watches

The best on a budget

source Timex

The Timex Expedition Scout 36mm Watch is a cleanly designed classic field watch with a light-up face and a nylon strap that’s perfect for any budget.

Timex has been around for more than 160 years and has remained popular through it all thanks to its drive to innovate while keeping its price points reasonable. The Timex Expedition series is the brand’s outdoor and adventure line that includes everything from digital models to chronograph watches and thoughtfully includes smaller and mid-sized models for people with thinner wrists.

The Scout we’ve selected is a 36mm field watch with a brass case and a nylon strap. It’s got a clean design with a quartz movement. The face features both 12 and 24-hour military time markings, with high-contrast large numerals to easily read the time. It also has Timex’s signature arrow-shaped second hand.

Both are easy to read at night thanks to the Indiglp Night-Light, a Timex standby. It should be noted that the more you use this feature, the more quickly you’ll drain the battery. The Scout is water-resistant up to 50 meters, which compared to others isn’t great but provides a little protection from the wet stuff. Don’t go snorkeling while wearing this watch, but if you get caught in a bad storm, the Scout should make it through.

Pros: Classic field watch design, light-up face, a good size for smaller wrists

Cons: A noticeable ticking sound, overuse of the night-light feature can drain the battery

The best eco-friendly field watch

source Huckberry

The One Eleven Sustainable Field Watch is not only eco-friendly and solar-powered, but it incorporates recycled steel and plastic into its construction too.

Texas-based One Eleven launched in 2016 out of a creative incubation hub at Fossil Group with the idea to create a more sustainable adventure watch. The company succeeded in combining the clean and simple design of the traditional field watch with a contemporary feel and sustainability at its heart.

Their latest field watch is made from 85% recycled stainless steel with color accents made from bioplastic derived from castor bean oil that’s petroleum-free. The watchband is made from rPET fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

The 42mm case is made from recycled stainless steel has a screw-down crown that’s water-resistant to 100 meters so it’s safe for swimming. Covered by a hardened mineral crystal lens, the face has both 12- and 24-hour markers that are easy to read. The hands and indicators are luminous so you can still read your watch in the dark.

The one thing it doesn’t have is a date indicator, but I believe a field watch should be minimalist, and this watch delivers. Inside, it uses a Japanese-made Seiko solar-powered movement that can last six months without light when fully charged. It’s another eco-conscious initiative that removes the need to replace tough-to-recycle batteries. The band is soft and comfortable and is easy on and off thanks to the velcro used to attach it.

The company is also keeping sustainability in mind with its packaging, which is made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper. One Eleven also donates 1% of all its sales to environmental causes, including a nonprofit that tackles waste management issues in mountain communities around the world. For Giving Tuesday the company donated 100% of its proceeds to the organization.

This is a great looking watch that’s tough, lightweight, and eco-friendly. My only complaint is that the lume is a little dim. After hitting it with my phone’s flashlight for a few minutes it would brighten up nicely but would fade fairly quickly. Velcro also has the tendency to wear down with extended use, and as of now, One Eleven doesn’t sell replacement fabric straps.

Pros: Well-built, classic look, lots of eco-friendly materials

Cons: The lume is a little on the weak side

The best automatic field watch

source Amazon

The Seiko SNZG15 is a handsome automatic field watch that winds as you wear it, so you’ll never have to deal with replacing a battery.

The Japanese brand Seiko began life as a Tokyo jewelry shop in 1881 before launching into the wristwatch business in the early 1920s. The brand is known for innovation – they launched the quartz movement revolution in the late 60s – and continues to push the envelope. The Seiko 5 line is the company’s adventure series that features automatic movements – the movement of the wearer powers the watch, no battery required.

The SNZG15, which is made in Japan, came out in 2018 and has a very reliable 23-jewel 7S36 watch movement that stays accurate. In general, quartz movements are more accurate than mechanical movements, especially in the lower price points so if precision is really important to you, this watch might not be right.

The automatic movement has a 40-hour power reserve, so if you don’t plan to make this an everyday watch, consider investing in a winding box that will keep your watch moving when you’re not wearing it. If it does stop, however, all you have to do is wear it for a few minutes to get it ticking again.

The SNZG15 has a 42mm stainless steel case that’s 12mm thick. The dial window is made with Seiko’s trademarked Hardlex, a scratch-resistant mineral glass. The face has easy to read high-contrast numbers with both 12 and 24-hour military time and a day/date window. At night it stays easy to read thanks to the brightly illuminated hands that are slow to fade. The back has an open case back so you can see the movement. The watch is water-resistant to 100 meters, meaning you can wear it to swim and snorkel but not scuba dive.

While not the largest watch on the market, at 42mm, it’s beefy, especially if you have thin wrists. You can definitely feel the difference in weight from the titanium Bertucci, which is only slightly smaller but more than half-an-ounce lighter.

Pros: A handsome and reliable automatic field watch by an iconic watch brand that’s a great value

Cons: The 42mm case may be too big for people with smaller wrists, not as accurate as a quartz movement

The best solar-powered field watch

source Amazon

Citizen’s light-powered Eco-Drive technology keeps the BM8180-03E ticking without the use of batteries.

Citizen started out as a Japanese and Swiss company in 1930 and has since grown into the largest watchmakers in the world. One of its biggest innovations was the introduction of the Eco-Drive in 1976, a revolutionary light-powered analog quartz watch that uses both natural and artificial light to run, removing the need for traditional batteries.

Citizen estimates they’ve been able to eliminate the need for ten million batteries from North America alone thanks to the Eco-Drive. The solar-powered battery doesn’t last forever, but you should be able to get a decade out of it, which is impressive.

The BM8180-03E features Eco-Drive movement encased in a strong but lightweight 37mm screw-back case made of silver-toned stainless steel. It’s water-resistant to 100 meters. The clean design stays true to the field watches that inspired it, with an easy-to-read face that has luminous hands and markers encased in a mineral crystal dial window that’s relatively scratch resistant. It includes a day and date window as well.

The stitched canvas band takes some breaking in but softens up with wear, though it can be quick to take on odors if not allowed to properly air out between wears. The pin buckle closure only allows for incremental adjustments, so it may not fit as precisely as you’d like. Citizen Watch offers a five-year limited manufacturer’s warranty on all their products.

Pros: A well-built field watch that runs for years, great size for smaller wrists

Cons: Weaker lume, band is not as adjustable as others

What else we considered

source MVMT

There are a ton of great field watches out there – the simple, clean design appears to watchmakers and collectors alike. Here are two that nearly made the cut.

Orient Defender Multi-Eye Function Field Watch : Orient is another Iconic Japanese brand with a long history. The company began in 1901 and has become known for its diving watches. The Orient Defender has a lot of bells and whistles for this category, including day, date, and 24-hour features, and while handsome, it’s a little busy for a field watch, which was originally designed to be simple and easy to read.

: Orient is another Iconic Japanese brand with a long history. The company began in 1901 and has become known for its diving watches. The Orient Defender has a lot of bells and whistles for this category, including day, date, and 24-hour features, and while handsome, it’s a little busy for a field watch, which was originally designed to be simple and easy to read. MVMT Field Collection: MVMT is a newer watch company that launched in 2013 and quickly became a huge success. Their stylish minimalist watches that have become super popular are made in China. MVMT launched a line of minimalist field watches in eight different models ranging in price from $95 to $115. While they are an interesting take on the field watch with a bit of aesthetic deviance from the norm, for the price they can’t compare to the Citizen or even the Timex that made the list.

Check out our other men’s accessory guides

source Facebook/Native Eyewear

Whether you’re a fan of the timeless aviators, you love mid-century Americana, or you’re just looking for a rugged pair of sport shades that are also suitable for casual wear, we’ve hand-picked the best pairs of sunglasses that cover all the style bases and face types.

Choosing the right hiking boots means first considering the environment in which you will primarily use them. Some boots are designed for use in snow and ice and are ideal when paired with crampons or spikes. Others are light and breathable and will keep your feet cool even in the heat of the desert. These are the best hiking boots, no matter where your trek takes you.

A good travel backpack is a hybrid duffel-backpack that takes the best of both types of bags and combines them into an easy-to-carry storage system that can fit under the airplane seat in front of you, but that’s still able to carry enough for a long weekend. These are the best travel backpacks to fully equip you for your journey.

Watches are a very personal and complex purchasing decision. It’s also potentially a very expensive decision, as the world’s biggest watchmaking names – and the watches we often most desire – can cost tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. While those expensive watches are the playthings of the rich, you can still make the right impression by spending $500 or less.

The venerable necktie is perhaps the most timeless of men’s accessories. In the age of “business casual,” no longer is the suit-and-tie a symbol of conformity or of office drudgery. Now, wearing a nice tie one of the surest ways for the well-dressed man to stand apart from the sea of pleated khakis and baggy blue button-up shirts. These are the best ties you can buy.