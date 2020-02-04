When growing out your hair you’re going to have to switch up your styling routine since heavy waxes, gels, and greasy pomades don’t work well with long hair.

We chose Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream as best overall for its long-lasting light hold, body, shine, neutral scent, and value.

After growing my hair out I realized the waxes and pomades I’d relied on when my hair was shorter just didn’t work for longer hair. Waxes left my hair looking (and feeling) like a helmet and pomades made my hair appear as if it hadn’t been washed in a long, long time. The last time I wore my hair longer, about a decade ago, I didn’t use any hair products beyond shampoo and conditioner and it showed. My hair was either limp or fluffy and always unruly.

This time around, I took a more proactive approach and I’ve been very happy with the results. Besides getting a fairly regular trim, choosing a styling product that works with my hair and cut has been essential to keeping it looking its best.

The key for me has been products that give hair body and a natural look while still providing a decent amount of hold. Whether your hair is curly or straight, thick or thin, whether you want a tousled bed-head look or something sleeker there’s a product out there for you.

We chose Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream as the best overall for its ability to provide body with a touch of shine, its long-lasting light hold that looks natural, its neutral scent, and its value. The company uses dermatologist-tested cruelty-free ingredients for this hair cream made in the US.

Here are the best men’s styling products for long hair:

The best overall

source Nordstrom

Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream provides great all-day light hold, has a mild scent, and is not greasy or stiff so your hair looks natural.

Dallas-based Jack Black was launched in 2000 by Curran Dandurand and Emily Dalton, who both worked at Mary Kay before helping to kick off the multi-billion-dollar men’s cosmetics industry with the launch of their groundbreaking company. Jack Black has grown into the largest men’s prestige brand in the US thanks to its focus on well-made products that do what they say they will. They use top-of-the-line natural ingredients, forgo colorants and heavy scents, and are easy to use to boot.

Their Sleek Finish Texture Cream is great for long hair since it’s not greasy or stiff and provides a long-lasting light hold that looks natural. It works really well for my hair, which is slightly wavy with medium-sized strands. It has thinned slightly as I’ve gotten older, so I like something that adds some body, which this product does. But if your hair is really thin, this may not give you enough added volume.

I’m also lazy so I prefer as simple a routine as possible. The Sleek Finish Texture Cream is a nice one-step solution. I use about a dime-sized dollop – a little goes a long way – that I rub into my hands and run through my hair while it’s still damp and then let it air dry. You can start to style it pretty quickly after it’s applied and then use your fingers to touch things up after its dry.

It gives my hair a touch of shine, decent control, and smoothness. It’s good for dry-to-normal coarse, thick or wavy hair, and has great anti-frizz benefits, according to the company. Some customers felt it didn’t provide enough hold, but with long hair, too much hold can kill a natural look. I found it very easy to rinse out, not even requiring shampoo.

It’s made from naturally derived ingredients and includes jojoba oil, beetroot, olive leaf, and rosemary. Some, but not all, of the ingredients are certified organic. It doesn’t have colorants, alcohol, or fragrances. It also doesn’t really have much of a scent, which for me is a big plus as heavy fragrances tend to bother me. It’s also paraben-free. The Sleek Finish Texture Cream is cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested, and made in the US.

Pros: All-day light hold; fragrance, colorant, alcohol, and paraben-free; neither greasy nor stiff

Cons: May not provide enough body for thin hair; some customers felt the hold was too light

The best on a budget

source Walgreens

The Dove Men+Care Sculpting Paste provides long-lasting medium hold, and it’s affordable and widely available.

Dove Men+Care Sculpting Paste adds texture and provides a medium hold that can be reshaped over the course of the day, adds texture. It’s especially good if you wear your hair back, have a long shag, or if you have a long fringe with an undercut. The matte finish keeps things looking natural, but be sure to just use a small amount so as not to overwhelm or weigh down your hair.

It may take some trial and error to find the amount of product that works for you. Work it between your hands and apply to damp hair. Experiment with smaller amounts until you get the look you’re going for. It has a sort of woody scent that is rather prevalent and lingers, so if you’re sensitive to fragrances this won’t be for you.

Pros: Long-lasting medium hold, good price

Cons: Strong scent; can leave a residue in your hair

The best versatile styling product

source Nordstrom

Baxter of California Grooming Cream can be used alone for a light hold and natural look or as a pre-style cream to keep your hair conditioned before blow-drying and adding other styling products.

Baxter of California is a heritage brand that’s been around since the 1960s when it was launched out of a Los Angeles barbershop by Baxter Finley. Now owned by L’Oréal, the company continues to make exceptional products rooted in natural, ethically sourced ingredients that are paraben-free.

Its Grooming Cream is lightweight and great for a natural look that will stay put. It includes meadowfoam and grape seed oil to help with frizz and sunflower and jojoba seed oils for moisture. It has a light, clean citrusy scent.

The versatility of this product is a huge plus, allowing you to choose how to style your hair without having to stock your medicine cabinet full of different products. You can use it on its own by apply a small amount to towel-dried hair for a quick one-step natural style. In this application, some users felt it didn’t provide enough hold but it’s not designed for such purposes.

You can also use it as a pre-style cream by applying before you blow-dry. It will act as a base to help manage and condition your hair, and you can then add whatever other styling product you typically use.

I typically only use it by itself for a more natural look that’s super-low effort with great results. Baxter of California Grooming Cream was an Esquire Style Grooming Award Winner in 2015 and still makes our list years later.

Pros: Versatile and light with natural-looking hold and a clean scent

Cons: Some users felt it didn’t provide enough hold

The best to help restore your hair

source Sephora

Verb Ghost Oil is an easy-to-use product that detangles, adds shine and softness, and revitalizes your hair.

Verb was launched in 2012 in Austin. Now based in New York, the company has been building a huge and loyal following for their cruelty-free products made without sulfates, paraben, and gluten.

The oil is part of Verb’s best selling Ghost line. It’s made from moringa seed oil – good for moisturizing and strengthening hair – bamboo extract, and argan oil, among other ingredients. Bamboo extract and argan oil can strengthen the hair follicle, prevent breakage, and retain hydration, according to the company. Ghost Oil has a light, fresh citrus and wood scent that’s gender-neutral, and it’s great for all types of hair. Plus, the oil is vegan and comes in recycled packaging.

Err on the side of caution when applying this product. A drop or two is all you need. The first time I tried it, I went overboard and my hair ended up looking greasy. I typically only use a single drop when I apply it to my dry hair. It can also be used as a hair protectant while blow-drying.

I’m not the only one who’s found success with Ghost Oil; it’s also gotten a ton of love from grooming experts at Refinery29 and HuffPost.

Pros: A great restorative that gives your hair shine and softness

Cons: Too much will make your hair look greasy

The best for a stronger hold

source Amazon

Uppercut Deluxe Styling Powder is an easy to apply powder that gives good long-lasting medium hold, great volume, and a natural look.

My hairstylist, Tate, first introduced me to Uppercut Deluxe Styling Powder a few months back and I fell in love with it. Uppercut Deluxe is an Australian brand started by Luke Newman and Steve Purcell, two childhood friends who both became barbers. After opening a shop together they launched a men’s grooming line when they couldn’t find exactly what they were looking for on the market.

The styling powder is super easy to apply, you just sprinkle a little on your dry hair and run it through your hair with your fingers. It provides a light to medium hold (depending on the amount applied) that lasts all day, but still allows you to run your fingers through your hair without it feeling crunchy or sticky.

Even with the amount of hold it gives, it still looks loose and natural and can be reworked even hours later. I also found it gives my hair a touch of natural shine. It provides a lot of volume and texture so if you have fine or thinning hair this is definitely a product for you.

It’s suitable for all hair types, according to the company and doesn’t have a scent, which in my opinion is a plus. Don’t go overboard when applying the styling powder, or your hair may feel sticky and you’ll lose the natural look.

Pros: Easy to apply; long-lasting hold that isn’t crunchy or sticky; no scent

Cons: If too much is applied it can feel sticky and lose the natural look

Check out our other men’s grooming guides

source Shutterstock

Grooming and skincare are two things that everyone does on a daily basis (hopefully), so it’s extremely important to know you’re putting on your body. By choosing natural products over potentially toxic options laden with harsh chemicals, you’ll get better results and healthier hair and skin. Here are the men’s grooming and skincare companies we love.

Quality soap is a vital part of your shave because it lubricates your face and whiskers so that your razor blade can move cleanly across your face for a close shave with minimal irritation. A good soap will also lock in your skin’s moisture instead of drying it out and leaving your face with that unpleasant “tight” feeling. These are our top picks for the best shaving soap.

Traditional wet shaving offers a number of benefits over modern electric and cartridge razors. Namely, it’s easier to get a closer shave and it’s easier on your skin. For wet shaving, you’ll need a single-bade safety razor. These are our top picks.

Packing your ever-important toiletry bag can be tricky if you’re traveling by plane or have to deal with a cramped hotel bathroom, but a well-designed dopp kit can make this part of your trip less of a hassle. These are the best dopp kits you can buy.