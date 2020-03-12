The best men’s vests for weird weather days

source Carhartt

When the weather is unpredictable, a vest is a perfect layer. It can be worn over a sweater or button-down for moderate warmth or under a heavier layer for extra insulation.

Vests are also useful for working or exercising outdoors, keeping your core protected while giving your arms a good range of motion.

You’ll find our top eight picks for men’s vests below, including styles you can wear to work, on the weekend, or out on a run.

Dressing appropriately for weather conditions during those in-between months that separate seasons can be tricky business. Those weird-weather days in the middle of winter where it can jump 20 degrees in just a few hours? That’s where vests come in. A good vest will keep your core warm without overheating you like a coat, and the bests vest will do just that but with a profile slim enough to layer under other jackets and coats for extra protection.

While the most popular style by far is the puffer vest, there are plenty of other styles out there, from sherpa fleeces to packaways (thinner waterproof vests that are easy to store) to more upscale wool vests.

Whether worn on their own or over a sweater or hoodie, a cold-weather vest can be a great option to get you through all those days when the weather can’t seem to make up its mind.

Here are 9 men’s vests for those weird weather days:

Patagonia Men’s Retro Pile Fleece Vest

source Patagonia

Patagonia, the outdoor company that’s been making climbers, hikers, and other nature lovers look and feel good for close to 50 years, has been a leader in cold-weather vests for decades. Known for its commitment to preserving our planet – they donate one percent of all sales to environmental advocacy programs and campaigns among other initiatives – and the durability of its clothing, Patagonia’s Retro Pile Fleece Vest is a prime example of their ethos and standards.

This warm and comfortable shearling-style vest is made from 100% recycled polyester and is Fair-Trade certified, meaning the folks who do the sewing are paid a fair wage for their work. The vest has a classic look, with a zip-up front, stand-up collar, two slash front pockets, and a vertical chest pocket. It’s trimmed in spandex at the armholes and hem for ease of movement. It’s solidly constructed and comes in six colorways and a good range of sizes, from XXS to XXL.

L. L. Bean Upcountry Waxed Cotton Down Vest

source L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean has been around since 1912 and is still located in Freeport, Maine where it was founded. The company is famous for its quality and its generous return policy. The Upcountry Waxed Cotton Down Vest combines classic outdoor looks with new technical materials to produce a vest that’s lightweight, durable, and water repellent.

The Upcountry is made from waxed cotton that develops a beautiful patina as it ages, and it incorporates a box stitch pattern. Inside, the vest is insulated with DownTek 650-fill down, which repels 33% more moisture and dries 66% faster than standard down, according to the company.

L.L.Bean’s famous 100%-satisfaction guarantee changed in 2018 (you used to be able to return their products no questions asked). Customers can still return a product up to a year after buying it with proof of purchase. After that, they’ll only accept returns for defective products.

J.Crew Walker Vest

source J Crew

The J.Crew Walker Vest is a stylish, versatile, lightweight quilted vest that looks as good over a sweater or button-up shirt and chinos for business casual offices as it does with a henley and jeans. It also makes a great mid-layer thanks to its slim fit.

The Walker has a durable polyester outer and is lined in quilted cotton twill.

Carhartt Men’s Sandstone Arctic Quilt Lined Vest

source Amazon

Carhartt has been making durable workwear since 1889, and the Sandstone Arctic Quilt Lined Vest continues in that tradition. The vest is made from a heavy, 100% cotton duck (a thick, durable canvas fabric) and lined in nylon with polyester insulation.

It’s a hard-wearing, insulated work vest that also features a sturdy brass center-front zipper, oversized front pockets for easy access, a rib-knit collar for comfort, and a drop tail to keep your backside warm.

Stio Men’s Azura Insulated Vest

source Stio

Stio is a fairly young Wyoming-based outdoor apparel company that launched in 2012 and has made a name for itself with its well-designed and great-looking technical outerwear.

The Azura Insulated Vest manages to provide lots of warmth while remaining very lightweight. It’s made from 100% recycled nylon with a finish that sheds moisture, and it’s lined with PrimaLoft® Gold Eco synthetic, a 55% recycled insulation with a great warmth-to-weight ratio.

Besides being packable, a great core insulator, and eco-conscious, this technical vest also comes in four colors, including a deep orange.

The North Face Thermoball Eco Vest

source The North Face

The North Face, which has been around since the 1960s, is another outdoor brand that continues to be a go-to for cold-weather vests. Its ThermoBall ECO Vest is made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials and incorporates a special recycled, man-made filling instead of down.

The vest has a slim fit with enough room for a good range of motion, is packable, and has the warmth and compressibility equivalent to 600-fill goose down (typical down vests average between 400 and 500 fill) and that means this vest will keep you really warm without a lot of bulk or weight. The insulation was developed by The North Face in partnership with Primaloft, Inc., and is made from recycled polyester that can keep you warm even when wet.

Arc’teryx Incendo Vest

source East Dane

Canadian outdoor company Arc’teryx has been a hit with outdoor winter sports enthusiasts since its founding in 1989 thanks to their products’ exceptional performance in cold-weather conditions.

The Incendo Vest was created for running and hiking in decent weather. It’s a super lightweight, minimalist vest that’s permeable enough to allow for the evaporation that aids in cooling yet still manages to provide a good deal of warmth and wind and water-resistance. It’s made from Lumin nylon fabric, has ventilated mesh side panels, and stows away in its own pocket.

Filson Mackinaw Wool Vest

source Filson

Filson is another heritage outdoor brand known for its classic, well-constructed, long-lasting clothes and bags. Their Mackinaw Wool Vest is made from 100% virgin wool that’s abrasion- and water-resistant and naturally warm. It’s tough enough to take on the outdoors but handsome enough for a night out.

It comes in a classic red-and-black buffalo check or in navy, charcoal, and forest green (which looks more like an olive color) with a good range of sizes.