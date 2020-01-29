The 9 hottest restaurant reservations to snag in New York City right now

- source
- Misi
- Resy, an American Express-owned restaurant reservation booking platform, told us which swanky New York City restaurants have been the most popular with its users so far this year.
- Users have the ability to set notifications to alert them when a reservation becomes available at a completely booked restaurant – the restaurants below have had the most notification requests in New York City since January 1, 2020.
- Of the nine hard-to-get-a-table-at restaurants listed below, six serve Italian cuisine.
New York City has a legendary dining scene and reservations at its hottest restaurants are unsurprisingly hard to land.
Resy, an American Express-owned restaurant reservation booking platform, has a feature that allows users to set notifications that will alert them whenever a reservation becomes available at a completely booked restaurant. The feature makes it just a little easier to have the best burger or veal parmesan in the city sooner.
It also indicates which reservations are the most coveted – a Resy representative provided Business Insider with a list of which constantly booked restaurants have had the most notification alerts set so far this year.
Keep reading below for a look at the most in-demand NYC restaurant reservations below, listed in ascending order by number of alerts set since January 1, 2020.
9. The Polo Bar
- source
- Ralph Lauren
It’s notoriously difficult to eat at Ralph Lauren’s swanky Midtown Manhattan bar.
It’s known to be “casual yet refined” – the Polo Bar’s classic burger costs $28.
8. Misi
- source
- Misi
Misi, renowned chef Missy Robbins‘ restaurant, serves $30 “out-of-this-world pasta” in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The Italian spot opened in 2018 with varied critical reception but walk-in wait times are known to exceed 90 minutes.
7. Llama San
- source
- Llama San/Instagram
Chef Erik Ramirez‘ West Village Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant opened this past fall. As of now, the next available reservation for a party of two is at 10 p.m. on a Sunday at the beginning of March.
Main dishes ranging from clams, fish, duck sausage, and beef heart cost around $25.
6. Don Angie
- source
- Don Angie/Instagram
Don Angie is an Italian restaurant helmed by a husband-and-wife chef team in the West Village.
The restaurant opened in 2017 and is known for its cantaloupe caramelle ($22) and its decadent lasagna for two ($64).
5. Rezdôra
- source
- Rezdôra
Located in the Flatiron district, the recently opened Rezdôra serves house-made pasta and other Italian fare.
Rezdôra’s pasta dishes all cost under $25 – its regional pasta tasting costs $90.
4. I Sodi
- source
- I Sodi
I Sodi is a tiny restaurant in West Village and a love letter to chef Rita Sodi’s Tuscan roots.
The pastas are under $30 and dinner mains like rabbit, pork chops, and branzino hover around $40.
3. 4 Charles Prime Rib
- source
- 4 Charles Prime Rib
4 Charles Prime Rib is a West Village steakhouse supper club that’s known for its burger.
The burger, dressed with an egg and bacon, costs $36. Its steak offerings range in price from $50 to $100.
2. Lilia
- source
- Lilia
Lilia is the second Miss Robbins restaurant on this list, in addition to Misi. Both are located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn – but Lilia is housed in what was once an auto body shop.
Pastas at Lilia cost around $20 while other popular fish dishes are closer to $30.
1. Carbone
- source
- Carbone/Facebook
Carbone, the most popular restaurant in NYC so far this year, is another classic Italian spot in Greenwich Village with old school charm. It’s been a mainstay on NYC dining lists since it opened in 2013.
The menu is expansive, but a fan-favorite dish, the veal parmesan, costs $55.