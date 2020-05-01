The 7 best movies coming to Netflix in May that are worth your time

caption “Uncut Gems.” source Netflix

There are a fun collection of titles coming to Netflix in May.

Classics like “Back to the Future” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” along with unique titles like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Uncut Gems.”

May has arrived with a new batch of movies to dive into on Netflix.

The movies range from classics like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” to “Back to the Future” to “Urban Cowboy.” There is also the acclaimed “Uncut Gems,” which marks Adam Sandler’s most unique dramatic turn yet.

See below all 7 movies coming to Netflix in May we think you should check out:

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” (Available May 1)

After gaining popularity on the hit TV show “In Living Color” in the 1990s, Jim Carrey jumped over to movies and began a meteoric rise to super stardom thanks to this wacky comedy in which he plays an outlandish pet detective with a bag full of catchy one-liners.

“Back to the Future” (Available May 1)

Robert Zemeckis’ classic still feels as groundbreaking today as it did when it opened in 1985. It never gets old watching Michael J. Fox run around Hill Valley trying to save his existence by getting his parents to connect.

“Jarhead” (Available May 1)

Jake Gyllenhaal gives a compelling performance as Anthony Swofford, who we follow as he tries to figure out his life while as a Marine during the Gulf War. It also includes a great ensemble that includes Jamie Foxx and Peter Sarsgaard.

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (Available May 1)

Though this movie was a box office hit and earned 13 Oscar nominations, it surprisingly isn’t regarded as high as other David Fincher movies. Perhaps it’s because this is a rare tender movie for the director.

Brad Pitt stars as a man who ages backwards and Cate Blanchett as the love of his life.

“Urban Cowboy” (Available May 1)

If you are looking for a love story with a little rowdiness to it you can’t go wrong with this one. The chemistry between Debra Winger and John Travolta is electric in this setting of cowboys, bars, and Eagles songs.

“Uncut Gems” (Available May 25)

The Safdie brothers use their love for basketball and tension to create a memorable drama starring Adam Sandler as a diamond jeweler who is a degenerate gambler. You need to see this movie.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (Available May 27)

Matthew McConaughey is at his brooding best in this courtroom drama where he plays a lawyer who is known best for conducting business out of his Lincoln Town Car.