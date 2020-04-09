The 12 best movies on Netflix that teens should watch right now

caption Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Broderick star in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” source CBS via Getty Images

Below, we’ve listed the best movies on Netflix that teenagers should watch.

Our list includes teen romcoms like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” superhero movies like “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and delightful classics like “National Treasure.”

Your teen years are like nothing else – you’re on the edge of adulthood, experiencing first love and heartbreak, and making plans for the future while soaking up time with friends. And, as you get older, you can discover more and more movies to watch whenever you want to escape your day-to-day life or host a movie night.

To help you get started, Insider has compiled a list of 12 movies on Netflix that teens can (and should) stream right now.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is an effortlessly charming high school rom-com.

caption Lana Condor stars in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down.”

Why teens should watch it: Teen rom-coms are making a major comeback (especially on Netflix), and a lot of that has to do with the well-deserved success of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Fueled by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s irresistible chemistry, the movie pays homage to the high school romantic comedies of years past, while remaining plenty swoon-worthy on its own.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is one of the best superhero movies (and animated movies) in years.

caption Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore play Peter B. Parker and Miles Morales in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” source Sony Pictures Animation

Netflix description: “After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.”

Why teens should watch it: Peter Parker is an iconic superhero character, but what if any ordinary person could be part of his web-slinging legacy? That’s the premise of “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” a vibrantly original movie that won best animated feature film at last year’s Oscars.

By remixing the traditional superhero origin story with the introduction of multiple Spider-Men, “Into the Spiderverse’s” argument that anyone can be a hero appeals to adults, teens, and kids alike.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is an action-packed superhero movie perfect for the whole family.

caption In “Avengers: Infinity War,” an army of Marvel heroes battle the villainous Thanos. source Marvel

Netflix description: “Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.”

Why teens should watch it: Today’s teens have doubtlessly grown up with Marvel’s massively popular superhero cinematic universe, and it’s exciting to watch all the stories that the studio has told so far come to a head in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The entire franchise is pretty family-friendly while also tackling adult themes like death, love, and war, which makes it a good fit for a teenaged audience. Plus, the movie’s sequel, 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” is also on Disney Plus, making it perfect for a movie marathon.

“Dumplin'” is a sweet teen comedy that touts the importance of self-love and Dolly Parton.

caption Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston play a mother-daughter duo in “Dumplin’.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “To prove a point about measuring up and fitting in, Texas teen Willowdean Dickson enters a local pageant run by her ex-beauty queen mom.”

Why teens should watch it: Learning to accept yourself and reconcile with parents who are different from you is difficult at any age, but especially so as you navigate high school.

“Dumplin'” is an uplifting dramedy that tackles these topics with wit and style, as Dolly Parton-obsessed teen Willowdean (Danielle MacDonald) enters a local pageant to prove to her former beauty queen mom (Jennifer Aniston) that beauty comes in all forms.

“Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic singer’s Coachella performances.

caption “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” follows the singer as she prepares for her 2018 Coachella performances. source Netflix

Netflix description: “This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

Why teens should watch it: Beyoncé is one of the most talented people on the planet, and today’s teens likely grew up familiar with the singer. But they may not be quite as familiar with Beyoncé the person as they are with Beyoncé the superstar.

“Homecoming” pulls back the curtain on the singing icon to reveal an intimate behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsal process for 2018’s Coachella. It’s astounding to watch.

“National Treasure” is a cult classic adventure movie starring Nicolas Cage.

caption Nicholas Cage is a treasure hunter in “National Treasure.”

Netflix description: “Modern treasure hunters search for a chest of riches rumored to have been stashed away by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.”

Why teens should watch it: “National Treasure” tells the story of an exciting race to find the long-rumored treasure left behind by the Founding Fathers. It’s a delightful classic that’s endlessly fun to watch and quote, no matter your age.

It’s equally fun to point out the most historically inaccurate plot points in “National Treasure” – perfect for any teens who are sick of studying for history exams.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a classic ’80s comedy that holds up today.

caption Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, and Matthew Broderick all star in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” source Paramount

Netflix description: “Ferris convinces his entire school he’s at death’s door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.”

Why teens should watch it: Everyone has moments where they want to shirk their responsibilities and just have fun with friends, especially towards the end of high school.

That’s the premise of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” which has been a teen comedy classic since it first hit theaters in 1986. With its cheerfully zany cast of characters and unexpectedly poignant musings about growing up and letting go of your insecurities, this beloved movie is an immediate pick-me-up.

Harrison Ford stars in the beloved adventure movie “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

caption Harrison Ford plays an archaeologist in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” source Lucasfilm / YouTube screencap

Netflix description: “When Indiana Jones is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.”

Why teens should watch it: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is often regarded as one of the best movies ever made, making it a must-watch adventure.

Teenagers who are looking to expand their movie knowledge and get lost in the spine-tingling world of an adventure movie will find lots to love here, including a superb performance from Ford. They’re also just old enough to watch it since the movie has a few surprising moments of violence (including faces melting off and villains getting impaled).

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is a pitch-perfect, music-filled comedy that’s based on a graphic novel.

caption Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “Dreamy delivery girl Ramona captures Scott Pilgrim’s heart, but he must vanquish all seven of her evil exes in martial arts battles to win her love.”

Why teens should watch it: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” boasts eye-popping visuals, catchy music, and inventive humor that make it a worthy adaptation of its source material. Featuring young characters who are trying to navigate romance and the complicated ways in which your partner’s former relationships can impact your own relationship, the comedy is likely to resonate with teenagers going through similar growing pains.

As a bonus, it’s full of cameos from recognizable stars like Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, and more.

“Always Be My Maybe” is a delightfully irreverent rom-com.

caption Randall Park and Ali Wong costar in “Always Be My Maybe.” source Netflix

What it’s about: “Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.”

Why teens should watch it: Although many of us long to leave our hometowns behind in high school, the formative friendships and relationships that we have there often become important, long-lasting ties. “Always Be My Maybe” hilariously and irreverently explores how our childhood bonds can help us grow into the adults we aspire to be, as famous chef Sasha (Ali Wong) rekindles a romance with her high school boyfriend (Randall Park).

Plus, there’s a truly Oscar-worthy Keanu Reeves cameo for fans of the “John Wick” actor to enjoy.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a moving coming-of-age story starring Logan Lerman and Emma Watson.

caption Logan Lerman and Emma Watson play Charlie and Sam in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” source Summit Entertainment

Netflix description: “A shy freshman struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale.”

Why teens should watch it: If you’re a fan of Stephen Chbosky’s original book of the same name, you’ll find lots to love in this adaptation.

Elevated by a standout performance from Logan Lerman (who plays introverted high schooler Charlie), “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a poignant drama that compassionately sheds light on important issues of teen mental health and isolation.

“Miss Americana” offers insights into Taylor Swift’s personal life and ever-evolving public image.

caption Taylor Swift is the subject of Lana Wilson’s Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.” source Sundance Film Festival

Netflix description: “In this revealing documentary, Taylor Swift embraces her role as a songwriter and performer – and as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Why teens should watch it: Swift is beloved by fans of all ages, but many of her enduring songs about first love, heartbreak, and self-discovery feel especially relevant during teenhood. If her lyrics have resonated with you before, why not learn more about her?

“Miss Americana” offers viewers a rare glimpse into the artist’s personal life, chronicling Swift’s public political awakening and complicated relationship with her public persona.