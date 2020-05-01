The 7 best movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in May that are worth your time

caption “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” source Disney Plus

Disney Plus is adding new titles all the time.

For “Star Wars” fans, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be available on May 4 as well as the new show “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

Other new titles worth checking out in May include “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

May is a very special time for “Star Wars” fans. Not only will it be May 4 (“May the Fourth be with you”) soon, but Disney Plus also has some fun things in store on that day.

Not only is the streaming service adding the final movie in the Skywalker saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” it also marks the launch of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the first season of the show was made and features a lot of interviews with the creatives.

Also showing up on Disney Plus in May are movies like “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

See below the 7 movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in May we think you should check out:

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (May 1)

caption Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

In this entertaining chapter from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise Captain Jack (Johnny Depp) is out to find the fountain of youth.

“John Carter” (May 2)

caption Taylor Kitsch in “John Carter.”

Though the movie was a box office disaster when it opened in 2012, the movie has since built a loyal fanbase. Taylor Kitsch plays a Civil War veteran who is transported to a faraway world filled with strange creatures.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” (May 4)

caption Learn all the behind-the-scenes secrets in “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

This fascinating series that will launch new episodes throughout the month gives a look behind the curtain of how “The Mandalorian” was made.

In the first episode, we take a deeper dive into the directors behind the show: Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (May 4)

caption Daisy Ridley in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

In the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, we finally get all questions answered.

“Be Our Chef” (May 8)

caption The “Anyone Can Cook” episode of “Be Our Chef.”

In this episode of the cooking competition where families take on making dishes inspired by Disney movies they head over to the French pavilion at Epcot Center in Disney World to create food from the Pixar movie “Ratatouille.”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (May 15)

caption Angelina Jolie in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Angelina Jolie returns to play the legendary Disney character. Sit back and marvel at the outstanding production design and costumes.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (May 22)

caption George Clooney voices Mr. Fox in “Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Wes Anderson’s amazing stop-motion animation adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic is required viewing for any family that is in need of a good movie night.