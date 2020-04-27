The 7 best movies to stream this week

caption “The Social Network.” source Sony Pictures

If you’re looking for movie recommendations, we’ve got you covered.

Insider will recommend the best movies to watch each week.

This week, we chose action movies like “Extraction” and “Drive,” the comedy “Can’t Hardly Wait,” and the classic “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.”

Also on the list: “There Will Be Blood,” “The Lighthouse,” and “The Social Network.”

With many still stuck at home, looking for stuff to stream is still a high priority. And we are here to give it to you.

From action movies like “Extraction” and “Drive” to a comedy like “Can’t Hardly Wait,” below is a nice mix to spread out over the week or if you are looking to do a movie marathon.

Without further delay, let’s get to the movies. Here are the 7 best movies to watch this week:

Note: Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus titles drop off the services monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Monday – “Extraction” (Netflix)

caption Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in “Extraction.”

Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary whose latest job is to rescue a kidnapped kid. But when he gets double-crossed, he has to pretty much kill everyone in his path to survive.

If you missed this movie’s premiere to the site over the weekend it’s worth a watch. This one has some excellent action sequences.

Tuesday – “Drive” (Netflix)

caption Ryan Gosling in “Drive.”

If you are in the need for a thriller, this dark and moody modern-day noir from Nicolas Winding Refn will do the trick. Ryan Gosling plays a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver. However, when he helps out his neighbor (Carey Mulligan) his simple life suddenly gets complicated.

What really sucks you into this movie is the fantastic score created by Cliff Martinez.

Wednesday – “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (Disney Plus)

caption Andela Lansbury stars in “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.”

If you need something lighthearted by the middle of the week, you can’t go wrong here. This Disney musical may not have become as hugely popular as “Mary Poppins” but it is still as entertaining.

Angela Lansbury plays an aspiring witch who has to take care of three kids. By the end of the movie, they travel to a cartoon world and fight the Nazis all thanks to a magic bed knob.

Thursday – “There Will Be Blood” (Netflix)

caption Daniel Day-Lewis in “There Will Be Blood.” source Paramount Vantage

Searching for the perfect movie? Here it is.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s beautifully dark story of a man (Daniel Day-Lewis) driven to become a powerful oil tycoon at any cost sucks you in from the opening shot. It’s topped by Day-Lewis’ rage-filled performance, which won him an Oscar.

Friday – “Can’t Hardly Wait” (Netflix)

caption Ethan Embry and Jennifer Love Hewitt in “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

You can’t go wrong with this comedy to bring in the weekend. Starring the likes of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, Seth Green, and Lauren Ambrose, we follow a group of high schoolers at a party who are all trying to live out their perfect night before heading off to college.

Saturday – “The Lighthouse” (Amazon Prime)

caption (L-R) Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in “The Lighthouse.”

Director David Eggers (“The Witch”) delivers another spooky period thriller with this tale.

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play lighthouse keepers who slowly go insane while on a small New England island. Along with the wacky performances, there’s the beautiful black-and-white cinematography from Jarin Blaschke, which received an Oscar nomination.

Sunday – “The Social Network” (Netflix)

caption (L-R) Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg in “The Social Network.”

David Fincher uses a script from Aaron Sorkin to look back on how Mark Zuckerberg gave birth to Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg is great as Zuckerberg, but I have always been a fan of Andrew Garfield’s work as Zuck’s loyal friend who eventually becomes the tech mogul’s enemy.