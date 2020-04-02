27 hidden gems you can stream on HBO right now

caption Robin Williams starred in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” source 20th Century Fox

HBO’s current streaming platforms, HBO Now and HBO Go, have a large library of both new and classic films to pick from.

As part of our “Watch to Watch” series, here’s a list of the best movies streaming via HBO.

If you’re an HBO subscriber, you’re likely aware of the popular offerings on HBO Now and HBO Go like “Game of Thrones” or “The Sopranos” or “Sex and the City.” But there’s a large catalogue of both new and classic movies you can stream, too.

So I’m here to bring you a list of our favorite hidden gems currently in HBO’s streaming library. Keep reading to see the best 27 movies you can stream on HBO Now and HBO Go right now.

Note: Numerous HBO titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of movies below may change.

“Anastasia” (1997)

caption Meg Ryan and John Cusack costar in the animated movie “Anastasia.” source 20th Century Fox Animation

One of the best non-Disney animated movies from this era, “Anastasia” is pure delight. The phenomenal voice cast, entrancingly beautiful soundtrack, and gorgeous animation add up to a lovely film experience. It’s by far one of the best movies on HBO you can watch with the whole family.

“Alien” (1979)

caption Sigourney Weaver stars in the “Alien” movie series. source Twentieth Century-Fox Productions

The four main movies in the “Alien” franchise (“Alien,” “Aliens,” “Alien 3,” and “Alien Resurrection”) are all streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now right now. If you’re in the mood for classic sci-fi/action, look no further.

“Babe” (1995)

caption The eponymous Babe in “Babe.” source Universal Pictures

I’ll level with you – I don’t think I’ve seen “Babe” since 1999. But it was a favorite of mine as a kid thanks to the sweet talking animals and heartwarming story about a little pig who dares to dream of a life outside his prescribed station.

This is another solid family movie I’d recommend for folks of any age.

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

caption Melissa McCarthy in “Bridesmaids.” source Courtesy of Amazon

One of the best modern comedies to date, “Bridesmaids” is an absolute mood-booster. If you’re in need of a laugh, or a reminder of the preciousness of friendship, or some inspiration for home-baking, this is the movie for you.

“Casino Royale” (2006)

caption Eva Green and Daniel Craig costarred in “Casino Royale.” source Sony

The first of Daniel Craig’s “007” movies, “Casino Royale” is a great action-adventure movie currently available on HBO’s streaming platforms.

With the final Craig-as-Bond movie coming out later this year, now’s a good time to catch up with his spin in the franchise. (“Quantum of Solace” is also streaming.)

“Closer” (2004)

caption Natalie Portman in “Closer.” source Sony

In March, Vulture writer Hunter Harris published a whole column about one line from “Closer” that “plays on a loop” in her head. It reminded me of the first time I saw this movie, which is truly (as Harris put it), the anti-rom-com.

Starring Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Jude Law, and Clive Owen, this movie is about indulgent vindictiveness – the likes of which you’ll think about again and again.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

caption Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone costar in “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Ah yes, the original Ryan Gosling/Emma Stone romance movie. Before they shined together in “La La Land,” these two (plus Steve Carell and Julianne Moore) made the meme-able “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Chances are you’ve seen many GIF reactions of Gosling in this movie, but the actual rom-com itself might’ve been lost on your radar. You can catch it now on HBO.

“The Day After Tomorrow” (2004)

caption Jake Gyllenhaal costarred in “The Day After Tomorrow.” source 20th Century Fox

One of the first major disaster movies of the ’00s, “The Day After Tomorrow” was an early passenger on the train of climate change warning films.

Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sela War, and Emmy Rossum are part of a great ensemble cast in this adventure story about what it takes to survive the unimaginable.

“The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (2007)

caption Mathieu Almaric stars in this French film. source Miramax Films

This Oscar-nominated movie is based on the real story of Jean-Dominique Bauby, a man who had a stroke that paralyzed almost his entire body.

He figured out how to communicate by blinking just one eye, and eventually wrote a memoir using this method. This beautiful film is based on his self-told story.

“Gangs of New York” (2002)

caption Daniel Day-Lewis costarred in “Gangs of New York.” source YouTube

Martin Scorsese! Leonardo DiCaprio! Daniel Day-Lewis! Cameron Diaz! And that’s just the start of the incredible cast that makes up “Gangs of New York.” This drama, set in 19th century Manhattan, is one of Scorsese’s best and most brutal movies.

“Her Smell” (2019)

caption Elisabeth Moss starred in “Her Smell.” source Gunpowder & Sky

If you want to take a risk on a newer indie movie, “Her Smell” is a solid option. Starring Elisabeth Moss and charting the ’90s punk rock scene, this film is divisive but absolutely worth a watch.

“Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” (1993)

caption This is one of the rare Disney movies you can watch on HBO Now or HBO Go. source Disney

Another good one for younger audiences, “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” is a beloved classic about three pets who accidentally find themselves traveling through the wilderness to return to their family. It’s a tear-jerking, heart-warming, heck-of-a movie for the whole family.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

caption Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson costarred in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” source Paramount Pictures

Well before the “McConaissance,” rom-com fans knew the power of a great Matthew McConaughey performance thanks to “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Come for the love story, stay for ’00s nostalgia and Kate Hudson’s unforgettable yellow silk gown (an iconic rom-com costume).

“The Kid Who Would Be King” (2019)

caption This under-the-radar movie came out last year. source 20th Century Fox

One of the more underrated 2019 movies, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is a fun take on the Arthurian legend that has been retold again and again. Another of the family-friendly movies on this list, it’s a great watch for all ages.

“The Land Before Time” (1988)

caption “The Land Before Time” was directed by Don Bluth. source Universal Pictures

Like “Anastasia,” this movie was directed by animation legend Don Bluth. The entire series of films is on HBO Now and HBO Go, and it’s a great pick for those looking to relive their childhoods or introduce a new generation to heartwrenching animated storytelling.

“Long Shot” (2019)

caption Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron costarred in “Long Shot.” source Lionsgate

“Long Shot” is another solid rom-com if you’re looking for a light and fun movie (though this one is definitely for adults-only). Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron have surprising chemistry, and the story winds up going deeper than you’d expect after two long-lost acquaintances meet under unusual circumstances.

“Moulin Rouge!” (2001)

caption Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor costarred in “Moulin Rouge!” source 20th Century Fox

Baz Luhrmann’s best picture nominee “Moulin Rouge!” is an incredible musical experience thanks to the captivating voices of Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. Lush costumes, set designs, and over-the-top drama all collide in this ’00s classic.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993)

caption Robin Williams starred in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” source “Mrs.Doubtfire”

One of the late comedian’s many classic movies, “Mrs. Doubtfire” is yet another good HBO option for the whole family. Though the movie’s concept of drag is surely outdated, its heart and message of family and what divorced parents owe to their children remains as strong as ever.

“Notting Hill” (1999)

caption Julia Roberts in “Notting Hill.” source Universal Pictures

One of the greatest rom-coms of all time, “Notting Hill” is a perfect option for HBO subscribers looking to lose themselves in a love story.

Julie Roberts and Hugh Grant costar in this movie about a bookstore owner who falls in love with an A-list movie star.

“Pearl Harbor”/”Armageddon” (2001/1998)

caption Ben Affleck in “Pearl Harbor.” source Buena Vista Pictures

We’re putting both of these Michael Bay movies into one pick since there’s only so much bombastic, explosion-filled filmmaking a person can take.

If you want an escapist action-drama with lots of Ben Affleck to spare, then one of these two movies should do the trick.

“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” (2019)

caption Justice Smith, Ryan Reynolds, and Kathryn Newton costar in “Detective Pikachu.” source Warner Bros.

This movie has it all. Cute creatures, great acting (looking at you, Justice Smith), surprising narrative turns, and Ryan Reynolds. It’s another fantastic pick for the whole family.

“Prisoners” (2013)

caption Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal costarred in “Prisoners.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

This mystery-thriller is dark. It’s not the sort of movie you throw on to unwind. But it’s packed with incredible performances, a heart-pounding climactic ending, and a gutting look at the horrors humans are capable of unleashing.

“Red Eye” (2005)

caption Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy costarred in “Red Eye.” source DreamWork Pictures

Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy are both fantastic in this Wes Craven thriller. The story plays perfectly with Murphy’s ability to both charm and terrify.

“Shazam!” (2019)

caption Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer costarred in “Shazam!” source Warner Bros.

This DC superhero movie is not just a lot of fun, but it also serves up a really important message about the true potential of supernatural abilities and the responsibility that comes with them.

“Storks” (2016)

caption Andy Samberg and Katie Crown costarred in “Storks.” source Warner Bros.

A severely underrated animated movie, “Storks” is hilarious and original. Taking the legend of babies-delivered-by-storks and giving it a tech start-up twist, I can pretty much guarantee you’ll be surprised and sometimes-delighted by this movie.

“Us” (2019)

caption Lupita Nyong’o starred in “Us.” source Universal Pictures

While you surely heard about this horror movie (written and directed by Jordan Peele) last year, you might not have realized it’s streaming on HBO’s platforms. The thrilling story is unique, loaded with cool symbolism and foreshadowing, and absolutely worth a watch (or rewatch).

“Winter’s Bone” (2010)

caption Jennifer Lawrence costarred in “Winter’s Bone.” source Roadside Attractions

“Winter’s Bone” was Jennifer Lawrence’s first major film, and it was nominated for four Academy Awards. This drama – which tells the story of a teenager trying to keep a broken family afloat – remains one of Lawrence’s most critically acclaimed roles.